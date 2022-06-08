Finance
Information For Parents of Children With Traumatic Brain Injuries
Close to 500,000 children a year are treated for traumatic brain injuries (TBI’s) throughout the country. This means that children make up the 35% of the total number of TBI’s treated each year. This startling figure does not even include the number of children who have been killed as a result of a TBI.
A traumatic brain injury (TBI) is an injury to the brain that is caused by a bump, blow, jolt, or penetrating impact to the head that interrupts normal brain functions. This interruption can lead to periods of unconsciousness, dizziness, vomiting, mental disabilities, physical disabilities, or even death. TBIs range in severity from “mild”, for example a concussion, to “severe.” A TBI is not something that occurs during birth or is experienced before the child is born. TBIs can be caused by falls, car accidents, or assaults.
An injury to the brain causes the brain to function in a different manner, which could cause the child’s personality to change. Many children will change the way they act, move and think, which will, more often than not, affect how the children perform in school. TBI can cause significant changes in a child’s thinking and reasoning, understanding of words, memory, attentiveness, problem solving, physical activities, seeing, and hearing.
Many students who have suffered a TBI are thought to have and treated as if they have a learning disability, emotional disturbance, or mental retardation. In the end, children with Traumatic Brain Injuries may not be educated in the way that they need. Children who suffer a TBI may not seem any different from children born with a mental disability, but their understanding of their problem is very different. Many children can often remember how they were before the injury and may have emotional problems adjusting to their new disability. Parents, friends, and teachers also have trouble adjusting to a child’s disability. Parents should consider seeking counseling or some type of therapy in order to learn how to deal with the changes that their child is experiencing.
It is recommended that parents should find out what special education programs different schools have to offer so that the child can move more smoothly back into public life. And always remember, symptoms of TBIs’ are not always static. Throughout a child’s life, their mental, physical, and emotional disabilities may worsen or improve. Parents should always be ready for any change that may come along the way. It is incredibly important to stay informed about TBI’s because the more you know about TBI’s, the more you will be able to understand and help your child.
Herbs – The Alternative Cure For Acne, Pimples, Eczema, Spots and Many Skin Problems
For those of us who prefer the natural, tried, tested and true to the “fast food” way of the modern life, nature has always had the answers to our needs. Since day’s undocumented, herbs have been used to treat most medical and beauty problems we may encounter, and until the end of times, this will continue to be so as long as we look after our green heritage and preserve our herbal inheritance.
Herbs can be used internally (as a drink or eaten fresh) or externally; as infusions, creams or oils. For the purpose of this article I have grouped them in their functional categories, to make using them easier. I have included simple recipes (that apply to all the herbs listed below the recipe), to help you get the job done. Good luck!
External Treatments
On the spot Treatment
A date looming and Oh No! An ugly spot! No problem, try the following:
Squeeze juice, fresh from the stem, leaf, seed, fruit or flower, directly onto the spot to kill germs, cool inflammation and improve blood circulation.
Dandelion (stems)
Nasturtium and Evening Primrose (petals)
Aloe and Bulbinella (leaf)
Garlic (clove)
Lemon (Juice)
Infusion, face splash and face steam. (As a daily cleaning treatment)
Make an “infusion” The standard recipe is: 1 teaspoon dried herbs (3 teaspoons fresh herbs) to 1 cup of boiling water, let stand for 5 minutes, strain, and let it cool. Apply to the skin with cotton wool, or as a face splash or a face steam.
Lavender and Parsley. Flowers and leaves can be used for facial steams.
Chicory – for inflammation, boils and septic areas.
Patchouli and Bergamot – powerful, antiseptic, anti-fungal and anti bacterial, regenerates skin cells
Mask, poultice or compress. (A few times a week or when the problem is really troubling)
Make a face Pac (mask) or paste (poultice) or compress (Cotton wool soaked in liquid and placed on face); the standard method is: the plant is crushed and a little water is added, leave on until dry, then wash off.
Horseradish – (paste) replace water with milk.
Stinging Nettle – (paste) eczema and acne remedy.
Comfrey and Fenugreek – (paste) use leaves.
Marigold – (paste) (flower petals) clears and softens the skin
Aloe – (paste) crush leaves (no need to add water) heals and prevents scaring.
Basil – (paste) no need to add water, draws out puss.
Camomile – (compress) reduces inflammation.
Chickweed – (poultice) relieves inflammation and brings boils to a head.
Borage – (Face Pac) made up with cooked barley and bran.
Astringent (Twice a week or before that great date, to look great.)
Use an astringent to tighten the pores, to prevent sagging and to reduce the tired look. Make an infusion, the standard quantities are; 1 cup of herbs to 1 litre boiling water, let it stand until cool. Apply to face with cotton wool.
Evening Primrose – use leaves for greasy, spotty skin, eczema and rashes.
Camomile – use petals, tones clears, purifies and softens the skin.
Horsetail – clears tones and purifies skin.
Scented Geraniums – a mild astringent to cleanse and improve circulation.
Face Cream: (Long term, twice daily treatment with cream)
Make your own face cream. The basic recipe is as follows: Use as a basis a combination of honey, lanolin, glycerine and almond oil in equal proportions. Slowly heat in a pan, when melted, add crushed herbs in the ratio 1/5 herbs to 4/5 basis and stir until the mixture is boiling. Simmer gently for 20 minutes, then strain, whisk mixture until thick and creamy and quite cold. Pour into pots and cover.
Bulbinella -soothes all skin problems.
Aloe – use the leaf sap to make a soothing and healing moisturizing cream.
Myrtle – for blemishes.
Marigold and Comfrey and Salad Burnet for dry skin
Camomile – for oily skin.
Face Oils: (Long term, twice daily treatment with oil)
(Make in the following way): Dry the herb. Add to a basic oil like Almond, Jojoba or Sweet oil (the ratio is ½ herb and ½ oil) Place in a closed jar, let it stand in a warm place (shake daily) strain after 10 days. Discard herbs, repeat process with fresh (dried) herbs until you have the strength you desire. This should be at about 4 to 5 weeks. The greater the concentration herb to oil, the more effective the mixture will become.
Marigold – (flower petals) soothes inflammation has antiseptic properties, heals and softens.
Tea Tree – is an antibacterial, soothes irritated skin. More effective if mixed with Witch Hazel.
Rose – clears tones and purifies the skin.
Evening Primrose – helps clear up spots.
Scented Geraniums – Is useful in balancing the sebum in oily and dry or inflamed skin.
INTERNAL TREATMENTS
To solve a skin problem, applying products to the face is not enough, the body has to be cleared form the inside. The benefit is to clear the blood; blood removes impurities and transports necessary nutrients to the skin. There are two different ways to do this. The first to drink an infusion (tea) the second is to include herbs freshly eaten in your diet.
Red Penis Skin: Causes of Discoloration and Itching
Over time, a man comes to know his body well. That’s why it can be such a surprise to look down and see a red penis in place of the formerly healthy, supple skin. To make matters worse, a red penis is often a very itchy, dry penis. Not only is it quite uncomfortable, it might make intimate activities a little awkward, embarrassing or even off-limits. The good news is that thorough penis care can help relieve the itching, dryness and redness. If the sight of a red penis is worrisome, the following list explains what might really be going on and how to remedy the problem.
1) Overuse. One of the most common reasons for a red penis is sexual activity – and a lot of it. Excessive friction from intercourse or masturbation can lead to redness of the skin, as well as dryness. The skin will become very sensitive and irritated, and you might even develop a few small abrasions at areas where rubbing was most frequent. Stop sexual activity for at least 24 hours and use a high-quality penis crème on the skin to facilitate faster healing.
2) Balanitis. This inflammation can be caused by numerous issues. One of the most common is simple lack of proper hygiene. Remember to always wash the penis carefully; those who are uncircumcised should take care to clean under the foreskin. If the problem persists, it might be caused by an allergy to soap, detergent, or something else that touches the skin on a regular basis. Switch to a mild soap. Consider switching laundry detergent as well.
3) Yeast infection. Also known as thrush, the Candida yeast infection is often considered a ‘woman’s problem.’ However, men are just as likely to get thrush as women are. Something as simple as a common cold can be enough to upset the delicate balance of the body, and the result is an overgrowth of the common yeast spores on the skin. In addition to a red penis, there might be itching, dryness, cracking and a whitish discharge. A yeast infection requires a visit to the physician for proper treatment.
4) Latex allergy. An allergy to latex is no laughing matter – it can lead to extreme redness and itching, and those who have a serious allergy might have trouble breathing shortly after contact with condoms, dental dams or intimate toys that contain latex. This allergy usually appears the first few times a person is exposed to latex, so it might come as an unfortunate surprise after using a condom for the first time. Immediately stop using latex condoms and make an appointment with the doctor to determine if that really is the problem.
5) STDs. A red penis might be one of the first signs of an STD, particularly if it is accompanied by itching, small lumps, discolorations, flaking skin, ulcers or discharge. Signs of an STD might appear within days or even weeks after having intercourse. Though it can be tough to think about having an STD, getting tested and treated is crucial to preserve fertility and avoid passing the STD to others.
6) Jock itch. One of the most annoying problems a man can possibly encounter, jock itch is quite aptly named. The need to scratch can be maddening, and along with it comes the redness – which, of course, is made even redder by the constant itching. The great news is that jock itch responds very well to over-the-counter treatments. Look for a good antifungal crème or spray and use it exactly as directed. Change underwear often and use towels only once to prevent spreading the infection.
7) Cancer. Though it is extremely rare, many men worry that a red penis equals cancer. Cancer typically presents as lumps or growths on the penis, either red or blue-brown in color. The texture of the skin might begin to feel markedly different. An appointment with the doctor can help ease fears of cancer; and if it does happen to be cancerous, there are many effective treatments.
Making a red penis healthy again
In many cases, a red penis will gradually return to the proper color and appearance. However, if there is itchiness to go along with the redness, take care not to scratch at the skin. This can lead to microscopic tears, and might actually make the itching worse. Seek relief by carefully washing the skin, using a mild cleanser designed for intimate care.
Keeping the penis skin moisturized is a vitally important part of a daily penile health regimen. Use a proven penis health creme (health professionals recommend Man 1 Man Oil), to keep the skin supple. Use formulations that provide nutrients known for healing properties, such as vitamins A, C, D and E, as well as Shea butter.
Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment of Eczema
Today, eczema is a very common disease to all of us. Usually, children are victims of this irritating disease, but teenagers and adults also become victims of this irritating skin problem. It could attack faces, inside the elbow, and behind the knees. Eczema is also known as atopic dermatitis. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, about 20% of children, and about 1-3% of adults are victims of this skin disease.
Symptoms
It could attack any parts of the body. Fortunately, it is not contagious, and it gets less critical with age.
Itching: Itching is one of the most common symptoms of eczema. Itching is very extreme if it is eczema. Scratching the skin could deteriorate the problem. Then you may need to take advice from a doctor.
Rashy Patches: Red patches are also very common if it is eczema. They could be found in faces, hands, and feet of the victims.
Small Bumps: Small bumps are also common if it is eczema. If you scratch, then fluid will flow. In fact, these bumps indicate eczema infection in the body. If this happens, then you need to visit a dermatologist.
Scaly Skin: Scaly or cracked skin is also a very common sign of eczema.
Causes
Normal immune system ignores the presence of irritants, but those who have an overactive immune system face problems. Another cause of eczema is excessive reaction to self proteins. Usually, we ignore them, but some people don’t ignore them and become victims of eczema.
Treatment
If you have this skin problem, then you should act as early as possible. You need to visit a doctor or change your lifestyle.
Phototherapy Works Fine: It can control the excessive reaction. Stats show that 80% of the total patients were benefited by phototherapy greatly. You need to visit a dermatologist to know about phototherapy.
Don’t Stress too Much: Stress is the main cause of many diseases. Eczema is also caused by stress. You could do yoga, meditation, and listen to music to decrease stress.
Sleep Well: To minimize the chance of getting eczema, you need to sleep well. In fact, if you sleep well, then you will have less stress which is good for your skin as well.
Take Lukewarm Baths: You could also soak the area for 15-20 minutes in lukewarm water. It works.
Eczema is a very irritating disease. It doesn’t kill us, but it could make us mentally weak. If you develop any symptoms stated above, then you should visit a dermatologist as early as possible. Also, try to follow a healthy lifestyle. Good luck with your skin!
