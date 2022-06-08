Ghost Adventures: House Calls Episode 5: June 9 Release, Time, Where To Watch And More

Share Pin 0 Shares

When paranormal activity happens inside your own house, it might fill you with dread. In GHOST ADVENTURES: HOUSE Requests, Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley, and Jay Wasley react to desperate calls for assistance from desperate homeowners whose lives have been turned upside down by inexplicable activity within their dwellings.

Bagans sends Goodwin, Tolley, and Wasley on a personal house visit to meet the family and get to the bottom of their paranormal emergency after hearing each family’s haunted narrative and studying odd evidence gathered in their home.

Armed with their tools, the team performs a comprehensive investigation to see what evidence they can gather. At the same time, Bagans supervises the action from his headquarters, offering insight and implementing novel strategies from his unique vantage position. After the team examines their data, Bagans discusses the results with each homeowner in a one-on-one conversation, providing much-needed guidance and resolution.

What’s It All About?

Disembodied voices, objects that move on their own, shadow figures, and apparitions are evidence of paranormal activity. However, it may not be very comforting when they happen in your own house. The crew behind GHOST ADVENTURES, Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley, and Jay Wasley; have spent decades exploring ghostly phenomena to understand the afterlife.

In the all-new eight-part series GHOST ADVENTURES: HOUSE CALLS, which premieres with two episodes on Thursday, May 19, exclusively on discovery+; they’re now assisting terrified families who feel they’re under paranormal assault.

What’s The Plot?

In this first-ever spinoff, the team helps desperate homeowners whose lives have been upended by unexplainable activity in their homes. After hearing each family’s haunted story and seeing unusual evidence collected in their home; Bagans sends Goodwin, Tolley, and Wasley to meet the family and investigate. When the team comes and investigates, they can determine whether the situation is benign or worse than expected. Then, the team performs a comprehensive investigation to acquire evidence; while Bagans observes the action from his headquarters, offering analysis and experimental approaches.

After analyzing the data, Bagans meets with each homeowner to give guidance and solutions. Bagans: “A house is intimate and holy.” Unexplained spirit activity makes a family feel intimidated and uneasy in their own home. “House Calls” helps persons with unknown fears. Our purpose is to understand what’s happening and provide answers, counsel, and affirmation. These are our most passionate and intimate studies;” A newlywed couple in Long Beach, California, is afflicted by an unidentified force in the series opener. Matt and Christina fear the creature will possess Matt and isolate him from his family.

Once inside, the squad senses sinister energy. As Matt tells his story, red markings form on his neck. Bagans feels uncomfortable from base camp while the team investigates. The group believes a malignant creature has taken up residence in the house; and must eject it before taking over their lives.

A Look At The Season

“Crisis In Long Beach,” The First Episode Of A New Series, Starts Streaming On Thursday, May 19.

Zak Bagans sends the team to Long Beach, California, to help a young couple with trouble with the supernatural. There are rumors that the husband has been taken over by a dark, oppressive force in their home. Before this loving family is torn apart, the team must find out what’s going on.

“Ellington Home Invasion,” The Second Episode, Starts Streaming On Thursday, May 19.

Zak Bagans sends the team to Ellington, Connecticut, when desperate parents send him an urgent request. They think that a tall, shadowy being with hooves has moved into their house; and are afraid that this evil spirit will hurt their four young children.

“Auburn In Hell,” The Third Episode, Starts Streaming On Thursday, May 26.

Zak Bagans sends the crew to a farm in Auburn, California, where people say there is a lot of strange activity. Voices without bodies, strange shadows, and attacks from ghosts have made the owner uncomfortable in her home, and she wants answers quickly.

“Wappingers Falls Of Fear,” Episode 4, Starts Streaming On Thursday, June 2.

Zak Bagans sends the team to Wappingers Falls, New York, where the owner of an old house says a dark presence is bothering her boyfriend. When she says she has a strong connection to the spirits who live there, the case takes a scary turn.

“Panic in Palatka,” The Fifth Episode, Will Start Streaming On June 9.

Zak Bagans sends the crew to a horse ranch in the middle of nowhere in Palatka; Florida, to help the new owner figure out what’s going on with his claims of evil, controlling presence on the land. Has the ranch become dangerous because of its history of slavery and a possible curse on the town?

“Mayhem In Marquette,” The Sixth Episode, Starts Streaming On Thursday, June 16.

Zak Bagans sends the team to Marquette, Kansas, where a young woman is worried about her little brother. She thinks that the ghosts that live in the shadows of the house where she grew up are giving her brother night terrors, and she wants to help him before things get worse.

“Jacksonville Family Curse,” The Seventh Episode, Starts Streaming On Thursday, June 23.

Zak Bagans sends the team to Jacksonville, Florida, to help a mother and daughter who want to break what they think is a curse that has been going on for decades. They are afraid that something bad is going after the bloodline of the mother’s side of the family, and they want answers before it’s too late.

“Chaos In Emmaus,” The Eighth Episode, Starts Streaming On Thursday, June 30.

Zak Bagans sends the team to a house in Emmaus, Pennsylvania, to look into claims that a dangerous thing is scaring a big family. Unfortunately, the crew has to move quickly to find the Shadow Man, who is said to touch people and throw things.

