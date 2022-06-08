Blockchain
How The Crypto Winter Has Impacted The DeFi Sector
The crypto market trends to the downside as major assets are unable to break above local resistance. As per usual, the dominant trend picks winners and losers and unfortunately, the altcoin markets have been amongst the latter.
In particular, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols have been severely impacted by the crypto downtrend. Some of the most popular protocols in the Ethereum DeFi sector, perhaps the biggest ecosystem in the space, record as much as 92% in losses.
Jack Niewold, founder of Crypto Pragmatist, set out to dig deeper into the effects of the crypto winter in the DeFi sector. One of his objectives was to determine if DeFi protocols can stay profitable in this downtrend.
As seen below, protocols like MakerDAO, SushiSwap, Compound, and others saw a decrease in the price of their native tokens and an even more steep decline in their revenue. This evidence put into question the idea that DeFi and crypto, as Niewold said, “really reached an inflection point”.
There is evidence of maturity in the space, institutional adoption, and resistance to overall market declines in larger cryptocurrencies. However, most of the DeFi sector has been unable to retain its revenues. Niewold noted:
To be fair, most DeFi tokens have drawn by more than their fee rev, which is interesting–from a ‘fundamental’ perspective, stuff is trading at a discount. I think that’s the first takeaway for me, that projects with real product market fit are trading at a relative discount.
Additional data provided by DeFi Pulse indicates the total value locked (TVL) across DeFi protocols has been trending to the downside with revenues and token prices. This metric returned to its February 2021 levels and stands at around $50 billion.
Crypto Bleeds As Ethereum Dominance Rises
The current downtrend is more palpable across the entire layer-1 ecosystem. While Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), and others experience a dropped in their prices and network activity, Ethereum (ETH) benefits.
The downside trend has translated into a decrease in Ethereum fees. These are currently priced at 2 Gwei or $0.13 for a fast transaction after averaging 100 Gwei or more during network congestion.
As Niewold said, L1 networks such as Solana and Avalanche benefited from a rise in Ethereum transaction fees, as these declines, users return to this network. Niewold said:
(…) in a period of decreased demand, it makes Ethereum a lot more attractive relative to alt-L1s (…). Alt-L1s do not benefit from this fee reflexivity, as their competitive advantage dies down in periods of lower activity.
As NewsBTC noted yesterday, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoins USDT and USDC, form 77% of the total crypto market cap. BTC and ETH dominance has been on the rise during this downtrend and hints at an overall de-risking behavior from crypto investors.
At the time of writing, ETH’s price trades at $1,800 with a 2% profit in the last 24-hours.
Solana Launches $100M Investment Fund for Web3 Businesses in South Korea
- According to Solana, gaming, and NFTs make up the majority of South Korea’s activity.
- Recently, NFT trading and DeFi operations have increased on Solana.
Web3 enterprises in South Korea will be supported by a $100 million investment and grant pool created by Solana Ventures and the Solana Foundation. By investing in blockchain-based games, non-fungible tokens, and decentralized finance, this fund hopes to spur development throughout the country. Additionally, the cash will help to keep certain Terra-based projects operational after the collapse of that ecosystem last month.
Targeting Massive Underlying Potential
This venture fund is supported by the community treasury and Solana Labs’ venture capital pool, according to Austin Federal, the company’s communications head.
Solana Labs’ Johnny Lee, the general manager of games, said:
“A big portion of Korea’s gaming industry is moving into web3. We want to be flexible. There’s a wide range of project sizes, team sizes, so some of [our investments] will be venture-sized checks.”
According to Solana, gaming and NFTs make up the majority of South Korea’s activity, making them an ideal fit for web3. The new fund aids Solana’s ambition of being the finest blockchain for gaming. In November of last year, Solana Ventures formed a $100 million gaming fund alongside FTX and Lightspeed Ventures. Along with Forte and Griffin Gaming Partners, two game-focused companies, it has a $150 million fund.
Recently, NFT trading and DeFi operations have increased on Solana. Solana’s leading NFT marketplace, Magic Eden, is the world’s second-largest, behind OpenSea, with 36,427 daily traders and $7.64 million in daily volume, according to DappRadar.
South Korea is expected to become a center for NFT and Metaverse research in the next decade, thanks to a government commitment of $187 million toward the project. There will be a strong focus on digital content and digital enterprises in Korea in the metaverse.
Report: Binance Halts EGLD Network Following $1.65M Loot
Binance has suspended all withdrawal and deposit functions of the Elrond (EGLD) network on its platform after a hacker attack. According to a report on CoinQuora, the perpetrator made away with $1.65 million worth of EGLD tokens.
The declaration happened on the morning of January 8, 2022, through the exchange’s official Chinese page explaining the necessity of the action.
The attack
Through his Twitter page, Wu Blockchain, crypto journalist Colin Wu was the first to announce the hack on social media, disclosing the EGLD tokens loot equivalent to $1.65 million at the time of publication. “There was a security breach in Elrond, an L1 network. Hackers obtained nearly $1.65 million EGLD for free and sold them through Maiar DEX, resulting in a 92% drop. At present, the official has suspended DEX and related APIs,” read the tweet.
Not disclosing the exact source of the funds, a crypto analyst on Twitter notes that three newly created cryptocurrency wallets collecting 800K, 400K, and 450K EGLD tokens, respectively, executed the attack on the EGLD network following the deployment of a smart contract.
“Tonight, something that I will call an attack happened on Maiar Exchange (imho). EGLD Price go to hell at 5$, then Maiar DEX was stopped,” read the tweet from the Twitter handle @Foudres. According to @Foudres, following the smart contract deployment, the hackers called a method “Withdraw” and received more than 1600K EGLD.
Per the report, the hackers went on to sell their grab on Maiar decentralized exchange. In conformity to the supply-demand relationship, the sale sent EGLD token down a 92% collapse. CoinQuora records that Maiar has also suspended decentralized exchange and related API functionalities. To make the collapse clearer, @Foudres attached a trading chart for EGLD/USDC, which was a rather horrendous display that sparked different comments from followers.
“Automated market maker is going crazy because of more supply and less demand. Everything is like a scam in crypto right now,” tweeted @ShagunC53448085, and “Wild Wild West” tweeted @nomorenoise3 in humorous response to @Foudres.
Binance on Restoring Normalcy
Poised to resolve the issue so network operations can continue, Binance has revealed that interventions were underway, citing active communication between them and the EGLD project heads. “We will restore both deposit and withdrawal functions once the EGLD network is stable,” read the official announcement from Binance Exchange.
At the time of this writing, EGLD is trading at $67.49 on CoinGecko, an 11% drop from its price right before the attack. With a 24-hour trading volume of $48,960,268, EGLD price is down -0.4% in the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin Miner Revenues Stay Low As Price Decline Continues
Bitcoin miners have been one of the worse-hit following the decline in the price of the digital asset. After what can be said to be a wonderful run towards the end of 2021, the miners have now hit a rough patch where their revenues have been dropping. The previous week would prove to be no different, signaling a continuation of lower cash flow on the part of miners, as the daily miner revenues remain depressed in the first week of June.
Bitcoin Miners Take A Hit
Bitcoin miners have not had the best couple of months now. With the price of bitcoin dropping, miner revenues have taken a hit. This had seen their daily figures drop to $26 million the previous week and with a 1.47% increase last week, daily miner revenues had jumped to $27.19 million. This is a far cry from what miners were earning when the price of the digital asset had hit its all-time high.
Related Reading | El Salvador Postpones Bitcoin Bonds A Second Time, Here’s Why
Back in November 2021 when bitcoin had been trading as high as $69,000 apiece, daily miner revenues had come out to a cumulative $62 million. This means that daily miner revenues have declined more than 50% in the past six months alone. This drop in profitability has spurred some miners to begin selling their holdings to finance their operations.
The percentage of miner revenues made up by fees remains average at 1.67%. There was no growth at all in this metric from the past week even though most had turned green. Transactions per day were up 0.23% but remain low.
BTC down more than 50% from ATH | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Daily transaction volumes were up for the past week though. A 9.92% increase in transaction volumes saw it move up from $4.595 billion the previous week to the $5.051 billion figure that was recorded last week, emerging as the metric with the highest growth for the last seven days.
Hashrate Takes A Nosedive
The bitcoin hashrate has been going the way of the daily miner revenues as this, too, had been on a decline recently. The drop in mining revenues has been the biggest factor in this drop in hashrate. While some miners have been able to sell shares or their BTC holdings to finance their mining operations, others have found themselves unable to keep up. As such, they have had to unplug their rigs and take a bow out of the market.
Related Reading | Institutional Investors Refocus On Bitcoin As Market Losses Intensifies
The result of this has been a 10% drop in the bitcoin hashrate over the last month. Block production has taken a hit due to this as the number of blocks per hour is now sitting at 5.85 blocks per hour, representing a 1.11% decrease from the previous week. Average transactions per block are up, however, recording a 0.23% growth in the last 7 days.
BTC hashrate drops 10% | Source: Arcane Research
More miners with high production costs are expected to stop operations if there is no improvement in daily miner revenue. At 6.25 BTC rewards per block mined and lower prices, a lot of miners will likely run into losses.
A decrease in mining difficulty is expected to take place on Wednesday, hopefully triggering a recovery in the hashrate.
Featured image from Coingape, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com
