News
Local officials, unions press Minnesota lawmakers to complete bonding bill
Mayors, labor union leaders, local transportation officials and others on Tuesday tried to put pressure on lawmakers to return to the state Capitol to wrap up a $1.4 billion local jobs and projects bill and to approve matching funds that could unlock billions of dollars in federal infrastructure funding.
Minnesota lawmakers came into the 2022 legislative session with a historic $9.2 billion budget surplus. And after four months, they walked away from the Capitol last month without spending about $7 billion. They also failed to wrap what is historically their main priority in an even-numbered year: A local jobs and projects bill.
Their unfinished work was top of mind for local officials, utility, energy and trade groups and construction workers at the Capitol Tuesday. Some tried to coax legislators back with comments about how new funding for roads, bridges, water infrastructure and electric vehicle charging stations could be legacy-making. Meanwhile, others took a tougher tack and said they’d lose their livelihoods if they left as much work undone as lawmakers did this year.
“Do not jeopardize an infrastructure bill by your inability here at the state level not to get along with each other or to sit at a table and pat each other on the back and say, ‘You have got a hell of a lot done today,’ and then go home,” Dan Olson, a liaison for LIUNA International, said. “Get back to work, finish what you’re doing and let’s move on.”
Local city planners and engineers said that failing to take rapid action on the federal match funding could delay or block projects already in line for construction and add expenses for Minnesota communities down the line. Department of Transportation officials have said that the state could miss out on $100 million in federal funds annually without the matching funding proposed in a supplemental state budget bill for transportation.
Margaret Anderson Kelliher, Minneapolis director of public works and former Minnesota commissioner of transportation, said if lawmakers don’t approve the funding to match federal infrastructure money, state transportation leaders would be unable to start or continue projects. And that could mean a lot of letdowns.
“There are projects in the queue that are going to be delayed or canceled,” Anderson Kelliher said. “It may not be fatal, but it sure is not good practice. And it’s a disappointment and a letdown to these communities who have been waiting.”
Some of those negotiating the state’s next transportation spending bill said that the state could still bring in the federal funds, even if lawmakers failed to pass a transportation bill this year. That would just require the department to move around funding for other purposes.
“I don’t think it’s Armageddon if we don’t (agree), I would like to get it done this summer but it isn’t going to be the end of the world if we don’t,” Sen. Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson, said. Newman chairs the Senate Transportation Committee.
Members on that panel have disagreed on how to fund the state’s match for federal infrastructure funds, with Republicans pushing to use a state auto parts sales tax to cover it, while Democrats said the state should use general fund dollars. Newman said the issue was non-negotiable for him and that despite talks between him and House Chair Frank Hornstein, DFL-Minneapolis, they’d not yet been able to break the impasse.
Legislative leaders and the governor a week before the legislative deadline reached a deal for a $12 billion outline that would use $4 billion for new spending, $4 billion for tax relief and $4 billion to be set aside in case the state’s economy sours, they couldn’t pass the bulk of the deal before the May 23 legislative deadline. Legislative leaders and the governor said they’ve talked privately about how they can hammer out an agreement on outstanding pieces and call lawmakers back to St. Paul to approve them.
House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, on Tuesday said she, along with DFL Gov. Tim Walz and Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, had begun meeting with lawmakers working in those areas to forge deals.
“I would say I think promising conversations are still happening. And I think both in transportation and bonding, we’re really close,” Hortman said.
Leaders were set to discuss and trade offers on the transportation spending bill on Wednesday, Hortman said.
News
Tylor Megill to pitch on Friday or Saturday; Buck Showalter has seen five players hit for the cycle while managing
SAN DIEGO – Tylor Megill is raring to go.
Megill, who joined the Mets in his home state of California on Tuesday, said his right biceps tendinitis has been completely behind him for about the past week and a half. He said at Petco Park that his body feels strong and that he’s good to go for an upcoming return to the rotation.
“Velo is there. Stuff’s there,” Megill said. “Body is telling me that I feel well. For the most part, just listening to my body and it’s telling me I’m ready to go.”
The Mets are getting closer to committing to a start date for the right-hander, who believes he can throw around 70-75 pitches in his first outing back from the injured list. Mets manager Buck Showalter said Megill is penciled in to start Friday or Saturday against the Angels.
Until then, Megill will go through his usual bullpen work on Wednesday. He said his right biceps injury was likely a result of his arm being overworked, so the Mets are likely to keep a close eye on his workload at least at the onset of his return to the starting five.
CYCLE CHARM
Showalter said he learned on Tuesday that he’s watched five players hit for the cycle while he’s been manager. Those five players are Tony Fernandez (Sept. 3, 1995, Yankees), Luis Gonzalez (July 5, 2000, Diamondbacks), Mark Teixeira (Aug. 14, 2004, Rangers), Gary Matthews (Sept. 13, 2006, Rangers), and Eduardo Escobar (June 6, 2022, Mets).
The only stop in Showalter’s managerial career that one of his players didn’t hit for the cycle was in Baltimore, where he managed from 2010-2018.
“I remember all of them, but not acutely,” Showalter said.
DAY OFF FOR CANHA
Mark Canha had the day off on Tuesday against right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres because Showalter said he wanted to give outfielder Nick Plummer some more playing time. Plummer was called up last month shortly after Travis Jankowski hit the injured list with a left 4th metacarpal fracture. He has four hits, including two home runs and a double, five RBI and three runs scored in five games and three starts in that span.
“It’s important, I want to get Plum out there,” Showalter said. “Get him some at-bats out there. Maybe we can get an ambush out of him tonight.”
Canha’s day off came after yet another multi-hit performance on Monday in the series opener at Petco Park.Over his last eight games, Canha is batting .393 (11-for-28) with eight runs, two doubles, two RBI, two walks with a .452 on-base percentage, a .464 slugging percentage and a .916 OPS.
News
Rick Hahn admits the 1st 2 months have tested his patience, but the Chicago White Sox GM also sees ‘reasons for optimism’
The Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers were popular preseason picks to contend for the World Series.
As the teams began a three-game series Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, the Dodgers have indeed started strong and lead the National League West in early June.
The Sox, however, began the day in third place in the American League Central and two games under .500.
General manager Rick Hahn said the first couple of months have tested his patience.
“But I think that makes me no different from any White Sox fan or ardent follower of this club,” Hahn said before Tuesday’s game. “We’ve all been tested over the last few months here. I get the benefit of being inside those meetings and those conversations, being able to see the progress on some of the injured players, being able to see some of the things we’re working on to get some of the guys who have struggled out of their ruts.
“So I’m able to have not only the ability to address some of these things personally, but also feel like the reasons for optimism are legitimate and make me feel better and make me give it a little longer, perhaps, before my patience runs out.”
Hahn added: “All of us — whether it’s (Chairman) Jerry (Reinsdorf), (executive vice president) Kenny (Williams), myself, the coaches, any White Sox fan — we’ve all had our patience tested. But the fundamentals of who this team is remain. We’re fortunate that baseball is a long season, and over the course of a long season, things tend to play out the way the talent permits. And we feel good about this talent.”
The offense has been inconsistent. And for the second straight season, injuries have hit the Sox hard.
Left fielder Eloy Jiménez (torn right hamstring tendon) and starting pitcher Lance Lynn (right knee surgery) are rehabbing at Triple-A Charlotte.
“(Jiménez is) progressing well physically,” Hahn said. “It’s really, frankly, a matter of getting his legs completely under him and getting his timing at the plate and rhythm back. I don’t have an exact time to project his return, but it’s getting closer, knock on wood.”
Lynn is scheduled to make his third rehab start Wednesday. The plan is for five innings and between 70 and 80 pitches.
“If that goes smoothly, we’ll then have a conversation about next steps for him, which could well include being activated in Chicago,” Hahn said.
Shortstop Tim Anderson has been doing drills with the Sox to help with his recovery from a right groin strain.
“Tim had a good weekend in Tampa in terms of his healing and progression toward rehabilitation,” Hahn said. “I don’t have a timeline just yet on a potential rehab assignment for Tim. If things continue on this path, hopefully sometime when we’re on the next road trip we’re able to get Tim on a rehabilitation assignment and then go from there for his return.”
Anderson went on the injured list retroactive to May 30.
“I believe the original projection on him was three weeks,” Hahn said, “and we remain on that path.”
Hahn said pitchers Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) and Vince Velasquez (left groin strain) might be in position to throw off a mound during the homestand with the possibility of both being activated by the end of the month.
“I feel like we’ve endured what will hopefully be our toughest part of the schedule, certainly from an opponent standpoint,” Hahn said, “but more importantly from a manpower standpoint where we have been from, ‘Who’s been available?’ We expect that to improve here over the coming weeks.
“Certainly there are segments of the past two months that we can be proud of. Going 11-8 against the (New York) Yankees, (Boston) Red Sox and Tampa (Bay Rays) is pretty good and something that certainly answers some of the concerns about our ability to match up with good teams.
“Obviously there have been some stretches that have been pretty disappointing, ruts that — on the positive side we’ve been able to pull ourselves out of — but on the negative you don’t ever want to endure. I think right now in that clubhouse and that coaches room, there’s a lot of optimism and excitement to get some of these guys back and build on some of the momentum from this past weekend.”
The Sox won two of three against the Rays at Tropicana Field. The Dodgers provide another test. Sox manager Tony La Russa said “yes and no” when asked whether he looks at the series as a measuring stick.
“(The) yes is (the Dodgers are) really good,” La Russa said. “When we’re at our best offensively, we do what they do. Very aggressive, go a lot at the strike zone, just put the ball in play, don’t strike out much. And that’s when we’re at our best, so hopefully that’s what we show.
“The no is whatever we do to get ready, we better do the same against Texas (in the next series). Because you’ve got to get wins in this league. Whoever you play, you’ve got to get wins. We want to have a real consistent will for it every day. And they’re capable of doing that.”
News
Twins’ Carlos Correa nears return; Joe Ryan likely to make rehab start
Carlos Correa went through a full workout on the field on Tuesday ahead of the Twins’ night game. Joe Ryan threw a bullpen. So did Josh Winder. Things went well for all three of them.
That’s the good news. The bad news is that while the Twins await their returns, they have to play the New York Yankees and then the Tampa Bay Rays.
Correa’s return is the most imminent. The Twins are hopeful that the star shortstop, who tested positive for COVID-19 while on the last road trip and was sent home, will be ready to play on Wednesday.
What could change that?
“If I wake up feeling like (expletive), that would be it,” Correa said. “But besides that, I should be good to go.”
Correa said he dealt with a massive headache, chills, sore throat, runny nose and cough while out. Those symptoms have subsided, but he still has some fatigue, he said, which is why the Twins held off on activating him immediately.
Correa said the first two days back at the ballpark working out were tough on him, but he felt better than he thought he would on Tuesday, leaving him optimistic about returning soon.
Ryan, who also just recently recovered from COVID-19, said he now has thrown three bullpens, the last coming on Tuesday.
“No fatigue in the ‘pen,” Ryan said. “It felt good. Changeup was good, slider was good, curveball was good. Got some good work in there and the fastball was good.”
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said the plan right now was for Ryan to make a rehab start, though he cautioned that the plans could change and they would wait to see how he recovered over the next couple of days.
Winder (shoulder impingement) also felt good about his bullpen and the progress he has made over the course of the last week. Winder was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement on May 21, and he said initially he was trying to get a grasp of what was going on and what hurt his shoulder, as well as what kind of workload he could manage. Over the past week, he said he has been throwing consistently as he worked toward getting back on the mound.
“I think the plan right now is to slowly build back and see where that goes,” Winder said. “Nothing is set in stone yet. There’s still some conversations to be had. Today was the big day for me, so I wasn’t really looking past this bullpen. We’ve got to get this out of the way first, and then we can kind of think about the rest later on.”
Fellow starter Bailey Ober joined Ryan and Winder on the injured list on Monday with a groin strain, a recurrence of an issue that landed him on the injured list earlier this season. Baldelli said it was his understanding that Ober had not been pitching through injury, but had recovered to 100 percent before reinjuring his groin.
The Twins are also missing Sonny Gray (pectoral), and their starting pitching depth has been stretched thin in recent days — rookie Cole Sands was added to the roster to make the start on Tuesday in place of Ober.
To make room on the roster for Sands, the Twins put yet another player on the injured list — Kyle Garlick, who strained his left hamstring in Toronto.
“Once we can finally pencil them back in, regardless of who we’re talking about, once you get past the first name and the second name and the third name and they start coming back … I think it will be a pick-me-up for the rest of the group,” Baldelli said. “There’ve been some guys out there who’ve been pushing through this, and a few that have been healthy and have played the entire time. It’s not easy to do when everyone else kind of drops off or gets hurt.”
