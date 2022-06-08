Finance
Harley-Davidson is Talking to Baby Boomers, Young Adults, Women and Minorities – Via the Internet
As always, difficult times provide an opportunity to address excess costs and define new strategies and reevaluate new medias to reach your customers. It’s exactly what Harley-Davidson is doing. Mark-Hans Richer, Harley-Davidson’s CMO (Chief Marketing Officer) stated recently “It’s clear that we enjoy a great bond with boomers, but our strategy is to extend age distribution on both sides of the curve”. So, the factory continues to invest in baby-boomer customers (by improving its touring line and marketing its Tri Glide Trike), but is also courting younger adults with its blacked-out Dark Custom Series, women via social online networking and in broadcasting videos for Hispanic riders or Harlistas. I applaud the fact that to implement this multi-generational, multi-cultural marketing campaign, Harley-Davidson relies heavily on the Internet.
No other medias let you segment your targets as well the web, gives you the opportunity to adapt your message to each group, let you interact almost live and so fast with your customers. For example, the Sporster Iron 883, which sells for less than $8,000 was launched by enlisting 180,000 “friends” on Facebook and MySpace. Harley-Davidson has its own very successful channel on YouTube. Its official sites all over the world are getting more and more interactive with Harley organizing several video events and contests.
The remarkable thing is that when Harley-Davidson creates and publishes online content, this content is exponentially increased for free by surfers responding by creating and publishing their own online content for the benefit of Harley. The same way you as a reader of this blog creates new content via your comments each time I publish a post. I think that Harley-Davidson has been a little bit slow to understand the marketing leverage they could get from the Internet. But I think that without excluding some print magazines they have now the good media strategy. In 1 year the average age of a Harley-Davidson customer stayed nearly flat, increasing only one-tenth of 1 percent, from 47.2 to 47.3. But it’s a progress when compared to the speed at which this average age was getting higher. Let’s see in 2010 what it will be after 1 more year of Internet multi-generational strategy. I am optimistic.
Features That Will Make Your Taxi Booking App World-Class
The excessive acceptance of taxi apps driving young entrepreneurs to start up and drive their businesses on app might be prompting you to shift your gears as well. But on the same line, not having a garage full of sedans and minis might vex you to put your next leg ahead. We will cover the same issue over here and unknot how you can come above it while standing tall amongst your competitors. And what technologies you must use to keep your app world class without hurting your pocket much.
You Don’t Own a Taxi Fleet – Be an Aggregator
Yes, you can still enter a taxi app market, if you do not own a car stall full of sedans and SUVs. There can be two solutions for it.
1. A simple taxi app without the need of server
Create an app that includes a list of cab services and their prices. Where your customers can order a cab directly from the app and call the driver. Add a map with pick up and drop off location and estimated fare calculation.
2. An Uber like Taxi App solution with full-fledged Aggregator business Model
Create a fully functional taxi app solution and partner the taxi service providers and organize their services under your own brand.
• Provide them the customers and in return, charge them the commission. OR
• Take a minimum quote from the partners and quote the final price to the consumer.
Features to Make Your Taxi Predominant
1. Built-in Maps – Make a smooth and swift navigation experience for your drivers. Google Maps comes as an obvious choice but other than that you can also have your own mapping assets like currently there are Microsoft’s Bing Mapping and Startup deCarta.
2. Location Tracking – Have the location tracking feature in your taxi app which will help you to track your driver’s current location. Additionally, you can also track your drivers nearest location from the passenger even if they are not using the app.
3. Fare Estimation – Your app should be able to calculate the cost per mile with the help of GPS- as per the cost set by you.
4. Payment Integration – It’s critical to have a payment processing gateway that runs smoothly on your mobile app. Integrating major payment gateways such as Stripe, Braintree, authorize.net helps you to receive payments in a secure, faster and hassle-free way.
5. Updated Admin Features – Get built an Admin panel updated with all latest features where you as an Admin can see Driver Report, Customer Report and the Ride Report. Advanced payment reports help you to track the earnings, plan your business by putting the strategies on the place which needs attention, and catalyze actions on areas which are weak by putting extra marketing efforts.
Wrapping up: This is the right time to create a taxi app and expand your customer base. Codiant’s taxi app product has been crafted and conceptualized taking the total technological advancements in consideration. Why not visit it once? Here’s the link- Taxi App Solution
Happy to serve you the industry’s awesomeness.
Online Project Management Software – Benefits for New Companies
Some of the challenges that a new company is faced with include streamlining workflow and adjusting employees to their new working conditions. Often management must deal with the constant problem of integrating a new environment and keeping employees on course with a project and a specific direction. For these reasons, many new companies turn to a number of early implementations to help ensure they get through the rough early patches of a startup. One of the most beneficial tools is online project management software that is designed to assist with a number of functions.
One of the best ways that online project management software can make life easier for a new company is that it provides quick access to data. Searchable functions allow a workflow system to provide quick access to necessary project and company files. A well-designed project software will almost work like an organized filing cabinet across all of the employees in a company. This way, there is no confusion about where to access files, or having to sift through different obscure folders attached to the company’s network. Combined with the use of Gantt charts and quick-tab options, it’s possible to have easy access to all of the company’s project files.
Online project management software also keeps your company’s first projects organized in a way that potentially prevents common mishaps that may occur, including slowdowns in productivity. This is achieved through a system of permission options and subtasks. These allow the project’s managers to keep track of the milestones that occur in the project, and open up access to new parts of the project as they become available. This way, employees can focus their efforts on one major part of the project at a time, and there will never be any question about what part to do next.
Online project management software is also an excellent way to first establish teamwork and cooperation within a group dynamic in the company. A manager can simply create groups through the platform and then begin designating responsibilities that are easily kept track of through the administrative control panels. Overall, utilizing these types of platforms is necessary for not only organizational purposes, but for keeping a new company on track and connected between one another. Implementation of these features is easy, and often simply involves membership to a site that is enhanced with these capabilities, and typically the benefits can be sampled through a free trial period.
Indicators of Potential Tendering Fraudster
Economic Stress
– Family illness
– Divorce
– Family unemployment
– High Debt
– Financial losses
– Pressure of the world
Life Style
– Living beyond means
– Possible alcohol or drug problems
– Gambling
Work Habit
– Excessive overtime
– No vacations
– Excessive sick or vacation leave taken
– Avoids or is too friendly to employees
– Secretiveness or defensiveness
– Turning down promotions or transfers
– Avoidance by other employees
– Officer’s pressure to show good results
– Job cutbacks or down sizing
Attitude
– Job dissatisfaction/unhappy employees
– Feeling underpaid
– Unappreciated
– Greed
Opportunities Behavior
– Close association Suppliers/customers
– Loose oversight to authorizations
– Lack of controls
– Independent review
– Too much trust / independence
Interesting Traits
Men commit nearly three-quarters of the offenses.
Median losses caused men are nearly four times those caused by women.
Losses caused by managers are four time those caused by employees.
Median losses caused by executives are 16 time those of their employees.
(Extracts from research by association of certified fraud Examiners, U.K)
Summary
A major reason why people commit procurement fraud is because they are allowed to do so. There area wide range of threats facing government agencies the threat of fraud can come from inside or outside the department, but the likelihood that a fraud will be committed will be greatly decreased if the potential fraudster believes that the rewards will be modest, that they will be detected or that the potential punishment will be unacceptably high. The main way of achieving this must to be establish a comprehensive system of control which increases the likelihood of detection and increase the cost to the fraudster.
It has been said that there are three requirements which need to be met to reduce the risk of procurement fraud; Good Ethics, Good People, Good System.
