News
How to pay for summer fun: Financing boats, RVs and more
By JACKIE VELING of NerdWallet
Summer is the season to hit the great outdoors, and having a new toy, like a boat or RV, is a dream for many people. But with interest rate hikes, spikes in the cost of oil and general economic uncertainty, you may be hesitant to make a big purchase right now.
Financing options, such as a secured loan, can make the purchase more manageable by spreading out payments. But borrowing isn’t right for everyone. Look at your budget and take into account other expenses, like storage, maintenance and gas.
SHOULD YOU FINANCE A BIG SUMMER PURCHASE?
Before deciding if and how you should finance, check in with yourself about why you want to make the purchase, says Jarrod Sandra, a certified financial planner based in Crowley, Texas. According to Sandra, clients are sometimes motivated by the idea of a boat or RV, not the reality.
“I think especially around toys, you get this ‘American dream feeling’ of waterskiing behind the boat every Saturday or being out in the beautiful wilderness,” he says.
Sandra, who once owned a camper, says this dream doesn’t always pan out. Maybe you rarely have time on the weekends to hit the water, or the remote campsite you envisioned is actually loud and crowded.
For those sure they want to buy, the choice of whether to borrow money depends largely on your overall financial picture, says Marianne Nolte, a certified financial planner based in Fallbrook, California, and an avid boater.
“Everything comes back to budgeting,” Nolte says. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a 25-year-old and you’re saving for your first house or you’re a 50-year-old who is settled in their financial journey. You have to make sure, cash-flow-wise, you’re not going to do damage to your monthly expenses.”
Nolte adds that just because you can afford the monthly payments on a loan doesn’t mean you should automatically get one. Make sure you’re also not forgoing larger goals, like saving for retirement, in order to cover the payments.
Both Nolte and Sandra recommend a test drive, like joining a boat club or renting an RV for the weekend, to get your feet wet before committing to the purchase.
FINANCING FOR BOATS, RVS AND SMALLER TOYS
If you’re going to finance a large summer toy, you’ll probably need a secured or unsecured loan.
Secured loans are generally the most affordable option and are available at banks, credit unions and some dealers. Since the purchase itself serves as collateral, interest rates tend to be lower, and you can often qualify for a longer repayment term, sometimes up to 20 years.
One of the best ways to get approved for a secured loan is to provide a down payment of at least 10%, says Michael Lax, executive vice president and head of RV Marine Sales at Bank of the West.
Credit history also matters. If you’ve financed a similar purchase in the past, like with a car loan, it can go a long way toward making the approval process easier, Lax says.
Unsecured personal loans are another financing option and are offered by online lenders, banks and credit unions. These loans don’t require collateral, so you won’t risk losing the item if you fail to repay. Lending decisions are based on creditworthiness, income and existing debt, but annual percentage rates may be higher and repayment terms shorter, compared with a secured loan.
Some lenders let you pre-qualify for an unsecured loan, which is a smart way to check potential terms and compare different loans without affecting your credit score.
Borrowers eyeing smaller toys — think a personal watercraft or an all-terrain vehicle — may consider a credit card. But especially in an environment of rising credit card interest rates, you’ll want to pay off the balance as soon as possible. The cost of the purchase may also drive up your credit utilization ratio, which could affect your credit score.
If you have good or excellent credit, a 0% APR card can be a smart choice. You’ll pay no interest as long as you pay off the card before the promotional period expires and the regular APR sets in.
CONSIDER RELATED COSTS BEFORE MAKING A FINAL DECISION
The purchase price isn’t the only expense to keep in mind. Depending on the vehicle you buy, there’s an assortment of related costs you’ll want to budget for.
Storage and transportation are some of the biggest. Though smaller items can live in your garage, larger items like boats may need to be stored offsite at a marina or parking facility. You’ll also need to transport the item, which may require a trailer and adding a hitch to your car or truck.
Maintenance is another concern. Similar to cars, toys require regular maintenance to stay in good condition, whether it’s changing a tire, checking the oil or preparing the vehicle for colder temperatures.
Gas, insurance and one-time fees, like docking or campsite expenses, should also be accounted for as you budget for the purchase.
This article originally appeared on the personal finance website NerdWallet.
News
Keep Sweet: Pray And Obey On Netflix: Should You Stream it Skip it? What is it about?
Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey On Netflix is an American docuseries, and it is also very popular. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey On Netflix was initially released in 2022. After the release, Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey On Netflix docuseries. It became hugely popular. The docuseries are hugely popular now. An amazing director directs the series. The series also has a good cast.
In this article, we will share the docuseries Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey On Netflix and whether you should stream it or not, and what is it all about?
Should You Stream It Or Skip It?
It would help if you watched this movie as the story is really good and the response has also been great, and the audience liked it. The docuseries has got a lot of reviews from critics, and most of them were positive. You can stream it on Netflix.
The most amazing part is that the cast is not boring as it includes some great actors. This is an intense docuseries with a lot to tell, and the docuseries is amazing. You can also watch it on other websites. The story is amazing, and everyone should watch it at least once.
What Is It About?
The series is about the rise of Warren Jeffs, who was in the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and its shocking criminal case.
Is The Documentary Really Good?
To be very honest, the docuseries are good, with many thriller elements. The cast of the series is also amazing and has done a great job. Keep Sweet was initially released in the year 2022. After the release of Keep Sweet, it became a very famous documentary. It became hugely popular. The documentary is hugely popular now.
The movie can be watched at least once as it has some thriller elements, which makes the series gripping and watchable. Rachel Dretzin directs the movie. The series also has an amazing cast.
Is It Worth Watching?
It is worth watching as the series has an amazing story to tell to the audience. The documentary is no doubt one of the best. The docuseries has got a lot of reviews from critics, and most of them were positive. You can stream it on Netflix.
To be very honest, the docuseries is good with many thriller elements. The cast of the series is also amazing and has done a great job. After the release of Keep Sweet, it became a very famous documentary. It is worth watching, and everyone should watch it.
News
Ukrainian forces could pull back from embattled eastern city
By BERNAT ARMANGUÉ and YURAS KARMANAU
BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces battling Russian troops in a key eastern city appeared on the cusp of retreat Wednesday, though the regional governor insisted they are still fighting “for every centimeter” of the city.
The urban battle for Sievierodonetsk testified to the painstaking, inch-by-inch advance by Russian forces as they close in on control of the entire Luhansk region, one of two that make up the industrial heartland known as the Donbas.
After a bungled attempt to overrun Kyiv in the early days of the war, Russia shifted its focus to the region of coal mines and factories. The Donbas has been partly controlled by Russia-backed separatists since 2014, making supply lines shorter and allowing Moscow to tap those separatist forces in its offensive there.
But Russia also faces Ukraine’s most battle-hardened troops, who have been fighting the separatists for eight years there.
The result is a slow slog in which both sides exchange artillery barrages that seemingly inflict heavy losses, but neither appears to have the clear momentum.
The grinding war has left thousands dead and driven millions from their homes — and its consequences are felt in many countries where it is driving up the price of food since critical shipments of Ukrainian grain are trapped inside the country.
After meeting with Russia’s foreign minister Wednesday, Turkey’s top diplomat said he thought a plan to create a secure shipping corridor to resume exports of that grain was “feasible.”
Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai acknowledged the difficulties in Sievierodonetsk on Wednesday, telling The Associated Press “maybe we will have to retreat, but right now battles are ongoing in the city.”
Earlier, on the Telegram messaging app, he said Ukrainian forces were fighting “for every centimeter of the city.”
He indicated they could pull back to positions that are easier to defend. The city across the river, Lysychansk, sits on higher ground.
Sievierodonetsk, which had a prewar population of 100,000, became the administrative capital of the region after the city of Luhansk was taken by separatists in 2014.
Both it and Lysychansk are wedged between Russian forces to the east, north and south — in the small portion of the Luhansk region that Russia has not yet claimed control of. Moscow also appears to hold about half of Donetsk region that rounds out the Donbas.
West of those cities, medics worked in the Ukrainian-held town of Bakhmut to care for the wounded, as the fighting threatened to encroach.
“It seems to be getting a bit worse. The number of patients that we’re seeing is getting to be more and more, and it seems that the fighting is getting closer to this area,” said Danial Rebar, a paramedic from Detroit and a former U.S. serviceman who has been volunteering in Ukraine for the past seven weeks as a combat medic.
Meanwhile, to the north, Russian shelling of the northern Kharkiv region killed five people and wounded 12 more over the past 24 hours, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said Wednesday.
The Russian military said Wednesday that Moscow used “air-launched, high-precision missiles” to hit an armor repair plant near Kharkiv. There was no confirmation from Ukrainian officials of such a plant being hit.
Before Russia’s invasion, Ukrainian officials said Russia controlled some 7% of the country, including the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014, and areas held by the separatists in Donetsk and Luhansk. Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces held 20% of the country.
While Russia has superior firepower, the Ukrainian defenders are entrenched and have shown the ability to counterattack.
“The absolutely heroic defense of the Donbas continues,” Zelenskyy said late Tuesday in his nightly video address.
Speaking earlier to a Financial Times conference, Zelenskyy insisted on Ukraine’s need to defeat Russia on the battlefield but also said he is still open to peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
But a former senior U.S. intelligence officer said the time isn’t right.
“You’re not going to get to the negotiating table until neither side feels they have an advantage that they could push,” said Andrea Kendall-Taylor of the Washington-based Center for a New American Security.
Turkey has sought to play a role in negotiating an end to the war — but talks it hosted earlier in conflict yielded no progress. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Wednesday his country is “much more optimistic” that Russia and Ukraine can be persuaded to return to talks after he met with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov. But he provided no details why.
Cavusoglu is also trying to help negotiate a plan to get Ukrainian agricultural products out of the country and said he thought a plan to create a secure shipping corridor was possible.
But it’s not clear if any progress was made since there was no Ukrainian representative at the meeting.
Russia has said shipping could resume if Ukraine removes mines from the area near its Black Sea port of Odesa. It has pledged not to use the demined corridor to attack Ukraine — but Kyiv has voiced doubt about that promise. Moscow also says it wants to check the ships coming into Odesa for weapons.
The war has helped fuel a food crisis in developing countries, since Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, but much of that flow has been halted by the war and a Russian blockade.
An estimated 22 million tons of grains are sitting in silos in Ukraine.
Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Associated Press journalists Oleksandr Stashevskyi, John Leicester and David Keyton in Kyiv, Ukraine; and Andrew Katell in New York contributed to this report.
News
Where And When Will You Be Able To Stream Jurassic World Dominion Online?
‘Jurassic World: Dominion,’ the last episode of the Jurassic Park story, will be released on June 10. Check out when and where you can see the Film in the United States.
The sixth Jurassic Park picture, ‘Jurassic World: Dominion,’ starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, will be released on June 10. While the Film has gotten mixed reviews so far, fans of the tale will not want to miss the story’s climax.
Along with Pratt and Howard, the original ‘Jurassic Park trio of Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum will return in their famous roles to assist Owen Grady and Claire Dearing in dealing with the aftermath of the dinosaurs’ breakout following the devastation of the Nubal Isle.
Colin Trevorrow, who helmed ‘Jurassic World in 2015, directs the Film. Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver co-wrote the screenplay with Derek Connolly and Colin Trevorrow. Check here to see when the movie will be available at home.
Where And How To Stream ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’?
Because ‘Jurassic World: Dominion is produced by Universal Pictures, it will be accessible on Peacock as part of an 18-month agreement. Fans will, however, have to wait a little longer to be able to watch at home until the Film’s theatrical run begins on June 10.
According to The Streamable, the Film will be released on October 7, 2022, by Peacock. However, you must subscribe to one of their premium plans since it will not be accessible with the free plan. The video will then be available on Amazon Prime Video for 10 months before returning to Peacock.
‘Dominion’ has already been distributed in 15 countries, including Mexico, grossing $56 million in its first weekend. However, when the picture is released globally next week, including in China, it is projected to be the summer’s greatest blockbuster, even topping ‘Top Gun: Maverick.”
IMDb rating is 6.2.
Cast Of ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’
Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, but Laura Dern joins them as Ellie Sattler, Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcolm, and Sam Neill as Alan Grant. Colin Trevorrow told GamesRadar+ that people might be underestimating Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum’s roles in the Film. Total Film got a sharper picture. Laura, Sam, and Jeff get as much screen time as Bryce and Chris. “We follow both of their tales equally, and you know they’ll crash at some point… there’s tension. It’s not organized like Hollywood films. It’s effective.” Trevorrow told Collider the Film won’t follow “conventional script structure” with one major character “where everyone knows what happens on page 12.”
The picture emphasizes “Two sets of characters” – Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt, and Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum – and “two parallel tales that are moving more and closer together, and you realize it, and you start to see how they’ll collide, and then they do. Not a standard movie framework.” Isabella Sermon returns as Maisie Lockwood, the Fallen Kingdom clone. The original Jurassic Park scientist, Dr. Henry Wu, is a prominent character in the new trilogy. Daniella Pineda and Justice Smith reprise their Fallen Kingdom roles as Zia Rodriguez and Franklin Webb. Omar Sy returns as Grady’s fellow Velociraptor tamer Barry Sembene, but Jake Johnson’s Lowery Cruthers won’t.
What Did Cast Tell About The Movie?
In the trailer, Kayla, shown with Owen and Claire, is played by DeWanda Wise. Next, Campbell Scott is the fascinating addition, followed by Mamoudou Athie Dichen Lachman and Scott Haze. According to Entertainment Weekly, the Singles/Roger Dodger actor will portray Lewis Dodgson from Michael Crichton’s book and original Film. Dodgson (Cameron Thor in Jurassic Park) hired Dennis Nedry to steal embryos in shaving foam. “He’s the major villain in both [Crichton’s] books, and Campbell’s performance is phenomenal,” Trevorrow told Entertainment Weekly. I’m excited for others to see it.
Another original cast member might join them. In February, Joe Mazzello, who portrayed dino-obsessed toddler Tim Murphy in Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park, hinted that he was returning to work. So what’s up, crew? The timing matches previous movie announcements, but we need confirmation. Tim’s idea of becoming a paleontologist is intriguing.
