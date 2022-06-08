News
Five home runs, including Austin Hays’ second-deck blast, lift Orioles to 9-3 win over Cubs in Brandon Hyde’s first game managing vs. former club
The consistent fall of rain in Baltimore perhaps offered some cover, but the first pitch of Tuesday night’s Orioles game and six others that followed made it clear: Summer has arrived early at Camden Yards.
After Chicago Cubs leadoff hitter Christopher Morel hammered Kyle Bradish’s first pitch over Oriole Park’s new left field wall to begin the night, the Orioles answered with five home runs of their own to beat Chicago, 9-3, in the first half of a two-game interleague set.
It took two pitches for Baltimore (24-33) to even the score with Cedric Mullins going deep, marking the first time an Orioles game featured both teams hitting leadoff home runs since Houston’s George Springer paired with Adam Jones in 2016. Trey Mancini sent Cubs starter Keegan Thompson’s next pitch into the bullpen in left-center, marking the first time the Orioles’ first two at-bats resulted in homers since Seth Smith and Manny Machado did it in 2017.
The Orioles broke the game open an inning later when Jorge Mateo hit a three-run home run beyond the new wall. It was Baltimore’s 11th three-run home run of the season, a total that entered the day as the most in baseball and surpassing their 2021 mark. They pushed two more runs across in the third, with Austin Hays doubling in a run then narrowly beating the throw to the plate on Ryan Mountcastle’s sacrifice fly.
The Cubs chased Bradish from the game in the fifth. The rookie right-hander took the mound having thrown 88 pitches, just three beneath his season high, but Willson Contreras sent No. 89 over the left field wall. A two-out walk ended Bradish’s night after 105 pitches, but the Orioles got that run back in emphatic fashion.
With two outs in the inning, Hays launched a 2-1 changeup from Alec Mills down the left field line, with the drive becoming only the seventh home run in Camden Yards’ 30-year history to reach the ballpark’s second deck. At a projected 464 feet, it was the fourth-longest home run at Camden Yards since Statcast began tracking in 2015, coming a foot shy of a Machado solo shot in 2017 for the longest at home by an Oriole in that time.
It was the fourth home run of the night over the deeper left field wall and seventh in six June games after there were eight in Baltimore’s first 24 home games.
For good measure, Ramón Urías homered in the sixth, making Tuesday the first time since August 2017 that five Orioles all homered in the same game. Mancini was part of both quintets.
‘Pretty magical’
As he’s managed his way through “some long days” in Baltimore, Brandon Hyde has often fallen back on his experience on the Cubs’ coaching staff, watching a rebuilding process unfurl and result in a championship.
Tuesday marked the first time he’s managed opposite his former team, for whom he was the first base coach on their 2016 World Series title club among what he called “seven pretty magical years there.”
He acknowledged it was a “little strange” to be managing against them, though Chicago has endured many changes since Hyde’s tenure there. Cubs manager David Ross was a catcher on the roster during Hyde’s coaching stint. Before Tuesday’s game, he chuckled thinking of a photo of he and Hyde missing on a high-five attempt after a Cubs walk-off victory.
“I think I sat next to Brandon as he stood on the steps at Wrigley every day of my tenure in Chicago when I was a player, and he’s a real old-school baseball-minded person. I think he’s got a lot of experience and I value him for his baseball opinion. I call him for opinions, managerial opinions, people opinions, baseball opinions, spring training opinions, all the time.
“It was a special group. He’s a special man. Outside of us winning, he’s a great human being, great baseball man that I had a lot of good baseball conversations with. Learned a ton from him.”
Around the horn
>> Before the game, the Orioles reinstated infielder Chris Owings from the bereavement list, claimed right-hander Austin Voth from the Washington Nationals and designated right-hander Cody Sedlock for assignment. Voth, 29, has a 5.70 career ERA across five major league seasons and has pitched mostly in relief that past two years.
>> Adley Rutschman singled in the eighth inning to snap an 0-for-20 skid.
>> Terrin Vavra rejoined Triple-A Norfolk after rehab assignment with High-A Aberdeen, though the Tides’ game in Nashville was rained out.
This story will be updated.
Wednesday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Lynx fall to Liberty as New York’s Sabrina Ionescu reigns supreme
For the second time in three days, the Minnesota Lynx struggled to find answers for Sabrina Ionescu.
The first time didn’t cost them. The second one Tuesday night certainly did.
Ionescu finished with 26 points as the New York Liberty pulled away in the second half to beat the Lynx 88-69 at the Barclays Center in front of a crowd that included WNBA Commissioner Cathy
Engelbert.
Kayla McBride finished with 13 to lead Minnesota.
The Lynx (3-9) had beaten the Liberty 84-78 on May 24 at Target Center and 84-77 this past Sunday in Brooklyn despite 31 points from Ionescu. Minnesota was going for the season sweep Tuesday, but those efforts were thwarted by a big night for New York from 3-point range.
The Liberty (4-8), who finished 4 for 30 from beyond the arc in the loss to the Lynx on Sunday, finished 12 for 33 Tuesday. That included a 4 for 4 performance from Ionescu, the third-year pro out of Oregon.
Minnesota — which went just 3 for 22 from 3-point range — led by as much as three twice in the first quarter, including at 17-14 after a pair of free throws by forward Jessica Shepard with 3:42 to play. But the Liberty ended the quarter on a 14-2 run to jump on top 28-19.
Minnesota turned the ball over six times in the first quarter, leading to nine New York points. The Lynx finished with 12 turnovers in all
Minnesota pulled within one on a basket by guard Aerial Powers with 3:14 remaining before halftime. But New York guard Sami Whitcomb hit two of her three first-half 3-pointers down the stretch, then Ionescu drained a 3-pointer from half-court as time expired to give her team a 45-37 lead.
New York would then outscore Minnesota 29-11 in the third quarter —including 17 of the second half’s first 23 points — to pull away for good.
The Lynx return home to face Washington at 7 p.m. Friday at Target Center. It marks the start of a three-game homestand.
Local officials, unions press Minnesota lawmakers to complete bonding bill
Mayors, labor union leaders, local transportation officials and others on Tuesday tried to put pressure on lawmakers to return to the state Capitol to wrap up a $1.4 billion local jobs and projects bill and to approve matching funds that could unlock billions of dollars in federal infrastructure funding.
Minnesota lawmakers came into the 2022 legislative session with a historic $9.2 billion budget surplus. And after four months, they walked away from the Capitol last month without spending about $7 billion. They also failed to wrap what is historically their main priority in an even-numbered year: A local jobs and projects bill.
Their unfinished work was top of mind for local officials, utility, energy and trade groups and construction workers at the Capitol Tuesday. Some tried to coax legislators back with comments about how new funding for roads, bridges, water infrastructure and electric vehicle charging stations could be legacy-making. Meanwhile, others took a tougher tack and said they’d lose their livelihoods if they left as much work undone as lawmakers did this year.
“Do not jeopardize an infrastructure bill by your inability here at the state level not to get along with each other or to sit at a table and pat each other on the back and say, ‘You have got a hell of a lot done today,’ and then go home,” Dan Olson, a liaison for LIUNA International, said. “Get back to work, finish what you’re doing and let’s move on.”
Local city planners and engineers said that failing to take rapid action on the federal match funding could delay or block projects already in line for construction and add expenses for Minnesota communities down the line. Department of Transportation officials have said that the state could miss out on $100 million in federal funds annually without the matching funding proposed in a supplemental state budget bill for transportation.
Margaret Anderson Kelliher, Minneapolis director of public works and former Minnesota commissioner of transportation, said if lawmakers don’t approve the funding to match federal infrastructure money, state transportation leaders would be unable to start or continue projects. And that could mean a lot of letdowns.
“There are projects in the queue that are going to be delayed or canceled,” Anderson Kelliher said. “It may not be fatal, but it sure is not good practice. And it’s a disappointment and a letdown to these communities who have been waiting.”
Some of those negotiating the state’s next transportation spending bill said that the state could still bring in the federal funds, even if lawmakers failed to pass a transportation bill this year. That would just require the department to move around funding for other purposes.
“I don’t think it’s Armageddon if we don’t (agree), I would like to get it done this summer but it isn’t going to be the end of the world if we don’t,” Sen. Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson, said. Newman chairs the Senate Transportation Committee.
Members on that panel have disagreed on how to fund the state’s match for federal infrastructure funds, with Republicans pushing to use a state auto parts sales tax to cover it, while Democrats said the state should use general fund dollars. Newman said the issue was non-negotiable for him and that despite talks between him and House Chair Frank Hornstein, DFL-Minneapolis, they’d not yet been able to break the impasse.
Legislative leaders and the governor a week before the legislative deadline reached a deal for a $12 billion outline that would use $4 billion for new spending, $4 billion for tax relief and $4 billion to be set aside in case the state’s economy sours, they couldn’t pass the bulk of the deal before the May 23 legislative deadline. Legislative leaders and the governor said they’ve talked privately about how they can hammer out an agreement on outstanding pieces and call lawmakers back to St. Paul to approve them.
House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, on Tuesday said she, along with DFL Gov. Tim Walz and Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, had begun meeting with lawmakers working in those areas to forge deals.
“I would say I think promising conversations are still happening. And I think both in transportation and bonding, we’re really close,” Hortman said.
Leaders were set to discuss and trade offers on the transportation spending bill on Wednesday, Hortman said.
Tylor Megill to pitch on Friday or Saturday; Buck Showalter has seen five players hit for the cycle while managing
SAN DIEGO – Tylor Megill is raring to go.
Megill, who joined the Mets in his home state of California on Tuesday, said his right biceps tendinitis has been completely behind him for about the past week and a half. He said at Petco Park that his body feels strong and that he’s good to go for an upcoming return to the rotation.
“Velo is there. Stuff’s there,” Megill said. “Body is telling me that I feel well. For the most part, just listening to my body and it’s telling me I’m ready to go.”
The Mets are getting closer to committing to a start date for the right-hander, who believes he can throw around 70-75 pitches in his first outing back from the injured list. Mets manager Buck Showalter said Megill is penciled in to start Friday or Saturday against the Angels.
Until then, Megill will go through his usual bullpen work on Wednesday. He said his right biceps injury was likely a result of his arm being overworked, so the Mets are likely to keep a close eye on his workload at least at the onset of his return to the starting five.
CYCLE CHARM
Showalter said he learned on Tuesday that he’s watched five players hit for the cycle while he’s been manager. Those five players are Tony Fernandez (Sept. 3, 1995, Yankees), Luis Gonzalez (July 5, 2000, Diamondbacks), Mark Teixeira (Aug. 14, 2004, Rangers), Gary Matthews (Sept. 13, 2006, Rangers), and Eduardo Escobar (June 6, 2022, Mets).
The only stop in Showalter’s managerial career that one of his players didn’t hit for the cycle was in Baltimore, where he managed from 2010-2018.
“I remember all of them, but not acutely,” Showalter said.
DAY OFF FOR CANHA
Mark Canha had the day off on Tuesday against right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres because Showalter said he wanted to give outfielder Nick Plummer some more playing time. Plummer was called up last month shortly after Travis Jankowski hit the injured list with a left 4th metacarpal fracture. He has four hits, including two home runs and a double, five RBI and three runs scored in five games and three starts in that span.
“It’s important, I want to get Plum out there,” Showalter said. “Get him some at-bats out there. Maybe we can get an ambush out of him tonight.”
Canha’s day off came after yet another multi-hit performance on Monday in the series opener at Petco Park.Over his last eight games, Canha is batting .393 (11-for-28) with eight runs, two doubles, two RBI, two walks with a .452 on-base percentage, a .464 slugging percentage and a .916 OPS.
