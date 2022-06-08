News
Gio Urshela says he was ‘confused’ when Yankees traded him to Twins
MINNEAPOLIS — Gio Urshela tried. The former Yankees third baseman got the urge like everyone that gets traded away. He tried to grow a beard.
“I couldn’t do it, too hard,” Urshela said with a laugh. “It was taking too long.”
Urshela said he was initially “confused” when told of the deal that sent him and Gary Sanchez to the Twins for Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Josh Donaldson and Ben Rortvedt on March 13.
“That day they said I was going to play shortstop,” Urshela said with a laugh before the series opener at Target Field between the Yankees and Twins, “and the next day I had a new team.”
Urshela has been through it before, unlike Sanchez, but they both pretty much have “turned the page,” on the Yankees chapter of their career. Still, they were looking forward to the chance of seeing their former teammates.
“It’s gonna be fun playing against my old teammates. A lot of memories of good times, the past three years,” Urshela said “I mean, every year I play there it’s going through my mind, I spend a lot of time there. My best year in my career was with the Yankees. so it’s gonna be fun.”
Urshela and Sanchez have landed in a good spot. The Twins lead the American League Central and look like a playoff team. Urshela said he would enjoy facing his old team again in October.
“Yeah, that would be fun,” Urshela said.
One Yankee who had circled this date was Aaron Boone. The Yankees manager was very eager to see his former players.
“I haven’t seen either of them yet. So I’m hoping to bump into them just to say hi. I love both of those guys,” Boone said. “Certainly happy they’re doing well.”
OUTFIELD ORDER
With Giancarlo Stanton out for the last two weeks, the Yankees adjusted their outfield to have Joey Gallo play right field, Aaron Judge at center and Aaron Hicks in right field. It’s an alignment they are still using now that Stanton is back as the designated hitter.
Boone said the outfield has become more flexible and that’s something that has helped them over the last few weeks.
“Obviously I’ve been more and more comfortable with playing Judge in center. So it’s just kind of transitioned a little bit that way, partly because of how the roster has ebbed and flowed a little bit over the last few weeks,” Boone said. “But I’m still comfortable going a lot of different ways and whether that means Joey in left, sliding Hicks back over in center and moving Judge to right which I’ll still do some. The season and roster construction and injury that pops up or a need pops up kind of dictates that sometimes.”
Stanton was the DH Tuesday night, but is expected to play in the outfield during this three game series.
“Probably tomorrow or possibly the next day or we’ll kind of kind of get through today,” Boone said. “He’s going to do a lot of work out there in the outfield today, I know. And then we’ll get through the game tonight and kind of decide.”
THE CALL
Boone has plans after Tuesday night’s game. His good friend — and Yankees former third base coach — Phil Nevin was named the Angels’ interim manager Tuesday.
“I had a missed call. During our staff meeting, then he texted ‘call me ASAP,’ so I called him when I got out of that meeting a couple hours ago. Yes, emotional. Really excited for him,” Boone said. “I think he’ll do great as a manager. …. I think he’s such a great baseball guy. He’s certainly paid his dues. He’s been probably close to landing a job a few different times where he’s probably been that runner up. But he’s poured a lot into this game and I’m happy for him to get an opportunity. And I’ll probably be watching his game tonight when we get back to the hotel.
“Watching the second half (of the Angels game),” Boone said. “I know he’s really excited.”
INJURY UPDATES
Jonathan Loaisiga, who is on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation, did not throw Monday as expected.
“He is in Nicaragua. He had a family situation that he had to attend to,” Boone said. “So there’s a chance he could throw there today or tomorrow.”
Loaisiga went on the IL May 25 and was shut down from throwing for at least 10 days.
Aroldis Chapman was throwing on flat ground back in New York on Tuesday and with the injury there is “Nothing that’s holding him back at this point.”
“He’ll probably throw a bullpen when we get back. So I would guess, hopefully maybe that Friday or Saturday he’s throwing in the bullpen,” Boone said. “We’ll see where we’re at.”
Omar Kelly: Will Dolphins’ continuity on defense unlock dominant performances?
Having the formula for a complicated math equation doesn’t guarantee you’ll produce the right answer, but at least it’s a strong starting point.
That’s exactly what the Miami Dolphins’ decisions-makers believe they provided the team this offseason when it was decided to run it back one more time with last year’s defense, minus Brian Flores, the defensive-minded head coach who was fired at season’s end.
By re-signing all but two defensive players — defensive backs Jason McCourty and Justin Coleman — the Dolphins hope that the unit new head coach Mike McDaniel doesn’t specialize in will remain the strength of the team.
Same coordinator, same players, similar philosophy, paired with more experience should equate to a reliable, if not stingy defense, right?
At least that’s what the Dolphins offense faced during organized team activities and the minicamp.
When asked where the offense was with the final week of the offseason program concluding, McDaniel tap danced a little to explain why the offense has been pushed around for most of the practices the media has attended.
“There are compounding variables that you try to weigh. How good is the existing defense? Is everyone starting from the same starting point? Are they taking calculus courses while we’re learning Algebra?” McDaniel said, reflecting on his 15 seasons as an NFL offensive assistant.
“This is an extreme case relative to the other stops in my career because the defense was very, very productive and returning a lot of talented players,” McDaniel said, referring to Miami’s unit, which finished 15th in yards allowed per game (337.5), 16th in points allowed per game (21.9), and tied for eighth in turnovers forced (26) last season.
“We also had an inordinate amount of additions [offensively], so it was a bunch of people learning to play together.”
Unlike the defense, which has spent the offseason fine-tuning schemes, concepts and personnel since it benefits from the re-signing of defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, cornerback Nik Needham, and Elandon Roberts, Brennan Scarlett and Duke Riley, who all started games last year.
And it was important that Miami retained Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard by signing him to a lucrative extension, got cornerback Byron Jones to restructure his deal, and didn’t shakedown safety Eric Rowe by forcing him to take a pay cut or be released.
“We got all the keys back,” said Ogbah, whose four-year, $65 million deal was the linchpin transaction that allowed the defensive continuity. “We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses. … We know what each other struggles with and what everyone is capable of.”
And the goal is to build off that, tightening the screws on the zero-blitz defense scheme, and the hybrid packages that allows Miami to provide opposing offenses multiple looks.
While I don’t agree with all of the decisions made, and felt upgrades at linebacker were needed (rookie Channing Tindall and veteran pass rusher Melvin Ingram were added), I understand the reasoning for Miami’s continuity push.
The hope is that the carryover from last season, and the season before that, when the Dolphins possessed the sixth-best defense in the NFL, will take the unit to the next level in 2022.
“I always had different coaches, different linebacker coaches, different coordinators, going back all of the way to college,” said linebacker Jerome Baker, who has led Miami in tackles for three straight seasons. “For me, [continuity is] a good thing. It’s a chance to — you know what you expect.”
It doesn’t hurt that youngsters like Christian Wilkins, Jaelan Phillips, Andrew Van Ginkel, Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones should all improve as players if they stay healthy, and take that next step as professionals.
Wilkins and Phillips were consistently in the Dolphins backfield and two of the offseason program’s top performers.
How much of that is their individual progression and development versus the fact that the offensive line, which hasn’t benefited from the presence of left tackle Terron Armstead, remains an unknown.
We won’t know that until pads come on, and the physicality of practice ratchets up. But so far the Dolphins defense has been consistently good — if not dominant — and that’s without Ogbah, Howard and Byron Jones, three of the unit’s top players, participating in practice.
“We know the goals,” said nose tackle Raekwon Davis, who wore the orange jersey on Tuesday, which indicates that he was practice’s top performer on Monday. “We know what we’ve got to do.”
And that’s carry the Dolphins franchise like the defense has done for the past two decades.
New dashboard shows PFAS levels in Minnesota’s drinking water
State officials on Tuesday unveiled a new tool to help Minnesotans see if there are toxic industrial compounds in their drinking water.
The Minnesota Department of Health debuted a new interactive online dashboard that shows the status and results of testing for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, in community water systems.
“With this new tool, Minnesotans will be able to see for themselves whether PFAS is a concern for the health of their communities and their families,” Commissioner Jan Malcolm said. “Our statewide testing and dashboard are just two examples of how Minnesota continues to be a national leader in providing safe drinking water.”
Known as “forever chemicals” for their persistence in the environment, PFAS have been popular with manufacturers for decades and can be found in everything from nonstick cookware coating to fire-extinguishing foam. Higher levels of exposure to PFAS have been linked to increased cancer risk, developmental delays in children, damage to organs such as the liver and thyroid, increased cholesterol levels and reduced immune functions, especially among young children.
Health department officials started the PFAS testing project last year, prioritizing sampling in systems that are most vulnerable to PFAS contamination to address the highest potential public health risks first.
According to the map posted on the dashboard on Tuesday, only one site in Minnesota – in St. Paul Park in southern Washington County – had a concerning level of PFAS. The city, however, primarily uses two wells that are treated to remove PFAS and that provide water at a health-risk index near zero; the city’s third well, which is not treated and exceeds the state level of health concern, is not typically used, health department officials said.
The rest of the completed tests across the state – 401 out of about 900 public drinking systems in the state – did not detect PFAS or found levels that are below the current state levels of health concern. The 401 systems that were tested serve about 75 percent of Minnesotans who get drinking water from such systems, health department officials said.
Stricter guidelines regarding PFAS levels in drinking water could be coming, said Doug Schultz, a spokesman for the health department. Officials with the Environmental Protection Agency have indicated that within the next year they hope to have maximum contaminant levels established for PFAS, he said.
“We don’t have MCLs now, so it wouldn’t be surprising in the meantime if they were to revise their guidance and for the health-risk index levels to get lower,” he said. “We’re preparing for that to possibly happen in the future and will work with systems to meet whatever standards might arise.”
Charges: Man shot at police during east-metro car chase, while his pregnant wife was a front-seat passenger
A Minneapolis man’s pregnant wife was a front-seat passenger as he fired nearly a dozen gunshots at officers during a car chase through several east-metro cities on Sunday night, according to criminal charges.
Pablo Nava Jaimes, 30, was charged Tuesday in Ramsey County District Court with three counts of first-degree assault-use of deadly force against a peace officer and two counts of drive-by shooting-toward an occupied motor vehicle.
According to the criminal complaint, Jaimes admitted during an interview with investigators after his arrest that he shot at officers. He apologized.
At around 8:20 p.m. Sunday, a Minnesota State Patrol trooper tried to stop an Oldsmobile Cutlass for speeding and driving on the shoulder of Interstate 35E near Arlington Avenue in St. Paul. The car fled at speeds near 100 mph.
As the chase neared County Road E on I-35E in Vadnais Heights, the driver, later identified as Jaimes, fired a shot at the trooper, the charges allege. Neither the trooper nor his squad were struck.
Jaimes then exited the interstate and headed east on Minnesota Highway 96, where White Bear Lake police took over the pursuit. A State Patrol helicopter monitored the chase from the sky.
Jaimes slowed the car nearly to a stop and fired multiple shots at two police squads in the 1400 block of Birch Lake Boulevard, the charges say. The helicopter trooper saw muzzle flashes that appeared to come from the driver’s side of the car and were directed at pursuing squads, according to the complaint. The squads were not hit by the gunfire.
Officers recovered nine spent 5.56-caliber casings in the area.
Jaimes stopped at a business in the 1100 block of Birch Lake Boulevard, where he and his wife fled on foot. An officer saw Jaimes running with a gun in his hand.
The helicopter guided canine officers to Jaimes and his wife. They both allegedly resisted arrest, with a canine apprehending Jaimes by his arm and sending him to the hospital. His wife, who complained of stomach pain, was also taken to the hospital for an evaluation.
Officers recovered a pistol in an area where the helicopter trooper saw Jaimes throw it over a fence.
No officer from any of the several law enforcement agencies involved in the incident fired at Jaimes’ car, the complaint states.
Jaimes initially told investigators that he had picked up a man who asked for a ride and that the man told him to flee police and also fired the gunshots. When told that the helicopter trooper saw only him and his wife in the car, Jaimes admitted there was not a third person. He said his wife had “nothing to do with it” and that she “screamed at him to stop shooting,” the charges read.
Jaimes went on to say that he had drunk eight or nine beers and they were headed to a buffet in Maplewood when the trooper tried to stop them. He admitted to fleeing because he “wanted to escape” and that he stuck his hand out the driver’s window and shot at officers, the charges read.
Jaimes was driving on a suspended license and was wanted on an arrest warrant out of Hennepin County on drug possession and open bottle charges stemming from a traffic stop for speeding this past Christmas, according to court records.
A search of his car turned up a loaded handgun, two loaded magazines, three spent .45 caliber cartridge casings, a tequila bottle and empty beer cans, according to the charges. Methamphetamine was found in his wallet.
The warrant was issued April 5, the same day he missed a court hearing on the charges.
