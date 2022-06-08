News
Iman Vellani: How Did She Land For The Role Of Ms. Marvel?
People raised their eyebrows when they heard of a new actor landing the role of Ms. Marvel. But that’s what the MCU is like, they not only make awesome movies and shows for every fan but also give new and second chances to everyone.
Iman Vellani is quite new compared to the popularity of all the marvel shows, but the makers of the show were looking for someone as grounded as the titular character, and Vellani fit the description perfectly. As per her audition, she is an Avengers fan, which is the life of the protagonist, Kamala khan.
Who is Iman Vellani?
Iman Vellani is the Pakistani-Canadian actress who appears in the upcoming Marvel show, Ms. Marvel. She will also appear in the 2023 film, The Marvels.
Vellani was born in Pakistan but moved to Canada a year after her birth. She graduated from Unionville High School in the Regional Municipality of York. However, she was cast as Kamala Khan at the end of her senior year in high school. She aims on attending Ontario College of Art & Design University in integrated media.
How did she get the role of Kamala Khan, a.k.a, Ms. Marvel?
As we have found, Vellani is a real-life Kamala Khan, minus the superpowers. She even had a poster of Captain marvel on her bedroom wall. The actor said that she deeply connected with her character for a long time. She had read all her comics in high school and even used to dress up as her on Halloween. She became attached and protective of this character.
The executive producer, Bisha K. Ali said that they auditioned Vellani knowing that it was her first time in front of a professional camera, but they knew in an instant they had found their Kamala khan. The character is the first Muslim superhero in the MCU, which made finding the right actor a challenge, but Vellani was perfect for the role. The way MCU is going ahead, we can be sure that Ms. Marvel won’t be the last South Asian hero.
What was Vellani’s reaction?
Vellani expressed that she was delighted when she found out that she got the role. She says that in the era where films and series shape our perspective of the world so much, she felt wonderful Muslims and Pakistanis were shown in such a positive light. She is really glad to be a part of such a huge franchise.
What are her future projects?
Well, the MCU needs a lot of time from its actors. As of now, Iman Vellani has worked on the Ms. Marvel project and will reprise her role in the future film ‘The Marvels’.
What is this new film?
The Marvels is the sequel of the film Captain marv and is the 33rd film in the MCU. The film will star Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris reprise their roles as Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau respectively, from the previous installments. The film will also have Samuel L. Jackson reprising his role as Nick Fury.
News
Aramis Knight: Is He Dating Someone? Who Has He Dated In The Past?
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has attracted a huge number of fans over the years. It is set to release its latest show, Ms. Marvel. The show has a different fanbase, but so do their cast members. Iman Vellani may be the titular character, but fans have been excited ever since Aramis Knight was cast in the show.
Aramis Knight has become quite popular over the years, and the 22-year-old has become the heart throb for many. Who is he dating now? Who has he dated in the past? We bring you all the info you need!
Who is Aramis Knight?
Aramis Knight is an American actor who has been recently cast as the Red Dagger in MCU’s latest show, Ms. Marvel. You might have seen him previously in a number of shows and films. Hre started his career with commercial ads.
His first break was in Boston Legal. He has appeared in one or two episodes in many television series, but you may know him from his first major breakthrough in the series Into the Badlands, where appeared as M. K., the boy with the magical powers.
What about his personal life?
Aramis Knight was born in Los Angeles, California. His father is of Pakistani and Indian descent, while his mother is of English, Irish and German descent.
He used to appear in commercial ads, before moving on to guest starring and recurring appearances on many TV shows like NCIS and Dexter.
Who is he dating now?
From what we know, Aramis Knight is either single, or he is having a secret relationship. It’s more probably the former. As of now, the Ms. Marvel actor is not dating anyone.
Has he dated anyone before?
Well, he has been in two relationships before, as given below.
Paris Berelc
Knight has been in a relationship with Paris Berelc. You might know from the Disney shows Mighty Med and Lab Rats: Elite Force. She also appeared as Alexa in the Netflix sitcom Alexa & Katie. Currently, she is working on the movie 1Up, along with the Batwoman actress Ruby Rose.
Aramis Knight was in a relationship with Paris Berelc since late 2013. They eventually had to end their relationship sometime in 2015.
Natalie Alyn Lind
Knight was in a relationship with Natalie Alyn Lind for about one year, from 2015 to 2016.
Natalie is the oldest daughter of the producer John Lind and actress Barbara Alyn Woods. She is best known as Lauren Strucker in the Fox show, The Gifted. She also appeared in Tell Me a Story and Big Sky.
What are Aramis Knight’s current projects?
As of now, his only latest release is Ms. Marvel, where he appears as Kareem, or the Red Dagger, who is a vigilante wearing a red bandana and attacks by throwing knives. Aramis Knight has become quite popular with his recent release, and we wish him the best of luck in finding success in his career as well as his love life.
News
Best English Dubbed Korean Dramas You Should Watch in 2022
Korean dramas, which are famed for their interesting narratives and stunning plot twists, may suddenly flip from heartwarming to heartbreaking. Variety is what keeps viewers coming back for more. Over the last few years, there has been a steady increase in demand for them. Do you, on the other hand, find it difficult to follow them in Korean? Don’t worry, we’ve compiled a list of the top ten English dubbed Korean dramas available on Netflix just for you!
Here is a list of the best English dubbed Korean dramas you can watch,
1. Extracurricular
“Extracurricular” is a drama about four high school students who start committing crimes to make money and the unforeseen effects of their acts. Ji Soo (Kim Dong Hee) goes from being a model student to a convict after committing an unspeakable act. Jung Da Bin portrays Min Hee, a school bully who becomes involved in Ji Soo’s crime. Park Joo Hyun will play Ji Soo’s aggressive collaborator in crime Gyu Ri, while Nam Yoon Soo will play Min Hee’s boyfriend and the school’s most popular guy Ki Tae.
2. So Not Worth It
New friends, new loves, and new experiences mix inside a dynamic college dormitory in Seoul, where students from all over the world dwell. Se Wan is a dorm manager who works as a teaching assistant. Jamie is a dorm newcomer from the United States. As the son of the president of a multinational tteokbokki food chain, Sam grew up in Australia. Minnie is a Thai student who feeds her lust for Korean dramas by viewing them. Hyun Min is a stateless Korean student who is unable to dwell in the dorm and must travel five hours each day to school.
3. The King’s Affection
During the Joseon Dynasty, the twins were regarded to be a bad omen, hence the story takes place during that time. As a result, the daughter of Crown Princess Consort is ordered to be slain when she has twins. She is sent out of the castle quietly to save her. Da Mi, the twin daughter, returns to the palace to work as a maid a few years later. When their male twin, Lee Hwi, dies as a consequence of mistaken identity, their mother, having recognized her daughter as court maid Da Mi, persuades her to take Lee Hwi’s place.
4. The Silent Sea
Set in the future, when desertification has caused a global shortage of water and food. Yoon Jae is a soldier for the space agency. He is selected to go to the moon with a party that includes Ji An. A scientist agrees to join a mission to rescue unusual materials from an abandoned lunar space station where everyone was killed in an accident, including her sister. This is one of the best English dubbed Korean drama.
5. Hospital Playlist
There are stories of people going through seemingly regular but exceptional days at the hospital, which is seen as a microcosm of life, where someone is born and someone’s life ends. The five doctors have been friends for 20 years, having started their undergraduate studies at the same medical school in 1999, and are now coworkers in the same hospital as well as band members. This is one of the best English dubbed Korean dramas on Netflix 2022.
6. Love Alarm
Kim So-Hyun (Kim Jo-Jo) is a high school senior. She is gorgeous as well as intelligent. Her parents died when she was a child, thus she appears to be a cheerful person. Since the death of her parents, Kim Jo-Jo has been living with her aunt’s family. Living there is challenging for Kim Jo-Jo. She does not download the Joalarm application. Hwang Sun-Oh, on the other hand, is a well-liked male student at Kim Jo-high Jo’s school. He comes from a wealthy family, yet his parents despise him. His best buddy, Lee Hye-Young, also attends the same high school. Hwang Sun-Oh notices that his best friend, Lee Hye-Young, likes Kim Jo-Jo. Love Alarm is one of the best Korean drama dubbed in English.
7. Nevertheless
Park Jae-Eon (Song Kang) is a university student studying painting. He seems to be kind to everyone and is always cheerful. He, on the other hand, is uninterested in other people and refuses to be in a romantic relationship. He falls in love with Yoo Na-Bi (Han So-Hee) and endures a transformation as a result of it. Yoo Na-Bi is a fellow Park Jae-institution art student. She had previously ended her relationship with her first partner due to his infidelity. She determined to be unaffected by love after that. She meets Park Jae-Eon and develops affection for him.
8. Vincenzo
Park Joo Hyeong was adopted and moved to Italy when he was eight years old. He is now an adult and works as a consigliere for the Mafia under the name Vincenzo Cassano. Because mafia organizations are in strife, he goes to South Korea, where he becomes linked with lawyer Hong Cha Young. She’s the type of attorney who will go to great lengths to win a case. Now that he’s returned to his birthplace, he gives an unrivaled company a taste of justice.
9. Our Beloved Summer
Years after filming a hit documentary in high school, two feuding ex-lovers are dragged back in front of the camera — and into one another’s lives. Choi Woong appears to be an innocent and free-spirited man, but for the first time in his life, he has a yearning. As a result, he expresses his thoughts. Kook Yeon Soo wanted to be the greatest student in her class when she was younger, but she is now an adult who lives fiercely and adapts to her surroundings. This is the best English dubbed Korean series.
10. Hometown Cha Cha Cha
The story of love The coastal village of Gongjin is home to Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha. Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist, is a stunning woman with a sharp mind. Her life appears to be flawless, but a sliver of morality in her heart is causing her plans to unravel. She travels to Gongjin, a beach town, where she meets Hong Doo Shik after overcoming various challenges. She develops a liking for him. “Chief Hong” is how the locals refer to Hong Doo Shik. On paper, he is unemployed, yet he is a master of odd jobs and a jack of all trades. Chief Hong offers assistance to everyone in Gongjin in the event of a crisis.
This was our list of the finest English dubbed Korean dramas on Netflix. Grab your popcorn and get cosy with these binge-worthy dramas.
News
Top 10 Trends in the Medicinal Cannabis Industry to Look Out For
The medical cannabis industry has seen a surge in recent years as more and more countries have legalized the use of medical cannabis. The global medical cannabis market is projected to reach USD 41.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period (2022-2027). In 2020, the market was valued at USD16.7 billion. The legalization of medical cannabis in several countries has resulted in the increased use of medical cannabis for the treatment of various medical conditions such as chronic pain, cancer, anxiety, and sleep disorders. Moreover, the rising awareness about the medical benefits of cannabis is also driving the growth of the medical cannabis market. However, government regulations regarding medical cannabis are still strict in many countries, including a few states in the US, thus limiting its growth. Despite all the limitations, the cannabis industry is expected to continue to grow in the coming years.
In this article, I’ve discussed the 10 trends we see in the medical cannabis industry.
Cannabis flower market share is on a decline
Cannabis flower still holds the largest share of the adult-use marijuana market in the United States, but that dominance is slowly eroding as other cannabis products gain in popularity. A report from cannabis market research firm BDS Analytics found that flower sales still make up the lion’s share of the adult-use market, but that other product categories are growing at a faster pace. In particular, sales of vape cartridges and extracts have surged in recent years, as consumers seek out more potent and convenient cannabis products. Even edibles are starting to eat into flower’s market share, as more states legalize cannabis for recreational use. For example, sales of cannabis concentrate grew by nearly 50% in 2019, while flower sales only rose by about 10%. It seems likely that flower’s dominance of the cannabis market will continue to decline in the years to come, as consumers explore the wide range of cannabis products now available to them.
Cannabis sales will increase even further
The global cannabis market is expected to reach $35 billion in sales by 2022, according to a recent report from BDSA. This represents a significant jump from 2021 sales of $29 billion and is attributable to the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 16%. The majority of global cannabis sales will continue to come from the United States and Canada. The report also forecasts that global cannabis sales will surpass $61 billion by 2026. These figures underscore the growing demand for cannabis products around the world and the immense potential of the global cannabis market. This continued growth will be fueled by ongoing legal and regulatory changes, as well as the ongoing development of new and innovative cannabis products.
More relaxation on restrictions set on promotions of medical cannabis
Cannabis remains illegal at the federal level, despite more liberal attitudes and legalization in numerous states. This can create complications for businesses looking to market their products or services related to cannabis. For example, banks and financial institutions are subject to federal regulations, which means they may be hesitant to work with businesses involved in the sale or production of cannabis. In addition, online advertising platforms such as Google and Facebook among others are also subject to federal regulations, which means they may not be willing to accept ads for cannabis-related products or services. As a result, businesses looking to enter the cannabis market may need to get creative when it comes to marketing their products or services. For now, however, companies that produce and sell cannabis products need to be aware of the risks associated with marketing a federally illegal product. These risks include hefty fines and even prison sentences for those who violate the law. As attitudes continue to evolve and more states legalize marijuana, the restrictions on marketing these products will likely loosen. Until then, companies need to tread carefully when it comes to promoting their cannabis-related products and services.
As of today, advertising cannabis products has posed to be difficult. Social media channels have a no-nonsense attitude towards cannabis ads. Strict guidelines are put in place. Even after all that, we still see ads related to cannabis products every now and then. That gives a sense either companies are utilizing loopholes or these social media channels are actually relaxing restrictions on certain types of ads. Organic promotions have almost no restrictions. As the industry continues to evolve and people get more and more educated, these set limitations on ads will slowly be removed.
More cannabis product variations will be available
Over the past few years, there has been a rapid increase in cannabis use and cannabis products. This is due to the fact that THC and CBD can be consumed in many different ways, including smoking, vaping, and ingesting. As a result, there are a wide variety of cannabis products available on the market. Some of the most popular cannabis products include edibles, tinctures, and topicals. Edibles are cannabis-infused foods that can be eaten for leisure or medicinal purposes. Tinctures are liquid cannabis extracts that are typically taken orally. Topicals are cannabis-infused creams or ointments that can be applied to the skin for pain relief or other purposes.
One of the most popular cannabis products on the market today is CBD oil. CBD oil is made by extracting the CBD from cannabis plants and then diluting it with a carrier oil, such as coconut or hemp seed oil. CBD oil can be taken orally, applied topically, or inhaled via a vaporizer. Some people use it to relieve anxiety, while others use it to help manage chronic pain. Another popular cannabis product is THC-infused edibles. THC-infused edibles are food items that have been infused with cannabis extract. They can come in many different forms, including candy, cookies, brownies, and gummies. THC-infused edibles are a popular option for people who want to experience the psychoactive effects of cannabis without smoking or vaporizing it. With so many cannabis product variations available, there is sure to be a product that meets one’s needs and preferences.
People will be more aware of the benefits before purchasing
There is a lot of talk about the benefits of medical cannabis these days. Some people swear by it for pain relief, while others say it has helped them with anxiety or depression. But are people really more aware of the benefits of medical cannabis before they purchase it?
It’s hard to say for sure. On the one hand, there is more information available than ever before thanks to the internet. People can easily read about the potential benefits of medical cannabis and make an informed decision about whether or not it is right for them. On the other hand, many people still view cannabis as a recreational drug and may not be fully aware of its medicinal properties.
It is anticipated based on evidence that people are more likely to purchase medical cannabis if they are aware of the benefits before they make their purchase. When people were given information about the benefits of medical cannabis, they were more likely to say that they would consider purchasing it. Ultimately, it is up to each individual to decide whether or not they want to try medical cannabis. If you are considering it, be sure to do your research and talk to your doctor to see if it is right for you.
More doctors will recommend medical marijuana
A recent study found that doctors are woefully unprepared to prescribe medical marijuana, despite it being legal in 29 states. The study, published in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence, surveyed doctors and found that only 35% felt prepared to answer patient questions about medical marijuana. In fact, nine out of 10 doctors say they are unprepared to prescribe cannabis. This lack of preparation is concerning, given the increasing availability of medical cannabis. Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine attributed the lack of training to the fact that medical schools rarely address the topic. With more and more states legalizing cannabis for medicinal purposes, it’s time for medical schools to step up and ensure that future doctors are properly trained on the subject.
But things are changing fast. More and more doctors are certified to prescribe medical cannabis. These days it is not even necessary for qualified patients to physically visit a doctor to be recommended a medical card. Virtual platforms have come to the service with doctors in multiple states.
Cannabis stocks will gain traction
The legal weed industry has been booming lately. Dispensaries, considered essential businesses, have seen a nearly 40% increase in sales year-over-year. This trend is expected to continue, with sales projected to reach $37 billion by 2024. A major contributing factor to this growth is changing public opinion. More voters than ever before support the medicinal and recreational legalization of weed, and there is hope that federal decriminalization and legalization will occur if the Democrats win the presidential election. Another driver of the legal weed industry is the current economic climate. With unemployment rates rising, more people are turning to weed for both recreational and medical purposes. At the same time, states are looking for ways to increase tax revenue, and legalization would provide a much-needed boost. With so many factors working in its favor, the bull case of the legal cannabis industry is flourishing.
Cannabis stocks have been on the rise in recent years as more and more states legalize marijuana on a medical or recreational basis. One of the main reasons for this is that cannabis has been shown to be an effective substitute for opiates in treating pain. In fact, data from states that have legalized marijuana shows that overdose deaths from opiates have decreased by as much as 35%. This is encouraging news, as it suggests that people are more likely to choose marijuana to treat their pain instead of a hard-to-attain prescription for a drug that has a much higher addiction potential and far more side effects. With the data backing up the efficacy of cannabis in treating pain, it’s no wonder that investors are pouring money into cannabis stocks.
Mergers and Acquisitions would be the key growth strategy
Mergers and acquisitions in the cannabis industry have been proceeding at a torrid pace in 2021, thanks to lower interest rates and pressure on larger companies to expand their footprints and boost revenue. And this activity has accelerated even further in 2022. There are a number of factors driving this flurry of M&A activity. First, with interest rates remaining at historically low levels, companies have more cash available to fund acquisitions. Second, as the cannabis industry matures, there is increasing pressure on companies to expand their operations in order to maintain or grow market share. One key trend that is driving M&A activity in the cannabis industry is the consolidation of the retail market. With more states legalizing recreational marijuana, there is increasing competition among retailers for market share. This has led to a wave of mergers and acquisitions among retail chains, as companies look to expand their reach and build scale. Many large companies see acquiring smaller cannabis businesses as a way to quickly enter the burgeoning marijuana market. As a result, we expect to see continued M&A activity in the cannabis industry in the coming year.
Reputation as “recession-proof” will solidify the industry’s position in the business world
The global pandemic has presented many challenges for businesses across a wide range of industries. For cannabis companies, these challenges include inflation and supply-chain issues. However, despite these challenges, retail sales of marijuana have remained relatively robust. The launch of new markets, including those in Canada and the United States, has helped to drive sales growth. Additionally, the increasing acceptance of cannabis as a legitimate medical treatment option has also contributed to sales growth. As the market continues to expand and more consumers become aware of the benefits of cannabis, retail sales are expected to remain strong.
Sales at the retail level have remained strong throughout the crisis. Several factors are contributing to this. Firstly, as more states legalize cannabis, the market is expanding and more people are becoming interested in trying it. Secondly, many people are using cannabis as a way to cope with stress and anxiety during these difficult times. And finally, with more people staying home, they have more time to visit dispensaries and explore different products. Although the pandemic has created some challenges for cannabis companies, it has also opened up new opportunities for growth.
Tincture and sublingual category is booming in Canada
The tincture and sublingual category is booming in Canada. Some reports highlighted that just a couple of products in particular supplied more than 70% of the category’s sales in 2021, contributing to the vast majority of sales. Tinctures are high in demand due to the fact that they can be easily consumed and offer a wide range of therapeutic benefits. Sublinguals are also gaining popularity as they are a discreet way to consume cannabis. Pre-rolls, topicals, concentrates, and flowers (and ground flowers) are also popular Canadian product segments. Although mixed strain Pre-Rolls and ground flowers’ performance were very positive, tincture and sublingual categories dominated the Canadian market. This is likely due to the fact that tinctures and sublinguals offer a convenient and potent way to consume cannabis.
Final Takeaway
Marijuana’s medical worth is becoming clearer as it shows to be a surprisingly flexible, safe, and affordable medicine. Quasi-legal buyers clubs, limiting designation as prescription medicine, the isolation of specific cannabinoids, and the manufacturing of synthetic analogs are all being proposed as ways to make cannabis ingredients therapeutically available. All of these recommendations are unrealistic, according to a careful examination of the possibilities of this affordable medicine. Furthermore, cannabis has so many therapeutic uses that only the strictly medicinal ones should be approved, and its medical potential will never be exploited as long as it is forbidden for any other use. As a result, cannabis should be legalized under rules comparable to those that govern alcohol.
