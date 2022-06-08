Fear The Walking Dead Season 8: Will it premiere by 2022 or 2023?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Fear The Walking Dead story starts with a combined family who suffers at the start of the Zombie Catastrophe. However, this series is a spin-off of The Walking Dead. Fear The Walking Dead is a Post-Apocalyptic Horror Drama American T.V series. Robert Kirkman and Dave Erickson have composed it for AMC.

The story is adapted from a comic series of the same name by Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard. It first came out on August 23, 2015.

The first three seasons of this series revolve around the dysfunctional combined family set in Los Angeles, California. However, the family is composed of the high school counselor Madison Clark and her English teacher fiancé Travis Manawa. Additionally, her daughter Alicia, her drug addict son Nick, and Travis’ son from a previous marriage are also there. Chris, Chris’ mother Liza Ortiz, and others are also there.

In the fourth season, the story changes to its origin. However, it played on the storyline continuation of the original series Walking Dead with Morgan Jones from it.

Cast

The main characters of the series are played by some fabulous artists in the industry. Kim Dickens as Madison Clark, Cliff Curtis as Travis Manawa, Frank Dillane as Nicholas “Nick” Clark, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark,

Elizabeth Rodriguez as Elizabeth “Liza” Ortiz, Mercedes Mason as Ofelia Salazar, Lorenzo James Henrie as Christopher “Chris” Manawa, and there are many more characters in the series that equally work to increase the hype and craze of the series.

Where to Watch it?

Fear The Walking Dead is a fantastic series that receives really good reviews and craze from the audience. However, the first premiered on 23 August 2015 on AMC. The whole series with all its episodes is available on Amazon Prime Video. So Prime users can go see the whole series without any delay.

Release date of Fear The Walking Dead

Ian Goldberg has stated that soon there will be season 8 with a distinct atmosphere. However, it will be a lot different from previous seasons, and in many ways, it will be centered around water.

According to the sources, the brand has a new season of Fear The Walking Dead that can premiere near the autumn of 2022 or the Spring of 2023. But no particular month or date has been released for the premiere of Season 8.

Recap of season 7

The season ended with a cliffhanger where a raft that belonged to Morgan’s landed in Louisiana. However, the existence of PADRE through a seafood sign, although their precise location couldn’t be tracked.

Morgan and Madison, who is somehow alive. She went towards a big boat at sea in the last moments making sure they were near the PADRE base.

In a recent interview with EW Ian Goldberg and Andrew stated that season 8 is going to be the greatest reinvention ever done.

With this news, they are eagerly waiting for the brand new season to release so that they can relish it with all their excitement.

