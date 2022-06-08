News
Lakeville hires new community development director
Lakeville has hired a new community development director.
Tina Goodroad, who currently serves as city administrator and development director of Dayton, will replace Dave Olson, who recently retired after two decades as a Lakeville city official, according to a news release.
“We are excited to have an experienced professional join our fast-growing City,” Lakeville City Administrator Justin Miller said in the news release. “Tina brings years of personal hands-on experience working with developers, city planners, as well as fully understanding the importance of smart land use and development for the future of our community.”
In her new role, Goodroad will be tasked with attracting new businesses to Dakota County’s largest city, as well as spearheading new development projects, the news release said.
News
As the Chicago Cubs continue to wade through injuries, David Ross reacts to Joe Maddon’s firing by the Los Angeles Angels
Alec Mills’ rehab process had him building up for a starter’s workload.
But for now, the right-hander is back in the Chicago Cubs bullpen. The Cubs activated Mills from the 60-day injured list before Tuesday’s series opener against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. Right-hander Anderson Espinoza was optioned to Double-A Tennessee.
Manager David Ross called Mills a “Swiss Army knife” who could be used in a variety of roles out of the bullpen.
“I‘ve said that probably a million times, he can do a lot for us,” Ross said. “He’ll be getting back on the bump back up here. We’ll have to watch him and see, but he can give me one (inning), he can give me multiples. He’ll be a valuable piece down there.”
Monday represented the first day players on the 60-day IL could return. The Cubs’ day off shifted that opportunity to Tuesday.
Infielder David Bote appeared to be another candidate to rejoin the team. However, Bote has been pulled from his rehab assignment. He was experiencing bouts of dizziness and is getting checked out. Bote was working back from offseason surgery on his left shoulder.
A trio of players on the IL — Seiya Suzuki, Yan Gomes and Jonathan Villar — took early batting practice Tuesday, getting in on-field work before rain forced the remaining pregame work inside. Ross wants to make sure Suzuki (sprained left ring finger) and Gomes (left oblique strain) in particular get enough reps before returning.
If they make it through Thursday’s day off feeling good, they could return for the weekend series in New York against the Yankees.
“We’ve got some off days here we should take advantage of just to make sure they’re 100%,” Ross said.
Suzuki still has some swelling in his finger, but he could play through that if it lingers. As Ross put it: “Everybody plays through a little bit.”
Ross, though, wants to make sure Suzuki feels 100% comfortable swinging the bat. A big factor in Suzuki going on the IL was the painful vibrations on non-barreled balls when hitting in the cage.
“He still feels it, and there’s a little bit of hesitation there,” Ross said. “We want to make sure we get that out of there before it just lingers.”
While Ross’ focus was on getting the Cubs off to a strong start on the five-game trip, he felt for his former manager Joe Maddon, whom the Los Angeles Angels fired Tuesday. Ross, who played for Maddon with the Cubs in 2015 and 2016, texted him after hearing the news and told Maddon he was thinking of him.
“That’s a sucky thing to hear,” Ross said. “I love Joe. He has done a lot for me and was a great manager for me. I don’t know what’s going on in Anaheim from that standpoint, but thoughts go out to him.”
Maddon, 68, was 130-148 in his third year with the Angels. He led the Cubs to the postseason in four of his five seasons on the North Side, with the 2016 World Series title his crowning achievement.
“I have a ton of respect for Joe, another man that I’ve learned a lot of baseball from,” Ross said. “A lot of my managerial philosophies and the way I handle things are a lot of the example he set when he was my manager.”
News
Mets are passing their injury challenges with flying colors
SAN DIEGO – The Mets are not only surviving their injury hits, but they’re making fans forget that some of their best players have been sidelined.
Take a deep breath, because the list of injured Mets runs deep.
There’s Jacob deGrom (out since spring straining with stress reaction on right scapula), Max Scherzer (out since May 19 with a left oblique strain), Tylor Megill (out since May 12 with right biceps tendinitis), Trevor May (out since May 3 with right triceps strain), James McCann (out since May 13 with left hamate fracture) and Travis Jankowski (out since May 26 with left 4th metacarpal fracture).
DeGrom, Scherzer, and Megill – 60 percent of the Mets rotation – all being on the shelf could have derailed the early part of the Mets season. So then it shouldn’t be surprising that, even on paper, the results haven’t been ideal in that time for the starting-pitching department. Mets starters have posted a 4.84 ERA, good for 22nd in the league, since Scherzer hit the injured list on May 19.
And yet, the Mets have gained ground in the NL East standings during that span.
On May 19, the day the Amazin’s fan base began preparing for another lost season full of injury hits and bad luck because Scherzer took himself out of his start with pain in his left side, the first-place Mets held a seven-game lead over the second-place Braves.
Jump forward to June 7, nearly three weeks since the Mets rotation has been managing without their trifecta of starting arms, and the first-place Mets have a nine-game lead over Atlanta. With Megill set to rejoin the starting five this weekend, it can be said that the Mets rotation has mostly survived what has been the toughest challenge of the season so far. Rather than derailing the season, the Mets injury hits haven’t even slowed them down.
The Amazin’s are playing like an unstoppable force at the moment, and that’s saying something in June.
The Mets haven’t had a winning record in the month of June since 2012, when they went 15-13. Of course, there’s still plenty of time left this month for the club to continue that streak, but the Mets are trending up. Last year, they went .500 (15-15) in June. They entered Tuesday 4-2 to begin the month.
So let’s turn to the Mets bullpen, the piece of the team that was, and in many ways still is, its Achilles heel. This part may even be a little hard to believe, but Mets relievers have maintained a 3.30 ERA since Trevor May went to the IL on May 3. That ERA is ranked sixth in MLB and second-best in the National League, behind only the Braves (3.03 ERA). Mets relievers have also recorded the fourth-most strikeouts (127) in the NL since May went down, with 41 of those whiffs coming from Edwin Diaz.
That’s not to say the Mets bullpen doesn’t need reinforcing. It will certainly be the department that Mets GM Billy Eppler tries to upgrade at this year’s trade deadline, likely in the form of a lefty reliever. And even though outfielder Nick Plummer has enjoyed his major-league callup, with his two home runs and five RBI in seven games, the Mets are missing Jankowski’s speed on the basepaths.
Tomas Nido has stepped up in the absence of McCann. The backup catcher is batting .407 with five runs, a double, five RBI, three walks and a .911 OPS over his last nine games entering Tuesday. Over his last 18 games, he’s hitting .315 with a .373 on-base percentage. Nido is 10-for-25 (.400) with runners in scoring position this season.
The main takeaway here is, the Mets are overcoming their injury hits by keeping their heads down, grinding through the challenges, and passing the baton to the next man up. It’s been a refreshing surprise, and a major element of their first-place success in the early part of their 2022 season.
News
Apple offers glimpse at coming laptops and changes to its software
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE
Apple on Monday provided a peek at upcoming tweaks to the software that powers more than 1 billion iPhones and rolled out two laptops that will be the first available with the next generation of a company-designed microprocessor.
As usual, Apple spent most of the opening day of its annual developers conference touting the next versions of software for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac computers instead of the sleek devices that established it as a technology trendsetter and the world’s most valuable company.
The iPhone’s next operating system, called iOS 16, will revamp the look of the device’s lock screen and make make mostly minor improvements to the current software. The software updates have become increasingly important in recent years as iPhone owners have started to hold to their existing devices for longer periods of time than they once did.
One of iOS 16’se most noticeable differences will occur on the iPhone lock screen. The new software, which will be released this fall as a free download, will allow users to anchor their favorite apps as small widgets on the lock screen.
The new software also will enable the lock screen to display live notifications, such the status of a Uber ride on its way to pick up a passenger. Other authorized notifications will come in from the bottom of the screen instead of the current distribution from the top in an effort to avoid clutter on the display.
The iPhone’s messaging system will be revamped so texts can be edited after they are sent or even rescinded in their entirety if the sender has a change of heart. Those options will only be available when both users are using Apple’s messaging app for texting.
The Apple Pay service that’s part of the iPhone’s digital wallet is adding a new financing feature likely to be popular as soaring inflation rates squeeze more household budgets. The option will allow consumers to stagger the cost of any purchase made through Apple Pay over four installments completed within a six-week period with no additional fees. Similar financing is already offered through digital services such as Affirm, whose stock price sank by more than 5% Monday after the news about Apple Pay came out.
Several of the new features for Apple’s Macs and iPads are designed to make it easier to sync with the iPhone for things like making video calls. Other tools will enable more apps to run side by side to perform multiple tasks on the same screen.
Helping people toggle from one Apple device to another is one of the main reasons that the company began making Macs that run on the same kind of chips that power the iPhone and iPad in late 2020.
Now Apple in putting the next generation of its Mac chip in it two most popular laptops, the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, which the company said will be available in stores at some point next month. The MacBook Air will sell for $1,200 and the MacBook Pro will sell for $1,300.
The event was held at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California.
