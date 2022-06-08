News
Motorcyclist killed, motorist injured in Coon Rapids collision
Authorities are investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcycle and a motor vehicle Tuesday night in Coon Rapids.
According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at about 8:45 p.m. on Hanson Boulevard at 129th Lane Northwest.
The sheriff’s office said it appeared that the man driving the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed while southbound on Hanson Boulevard when he crashed into a vehicle that was turning off 129th Lane onto Hanson.
The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene. The man driving the motor vehicle was hospitalized in critical condition. Neither was immediately identified.
The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office, Coon Rapids Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol and Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.
News
The Blue Lagoon (1980): Where To Watch It Online? What Is It About?
The Blue Lagoon is an American romantic survival drama film. It was released in 1980. The movie was directed by Randal Kleiser and based on a screenplay written by Douglas Day Stewart. This was based on the 1908 novel called the Blue Lagoon. The story follows two young children marooned on an island in the South Pacific. Without anyone or anything to guide them, they slowly hit puberty and fall in love. The movie was first released on the 20th of June 1980 by Columbia Pictures. It was a very well-received movie. Here are a few things to know about it.
Where to Watch Blue Lagoon (1980)?
The Blue Lagoon is available to stream on Netflix right now. It’s up to you to watch it although it might be a little dry with not a very exciting line. But if you’re into the survival kind of movie and just want to relax with no drama, then sure go ahead.
The Plot
Paddy Button, and two children, Emmeline and Richard scurry onto a lifeboat as their ship is about to explode. Their mates make it to another lifeboat. The two are separated in the following commotion and the three of them land on a deserted island in the South Pacific. Not long after, Paddy teaches the children to fish, hunt and build things. After about a month on the island, Paddy gets very drunk on a barrel of rum that they found when they arrived and drowns to his death in the middle of the night. The now scared children move themselves around the island and rebuild their homes.
A Long While Later
Years pass and they now have a proper living situation. But with puberty hitting the two, love is in the air and it strains the friendship. Richard was still very determined to get back to San Francisco. He was let down when Emmeline did not light the signal flare to a passing ship. He was so mad that he kicked her out of the house they built together. Emmeline was now to survive alone on the island. She was hurt. Richard soon finds her dying, and he then realizes how he feels for her. He accepts his feelings and somehow manages to save her from what would be probably impending doom. As time goes on they fall in love and learn things they didn’t know before, like when Emmeline has a baby and she doesn’t know why.
The Cast
The movie casts Brooke Shields, Christopher Atkins, Leo McKern, William Daniels, Allan Hopgood and Gus Mercurio.
The Production Crew
Blue Lagoon was produced by Randal Kleiser. Basil Poledouris composed the music and the cinematography was done by Néstor Almendros. The movie was first released by Columbia Pictures. It grossed over $58 million, with a budget of just $4.5 million. The movie became the 9th highest-grossing film of 90 in North America. The film was not exactly a fan favourite. It was panned by critics, who did not approve of the screenplay, execution or Shield’s acting. They however did credit Almendros’ cinematography.
The post The Blue Lagoon (1980): Where To Watch It Online? What Is It About? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
South Dakota’s Noem, Thune repel GOP challenges from right
By STEPHEN GROVES
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who has elevated her national prominence through a hands-off approach to pandemic restrictions, won the Republican primary on Tuesday against a former legislative leader who accused her of using the office to mount a 2024 White House bid.
All three Republican incumbents running for reelection to a statewide office — Noem, U.S. Sen. John Thune and U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson — held off primary challengers running to their right. Primary voters also soundly rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have made it more difficult to raise taxes or spend significant public funds.
The first-term governor’s primary win against former South Dakota House Speaker Steve Haugaard gives her a commanding advantage as she seeks another term in November against Democratic state Rep. Jamie Smith, who did not face a primary challenger.
In her speech at an election night party, Noem didn’t even mention her Democratic gubernatorial challenger’s name. Instead, she told the crowd, “we’re going to have the chance to go into a November election and make sure we’re pushing back on Joe Biden’s America.”
She then led them in booing and jeering the president’s policies as she drove a comparison between Biden and former President Donald Trump, whose attention she has courted.
“Today, I’m on defense,” she said. “Every time I turn around I’m fighting off Joe Biden and the damage he’s doing to the state of South Dakota.”
Noem has used this election fundraising cycle to collect a record amount of money for a South Dakota gubernatorial candidate — bringing in more than $15 million from a series of fundraisers all over the country.
“She was one of the only governors who stood firm in not using the pandemic to increase government intrusions in our lives,” said Kerry Larson, a Republican voter from Sioux Falls. “It says a lot about her and how she will govern under pressure.”
But Noem has also struggled to manage Statehouse politics at times, publicly clashing with Republican legislators with whom she disagrees.
Haugaard had attempted to turn the tables on Noem’s 2018 campaign promise to increase government transparency. He has pointed to ethics complaints she faces for using state-owned airplanes to attend political events and taking a hands-on role in a state agency while it was evaluating her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license.
Thune, the No. 2 Republican in the chamber, also won his primary against two challengers who joined the race after Thune drew Trump’s ire. Trump speculated the senator’s career was “over” after he made public statements dismissing the former president’s lies about widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.
Neither of the challengers was well-funded or well-known in the state, and in a sign that Thune was positioned for victory, Trump steered clear of South Dakota.
Thune is a longtime fixture as the state GOP’s elder statesman, and if he wins reelection to a fourth term, he is a likely pick to succeed Mitch McConnell as Senate Republican leader. He will face Democrat Brian Bengs, an Air Force veteran and college professor, in November’s general election.
The senator alluded to his prominence in Washington in a statement celebrating the primary win, saying he would “continue putting South Dakota’s interests on the national agenda” and labeling Biden’s agenda as a “radical, left-wing crusade.”
Thune’s status in Washington factored into Republican Sandra Pay’s vote, saying it would be “crazy” to vote out someone with Thune’s Senate leadership post.
“He’s got power,” she said.
Republican Johnson defeated state lawmaker Taffy Howard in the Republican primary for the state’s lone House spot. The $300,000 Howard’s campaign raised was dwarfed by Johnson’s $1.8 million, but a number of national political action committees spent money in the race as it began to look competitive.
“It will not be deception and New Jersey attacks that carry the day,” Johnson said, referring to a political action committee called Drain The Swamp that spent $500,000 opposing Johnson. “It will be truth and South Dakota hard work.”
The congressman has taken a measured approach on most issues and has touted his work with a bipartisan group of lawmakers called the Problem Solvers Caucus. Howard has tried to challenge him from the right, creating a primary race that showed some momentum behind the more extreme wing of the Republican Party in South Dakota.
That intraparty conflict has been fought across a slate of legislative primary races where Republicans have launched attack ads against each other. Establishment Republicans are trying to weed out a group of contrarian lawmakers who have pushed the Legislature further right.
However, Republican voter Kim McKoy said Tuesday one thing was on her mind as she cast her vote: “Economy, economy, economy.”
She mostly voted against incumbents.
“I listen to these people talk and I’m like, ‘Do you care that people are struggling?’ I just don’t think they do,” she said. “I think they care about their causes and they’ve lost their minds.”
Primary voters defeated an amendment to the state constitution, proposed by Republican lawmakers, that would have made placed a 60% vote threshold on ballot measures to raise taxes or spend more than $10 million within five years of enactment.
Democrat Joshua Matzner said he voted against the proposal because it would erode the power of citizens to change laws through the ballot.
“We prefer to be able to actually make a decision in our government,” he said.
News
Yankees break game open late, beat Twins 10-4
Twins pitchers played with fire all night. They finally got burned.
In a game where the New York Yankees were clogging the bases — thanks in large part to nine walks by Twins pitching — the Twins still managed to stick with them for a majority of the night.
That is, until the seventh inning.
Anthony Rizzo’s three-run home run off of Tyler Duffey in the top of the seventh broke open a close game, helping lead the Yankees to an 10-4 victory on Tuesday night at Target Field.
Rizzo’s blast came with two outs after the Twins had opted against pitching to Aaron Judge — who hit his league-leading 22nd home run earlier in the game — instead, putting him on via intentional walk. It’s the second straight game in which Duffey has served up a three-run homer. On Sunday in Toronto, Duffey allowed a blast that turned what would have been a blowout victory into a nail-biter.
The right-hander, who in the past has been one of the Twins’ most reliable relievers, now has a 6.55 earned-run average this season.
The Yankees broke away in the seventh after threatening to do so in earlier innings. In the fifth, after Juan Minaya allowed a single and later in the inning three straight walks — the last forcing in a run — rookie Yennier Cano came in and struck out Judge to keep the game in check.
Cano walked a pair of batters himself in the sixth inning, before working out of the jam. The Yankees had runners on in every inning except the ninth, and began the game by scoring three runs off rookie Cole Sands — two on Judge’s home run and one on a Giancarlo Stanton shot — in the first inning.
The Twins chipped away at the lead, though never recovered. They scored a run in four of the first five innings, and they came within a run multiple times but never led.
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected in the bottom of the seventh inning for arguing after a pitch that missed Max Kepler’s bat was ruled a foul ball, keeping a potential double play in place and not allowing the runner on first to potentially advance. Kepler did eventually ground into a double play.
Luis Arraez was removed late in the game with right shoulder tightness.
Motorcyclist killed, motorist injured in Coon Rapids collision
The Blue Lagoon (1980): Where To Watch It Online? What Is It About?
What Does The Bull Div On Ethereum RSI Mean For The Top Altcoin?
South Dakota’s Noem, Thune repel GOP challenges from right
Yankees break game open late, beat Twins 10-4
New Saint Tim Beckham stars as St. Paul routs Rochester
Mahtomedi City Council OKs plan for apartment complex at site of ‘Fargo’-famous Lakeside Club
Alec Mills, in his season debut, saves the Chicago Cubs bullpen with 5 innings in a 9-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles
Bitcoin Forms Bullish Pattern, Why Break Above $31.5K Is The Key
Pete Alonso and Starling Marte exit with injuries in second inning against Padres
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
3 Secret Shopping Tips that People Love to Use at ALDI
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 day ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022