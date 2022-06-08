Connect with us

Kevin Magnuson appointed Washington County attorney, day before Pete Orput memorial

Published

24 seconds ago

on

Assistant Washington County Attorney Kevin Magnuson announced Wednesday Jan. 12, 2022, that he will run for Washington County Attorney this fall. He has received the endorsement of Washington County Attorney Pete Orput who is not running for re-election. (Courtesy of Kevin Magnuson)
Since Assistant Washington County Attorney Kevin Magnuson was the only candidate to file last week to run for Washington County Attorney, the county board on Tuesday voted to give him the job immediately.

Assistant Washington County Attorney Kevin Magnuson (Courtesy of Kevin Magnuson)

Appointing Magnuson to the position now means he can get started right away rather than wait until after the November election, said Commissioner Fran Miron.

Miron said it was “fitting” for the county board to make the appointment on Tuesday, one day before Orput’s celebration of life service “to honor his memory and the work that he did.”

Orput endorsed Magnuson for the job in January, when he announced he was not running for re-election. Orput, 66, died April 3, less than two weeks after being diagnosed with Stage 4 stomach cancer.

Magnuson, 54, of Lake Elmo, will be sworn in next week. He said the appointment means he can “hit the ground running.”

“There’s an open position that we desperately need to fill because our office is so busy, so to be down even one person is a serious hindrance to our work,” he said.

The county board waited until after the filing period had ended to make the appointment, Miron said, to avoid being perceived as showing favoritism.

“I would argue that the state created an application process with the filing period opening and closing, and we had only one person filing,” Miron said.

Miron praised First Assistant County Attorney Brent Wartner, who has been performing the duties and functions of the office since Orput’s death.

“You’ve provided excellent leadership,” Miron said. “I don’t think there’s been a beat missed. Everyone has stepped up to the plate and continued to provide the services that we entrusted you to provide after Pete’s passing.”

ORPUT’S SUPPORT

Commissioner Gary Kriesel said he spent time with Orput just a few days before his death. He said the two talked about how much Orput appreciated Wartner’s leadership during his illness, his strong support for Magnuson and his deep love of his wife Tami.

A celebration of Orput’s life will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at La Pointe Events in Somerset, Wis. A number of speakers are scheduled to talk during a 6 p.m. program, including Tami Orput, Wartner, retired Washington County District Court Judge John Hoffman, Ramsey County Attorney John Choi and Hennepin County Mike Freeman. Remarks will be followed with a toast and a bagpipe salute.

“Pete would be smiling down on us with the appointment of Kevin,” Tami Orput said Tuesday. “He had so much faith and knew that Kevin had the same values, the same morals that he did. That office, Pete felt, was his greatest accomplishment, and he loved it beyond words. When he thought about retiring, he wanted to find the perfect person to take over and knowing that Kevin will continue his legacy, I know he’s probably doing back flips right now. I can just see him. I think Kevin is going to do an incredible job.”

KEITH MAGNUSON BIO

Magnuson was hired as a prosecutor in the Washington County Attorney’s office in September 2019. He previously worked as an attorney at  Briggs and Morgan; Robins Kaplan Miller & Ciresi, and Kelley, Wolter & Scott. He graduated from Wheaton College in 1990 and then served as an officer in the U.S. Army. Following his service, he earned a master’s degree in philosophy after studying at Philipps-Universität Marburg in Germany and Katholieke Universiteit Leuven in Belgium. After graduating from the University of Minnesota Law School in 1999, he clerked at the European Commission, Directorate General for Competition, in Brussels.

Magnuson, the son of U.S. District Court Judge Paul Magnuson, bought his childhood home in Lake Elmo in 2011 and lives there now with his wife, Lindsay, and their two children: Viggo, 2; and Clara, 10.

Magnuson said Tuesday that he was honored to have the opportunity to fill Orput’s former position.

“I promised Pete that I would build on his legacy, and I would continue to build on the things that he built,” Magnuson said. “Change is an opportunity for growth, and we look forward to moving forward full speed ahead.”

Ramsey County Fair canceled for 2022

Published

6 mins ago

on

June 8, 2022

By

The Ramsey County Fair is the latest summer happening to pull the plug for 2022.

The fair, which dates back to 1913, is run by an agricultural board that has little to do with Ramsey County government, other than that the fair itself takes place on county grounds bordering the county’s Goodrich Golf Course in Maplewood.

In recent months, fair organizers had butted heads with county officials over proposed indemnification contract language that would have left the fair liable for unfortunate incidents on the grounds, as well as other aspects of a wide-ranging contract the board of directors was reticent to sign. Among the provisions, organizers would have 24 hours after the end of the four-day fair, which is typically held in mid-July, to clear the premises, with limited storage allowed on site in county facilities.

A spokesperson for the county manager’s office on Tuesday said those issues had been largely resolved and county officials were ready to sign an amended contract proposal.

“We’d been actively discussing the Fair Board’s concerns about the use agreement and everyone was on track to have a signed agreement in place in time for the 2022 fair to proceed as planned,” said Allison Winters, interim communications director, in an email.

OTHER ISSUES

Still, other questions — such as security costs, which have risen for outdoor events in recent years — also loomed.

At its June 1 meeting, the Ramsey County Agricultural Society’s board of directors conferred with its fair board and decided to cancel the event, which had been scheduled for July 14 to July 17.

“The consensus was that there were still too many outstanding arrangements, statutory requirements and unknown financial challenges that could not be resolved to put on a quality, enjoyable and safe Fair experience for the residents of Ramsey County,” said Ron Suiter, president of the Ramsey County Fair Board, in a letter this week to county officials.

Suiter said the fair board will begin planning for a “bigger and better fair” in 2023.

Calls to members of the fair board were not returned on Tuesday.

LONG LINE OF EVENTS CANCELED

The longstanding fair — which does not charge an entry fee and offers free fireworks sponsored by the city of Maplewood — isn’t the only summer event to go on repeated hiatus during the pandemic. In St. Paul, the Little Mekong Night Market, the Cinco de Mayo parade on the West Side, Grand Old Day, Highland Fest, the Festival of Nations, the Rice Park Parade and the Dragon Festival on Lake Phalen have been put on hold for yet another summer.

Several organizers have cited the St. Paul Police Department’s increased security requirements, as well as fundraising challenges and a shortened planning timeframe. The pandemic’s Omicron and Delta waves last winter delayed event organizing for weeks.

During a county board workshop on April 19, several county board members expressed little enthusiasm in making efforts to keep the Ramsey County Fair afloat. Jean Krueger, Ramsey County’s Director of Property Management, expressed concern at the time that the fair’s fireworks staging and other fair operations interfered with golf for one weekend each year at the county’s Goodrich Golf Course.

While Ramsey County does not directly subsidize the county fair with cash, it does absorb some $25,000 in set-up, clean-up and utility costs such as mowing, trash, recycling and electricity, she said. The fair has used the county grounds since the 1950s under a handshake agreement, with little, if anything, set in writing.

“You go back to 1954, and this process of this being set up by — I wish I had a better term — a good old boy’s club,” said Ramsey County Commissioner Jim McDonough at the time. “This relationship has been so murky with our ag society, we’ve basically taken on a lot of their responsibilities.”

Man accused of killing Wisconsin judge dies in hospital

Published

18 mins ago

on

June 8, 2022

By

By TODD RICHMOND

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting a retired Wisconsin judge and who had a list that included prominent national political figures died in a hospital, a state official said Tuesday.

Douglas Uhde, 56, shot former Juneau County Circuit Judge John Roemer in Roemer’s home in New Lisbon on Friday before shooting himself, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital where he had been on life support.

Wisconsin Department of Justice spokeswoman Gillian Drummond confirmed Uhde’s death. The agency said that Uhde was declared brain-dead on Saturday morning and his body remained on life support until Tuesday morning to allow for organ donation.

Uhde had an extensive criminal and prison record dating back at least two decades, including a case when he was sentenced by Roemer to six years in prison on weapons charges. He was released from his last prison stint in April 2020.

Police found the 68-year-old Roemer zip-tied to a chair, an official told The Associated Press. The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Uhde had a list of potential targets in his vehicle that included Roemer, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Whitmer’s office and the law enforcement source said.

It’s unclear how Uhde obtained a gun. Drummond said the Wiscconsin Justice Department is still investigating that aspect of the case.

___

Associated Press reporter Mike Balsamo contributed to this report from Washington, D.C.

From Ashneer Grover To Namita Thapar, Here Is What The Shark Tank India Judges Are Up To

Published

24 mins ago

on

June 8, 2022

By

Shark Tank India, the Indian franchise of the popular American reality TV show, became hugely popular with the audience. With India’s biggest entrepreneurs as judges or sharks including Ashneer Grover, Peyush Bansal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, and Anupam Mittal, the show was a massive hit. Shark Tank Season 2 has been announced and the registrations for the anticipated show have already started.

Let’s take a look at what the Shark Tank judges are up to currently before Season 2 kickstarts, 

1. Ashneer Grover

Photo Credit: ashneer.grover

Ashneer loves to lead a luxurious lifestyle and get his hands on all things expensive. Recently the ex-BharatPe CEO has been spotted enjoying a luxurious holiday in California. A glimpse of his leisure getaway in the USA was shared by the entrepreneur. He even shared a number of images with his fans from the foreign country, where he is having ‘the time of his life’ with his wife and children.

2. Vineeta Singh

Vineeta Singh D2C Awards
Photo Credit: vineetasng

Vineeta’s brand raised $50 million last month which recorded the most sales in a month ever. The multi-millionaire is on ‘Another day, another slay’ motto. She was recently honoured with the “Most Admired D2C Professional”. If you remember Vineeta, you know she is a big fitness enthusiast. Vineeta often shares her fitness regime, success stories, and inspiring stories on the Internet. The entrepreneur reunited with the other Shark Tank India judges and was spotted at Aman Gupta’s birthday party recently.

3. Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta
Photo Credit: dnaindia

Aman Gupta was recently honoured with ‘The D2C Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022’ and the entrepreneur is living his best life. Aman has been focusing on expanding his company. However, he is really good at balancing his personal and professional life and he is enjoying his time with his wife, and children. He recently reunited with the other Shark Tank India judges and was spotted at Peyush Bansal’s son’s birthday bash.

4. Ghazal Alagh

Ghazal Alagh with her Audi
Photo Credit: ghazalalagh

After the successful first season of Shark Tank India, Ghazal embraced motherhood for the second time and has been sharing her new experiences besides actively being involved in work and accomplishing her goals. She recently shared a few pictures of her with her brand new car with the caption “My getaway companion Just like Varun and I, our Audi e-tron is also working towards building a sustainable future.” as she gifted herself a luxurious Audi.

5. Peyush Bansal

Peyush Bansal Lenskart

The multi-millionaire was currently spotted in New York, he is busy exploring and has been travelling to different places across the globe. Peyush and his wife also celebrated their son’s birthday where all the Shark Tank judges reunited recently. Bansal also conducted a 3-day camp for people with eye issues and impressed his fans with this inspiring initiative.

6. Anupam Mittal

anupam mittal, shark tank india
Photo Credit: agmittal

Anupam Mittal is busy inspiring his fans with his success story while taking his million-dollar brand to another level. The entrepreneur has been promoting his brand on the Internet and has been on several podcasts to share how he managed to build a big brand. He also makes it a point to spend his time with his loved ones by taking a day out from his busy schedule.

7. Namita Thapar

namita thapar in Paris
Photo Credit: namitathapar

Namita knows how to connect with her fans, the entrepreneur makes it a point to share moments of her life on social media by posting and making reels. She is spreading awareness about women dealing with health issues and more by introducing her fans to her YouTube channel. Namita is currently enjoying her time off in Paris. Seems like the shark has not taken a break after her successful journey as a judge in Shark Tank India.

Also Read: Details Of Shark Tank India Judges & How Much Money The Sharks Have (updated)

The post From Ashneer Grover To Namita Thapar, Here Is What The Shark Tank India Judges Are Up To appeared first on MEWS.

