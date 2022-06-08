News
Mets are passing their injury challenges with flying colors
SAN DIEGO – The Mets are not only surviving their injury hits, but they’re making fans forget that some of their best players have been sidelined.
Take a deep breath, because the list of injured Mets runs deep.
There’s Jacob deGrom (out since spring straining with stress reaction on right scapula), Max Scherzer (out since May 19 with a left oblique strain), Tylor Megill (out since May 12 with right biceps tendinitis), Trevor May (out since May 3 with right triceps strain), James McCann (out since May 13 with left hamate fracture) and Travis Jankowski (out since May 26 with left 4th metacarpal fracture).
DeGrom, Scherzer, and Megill – 60 percent of the Mets rotation – all being on the shelf could have derailed the early part of the Mets season. So then it shouldn’t be surprising that, even on paper, the results haven’t been ideal in that time for the starting-pitching department. Mets starters have posted a 4.84 ERA, good for 22nd in the league, since Scherzer hit the injured list on May 19.
And yet, the Mets have gained ground in the NL East standings during that span.
On May 19, the day the Amazin’s fan base began preparing for another lost season full of injury hits and bad luck because Scherzer took himself out of his start with pain in his left side, the first-place Mets held a seven-game lead over the second-place Braves.
Jump forward to June 7, nearly three weeks since the Mets rotation has been managing without their trifecta of starting arms, and the first-place Mets have a nine-game lead over Atlanta. With Megill set to rejoin the starting five this weekend, it can be said that the Mets rotation has mostly survived what has been the toughest challenge of the season so far. Rather than derailing the season, the Mets injury hits haven’t even slowed them down.
The Amazin’s are playing like an unstoppable force at the moment, and that’s saying something in June.
The Mets haven’t had a winning record in the month of June since 2012, when they went 15-13. Of course, there’s still plenty of time left this month for the club to continue that streak, but the Mets are trending up. Last year, they went .500 (15-15) in June. They entered Tuesday 4-2 to begin the month.
So let’s turn to the Mets bullpen, the piece of the team that was, and in many ways still is, its Achilles heel. This part may even be a little hard to believe, but Mets relievers have maintained a 3.30 ERA since Trevor May went to the IL on May 3. That ERA is ranked sixth in MLB and second-best in the National League, behind only the Braves (3.03 ERA). Mets relievers have also recorded the fourth-most strikeouts (127) in the NL since May went down, with 41 of those whiffs coming from Edwin Diaz.
That’s not to say the Mets bullpen doesn’t need reinforcing. It will certainly be the department that Mets GM Billy Eppler tries to upgrade at this year’s trade deadline, likely in the form of a lefty reliever. And even though outfielder Nick Plummer has enjoyed his major-league callup, with his two home runs and five RBI in seven games, the Mets are missing Jankowski’s speed on the basepaths.
Tomas Nido has stepped up in the absence of McCann. The backup catcher is batting .407 with five runs, a double, five RBI, three walks and a .911 OPS over his last nine games entering Tuesday. Over his last 18 games, he’s hitting .315 with a .373 on-base percentage. Nido is 10-for-25 (.400) with runners in scoring position this season.
The main takeaway here is, the Mets are overcoming their injury hits by keeping their heads down, grinding through the challenges, and passing the baton to the next man up. It’s been a refreshing surprise, and a major element of their first-place success in the early part of their 2022 season.
News
Apple offers glimpse at coming laptops and changes to its software
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE
Apple on Monday provided a peek at upcoming tweaks to the software that powers more than 1 billion iPhones and rolled out two laptops that will be the first available with the next generation of a company-designed microprocessor.
As usual, Apple spent most of the opening day of its annual developers conference touting the next versions of software for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac computers instead of the sleek devices that established it as a technology trendsetter and the world’s most valuable company.
The iPhone’s next operating system, called iOS 16, will revamp the look of the device’s lock screen and make make mostly minor improvements to the current software. The software updates have become increasingly important in recent years as iPhone owners have started to hold to their existing devices for longer periods of time than they once did.
One of iOS 16’se most noticeable differences will occur on the iPhone lock screen. The new software, which will be released this fall as a free download, will allow users to anchor their favorite apps as small widgets on the lock screen.
The new software also will enable the lock screen to display live notifications, such the status of a Uber ride on its way to pick up a passenger. Other authorized notifications will come in from the bottom of the screen instead of the current distribution from the top in an effort to avoid clutter on the display.
The iPhone’s messaging system will be revamped so texts can be edited after they are sent or even rescinded in their entirety if the sender has a change of heart. Those options will only be available when both users are using Apple’s messaging app for texting.
The Apple Pay service that’s part of the iPhone’s digital wallet is adding a new financing feature likely to be popular as soaring inflation rates squeeze more household budgets. The option will allow consumers to stagger the cost of any purchase made through Apple Pay over four installments completed within a six-week period with no additional fees. Similar financing is already offered through digital services such as Affirm, whose stock price sank by more than 5% Monday after the news about Apple Pay came out.
Several of the new features for Apple’s Macs and iPads are designed to make it easier to sync with the iPhone for things like making video calls. Other tools will enable more apps to run side by side to perform multiple tasks on the same screen.
Helping people toggle from one Apple device to another is one of the main reasons that the company began making Macs that run on the same kind of chips that power the iPhone and iPad in late 2020.
Now Apple in putting the next generation of its Mac chip in it two most popular laptops, the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, which the company said will be available in stores at some point next month. The MacBook Air will sell for $1,200 and the MacBook Pro will sell for $1,300.
The event was held at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California.
News
Gio Urshela says he was ‘confused’ when Yankees traded him to Twins
MINNEAPOLIS — Gio Urshela tried. The former Yankees third baseman got the urge like everyone that gets traded away. He tried to grow a beard.
“I couldn’t do it, too hard,” Urshela said with a laugh. “It was taking too long.”
Urshela said he was initially “confused” when told of the deal that sent him and Gary Sanchez to the Twins for Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Josh Donaldson and Ben Rortvedt on March 13.
“That day they said I was going to play shortstop,” Urshela said with a laugh before the series opener at Target Field between the Yankees and Twins, “and the next day I had a new team.”
Urshela has been through it before, unlike Sanchez, but they both pretty much have “turned the page,” on the Yankees chapter of their career. Still, they were looking forward to the chance of seeing their former teammates.
“It’s gonna be fun playing against my old teammates. A lot of memories of good times, the past three years,” Urshela said “I mean, every year I play there it’s going through my mind, I spend a lot of time there. My best year in my career was with the Yankees. so it’s gonna be fun.”
Urshela and Sanchez have landed in a good spot. The Twins lead the American League Central and look like a playoff team. Urshela said he would enjoy facing his old team again in October.
“Yeah, that would be fun,” Urshela said.
One Yankee who had circled this date was Aaron Boone. The Yankees manager was very eager to see his former players.
“I haven’t seen either of them yet. So I’m hoping to bump into them just to say hi. I love both of those guys,” Boone said. “Certainly happy they’re doing well.”
OUTFIELD ORDER
With Giancarlo Stanton out for the last two weeks, the Yankees adjusted their outfield to have Joey Gallo play right field, Aaron Judge at center and Aaron Hicks in right field. It’s an alignment they are still using now that Stanton is back as the designated hitter.
Boone said the outfield has become more flexible and that’s something that has helped them over the last few weeks.
“Obviously I’ve been more and more comfortable with playing Judge in center. So it’s just kind of transitioned a little bit that way, partly because of how the roster has ebbed and flowed a little bit over the last few weeks,” Boone said. “But I’m still comfortable going a lot of different ways and whether that means Joey in left, sliding Hicks back over in center and moving Judge to right which I’ll still do some. The season and roster construction and injury that pops up or a need pops up kind of dictates that sometimes.”
Stanton was the DH Tuesday night, but is expected to play in the outfield during this three game series.
“Probably tomorrow or possibly the next day or we’ll kind of kind of get through today,” Boone said. “He’s going to do a lot of work out there in the outfield today, I know. And then we’ll get through the game tonight and kind of decide.”
THE CALL
Boone has plans after Tuesday night’s game. His good friend — and Yankees former third base coach — Phil Nevin was named the Angels’ interim manager Tuesday.
“I had a missed call. During our staff meeting, then he texted ‘call me ASAP,’ so I called him when I got out of that meeting a couple hours ago. Yes, emotional. Really excited for him,” Boone said. “I think he’ll do great as a manager. …. I think he’s such a great baseball guy. He’s certainly paid his dues. He’s been probably close to landing a job a few different times where he’s probably been that runner up. But he’s poured a lot into this game and I’m happy for him to get an opportunity. And I’ll probably be watching his game tonight when we get back to the hotel.
“Watching the second half (of the Angels game),” Boone said. “I know he’s really excited.”
INJURY UPDATES
Jonathan Loaisiga, who is on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation, did not throw Monday as expected.
“He is in Nicaragua. He had a family situation that he had to attend to,” Boone said. “So there’s a chance he could throw there today or tomorrow.”
Loaisiga went on the IL May 25 and was shut down from throwing for at least 10 days.
Aroldis Chapman was throwing on flat ground back in New York on Tuesday and with the injury there is “Nothing that’s holding him back at this point.”
“He’ll probably throw a bullpen when we get back. So I would guess, hopefully maybe that Friday or Saturday he’s throwing in the bullpen,” Boone said. “We’ll see where we’re at.”
News
Omar Kelly: Will Dolphins’ continuity on defense unlock dominant performances?
Having the formula for a complicated math equation doesn’t guarantee you’ll produce the right answer, but at least it’s a strong starting point.
That’s exactly what the Miami Dolphins’ decisions-makers believe they provided the team this offseason when it was decided to run it back one more time with last year’s defense, minus Brian Flores, the defensive-minded head coach who was fired at season’s end.
By re-signing all but two defensive players — defensive backs Jason McCourty and Justin Coleman — the Dolphins hope that the unit new head coach Mike McDaniel doesn’t specialize in will remain the strength of the team.
Same coordinator, same players, similar philosophy, paired with more experience should equate to a reliable, if not stingy defense, right?
At least that’s what the Dolphins offense faced during organized team activities and the minicamp.
When asked where the offense was with the final week of the offseason program concluding, McDaniel tap danced a little to explain why the offense has been pushed around for most of the practices the media has attended.
“There are compounding variables that you try to weigh. How good is the existing defense? Is everyone starting from the same starting point? Are they taking calculus courses while we’re learning Algebra?” McDaniel said, reflecting on his 15 seasons as an NFL offensive assistant.
“This is an extreme case relative to the other stops in my career because the defense was very, very productive and returning a lot of talented players,” McDaniel said, referring to Miami’s unit, which finished 15th in yards allowed per game (337.5), 16th in points allowed per game (21.9), and tied for eighth in turnovers forced (26) last season.
“We also had an inordinate amount of additions [offensively], so it was a bunch of people learning to play together.”
Unlike the defense, which has spent the offseason fine-tuning schemes, concepts and personnel since it benefits from the re-signing of defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, cornerback Nik Needham, and Elandon Roberts, Brennan Scarlett and Duke Riley, who all started games last year.
And it was important that Miami retained Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard by signing him to a lucrative extension, got cornerback Byron Jones to restructure his deal, and didn’t shakedown safety Eric Rowe by forcing him to take a pay cut or be released.
“We got all the keys back,” said Ogbah, whose four-year, $65 million deal was the linchpin transaction that allowed the defensive continuity. “We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses. … We know what each other struggles with and what everyone is capable of.”
And the goal is to build off that, tightening the screws on the zero-blitz defense scheme, and the hybrid packages that allows Miami to provide opposing offenses multiple looks.
While I don’t agree with all of the decisions made, and felt upgrades at linebacker were needed (rookie Channing Tindall and veteran pass rusher Melvin Ingram were added), I understand the reasoning for Miami’s continuity push.
The hope is that the carryover from last season, and the season before that, when the Dolphins possessed the sixth-best defense in the NFL, will take the unit to the next level in 2022.
“I always had different coaches, different linebacker coaches, different coordinators, going back all of the way to college,” said linebacker Jerome Baker, who has led Miami in tackles for three straight seasons. “For me, [continuity is] a good thing. It’s a chance to — you know what you expect.”
It doesn’t hurt that youngsters like Christian Wilkins, Jaelan Phillips, Andrew Van Ginkel, Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones should all improve as players if they stay healthy, and take that next step as professionals.
Wilkins and Phillips were consistently in the Dolphins backfield and two of the offseason program’s top performers.
How much of that is their individual progression and development versus the fact that the offensive line, which hasn’t benefited from the presence of left tackle Terron Armstead, remains an unknown.
We won’t know that until pads come on, and the physicality of practice ratchets up. But so far the Dolphins defense has been consistently good — if not dominant — and that’s without Ogbah, Howard and Byron Jones, three of the unit’s top players, participating in practice.
“We know the goals,” said nose tackle Raekwon Davis, who wore the orange jersey on Tuesday, which indicates that he was practice’s top performer on Monday. “We know what we’ve got to do.”
And that’s carry the Dolphins franchise like the defense has done for the past two decades.
