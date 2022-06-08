Finance
How Much Does It Cost To Ship A Car?
Dozens of people ship their vehicles to different locations every year. The first question a majority of them ask is – what is the cost estimate of car shipping services. It is difficult to give an exact figure because the cost varies depending on factors such as size of the car, make and model, the vehicle’s operating condition, shipping methods and shipping distance. Nevertheless, here’s a rough quote to help you arrange the necessary finances.
Factors affecting the Basic Price
- Size of the car: The size of the car is the first aspect that impacts the cost of car shipping services. Automobiles are the most commonly shipped items. However, you might also want to transport a motorcycle along with your car. The rate of shipping a standard-sized car does not usually exceed $1000. A full-sized SUV will cost more starting at $1500.
- Time frame: The distance between the pickup point and drop off destination is another aspect factored in when deciding the cost. Transporting a vehicle can take a few days to a few weeks. The company will provide pricing details based on physical distance and transit time. The company may charge extra if the vehicle has to be transported an unusual or remote location.
- Condition of the Car: Many wonder why the condition of the car influences the price. Vehicles are driven into the auto shipping carrier. If you car is non-operational, the transporter will have to use other methods to load and unload the vehicle. A transporter uses winches or a lift gate and hence the additional charges. Shipping non-operational vehicle may cost and extra $100 or $200.
- Type of Shipping Service: Open car shipping and enclosed car shipping are the two main types of car shipping services. The former is less expensive than enclosed auto transport. An open trailer leaves your vehicle exposed to varied environmental elements.
- The cost also includes insurance.
Extras and Add-on Costs
- If a vehicle has to be shipped overseas, it is transported in an ocean container. A local auto mover may not provide overseas shipping, but may have a tie-up with a car shipping company dealing in overseas goods transportation. The charges will be higher first because of the distance and second because of commissions. The auto mover also charges vehicle owners for transporting a vehicle from your location to the nearest harbor.
- A car owner pays extra if he opts for top load. You must have seen a large trailer transporting cars. It has two tiers. Top loading implies that your car will be placed on the topmost tier. Top loading is a good option for brand new and classic cars to protect it from fluid leaks from other vehicles and debris.
- Additional charges may apply based on the season as inclement weather increases the difficulties of transporting vehicles.
- There are also additional charges for paperwork and documentation associated with the transport project.
- Besides the above add-on costs, transport company may also ask a vehicle owner to pay more for a vintage vehicle, if it is heavier than other standard sized vehicles and if the owner wants the vehicle to be delivered at an earlier date.
Finance
Make Money Online – 2 Simple and Effective Ways Without Paying a Dime on Advertising
Do you want to make a decent income part-time or full-time from the comfort of your home? Most people do. Who don’t want a home business with a well-loved hobby? Will your internet dream come true?
But, how do you make money online if you have little money or no money to start? Oh, you may say, don’t “BS” me and give me high hope. So, is it really possible to start an online business with no money at all? Based on my internet marketing experience, I will share with you 2 simple and effective ways to make money online without paying a dime on advertising.
1) Affiliate Marketing
Affiliate marketing is probably the easiest online business to get involved with. For a start, there is no product or no website to begin with. For those of you who have no advertising budget, not to worry, there are many free ways to advertise your online home business. Free advertising such as writing articles and submitting to EzineArticles.com, creating your signatures at internet marketing forums, free advertising at classified ads, MySpace,YouTube, Craigslist, Squidoo, etc.
However before you start to promote any affiliate product online, you need to know about Clickbank.com. Why Clickbank? This is because Clickbank is a favorite marketplace which sells digital products, and as a Clickbank affiliate, you get to to sell many ebooks of your choice. Clickbank’s registration is free. You will get paid a commission whenever your prospect buys your Clickbank product. There are literally thousands of Clickbank products you can choose from. So, do your research, find out what is your passion or well-loved hobby, then choose a product of your choice.
For example, if your well-loved hobby is about animals such as dogs, and you want to do article marketing, you may want to write an article on “Ten Simple Secrets To Effectively Train Your Dog” and submit it to article directories. All you need to do is to include in your resource box your name and brief summary of your expertise and of course your affiliate URL links too. So, that is to say, you should select an affiliate product at Clickbank that has to do with your well loved hobby, and in this example, selecting affiliate products which are related to your favorite hobby, ie. dogs.
2) Blogging
Blogging is another favorite way to make money online. You can start blogging by signing up with Blogger.com which is free. The best way is write articles on your affiliate products which you like or have passion about on your blog. A review of the product if possible which should include your affiliate links. If you blog frequently, at least several times a week, you should be able to to get some free search engine traffic to your blog because search engines loves fresh contents.
There are a few great article directories which you can submit your articles such as EzineArticles, GoArticles, ArticleMarketer, etc. EzineArticles.com is my favorite article directory to submit my articles as it is a really great place to get good exposure; and EzineArticles.com is also most internet marketer’s favorite resource place to get backlinks to their blogs. Anyway, since generating traffic via search engines is free,why not make full use of it? It will definitely boost your PR (Page Rank) of your blog. The reason why EzineArticles.com is so popular is because their web pages often rank very high in the Google SERPs. So, take full advantage of this free article directory.
Before you start a blog on your free Blogger.com, you will need to think of the name of your blog and have your email account with you as you will be asked to enter your email address. Do your research on the keywords of your blog. You may want to try this free software, Goodkeywords.com for some good keywords. Once you set-up your blog, you can start posting your first article. Preferably put your keywords in the title of your blog.
Ok, that’s all, just 2 simple and effective ways to make money online without paying a dime on advertising. Of course, there are many challenges starting an online business but you need to be very patient and persistent with your online business.
So just keep trying and be very focused on your Internet business. But remember, it’s persistence that will lead you to the fulfillment of your dreams. There may be times of struggles and disappointment but if you stick with it on your Internet business… dreams do come true!
Finance
Custom Home Design Tips: Choosing the Right Designer
Whether or not you have already purchased a lot that your custom home plans must be designed around, following the tips we’ve gathered below will ensure that your custom home designs will produce the house of your dreams.
1. Establish excellent communication.
Poor communication can ruin a set of custom house plans. For instance, if your architect doesn’t really understand what you want in your custom home designs, you could end up with a custom built home that you don’t actually enjoy. Alternatively, you could be shocked to see your “custom” plan in a new housing development. (Some architects turn their best custom plans into generic, widely available floor plans.) Avoid both of these unsavory outcomes by clearly outlining what your custom home plans should include, and whether or not you’re comfortable with your custom design being tweaked into a universal house plan.
2. Choose a designer with experience working with similar properties.
If you’ve already purchased the land for your dream home, ensure that your designer has background in working with your type of property. For instance, while a steeply sloped lot often offers up the best views, it also poses unique design challenges.
3. Check that your architect has liability insurance.
Accidents do happen – that’s why insurance was invented. If something doesn’t come out right in your custom home design, liability insurance can cover rebuilding costs or other unanticipated expenses. Professional engineers and designers carry insurance to defend their customers against expensive errors. Make sure your custom home plans come from a designer with liability insurance.
4. Zoom in on the details.
A complete set of custom home plans will include enough information to facilitate construction. Contractors must be able to quickly find details on dimensions, materials, and building techniques. Unclear floor plans will bring all sorts of problems. Expensive errors often occur because contractors can’t read or find the necessary details on a set of custom home plans. The last thing you want is a carpenter or plumber making guesses as to what your custom home designs intend. Work with an architect that includes plenty of construction details on the home plans.
5. Ensure building code and state certification compliance.
Federal and local building legislation is always changing. If your custom home design doesn’t follow these building guidelines, city officials could reject it and you’ll face more expenses to bring your design “up to code.” Because this is such an important issue, be up-front about it with your designer. Ask about how they ensure code compliance, and check with previous customers to make sure the city approval process went off without a hitch. One final bit of due diligence: Check that your architect or designer is professionally certified with your state. If any red flags come up during this investigation, select a different architect. Otherwise, you could be stuck with home plans that can’t actually be built.
6. Select an architect whose style matches yours.
Doctors specialize in bodily systems; writers specialize in different types of communication; architects specialize in different design styles. Be sure that your designer has experience producing the type of home you prefer. For instance, if you like the Tudor style, you should choose a designer who has produced lovely custom houses in this design mode. Don’t expect a Frank Lloyd Wright lover to suddenly switch to a Tuscan approach.
Finance
What Is An E-Bike?
An Electric bike is typically a bicycle with motor in it. It is also referred to as an e-bike or electric scooter. The eclectic bike can reach speeds up to 24-34km/hr (15 to 20 miles /hour) depending on the motor and laws of the country. Many countries have law restrictions against speedy e-bikes which makes it illegal to sell e-bikes that go past certain speed. Electric scooters are substantially cheaper than regular motorcycles. They are also a lot cheaper to maintain and to drive.
Electric bikes fall into a different category of vehicles than motorcycles. In countries like Canada and United States e-bikes are treated like bicycle (they are even allowed in bicycle lanes) which mean that the rider doesn’t need insurance or drivers license to ride one. There could be some age and license restrictions depending on the State or the Province. All States and/or Provinces require riders to wear a helmet for safety purposes.
Electric bikes are battery operated which makes them very ecologically friendly and affordable. With gas price rising and global warming around the corner e-bikes make great transportation alternative. They are easy to operate, safe and most important of all don’t require gasoline. They are smaller and lighter than average motorcycle which makes them perfect for urban areas.
In many markets all over the world e-bikes are replacing regular bikes and motorcycles. The difference between the electric scooter and the bicycle is of course that e-bikes have motors in them. The difference between motorcycles and electric scooters is that electric scooters’ motors are battery powered. E-bikes are also required to have pedals for manual use where motorcycles do not. That means even when battery charge is low there are pedals to get rider home safely.
Most of electric scooters have safety key feature which protects it from being stolen and imposes safety.
Electric bikes are typically affordable. The price may weary from US$500 to US$3,500. E-bikes are a lot cheaper than motorcycle especially if you take into account that electric scooters are also more cost efficient on maintenance.
In many countries around the world e-bikes outnumber regular bikes and motorcycles on the roads as they are cheaper and more convenient way of transportation. In countries like China and India sales numbers for electric bikes double almost every year where motorcycle sales drop. Western countries such as Canada and United States has recently discovered benefits of e-bikes and now are in the process of implementing rules and regulations to increase number of electric bike users.
