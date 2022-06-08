News
Ghost Adventures: House Calls Episode 5: June 9 Release, Time, Where To Watch And More
When paranormal activity happens inside your own house, it might fill you with dread. In GHOST ADVENTURES: HOUSE Requests, Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley, and Jay Wasley react to desperate calls for assistance from desperate homeowners whose lives have been turned upside down by inexplicable activity within their dwellings.
Bagans sends Goodwin, Tolley, and Wasley on a personal house visit to meet the family and get to the bottom of their paranormal emergency after hearing each family’s haunted narrative and studying odd evidence gathered in their home.
Armed with their tools, the team performs a comprehensive investigation to see what evidence they can gather. At the same time, Bagans supervises the action from his headquarters, offering insight and implementing novel strategies from his unique vantage position. After the team examines their data, Bagans discusses the results with each homeowner in a one-on-one conversation, providing much-needed guidance and resolution.
What’s It All About?
Disembodied voices, objects that move on their own, shadow figures, and apparitions are evidence of paranormal activity. However, it may not be very comforting when they happen in your own house. The crew behind GHOST ADVENTURES, Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley, and Jay Wasley; have spent decades exploring ghostly phenomena to understand the afterlife.
In the all-new eight-part series GHOST ADVENTURES: HOUSE CALLS, which premieres with two episodes on Thursday, May 19, exclusively on discovery+; they’re now assisting terrified families who feel they’re under paranormal assault.
What’s The Plot?
In this first-ever spinoff, the team helps desperate homeowners whose lives have been upended by unexplainable activity in their homes. After hearing each family’s haunted story and seeing unusual evidence collected in their home; Bagans sends Goodwin, Tolley, and Wasley to meet the family and investigate. When the team comes and investigates, they can determine whether the situation is benign or worse than expected. Then, the team performs a comprehensive investigation to acquire evidence; while Bagans observes the action from his headquarters, offering analysis and experimental approaches.
After analyzing the data, Bagans meets with each homeowner to give guidance and solutions. Bagans: “A house is intimate and holy.” Unexplained spirit activity makes a family feel intimidated and uneasy in their own home. “House Calls” helps persons with unknown fears. Our purpose is to understand what’s happening and provide answers, counsel, and affirmation. These are our most passionate and intimate studies;” A newlywed couple in Long Beach, California, is afflicted by an unidentified force in the series opener. Matt and Christina fear the creature will possess Matt and isolate him from his family.
Once inside, the squad senses sinister energy. As Matt tells his story, red markings form on his neck. Bagans feels uncomfortable from base camp while the team investigates. The group believes a malignant creature has taken up residence in the house; and must eject it before taking over their lives.
A Look At The Season
“Crisis In Long Beach,” The First Episode Of A New Series, Starts Streaming On Thursday, May 19.
Zak Bagans sends the team to Long Beach, California, to help a young couple with trouble with the supernatural. There are rumors that the husband has been taken over by a dark, oppressive force in their home. Before this loving family is torn apart, the team must find out what’s going on.
“Ellington Home Invasion,” The Second Episode, Starts Streaming On Thursday, May 19.
Zak Bagans sends the team to Ellington, Connecticut, when desperate parents send him an urgent request. They think that a tall, shadowy being with hooves has moved into their house; and are afraid that this evil spirit will hurt their four young children.
“Auburn In Hell,” The Third Episode, Starts Streaming On Thursday, May 26.
Zak Bagans sends the crew to a farm in Auburn, California, where people say there is a lot of strange activity. Voices without bodies, strange shadows, and attacks from ghosts have made the owner uncomfortable in her home, and she wants answers quickly.
“Wappingers Falls Of Fear,” Episode 4, Starts Streaming On Thursday, June 2.
Zak Bagans sends the team to Wappingers Falls, New York, where the owner of an old house says a dark presence is bothering her boyfriend. When she says she has a strong connection to the spirits who live there, the case takes a scary turn.
“Panic in Palatka,” The Fifth Episode, Will Start Streaming On June 9.
Zak Bagans sends the crew to a horse ranch in the middle of nowhere in Palatka; Florida, to help the new owner figure out what’s going on with his claims of evil, controlling presence on the land. Has the ranch become dangerous because of its history of slavery and a possible curse on the town?
“Mayhem In Marquette,” The Sixth Episode, Starts Streaming On Thursday, June 16.
Zak Bagans sends the team to Marquette, Kansas, where a young woman is worried about her little brother. She thinks that the ghosts that live in the shadows of the house where she grew up are giving her brother night terrors, and she wants to help him before things get worse.
“Jacksonville Family Curse,” The Seventh Episode, Starts Streaming On Thursday, June 23.
Zak Bagans sends the team to Jacksonville, Florida, to help a mother and daughter who want to break what they think is a curse that has been going on for decades. They are afraid that something bad is going after the bloodline of the mother’s side of the family, and they want answers before it’s too late.
“Chaos In Emmaus,” The Eighth Episode, Starts Streaming On Thursday, June 30.
Zak Bagans sends the team to a house in Emmaus, Pennsylvania, to look into claims that a dangerous thing is scaring a big family. Unfortunately, the crew has to move quickly to find the Shadow Man, who is said to touch people and throw things.
Saudi-funded golf series puts new scrutiny on Mickelson
By ROB HARRIS
ST. ALBANS, England (AP) — Out of public view for four months, Phil Mickelson returns to golf under severe scrutiny because of where he’s playing and who is paying him.
Mickelson is a six-time major champion, the most popular golfer this side of Tiger Woods. And now he is being referred to as a “stooge” by a human rights group for being among 48 players who have signed up for a rebel golf league backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.
“I don’t condone human rights violations,” Mickelson responded hesitatingly, choosing his words carefully at a terse news conference Wednesday.
Mickelson, who last year made history as the oldest major champion in golf’s 161-year history, and Dustin Johnson are the leading faces of the LIV Golf Invitational series, the greatest threat to the PGA Tour since it was formed in 1969.
Along with disrupting the royal and ancient game, it has forced Mickelson and others to weigh the value of taking more money than they have earned in their careers against the kingdom’s notorious record on human rights.
The cash being offered by LIV Golf is irresistible, especially for players like the 51-year-old Mickelson in the twilight of their careers. Signing bonus have been reported as high as $150 million for Johnson, even higher for Mickelson.
The Washington Post quoted Greg Norman, who oversees the circuit, as saying that Woods turned down an offer described as “high nine digits.”
There is $25 million in prize money at each event — more than the $20 million for the PGA Tour’s flagship event — with the winner banking $4 million and the last-place player earning $120,000. The circuit’s first event begins Thursday at the Centurion Golf Club near London.
It just requires players to potentially jeopardize their future participation in majors like the Masters, and in the Ryder Cup, while overlooking the riches flow from the Public Investment Fund and facing a torrent of questions about accepting cash from Saudi Arabia, which has faced a global outcry over the 2018 killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi and other human rights violations. The kingdom has denied involvement in Khashoggi’s death.
It was Mickelson who called the Saudis “scary mother-(expletives)” in comments reported in February, citing Khashoggi’s murder in the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul.
“I’ve made, said and done a lot of things that I regret, and I’m sorry for that and for the hurt that it’s caused a lot of people,” he said. “I’m certainly aware of what has happened with Jamal Khashoggi, and I think it’s terrible. I’ve also seen the good that the game of golf has done throughout history.”
What is not clear is how LIV Golf can help to improve Saudi Arabia beyond burnishing its image, although there is little evidence of the country’s backing for the series around the Centurion Club in St. Albans.
“I understand people have very strong opinions and may disagree with my decision,” Mickelson said when asked to expand on his apology, “and I can empathize with that.”
Human rights activists see the players as engaging in the process they call “sportswashing” — helping a country improve its image through staging events with renowned athletes.
“Saudi Arabia has become more repressive in recent years, not less,” said Sacha Deshmukh, chief executive of Amnesty International UK. “Human rights defenders and peaceful critics have been locked up, torture in jails is rife, and mass executions have shocked the world. Rather than acting as the willing stooges of Saudi sportswashing, we’d like to see golfers at the LIV Golf Invitational speaking out about human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia.”
The 16 golfers to face the media outside London — shepherded by news conference co-host and former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer — have faced few questions about the competition itself. The 54-hole tournament has no cut and a shotgun start, meaning everyone starts at the same time on a different hole. No other tournament in the world does that.
The series name LIV — which rhymes with “give” — takes its name from the Roman numerals for 54.
Former top-ranked Lee Westwood had no qualms about acknowledging the cash incentives to join the series.
“This is my 29th season,” the 49-year-old Englishman said. “If there’s a pay increase, then at my age, I’d have to be stupid not to take it, or certainly have a good look at it and then not take it.”
It was also taken by 46-year-old compatriot, Ian Poulter, who stands to improve rapidly on the $28 million earned in career prize money.
“It is a vast sum of money,” Poulter said of LIV, “but it’s a great platform to be able to build the game of golf and give back at the same time.”
Only one of the eight events is in Saudi Arabia, in Jeddah in October. Five tournaments are scheduled for the United States, starting July 1-3 near Portland, Oregon. Two are on courses owned by former President Donald Trump. It poses a direct challenge to the PGA Tour because its regulations do not allow for any releases for tournaments held in North America.
Mickelson has resisted quitting the PGA Tour, unlike two-time major winner Dustin Johnson who has resigned his membership.
Graeme McDowell, the 2010 U.S. Open champion who sunk the winning putt in the Ryder Cup in the same year, is aware of the potential disciplinary consequences by going off to compete on the LIV circuit while not severing ties with the PGA.
“Why as a player, would I want to get involved in some sort of legal situation with one of the greatest tours in the world?” McDowell said.
The PGA Tour has said a member who plays in the LIV series would face discipline because it did not grant releases. It has not said what that would be, though Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a player meeting earlier this year they would be disbarred.
The players joining LIV hope the PGA Tour, along with the European tour, allows players to compete where they want and that LIV becomes just another circuit that counts for ranking points feeding into the majors.
Ted Lasso Season 3: When Will Apple TV Premiere It? What We Know So Far?
Comedy shows are important everywhere. Every channel has at least one. One of those trending right now is Ted Lasso. No one expected the football series to be loads of laughter, but Ted Lasso has exceeded expectations. The series was released amid the pandemic and provided fresh air to the audience.
Football and soccer are two different sports with different spirits. People who aren’t much into the sports world think of them as similar, but they are indeed different from the sports geek. The series shows how difficult times are overcome by Ted Lasso, a football coach hired to coach a soccer team.
When Will Ted Lasso Season 3 Be Released?
The date has not been fixed yet. The filming began in January 2022, and the creators have conveyed that the third season will most probably release in late 2022. It will be released on Apple TV plus.
What Is The Series Ted Lasso About?
The series follows the main protagonist, Ted Lasso, as he struggles with coaching a football team even though he is a soccer coach. Ted tries everything in his power to make things work with his positive attitude, encouraging praises, and ‘addictive’ biscuits. He puts his effort into everything, whether its his team or his marriage. Ted is a very kind person in a world of selfish and vengeful people who try to take advantage of him but end up liking him anyway.
The team’s owner, Rebecca, intentionally hires him expecting him to fail, so that the beloved team of her ex-husband Rupert is destroyed. She wants to exact revenge on him as he has cheated on her multiple times without any consequences but eventually falls for his kindness to Ted.
The coach, with his positive perspective of life, wins over everyone, including the people who were skeptical of him from the beginning.
Who Is There In The Series?
The series has Jason Sudeikis playing the titular character Ted Lasso, along with Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca), Jeremy Swift (Leslie), Phil Dunster (Jamie), Brett Goldstein (Roy), Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), Nick Mohammed (Nathan), Juno Temple (Keeley), and Sarah Niles (Sharon).
How Many Episodes Are There Now?
There are ten episodes in the first season and twelve episodes in the second. It has still not been declared how many will be there in the third season.
What Can Happen In The Third Season?
There are many speculations, but the fact that has been declared is that the third season will be the final season of the series. The group of creators, which consisted of Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Bill Lawrence, and Joe Kelly, said that they always imagined the story to be of three parts.
There are many possibilities now that Rupert has hired Nate to coach West Ham United. Keeley is working on her new PR firm, and it is uncertain where her and Roy’s relationship will go from here. Crimm was fired as a reporter for revealing his anonymous source, so that we can expect more action from him. Meanwhile, Ted is uncertain about the things happening around him. Will he be able to manage everything?
Photos: Special Olympics USA Games kicks off in Orlando
Special Olympics USA Games kicked off Sunday, June 5, 2022 in Orlando, Fla. The event, held once every four years in the United States, features athletes from across the nation competing in summer sports. Continuing in Orlando through June 11, over 5,500 athletes and coaches, more than 10,000 volunteers, and roughly 125,000 family, friends and spectators will attend.
