Keep Sweet: Pray And Obey On Netflix: Should You Stream it Skip it? What is it about?
Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey On Netflix is an American docuseries, and it is also very popular. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey On Netflix was initially released in 2022. After the release, Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey On Netflix docuseries. It became hugely popular. The docuseries are hugely popular now. An amazing director directs the series. The series also has a good cast.
In this article, we will share the docuseries Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey On Netflix and whether you should stream it or not, and what is it all about?
Should You Stream It Or Skip It?
It would help if you watched this movie as the story is really good and the response has also been great, and the audience liked it. The docuseries has got a lot of reviews from critics, and most of them were positive. You can stream it on Netflix.
The most amazing part is that the cast is not boring as it includes some great actors. This is an intense docuseries with a lot to tell, and the docuseries is amazing. You can also watch it on other websites. The story is amazing, and everyone should watch it at least once.
What Is It About?
The series is about the rise of Warren Jeffs, who was in the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and its shocking criminal case.
Is The Documentary Really Good?
To be very honest, the docuseries are good, with many thriller elements. The cast of the series is also amazing and has done a great job. Keep Sweet was initially released in the year 2022. After the release of Keep Sweet, it became a very famous documentary. It became hugely popular. The documentary is hugely popular now.
The movie can be watched at least once as it has some thriller elements, which makes the series gripping and watchable. Rachel Dretzin directs the movie. The series also has an amazing cast.
Is It Worth Watching?
It is worth watching as the series has an amazing story to tell to the audience. The documentary is no doubt one of the best. The docuseries has got a lot of reviews from critics, and most of them were positive. You can stream it on Netflix.
To be very honest, the docuseries is good with many thriller elements. The cast of the series is also amazing and has done a great job. After the release of Keep Sweet, it became a very famous documentary. It is worth watching, and everyone should watch it.
Ukrainian forces could pull back from embattled eastern city
By BERNAT ARMANGUÉ and YURAS KARMANAU
BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces battling Russian troops in a key eastern city appeared on the cusp of retreat Wednesday, though the regional governor insisted they are still fighting “for every centimeter” of the city.
The urban battle for Sievierodonetsk testified to the painstaking, inch-by-inch advance by Russian forces as they close in on control of the entire Luhansk region, one of two that make up the industrial heartland known as the Donbas.
After a bungled attempt to overrun Kyiv in the early days of the war, Russia shifted its focus to the region of coal mines and factories. The Donbas has been partly controlled by Russia-backed separatists since 2014, making supply lines shorter and allowing Moscow to tap those separatist forces in its offensive there.
But Russia also faces Ukraine’s most battle-hardened troops, who have been fighting the separatists for eight years there.
The result is a slow slog in which both sides exchange artillery barrages that seemingly inflict heavy losses, but neither appears to have the clear momentum.
The grinding war has left thousands dead and driven millions from their homes — and its consequences are felt in many countries where it is driving up the price of food since critical shipments of Ukrainian grain are trapped inside the country.
After meeting with Russia’s foreign minister Wednesday, Turkey’s top diplomat said he thought a plan to create a secure shipping corridor to resume exports of that grain was “feasible.”
Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai acknowledged the difficulties in Sievierodonetsk on Wednesday, telling The Associated Press “maybe we will have to retreat, but right now battles are ongoing in the city.”
Earlier, on the Telegram messaging app, he said Ukrainian forces were fighting “for every centimeter of the city.”
He indicated they could pull back to positions that are easier to defend. The city across the river, Lysychansk, sits on higher ground.
Sievierodonetsk, which had a prewar population of 100,000, became the administrative capital of the region after the city of Luhansk was taken by separatists in 2014.
Both it and Lysychansk are wedged between Russian forces to the east, north and south — in the small portion of the Luhansk region that Russia has not yet claimed control of. Moscow also appears to hold about half of Donetsk region that rounds out the Donbas.
West of those cities, medics worked in the Ukrainian-held town of Bakhmut to care for the wounded, as the fighting threatened to encroach.
“It seems to be getting a bit worse. The number of patients that we’re seeing is getting to be more and more, and it seems that the fighting is getting closer to this area,” said Danial Rebar, a paramedic from Detroit and a former U.S. serviceman who has been volunteering in Ukraine for the past seven weeks as a combat medic.
Meanwhile, to the north, Russian shelling of the northern Kharkiv region killed five people and wounded 12 more over the past 24 hours, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said Wednesday.
The Russian military said Wednesday that Moscow used “air-launched, high-precision missiles” to hit an armor repair plant near Kharkiv. There was no confirmation from Ukrainian officials of such a plant being hit.
Before Russia’s invasion, Ukrainian officials said Russia controlled some 7% of the country, including the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014, and areas held by the separatists in Donetsk and Luhansk. Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces held 20% of the country.
While Russia has superior firepower, the Ukrainian defenders are entrenched and have shown the ability to counterattack.
“The absolutely heroic defense of the Donbas continues,” Zelenskyy said late Tuesday in his nightly video address.
Speaking earlier to a Financial Times conference, Zelenskyy insisted on Ukraine’s need to defeat Russia on the battlefield but also said he is still open to peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
But a former senior U.S. intelligence officer said the time isn’t right.
“You’re not going to get to the negotiating table until neither side feels they have an advantage that they could push,” said Andrea Kendall-Taylor of the Washington-based Center for a New American Security.
Turkey has sought to play a role in negotiating an end to the war — but talks it hosted earlier in conflict yielded no progress. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Wednesday his country is “much more optimistic” that Russia and Ukraine can be persuaded to return to talks after he met with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov. But he provided no details why.
Cavusoglu is also trying to help negotiate a plan to get Ukrainian agricultural products out of the country and said he thought a plan to create a secure shipping corridor was possible.
But it’s not clear if any progress was made since there was no Ukrainian representative at the meeting.
Russia has said shipping could resume if Ukraine removes mines from the area near its Black Sea port of Odesa. It has pledged not to use the demined corridor to attack Ukraine — but Kyiv has voiced doubt about that promise. Moscow also says it wants to check the ships coming into Odesa for weapons.
The war has helped fuel a food crisis in developing countries, since Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, but much of that flow has been halted by the war and a Russian blockade.
An estimated 22 million tons of grains are sitting in silos in Ukraine.
___
Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Associated Press journalists Oleksandr Stashevskyi, John Leicester and David Keyton in Kyiv, Ukraine; and Andrew Katell in New York contributed to this report.
___
Follow AP's coverage of the Ukraine war at
Where And When Will You Be Able To Stream Jurassic World Dominion Online?
‘Jurassic World: Dominion,’ the last episode of the Jurassic Park story, will be released on June 10. Check out when and where you can see the Film in the United States.
The sixth Jurassic Park picture, ‘Jurassic World: Dominion,’ starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, will be released on June 10. While the Film has gotten mixed reviews so far, fans of the tale will not want to miss the story’s climax.
Along with Pratt and Howard, the original ‘Jurassic Park trio of Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum will return in their famous roles to assist Owen Grady and Claire Dearing in dealing with the aftermath of the dinosaurs’ breakout following the devastation of the Nubal Isle.
Colin Trevorrow, who helmed ‘Jurassic World in 2015, directs the Film. Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver co-wrote the screenplay with Derek Connolly and Colin Trevorrow. Check here to see when the movie will be available at home.
Where And How To Stream ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’?
Because ‘Jurassic World: Dominion is produced by Universal Pictures, it will be accessible on Peacock as part of an 18-month agreement. Fans will, however, have to wait a little longer to be able to watch at home until the Film’s theatrical run begins on June 10.
According to The Streamable, the Film will be released on October 7, 2022, by Peacock. However, you must subscribe to one of their premium plans since it will not be accessible with the free plan. The video will then be available on Amazon Prime Video for 10 months before returning to Peacock.
‘Dominion’ has already been distributed in 15 countries, including Mexico, grossing $56 million in its first weekend. However, when the picture is released globally next week, including in China, it is projected to be the summer’s greatest blockbuster, even topping ‘Top Gun: Maverick.”
IMDb rating is 6.2.
Cast Of ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’
Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, but Laura Dern joins them as Ellie Sattler, Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcolm, and Sam Neill as Alan Grant. Colin Trevorrow told GamesRadar+ that people might be underestimating Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum’s roles in the Film. Total Film got a sharper picture. Laura, Sam, and Jeff get as much screen time as Bryce and Chris. “We follow both of their tales equally, and you know they’ll crash at some point… there’s tension. It’s not organized like Hollywood films. It’s effective.” Trevorrow told Collider the Film won’t follow “conventional script structure” with one major character “where everyone knows what happens on page 12.”
The picture emphasizes “Two sets of characters” – Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt, and Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum – and “two parallel tales that are moving more and closer together, and you realize it, and you start to see how they’ll collide, and then they do. Not a standard movie framework.” Isabella Sermon returns as Maisie Lockwood, the Fallen Kingdom clone. The original Jurassic Park scientist, Dr. Henry Wu, is a prominent character in the new trilogy. Daniella Pineda and Justice Smith reprise their Fallen Kingdom roles as Zia Rodriguez and Franklin Webb. Omar Sy returns as Grady’s fellow Velociraptor tamer Barry Sembene, but Jake Johnson’s Lowery Cruthers won’t.
What Did Cast Tell About The Movie?
In the trailer, Kayla, shown with Owen and Claire, is played by DeWanda Wise. Next, Campbell Scott is the fascinating addition, followed by Mamoudou Athie Dichen Lachman and Scott Haze. According to Entertainment Weekly, the Singles/Roger Dodger actor will portray Lewis Dodgson from Michael Crichton’s book and original Film. Dodgson (Cameron Thor in Jurassic Park) hired Dennis Nedry to steal embryos in shaving foam. “He’s the major villain in both [Crichton’s] books, and Campbell’s performance is phenomenal,” Trevorrow told Entertainment Weekly. I’m excited for others to see it.
Another original cast member might join them. In February, Joe Mazzello, who portrayed dino-obsessed toddler Tim Murphy in Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park, hinted that he was returning to work. So what’s up, crew? The timing matches previous movie announcements, but we need confirmation. Tim’s idea of becoming a paleontologist is intriguing.
As he turns 42, Heat’s Udonis Haslem deliberating season No. 20
The next step could further define the degree that Udonis Haslem’s NBA story becomes one for the ages.
With the Miami Heat captain turning 42 on Thursday, a return for a 20th season would put him in decidedly rarified air.
The oldest player in the NBA this past season by four years over Carmelo Anthony and former Heat teammate Andre Iguodala, Haslem, by returning next season, would have the opportunity to join the only six players to appear in the NBA beyond their 42nd birthday.
The only players to appear in a game beyond Haslem’s current age have been Nat Hickey (two games in the NBA forerunner Basketball Association of American in 1948, at 45), Kevin Willis (44), Robert Parish (43), Vince Carter (43) Dikembe Mutobo (42) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (42).
A 20th season by Haslem also would make him one of nine players to appear in 20 or more, joining Carter at 22; Parish, Willis, Dirk Nowitzki and Kevin Garnett at 21; and Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant and Jamal Crawford at 20.
As always, Heat President Pat Riley said the door will remain open, although not specifying a playing role.
“When you’ve got 20 years of experience, like he does, and he’s knowledgeable and he has the right disposition for this organization, we want him to be in this organization as long as he wants to be,” Riley said. “I mean, defining exactly what it is that he wants to do, I mean I would love to have UD around in whatever capacity.
“And so we haven’t discussed any of that, because I think he struggles with, ‘I want to be on the court.’ I’ll sit down with UD. I love him to death. So we’ll see where it goes.”
As has been the case in recent years, Haslem requested time to decompress, in recent years his formal decision not coming until late in the summer or even the eve of the season.
“As usual,” Haslem said amid the team’s exit interviews, “I’ll take my time, sit down with the family, Pat, Micky [Arison, the team owner] and talk about what’s next and where it goes.”
This past season, there were 13 appearances for 83 minutes, after appearing in a combined 15 regular-season games the previous three seasons. There then were no appearances in the postseason, now without a playoff minute since 2016.
Asked if he wanted to return, Haslem said the preference would be to be part of the ongoing NBA Finals.
“I want to be playing right now,” he said. “But ain’t get what I want. I want to still be playing. So I’m not getting what I want in the moment. So right now it’s time to take a mental break and then figure that out, after that.”
Even with a return, he appreciates there well could be new players to mentor.
“That’s not my space,” he said when asked if a roster makeover might be necessary. “My space is to make sure we get the most and maximize the potential of the guys that do come in here. And that’s where I stay at. I’m pretty good at that.”
Eventually, though, that could change, making clear that a Heat ownership stake remains a goal.
“That’s the plan,” he said. “We’ll see. You can’t guarantee anything, but that’s hopefully what we’ll work on here.”
But he also reiterated there would not be a middle ground of coaching.
“I’ve got too much going on outside in the city,” he said. “I got too much.”
He then listed his various investments, enterprises and endorsements.
“I don’t have the time to dedicate,” he said. “I know coaches got to be here for the players. It’s hard enough for me to be here as it is now. So coaching doesn’t work for me.”
No matter the ultimate decision on a 20th season and possibly playing again at 42, he stressed that Heat colors would remain his colors of choice.
“Impacting this organization,” he said, “that’s always going to be a priority for me. It’s always going to be something near and dear to my heart. That’s always going to be something that is important to me. And that’s always something that’s going to bring out the best in me.
“Because when it’s something that’s important to you, and it’s something that you really care about, you get the best version of yourself and it doesn’t seem like work.”
