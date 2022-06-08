News
Four days after his final WCCO-TV shift, Jason DeRusha will take over afternoons on WCCO Radio
After announcing his impending departure from WCCO-TV last month, Jason DeRusha has revealed his new broadcast home: News Talk 830 WCCO Radio.
The 47-year-old will take over the 3 to 6 p.m. weekday shift starting June 27, just four days after his final shift serving as a morning anchor on WCCO-TV. (While CBS once owned both the television and radio stations, the network sold WCCO Radio to Entercom in 2017.)
“I have always loved the creativity, the unpredictability and the interactive qualities of radio,” DeRusha said in a news release. “I can’t wait to bring my love for Minnesota and Western Wisconsin, as well as my two decades of curiosity about our neighbors and our news to WCCO Radio. Not many people get to have one dream job, let alone two. I’ve loved my time in television and can’t wait to dive into a new dream job in radio and podcasting.”
DeRusha’s arrival at the station will coincide with some other changes in its lineup. Current afternoon hosts Paul Douglas and Jordana Green will remain at WCCO Radio, with Douglas becoming the station’s chief meteorologist and Green joining Adam Carter to cohost the 9 a.m. to noon shift. They fill the time slot that’s remained vacant since February, when host Cory Hepola left the station to launch what became a failed bid for governor.
The Chad Hartman Show will remain in the noon to 3 p.m. position and Vineeta Sawkar will continue to host mornings, a position she assumed in January.
DeRusha, an Illinois native, joined WCCO-TV in 2003. He took the morning anchor role in 2013 after serving as the reporter for the station’s “Good Question” segment and working as a weekend anchor. Thanks to his active and frequent social media participation, he’s become one of the highest-profile names in local television news.
“Jason’s not only a beloved and trusted Minnesota broadcaster, he also has the rare ability to truly connect and engage with everyone he talks to,” said WCCO Radio brand manager Brad Lane. “Whether he’s delivering breaking news, telling a family story or giving a restaurant recommendation, people trust him like a friend, and that’s exactly what the legacy and future of WCCO Radio is all about.”
News
Kevin Magnuson appointed Washington County attorney, day before Pete Orput memorial
Since Assistant Washington County Attorney Kevin Magnuson was the only candidate to file last week to run for Washington County Attorney, the county board on Tuesday voted to give him the job immediately.
Appointing Magnuson to the position now means he can get started right away rather than wait until after the November election, said Commissioner Fran Miron.
Miron said it was “fitting” for the county board to make the appointment on Tuesday, one day before Orput’s celebration of life service “to honor his memory and the work that he did.”
Orput endorsed Magnuson for the job in January, when he announced he was not running for re-election. Orput, 66, died April 3, less than two weeks after being diagnosed with Stage 4 stomach cancer.
Magnuson, 54, of Lake Elmo, will be sworn in next week. He said the appointment means he can “hit the ground running.”
“There’s an open position that we desperately need to fill because our office is so busy, so to be down even one person is a serious hindrance to our work,” he said.
The county board waited until after the filing period had ended to make the appointment, Miron said, to avoid being perceived as showing favoritism.
“I would argue that the state created an application process with the filing period opening and closing, and we had only one person filing,” Miron said.
Miron praised First Assistant County Attorney Brent Wartner, who has been performing the duties and functions of the office since Orput’s death.
“You’ve provided excellent leadership,” Miron said. “I don’t think there’s been a beat missed. Everyone has stepped up to the plate and continued to provide the services that we entrusted you to provide after Pete’s passing.”
ORPUT’S SUPPORT
Commissioner Gary Kriesel said he spent time with Orput just a few days before his death. He said the two talked about how much Orput appreciated Wartner’s leadership during his illness, his strong support for Magnuson and his deep love of his wife Tami.
A celebration of Orput’s life will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at La Pointe Events in Somerset, Wis. A number of speakers are scheduled to talk during a 6 p.m. program, including Tami Orput, Wartner, retired Washington County District Court Judge John Hoffman, Ramsey County Attorney John Choi and Hennepin County Mike Freeman. Remarks will be followed with a toast and a bagpipe salute.
“Pete would be smiling down on us with the appointment of Kevin,” Tami Orput said Tuesday. “He had so much faith and knew that Kevin had the same values, the same morals that he did. That office, Pete felt, was his greatest accomplishment, and he loved it beyond words. When he thought about retiring, he wanted to find the perfect person to take over and knowing that Kevin will continue his legacy, I know he’s probably doing back flips right now. I can just see him. I think Kevin is going to do an incredible job.”
KEITH MAGNUSON BIO
Magnuson was hired as a prosecutor in the Washington County Attorney’s office in September 2019. He previously worked as an attorney at Briggs and Morgan; Robins Kaplan Miller & Ciresi, and Kelley, Wolter & Scott. He graduated from Wheaton College in 1990 and then served as an officer in the U.S. Army. Following his service, he earned a master’s degree in philosophy after studying at Philipps-Universität Marburg in Germany and Katholieke Universiteit Leuven in Belgium. After graduating from the University of Minnesota Law School in 1999, he clerked at the European Commission, Directorate General for Competition, in Brussels.
Magnuson, the son of U.S. District Court Judge Paul Magnuson, bought his childhood home in Lake Elmo in 2011 and lives there now with his wife, Lindsay, and their two children: Viggo, 2; and Clara, 10.
Magnuson said Tuesday that he was honored to have the opportunity to fill Orput’s former position.
“I promised Pete that I would build on his legacy, and I would continue to build on the things that he built,” Magnuson said. “Change is an opportunity for growth, and we look forward to moving forward full speed ahead.”
News
Ramsey County Fair canceled for 2022
The Ramsey County Fair is the latest summer happening to pull the plug for 2022.
The fair, which dates back to 1913, is run by an agricultural board that has little to do with Ramsey County government, other than that the fair itself takes place on county grounds bordering the county’s Goodrich Golf Course in Maplewood.
In recent months, fair organizers had butted heads with county officials over proposed indemnification contract language that would have left the fair liable for unfortunate incidents on the grounds, as well as other aspects of a wide-ranging contract the board of directors was reticent to sign. Among the provisions, organizers would have 24 hours after the end of the four-day fair, which is typically held in mid-July, to clear the premises, with limited storage allowed on site in county facilities.
A spokesperson for the county manager’s office on Tuesday said those issues had been largely resolved and county officials were ready to sign an amended contract proposal.
“We’d been actively discussing the Fair Board’s concerns about the use agreement and everyone was on track to have a signed agreement in place in time for the 2022 fair to proceed as planned,” said Allison Winters, interim communications director, in an email.
OTHER ISSUES
Still, other questions — such as security costs, which have risen for outdoor events in recent years — also loomed.
At its June 1 meeting, the Ramsey County Agricultural Society’s board of directors conferred with its fair board and decided to cancel the event, which had been scheduled for July 14 to July 17.
“The consensus was that there were still too many outstanding arrangements, statutory requirements and unknown financial challenges that could not be resolved to put on a quality, enjoyable and safe Fair experience for the residents of Ramsey County,” said Ron Suiter, president of the Ramsey County Fair Board, in a letter this week to county officials.
Suiter said the fair board will begin planning for a “bigger and better fair” in 2023.
Calls to members of the fair board were not returned on Tuesday.
LONG LINE OF EVENTS CANCELED
The longstanding fair — which does not charge an entry fee and offers free fireworks sponsored by the city of Maplewood — isn’t the only summer event to go on repeated hiatus during the pandemic. In St. Paul, the Little Mekong Night Market, the Cinco de Mayo parade on the West Side, Grand Old Day, Highland Fest, the Festival of Nations, the Rice Park Parade and the Dragon Festival on Lake Phalen have been put on hold for yet another summer.
Several organizers have cited the St. Paul Police Department’s increased security requirements, as well as fundraising challenges and a shortened planning timeframe. The pandemic’s Omicron and Delta waves last winter delayed event organizing for weeks.
During a county board workshop on April 19, several county board members expressed little enthusiasm in making efforts to keep the Ramsey County Fair afloat. Jean Krueger, Ramsey County’s Director of Property Management, expressed concern at the time that the fair’s fireworks staging and other fair operations interfered with golf for one weekend each year at the county’s Goodrich Golf Course.
While Ramsey County does not directly subsidize the county fair with cash, it does absorb some $25,000 in set-up, clean-up and utility costs such as mowing, trash, recycling and electricity, she said. The fair has used the county grounds since the 1950s under a handshake agreement, with little, if anything, set in writing.
“You go back to 1954, and this process of this being set up by — I wish I had a better term — a good old boy’s club,” said Ramsey County Commissioner Jim McDonough at the time. “This relationship has been so murky with our ag society, we’ve basically taken on a lot of their responsibilities.”
News
Man accused of killing Wisconsin judge dies in hospital
By TODD RICHMOND
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting a retired Wisconsin judge and who had a list that included prominent national political figures died in a hospital, a state official said Tuesday.
Douglas Uhde, 56, shot former Juneau County Circuit Judge John Roemer in Roemer’s home in New Lisbon on Friday before shooting himself, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital where he had been on life support.
Wisconsin Department of Justice spokeswoman Gillian Drummond confirmed Uhde’s death. The agency said that Uhde was declared brain-dead on Saturday morning and his body remained on life support until Tuesday morning to allow for organ donation.
Uhde had an extensive criminal and prison record dating back at least two decades, including a case when he was sentenced by Roemer to six years in prison on weapons charges. He was released from his last prison stint in April 2020.
Police found the 68-year-old Roemer zip-tied to a chair, an official told The Associated Press. The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Uhde had a list of potential targets in his vehicle that included Roemer, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Whitmer’s office and the law enforcement source said.
It’s unclear how Uhde obtained a gun. Drummond said the Wiscconsin Justice Department is still investigating that aspect of the case.
___
Associated Press reporter Mike Balsamo contributed to this report from Washington, D.C.
Four days after his final WCCO-TV shift, Jason DeRusha will take over afternoons on WCCO Radio
Glycolic Acid Lotion Not For Children
Dry Skin Care Routine
Find New Cheap Car Insurance
Kevin Magnuson appointed Washington County attorney, day before Pete Orput memorial
Ramsey County Fair canceled for 2022
Diabetic-Related Skin Problems
Man accused of killing Wisconsin judge dies in hospital
From Ashneer Grover To Namita Thapar, Here Is What The Shark Tank India Judges Are Up To
Dolphins OTA observations (Week4): Duke Riley stands out on defense
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
3 Secret Shopping Tips that People Love to Use at ALDI
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News22 hours ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022