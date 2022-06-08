News
Franklin, Weinstein: The current state of COVID should invite hope but not complacency
The famous Robert Frost poem “The Road Not Taken” begins: “Two roads diverged in a yellow wood, / And sorry I could not travel both.” The United States and the rest of the world faced a fork in the road with two possible options at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic: Attempt to control the spread of the virus through social measures and lockdowns or let the virus run its course naturally (“let it rip,” as some have referred to it) in the hope of inducing herd immunity in the populace.
Countries selected one path or the other, and neither strategy was completely successful. The “flatten the curve” approach in the U.S. failed to prevent virus spread and resulted in large numbers of COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 deaths while simultaneously damaging the economy and harming childhood education. The “let it rip” approach, employed by Sweden, produced marginally better results — roughly the same number of cases per capita as the U.S., less economic downturn and fewer excess deaths — but was hardly an unqualified success. (Deaths per capita are higher in Sweden than in the other Scandinavian countries.)
So, facing our next crossroad, as the sixth wave in the U.S. may be starting to wind down, how best to return to a “normal life”?
The COVID-19 virus has shown it is nimble in mutating, spreading and circumventing vaccine and acquired immunity. This makes the cost of attempting to suppress infections by once again closing schools and instituting lockdowns unacceptably high. Children have already suffered immeasurably, and lockdowns would further cripple the business sector. Nor would this likely work; even the draconian zero-COVID-19 measures of Communist China and North Korea have proved futile in the face of the current, extremely contagious variants.
Alternately, as new variants become more communicable but less severe (current COVID-19 mortality is 90% lower than it was in early 2020), we can hope this unprecedented rapid viral evolution results in a version of COVID-19 that resembles the common cold. Adapting to it would mean living with an illness we can treat and against which we can vaccinate and employ protective measures to help the immunocompromised, elderly and very young.
But this approach, while more practical, must not encourage individual complacency.
A majority of the population may contract some form of the virus, but it is not a prospect to cheerfully anticipate.
Besides the diminishing but still-present morbidity and mortality, the unresolved future repercussions of even trivial infections — long COVID-19 — remain a concern for those who become infected.
We should still be careful how we live.
Right now, this makes decisions as routine as attending the theater or eating in crowded restaurants fraught with uncertainty. The government, which once advised the public on what to do and how to live, appears to have washed its hands of most responsibility and now seems to be leaving decisions largely to the public. But expert input would still be of immeasurable benefit in helping us live our lives.
In what venues should we mask?
When should we test at home?
What is the risk of attending a concert?
Granted, there is no consensus, and the recommendations will change over time, but we could still use some advice from the medical community about the COVID-19 risks of everyday life.
Meanwhile, there is certainly reason for optimism.
Antiviral drugs will get only better, and new vaccines are being developed. A “universal” coronavirus vaccine could provide protection against the constantly changing COVID-19 variants. A nasal spray vaccine that induces high levels of antibodies at the nose, the main portal of viral entry into the body, might theoretically be safer and more effective than the current vaccine booster regimen.
While we await those advances, there is no role for complacency by the public.
Those officials charged with COVID-19 management must improve case tracking to include the results of home testing, coordinate national and global surveillance of COVID-19 variants, and facilitate wastewater surveillance of the virus, which can be an early indicator of a COVID-19 variant or a generalized outbreak.
At the same time, the government should encourage home testing, optimize the path from testing to delivery of oral COVID-19 medications, fund the development of more comfortable and durable protective masks, and push for better ventilation in residential buildings, businesses and schools.
As we continue the battle against COVID-19 into the third year, recall the eloquence of Winston Churchill as the tide was turning in World War II: “This is no time for boasts or glowing prophecies, but there is this — a year ago our position looked forlorn, and well-nigh desperate, to all eyes but our own. Today we may say aloud before an awe-struck world, ‘We are still masters of our fate. We still are captain of our souls.
Dr. Cory Franklin is a retired intensive care physician. Dr. Robert A. Weinstein is an infectious disease specialist at Rush University Medical Center. They wrote this column for the Chicago Tribune.
Returning to South Florida, Quincy Wilson hopes to find an NFL home with Dolphins
A lot of things have been familiar for Quincy Wilson since coming home to South Florida.
Since signing with the Miami Dolphins this offseason, he has been surrounded by the same family, friends, food and weather he enjoyed the last time he played football in the area.
Running with a defensive unit filled with journeymen, rookies and roster longshots, however, is not how he remembers his South Florida football fortunes. The former University School and Florida Gator standout was drafted by the Colts at No. 46 in 2016.
Unfortunately, Wilson has struggled to find his footing in his six seasons in the NFL.
He’s playing for his fourth team after leaving the Indianapolis Colts and having a cup of coffee with the Jets and Giants. He’s fighting for a roster spot in the Dolphins’ deepest position group and would need to beat out a first-round pick (Noah Igbinoghene) and core special teams players to make the 53-man roster.
Getting a chance from his hometown team has reenergized the Fort Lauderdale native, as he hopes to make this stop more permanent than his last few.
“I’ve always wanted to play at home and play in [Hard Rock Stadium],” Wilson said at the end of organized team activities on Tuesday. “So, it’s been great, it’s a great opportunity, and I’m just excited to be at home for sure, in front of friends, family and hometown.”
Wilson’s career has been a series of tough breaks, as none of his teams have had stable coaching situations. Things looked promising with the Giants after Wilson was elevated to the active roster for a Week 15 game in 2020, but he didn’t play the 2021 season due to injury and was released in December.
His father, Chad Wilson, was the defensive backs coach at University School where Quincy became a three-star recruit, earning multiple Division I offers. He’s witnessed the toll that the ups and downs have taken on his son.
“I’ll be honest. It’s been tough,” Chad Wilson said. “I’d be lying to you if I said it’s been easy. Obviously he didn’t have a lot of experience [before the NFL] watching the game, being on the sideline, not being a part of the game plan, not being a guy that’s been relied on.
“So, that part has been a really, really big adjustment for him.”
Despite all the struggles with previous teams, Wilson is just as excited to keep pushing toward his dreams and having the opportunity to play professional football.
Watching everything his son has gone through and the fight that he’s continued to show has made Chad Wilson extremely proud.
“I’m admiring his perseverance,” he said. “A lot of guys would fold in these situations and quit, that’s really just not how he’s built, that’s just not what our family’s about and he’s exemplifying that. I’m proud of him for displaying that ability to keep going and stick with it.
“Also having the patience as things materialize and unfold and just doing what he needs to do to realize the opportunity that he’s seeking.”
The Dolphins signed Wilson to a reserves/future contract on Jan. 20 on the veteran’s minimum, a little over $1 million.
Wilson is determined to leave his struggles behind him and prove to the new coach Mike McDaniel and defensive coordinator Josh Boyer that he can contribute to their culture and help build a winning team.
As someone from the area, he knows how much it would mean to help build something special in Miami if he’s given a chance to be a part of it.
“It’s the hometown team. I want to see them win,” Wilson said. ” I got a lot of family, a lot of friends [that support the team]. I know what it means to win games in the city that you’re from. I just want to be a part of something that’s new.
“We’re doing a lot of good things here, and I want to be a part of that and just keep working and grinding and helping this team win games.”
State boys tennis: Eagan enjoys run to state; Mounds View, St. Paul Academy reach semifinals
Excitement for this Eagan boys tennis season built during preseason captain’s practices.
There was something about this team, and the Wildcats knew it.
“We felt great about this team,” sophomore Owen Heidtke said. “We accomplished our goal.”
That goal was to reach the state tournament, which Eagan did for the first time since 2013. The fifth-seeded Wildcats were dropped 6-1 by fourth-seeded Rochester Mayo in a Class 2A quarterfinal match Tuesday at Baseline Tennis Center, but that did little to damper Eagan’s season-long success.
“It’s just been awesome for all of us. … We have four seniors on this team, so it’s great to go to state and play with them,” said Heidtke, who won at No. 3 singles for Eagan’s lone point against Mayo. “I think we just have a really deep team. All of us are able to compete at a high level when we need to. Some of these guys came in not even playing tennis over the offseason, came in, really raised their levels and worked really hard during practices to play great here.”
Mayo will face top-seeded Orono in Wednesday morning’s semifinals back at the U, after Orono cruised to a 7-0 win over Duluth East.
In the other semifinal, it will be No. 2 Edina, which swept Eden Prairie in the quarters, versus No. 3 Mounds View. The Mustangs topped Becker 5-2 on Tuesday thanks to dominant performances in the four singles matches, where Mounds View dropped a total of two games.
Emmanuel Alex won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, while his brother Christo Alex won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles. At No. 3 singles, Luke Turkington won 6-1, 6-0, with Soren Swenson winning 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 singles.
The morning semifinal winners will square off at 4 p.m. Wednesday for the state championship.
CLASS A
St. Paul Academy cruised into the Class A semifinals in Minneapolis via a 7-0 sweep of Luverne in Tuesday’s quarterfinal round.
Zahir Hassan at No. 4 singles, Leo Benson and Maik Nguyen at No. 1 doubles, and Henry Choi and Allan Wang at No. 3 doubles all won their respective matches 6-0, 6-0.
The Spartans will meet Rock Ridge in Wednesday’s semifinals at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center. The winner of that match will square off with the winner of the semifinal between Breck and Rochester Lourdes.
The final is set for 4 p.m. Wednesday.
MSHSL BOARD MEETING
The Minnesota State High School League board of directors approved the ability for conferences to implement shot clocks during the conference portion of next basketball season, presuming all schools within the conference have shot clocks at their respective schools in time for the season.
Shot clocks will be mandated across the state starting with the 2023-24 season.
At its final meeting of the school year, the board of directors also approved a league policy on Name, Image and Likeness designed to “provide guidance to schools” and “protect the amateur status of student participants.”
AP war photos: From Iwo Jima to the napalm girl and beyond
The girl, naked and screaming, ran directly toward Nick Ut’s camera — and into history.
Her name is Kim Phuc, and the instant the Associated Press photographer captured her image 50 years ago — on June 8, 1972 — she became more than a victim of a South Vietnamese napalm strike on her hamlet. She was and is an international symbol of that unpopular war, and of the torment inflicted on innocents in all wars.
For nearly a century, the AP has covered war with images. Some won Pulitzer Prizes, like Ut’s napalm girl, like Eddie Adam’s breathtaking photo of the execution of a Viet Cong prisoner, like Joe Rosenthal’s tableau of Marines raising the flag on Iwo Jima’s Mount Suribachi.
They and others are engraved in global memory, often resonating in ways that words and video do not.
Some show war’s action — a Palestinian with stone in hand confronts an Israeli tank; Korean refugees crawl over a shattered bridge, like ants; a statue of Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein crashes to the ground.
But others focus on the pain, and the losses. A Marine, bleeding profusely around his neck, is evacuated by helicopter after a bombing in Afghanistan. A man displays scars left by machete-wielding gangs in the Rwandan genocide. A Palestinian woman, her face a mask of fury and grief, brandishes helmets left behind by those responsible for a massacre at the Sabra refugee camp in Lebanon.
All too often, the war photos depict young victims.
Thirty-eight years apart, in Vietnam and Syria, fathers clutch the bodies of their dead children. In between, in 1994, a 7-year-old boy lies mortally wounded in a pool of blood in Serajevo.
And then, this year, Evgeniy Maloletka captured the aftermath of the Russian bombing of a maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine. Five men carried a pregnant woman on a stretcher. Her pelvis had been crushed; she would not survive.
Nor would her unborn child.
