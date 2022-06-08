Harley-Davidson is Talking to Baby Boomers, Young Adults, Women and Minorities – Via the Internet

The excessive acceptance of taxi apps driving young entrepreneurs to start up and drive their businesses on app might be prompting you to shift your gears as well. But on the same line, not having a garage full of sedans and minis might vex you to put your next leg ahead. We will cover the same issue over here and unknot how you can come above it while standing tall amongst your competitors. And what technologies you must use to keep your app world class without hurting your pocket much.

You Don’t Own a Taxi Fleet – Be an Aggregator

Yes, you can still enter a taxi app market, if you do not own a car stall full of sedans and SUVs. There can be two solutions for it.

1. A simple taxi app without the need of server

Create an app that includes a list of cab services and their prices. Where your customers can order a cab directly from the app and call the driver. Add a map with pick up and drop off location and estimated fare calculation.

2. An Uber like Taxi App solution with full-fledged Aggregator business Model

Create a fully functional taxi app solution and partner the taxi service providers and organize their services under your own brand.

• Provide them the customers and in return, charge them the commission. OR

• Take a minimum quote from the partners and quote the final price to the consumer.

Features to Make Your Taxi Predominant

1. Built-in Maps – Make a smooth and swift navigation experience for your drivers. Google Maps comes as an obvious choice but other than that you can also have your own mapping assets like currently there are Microsoft’s Bing Mapping and Startup deCarta.

2. Location Tracking – Have the location tracking feature in your taxi app which will help you to track your driver’s current location. Additionally, you can also track your drivers nearest location from the passenger even if they are not using the app.

3. Fare Estimation – Your app should be able to calculate the cost per mile with the help of GPS- as per the cost set by you.

4. Payment Integration – It’s critical to have a payment processing gateway that runs smoothly on your mobile app. Integrating major payment gateways such as Stripe, Braintree, authorize.net helps you to receive payments in a secure, faster and hassle-free way.

5. Updated Admin Features – Get built an Admin panel updated with all latest features where you as an Admin can see Driver Report, Customer Report and the Ride Report. Advanced payment reports help you to track the earnings, plan your business by putting the strategies on the place which needs attention, and catalyze actions on areas which are weak by putting extra marketing efforts.

This is the right time to create a taxi app and expand your customer base.

