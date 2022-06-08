News
Ms. Marvel Episode 1: What Happened On June 8 Episode?
MCU has geared up for its upcoming release, Ms. Marvel. The show has quite the hype in the audience due to the popularity of the comic character. We all know that Kamala Khan is a Captain Marvel fan and is a walking superhero encyclopedia in the Marvel Comics. When the MCU decided to bring this character to life, fans were thrilled at the arrival of the Young Avenger.
The first episode of the series has been released today, and the show has become an instant hit on its first day. However, fans have waited long for this different approach to the South-Asian community after Shang Chi: The legend of the Ten Rings, and luckily, this is not the end.
When and where was the first episode of Ms. Marvel released?
The first episode of Ms. Marvel was released on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, on Disney+.
What is Ms. Marvel?
Ms. Marvel is a continuation of the previous films and series. It is about a fangirl of Captain Marvel who imagines herself to be a superhero and writes fanfiction on her favorite heroes. However, like other teenagers of her age, she has her own set of problems. First is her strict Muslim parents who don’t want her to attend the AvengerCon. This has happened because ‘there are bad boys everywhere. Our hero constantly struggles with her life, her parents, her religious identity, her school, and her dreams.
Her family consists of a strict mother, a comedy father, a kind-of supportive brother, and a sister-in-law. However, she is friends with the nerd Bruno and the rebel Nakia. With the help of Bruno, she plans to sneak off to the AvengerCon with the perfect Captain Marvel costume but finds an ancient bracelet just before she could make her move. She takes the bracelet as part of her costume.
At the AvengerCon, all was going well, until her bracelet activated and her limbs started to elongate. Kamala puts two and two together and deduces that the bracelet gives her superpowers. She eventually tries to control her powers to bring some good to the world just like her heroes, while simultaneously trying to uncover the origins of the bracelet.
She soon discovers that the bracelet belonged to her great-grandmother who had brought so much shame to her family that the family can’t talk about it without getting triggered.
So, the question becomes, what will Kamala do with the bracelet now? Will she choose to keep using it or discard it? We already know the answer to it, don’t we?
Who are there in the cast?
The series has Iman Vellani as the titular character, along with Matt Lintz (Bruno), Yasmeen Fletcher (Nakia), Zenobia Shroff (Muneeba), Mohan Kapur (Yusuf), Saagar Shaikh (Aamir), Fawad Khan (Hasan), Aramis Knight (Kareem), and others.
How many episodes will be there?
There are six episodes in total. The episodes will be released weekly, with the next episode released on June 15, 2022. The final episode will be released on July 13, 2022.
That won’t be the end though, as in the meantime we will get to see Thor: Love and Thunder fronon8, 2022, and a month later, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, on August 17, 2022.
Iman Vellani: How Did She Land For The Role Of Ms. Marvel?
People raised their eyebrows when they heard of a new actor landing the role of Ms. Marvel. But that’s what the MCU is like, they not only make awesome movies and shows for every fan but also give new and second chances to everyone.
Iman Vellani is quite new compared to the popularity of all the marvel shows, but the makers of the show were looking for someone as grounded as the titular character, and Vellani fit the description perfectly. As per her audition, she is an Avengers fan, which is the life of the protagonist, Kamala khan.
Who is Iman Vellani?
Iman Vellani is the Pakistani-Canadian actress who appears in the upcoming Marvel show, Ms. Marvel. She will also appear in the 2023 film, The Marvels.
Vellani was born in Pakistan but moved to Canada a year after her birth. She graduated from Unionville High School in the Regional Municipality of York. However, she was cast as Kamala Khan at the end of her senior year in high school. She aims on attending Ontario College of Art & Design University in integrated media.
How did she get the role of Kamala Khan, a.k.a, Ms. Marvel?
As we have found, Vellani is a real-life Kamala Khan, minus the superpowers. She even had a poster of Captain marvel on her bedroom wall. The actor said that she deeply connected with her character for a long time. She had read all her comics in high school and even used to dress up as her on Halloween. She became attached and protective of this character.
The executive producer, Bisha K. Ali said that they auditioned Vellani knowing that it was her first time in front of a professional camera, but they knew in an instant they had found their Kamala khan. The character is the first Muslim superhero in the MCU, which made finding the right actor a challenge, but Vellani was perfect for the role. The way MCU is going ahead, we can be sure that Ms. Marvel won’t be the last South Asian hero.
What was Vellani’s reaction?
Vellani expressed that she was delighted when she found out that she got the role. She says that in the era where films and series shape our perspective of the world so much, she felt wonderful Muslims and Pakistanis were shown in such a positive light. She is really glad to be a part of such a huge franchise.
What are her future projects?
Well, the MCU needs a lot of time from its actors. As of now, Iman Vellani has worked on the Ms. Marvel project and will reprise her role in the future film ‘The Marvels’.
What is this new film?
The Marvels is the sequel of the film Captain marv and is the 33rd film in the MCU. The film will star Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris reprise their roles as Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau respectively, from the previous installments. The film will also have Samuel L. Jackson reprising his role as Nick Fury.
Aramis Knight: Is He Dating Someone? Who Has He Dated In The Past?
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has attracted a huge number of fans over the years. It is set to release its latest show, Ms. Marvel. The show has a different fanbase, but so do their cast members. Iman Vellani may be the titular character, but fans have been excited ever since Aramis Knight was cast in the show.
Aramis Knight has become quite popular over the years, and the 22-year-old has become the heart throb for many. Who is he dating now? Who has he dated in the past? We bring you all the info you need!
Who is Aramis Knight?
Aramis Knight is an American actor who has been recently cast as the Red Dagger in MCU’s latest show, Ms. Marvel. You might have seen him previously in a number of shows and films. Hre started his career with commercial ads.
His first break was in Boston Legal. He has appeared in one or two episodes in many television series, but you may know him from his first major breakthrough in the series Into the Badlands, where appeared as M. K., the boy with the magical powers.
What about his personal life?
Aramis Knight was born in Los Angeles, California. His father is of Pakistani and Indian descent, while his mother is of English, Irish and German descent.
He used to appear in commercial ads, before moving on to guest starring and recurring appearances on many TV shows like NCIS and Dexter.
Who is he dating now?
From what we know, Aramis Knight is either single, or he is having a secret relationship. It’s more probably the former. As of now, the Ms. Marvel actor is not dating anyone.
Has he dated anyone before?
Well, he has been in two relationships before, as given below.
Paris Berelc
Knight has been in a relationship with Paris Berelc. You might know from the Disney shows Mighty Med and Lab Rats: Elite Force. She also appeared as Alexa in the Netflix sitcom Alexa & Katie. Currently, she is working on the movie 1Up, along with the Batwoman actress Ruby Rose.
Aramis Knight was in a relationship with Paris Berelc since late 2013. They eventually had to end their relationship sometime in 2015.
Natalie Alyn Lind
Knight was in a relationship with Natalie Alyn Lind for about one year, from 2015 to 2016.
Natalie is the oldest daughter of the producer John Lind and actress Barbara Alyn Woods. She is best known as Lauren Strucker in the Fox show, The Gifted. She also appeared in Tell Me a Story and Big Sky.
What are Aramis Knight’s current projects?
As of now, his only latest release is Ms. Marvel, where he appears as Kareem, or the Red Dagger, who is a vigilante wearing a red bandana and attacks by throwing knives. Aramis Knight has become quite popular with his recent release, and we wish him the best of luck in finding success in his career as well as his love life.
Best English Dubbed Korean Dramas You Should Watch in 2022
Korean dramas, which are famed for their interesting narratives and stunning plot twists, may suddenly flip from heartwarming to heartbreaking. Variety is what keeps viewers coming back for more. Over the last few years, there has been a steady increase in demand for them. Do you, on the other hand, find it difficult to follow them in Korean? Don’t worry, we’ve compiled a list of the top ten English dubbed Korean dramas available on Netflix just for you!
Here is a list of the best English dubbed Korean dramas you can watch,
1. Extracurricular
“Extracurricular” is a drama about four high school students who start committing crimes to make money and the unforeseen effects of their acts. Ji Soo (Kim Dong Hee) goes from being a model student to a convict after committing an unspeakable act. Jung Da Bin portrays Min Hee, a school bully who becomes involved in Ji Soo’s crime. Park Joo Hyun will play Ji Soo’s aggressive collaborator in crime Gyu Ri, while Nam Yoon Soo will play Min Hee’s boyfriend and the school’s most popular guy Ki Tae.
2. So Not Worth It
New friends, new loves, and new experiences mix inside a dynamic college dormitory in Seoul, where students from all over the world dwell. Se Wan is a dorm manager who works as a teaching assistant. Jamie is a dorm newcomer from the United States. As the son of the president of a multinational tteokbokki food chain, Sam grew up in Australia. Minnie is a Thai student who feeds her lust for Korean dramas by viewing them. Hyun Min is a stateless Korean student who is unable to dwell in the dorm and must travel five hours each day to school.
3. The King’s Affection
During the Joseon Dynasty, the twins were regarded to be a bad omen, hence the story takes place during that time. As a result, the daughter of Crown Princess Consort is ordered to be slain when she has twins. She is sent out of the castle quietly to save her. Da Mi, the twin daughter, returns to the palace to work as a maid a few years later. When their male twin, Lee Hwi, dies as a consequence of mistaken identity, their mother, having recognized her daughter as court maid Da Mi, persuades her to take Lee Hwi’s place.
4. The Silent Sea
Set in the future, when desertification has caused a global shortage of water and food. Yoon Jae is a soldier for the space agency. He is selected to go to the moon with a party that includes Ji An. A scientist agrees to join a mission to rescue unusual materials from an abandoned lunar space station where everyone was killed in an accident, including her sister. This is one of the best English dubbed Korean drama.
5. Hospital Playlist
There are stories of people going through seemingly regular but exceptional days at the hospital, which is seen as a microcosm of life, where someone is born and someone’s life ends. The five doctors have been friends for 20 years, having started their undergraduate studies at the same medical school in 1999, and are now coworkers in the same hospital as well as band members. This is one of the best English dubbed Korean dramas on Netflix 2022.
Also Read: The 30 Best Korean Dramas You Must Watch On Netflix
6. Love Alarm
Kim So-Hyun (Kim Jo-Jo) is a high school senior. She is gorgeous as well as intelligent. Her parents died when she was a child, thus she appears to be a cheerful person. Since the death of her parents, Kim Jo-Jo has been living with her aunt’s family. Living there is challenging for Kim Jo-Jo. She does not download the Joalarm application. Hwang Sun-Oh, on the other hand, is a well-liked male student at Kim Jo-high Jo’s school. He comes from a wealthy family, yet his parents despise him. His best buddy, Lee Hye-Young, also attends the same high school. Hwang Sun-Oh notices that his best friend, Lee Hye-Young, likes Kim Jo-Jo. Love Alarm is one of the best Korean drama dubbed in English.
7. Nevertheless
Park Jae-Eon (Song Kang) is a university student studying painting. He seems to be kind to everyone and is always cheerful. He, on the other hand, is uninterested in other people and refuses to be in a romantic relationship. He falls in love with Yoo Na-Bi (Han So-Hee) and endures a transformation as a result of it. Yoo Na-Bi is a fellow Park Jae-institution art student. She had previously ended her relationship with her first partner due to his infidelity. She determined to be unaffected by love after that. She meets Park Jae-Eon and develops affection for him.
8. Vincenzo
Park Joo Hyeong was adopted and moved to Italy when he was eight years old. He is now an adult and works as a consigliere for the Mafia under the name Vincenzo Cassano. Because mafia organizations are in strife, he goes to South Korea, where he becomes linked with lawyer Hong Cha Young. She’s the type of attorney who will go to great lengths to win a case. Now that he’s returned to his birthplace, he gives an unrivaled company a taste of justice.
9. Our Beloved Summer
Years after filming a hit documentary in high school, two feuding ex-lovers are dragged back in front of the camera — and into one another’s lives. Choi Woong appears to be an innocent and free-spirited man, but for the first time in his life, he has a yearning. As a result, he expresses his thoughts. Kook Yeon Soo wanted to be the greatest student in her class when she was younger, but she is now an adult who lives fiercely and adapts to her surroundings. This is the best English dubbed Korean series.
10. Hometown Cha Cha Cha
The story of love The coastal village of Gongjin is home to Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha. Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist, is a stunning woman with a sharp mind. Her life appears to be flawless, but a sliver of morality in her heart is causing her plans to unravel. She travels to Gongjin, a beach town, where she meets Hong Doo Shik after overcoming various challenges. She develops a liking for him. “Chief Hong” is how the locals refer to Hong Doo Shik. On paper, he is unemployed, yet he is a master of odd jobs and a jack of all trades. Chief Hong offers assistance to everyone in Gongjin in the event of a crisis.
This was our list of the finest English dubbed Korean dramas on Netflix. Grab your popcorn and get cosy with these binge-worthy dramas.
