How Much Does It Cost To Ship A Car?

Do you want to make a decent income part-time or full-time from the comfort of your home? Most people do. Who don’t want a home business with a well-loved hobby? Will your internet dream come true?

But, how do you make money online if you have little money or no money to start? Oh, you may say, don’t “BS” me and give me high hope. So, is it really possible to start an online business with no money at all? Based on my internet marketing experience, I will share with you 2 simple and effective ways to make money online without paying a dime on advertising.

1) Affiliate Marketing

Affiliate marketing is probably the easiest online business to get involved with. For a start, there is no product or no website to begin with. For those of you who have no advertising budget, not to worry, there are many free ways to advertise your online home business. Free advertising such as writing articles and submitting to EzineArticles.com, creating your signatures at internet marketing forums, free advertising at classified ads, MySpace,YouTube, Craigslist, Squidoo, etc.

However before you start to promote any affiliate product online, you need to know about Clickbank.com. Why Clickbank? This is because Clickbank is a favorite marketplace which sells digital products, and as a Clickbank affiliate, you get to to sell many ebooks of your choice. Clickbank’s registration is free. You will get paid a commission whenever your prospect buys your Clickbank product. There are literally thousands of Clickbank products you can choose from. So, do your research, find out what is your passion or well-loved hobby, then choose a product of your choice.

For example, if your well-loved hobby is about animals such as dogs, and you want to do article marketing, you may want to write an article on “Ten Simple Secrets To Effectively Train Your Dog” and submit it to article directories. All you need to do is to include in your resource box your name and brief summary of your expertise and of course your affiliate URL links too. So, that is to say, you should select an affiliate product at Clickbank that has to do with your well loved hobby, and in this example, selecting affiliate products which are related to your favorite hobby, ie. dogs.

2) Blogging

Blogging is another favorite way to make money online. You can start blogging by signing up with Blogger.com which is free. The best way is write articles on your affiliate products which you like or have passion about on your blog. A review of the product if possible which should include your affiliate links. If you blog frequently, at least several times a week, you should be able to to get some free search engine traffic to your blog because search engines loves fresh contents.

There are a few great article directories which you can submit your articles such as EzineArticles, GoArticles, ArticleMarketer, etc. EzineArticles.com is my favorite article directory to submit my articles as it is a really great place to get good exposure; and EzineArticles.com is also most internet marketer’s favorite resource place to get backlinks to their blogs. Anyway, since generating traffic via search engines is free,why not make full use of it? It will definitely boost your PR (Page Rank) of your blog. The reason why EzineArticles.com is so popular is because their web pages often rank very high in the Google SERPs. So, take full advantage of this free article directory.

Before you start a blog on your free Blogger.com, you will need to think of the name of your blog and have your email account with you as you will be asked to enter your email address. Do your research on the keywords of your blog. You may want to try this free software, Goodkeywords.com for some good keywords. Once you set-up your blog, you can start posting your first article. Preferably put your keywords in the title of your blog.

Ok, that’s all, just 2 simple and effective ways to make money online without paying a dime on advertising. Of course, there are many challenges starting an online business but you need to be very patient and persistent with your online business.

So just keep trying and be very focused on your Internet business. But remember, it’s persistence that will lead you to the fulfillment of your dreams. There may be times of struggles and disappointment but if you stick with it on your Internet business… dreams do come true!