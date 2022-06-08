New Saint Tim Beckham stars as St. Paul routs Rochester

After missing the first two months of the season due to a left quad strain, it would be easy to say that Saints infielder Tim Beckham is making up for lost time.

Beckham made his Saints debut last week and had an outstanding series against the Iowa Cubs, going 8 for 17 with two home runs and seven runs batted in. Tuesday night, in his first game at CHS Field, Beckham had a grand slam and an RBI double in the Saints’ 10-6 win over Rochester.

But truth be told, there is no making up for lost time for the 32-year-old Beckham, only the possibility of still making something of a career that began with the greatest of expectations only to teeter on completely going off the rails.

“You’re down for so long, all you can do is put in the work,” Beckham said. He was referring to battling back from his quad injury, but just as well could have been talking about his career.

Since being the first-overall pick in the 2008 draft, Beckham has dealt with two lengthy drug suspensions, the 2014 season being lost to an anterior cruciate ligament injury, and a second ACL surgery in 2020 that coincided with the cancellation of the minor-league season due to COVID. Beckham is in full resurrection mode.

He has not played in the major leagues since August 2019, when he was suspended for 80 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance while playing for Seattle.

Beckham spent last season with the Chicago White Sox’s Triple-A team in Charlotte, N.C., where he was limited due to a knee injury. He signed with the Twins in February.

“He’s a talented guy; he’s got a lot of athletic ability,” said Saints manager Toby Gardenhire. “He’s getting up there a little bit in age, so he’s moving a little slower. And he has had some health issues. But he’s still a good player.”

Beckham’s off-the-field troubles began in 2012 while playing in the Rays’ minor-league system. He was suspended for 50 games after testing positive for the second time for a “drug of abuse.”

Each of his stops has meant new teammates, a new city, and a new group of reporters inquiring about his off-the-field woes. “It comes with the territory,” Beckham said. “I’m a professional athlete. We can handle that.”

Gardenhire said he had no reservations about Beckham joining the Saints due to his checkered past, adding, “Our front office does their research on all the guys they bring in.”

Beckham started at third base on Tuesday night at CHS Field. He also played shortstop and second base last week. Gardenhire said he will continue to move him around. So far, he clearly has shown that he can be a force at the plate.

“Sometimes these guys surprise you,” Gardenhire said. “They find something, and you kind of find lightning in a bottle. Whatever it is you have been searching for for a couple of years, all of sudden it clicks a little bit.

“I’ve seen guys who come here and you think they are on their last leg. Then, boom, something clicks, and they end up in the big leagues for the next five years.”

Said Beckham: “That’s the goal.”

BRIEFLY

Infielder Spencer Steer took over the team lead in home runs when he hit his seventh of the season in the third inning to tie the game 3-3. He didn’t join the Saints until May 23.