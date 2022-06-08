News
Omar Kelly: Will Dolphins’ continuity on defense unlock dominant performances?
Having the formula for a complicated math equation doesn’t guarantee you’ll produce the right answer, but at least it’s a strong starting point.
That’s exactly what the Miami Dolphins’ decisions-makers believe they provided the team this offseason when it was decided to run it back one more time with last year’s defense, minus Brian Flores, the defensive-minded head coach who was fired at season’s end.
By re-signing all but two defensive players — defensive backs Jason McCourty and Justin Coleman — the Dolphins hope that the unit new head coach Mike McDaniel doesn’t specialize in will remain the strength of the team.
Same coordinator, same players, similar philosophy, paired with more experience should equate to a reliable, if not stingy defense, right?
At least that’s what the Dolphins offense faced during organized team activities and the minicamp.
When asked where the offense was with the final week of the offseason program concluding, McDaniel tap danced a little to explain why the offense has been pushed around for most of the practices the media has attended.
“There are compounding variables that you try to weigh. How good is the existing defense? Is everyone starting from the same starting point? Are they taking calculus courses while we’re learning Algebra?” McDaniel said, reflecting on his 15 seasons as an NFL offensive assistant.
“This is an extreme case relative to the other stops in my career because the defense was very, very productive and returning a lot of talented players,” McDaniel said, referring to Miami’s unit, which finished 15th in yards allowed per game (337.5), 16th in points allowed per game (21.9), and tied for eighth in turnovers forced (26) last season.
“We also had an inordinate amount of additions [offensively], so it was a bunch of people learning to play together.”
Unlike the defense, which has spent the offseason fine-tuning schemes, concepts and personnel since it benefits from the re-signing of defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, cornerback Nik Needham, and Elandon Roberts, Brennan Scarlett and Duke Riley, who all started games last year.
And it was important that Miami retained Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard by signing him to a lucrative extension, got cornerback Byron Jones to restructure his deal, and didn’t shakedown safety Eric Rowe by forcing him to take a pay cut or be released.
“We got all the keys back,” said Ogbah, whose four-year, $65 million deal was the linchpin transaction that allowed the defensive continuity. “We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses. … We know what each other struggles with and what everyone is capable of.”
And the goal is to build off that, tightening the screws on the zero-blitz defense scheme, and the hybrid packages that allows Miami to provide opposing offenses multiple looks.
While I don’t agree with all of the decisions made, and felt upgrades at linebacker were needed (rookie Channing Tindall and veteran pass rusher Melvin Ingram were added), I understand the reasoning for Miami’s continuity push.
The hope is that the carryover from last season, and the season before that, when the Dolphins possessed the sixth-best defense in the NFL, will take the unit to the next level in 2022.
“I always had different coaches, different linebacker coaches, different coordinators, going back all of the way to college,” said linebacker Jerome Baker, who has led Miami in tackles for three straight seasons. “For me, [continuity is] a good thing. It’s a chance to — you know what you expect.”
It doesn’t hurt that youngsters like Christian Wilkins, Jaelan Phillips, Andrew Van Ginkel, Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones should all improve as players if they stay healthy, and take that next step as professionals.
Wilkins and Phillips were consistently in the Dolphins backfield and two of the offseason program’s top performers.
How much of that is their individual progression and development versus the fact that the offensive line, which hasn’t benefited from the presence of left tackle Terron Armstead, remains an unknown.
We won’t know that until pads come on, and the physicality of practice ratchets up. But so far the Dolphins defense has been consistently good — if not dominant — and that’s without Ogbah, Howard and Byron Jones, three of the unit’s top players, participating in practice.
“We know the goals,” said nose tackle Raekwon Davis, who wore the orange jersey on Tuesday, which indicates that he was practice’s top performer on Monday. “We know what we’ve got to do.”
And that’s carry the Dolphins franchise like the defense has done for the past two decades.
News
New dashboard shows PFAS levels in Minnesota’s drinking water
State officials on Tuesday unveiled a new tool to help Minnesotans see if there are toxic industrial compounds in their drinking water.
The Minnesota Department of Health debuted a new interactive online dashboard that shows the status and results of testing for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, in community water systems.
“With this new tool, Minnesotans will be able to see for themselves whether PFAS is a concern for the health of their communities and their families,” Commissioner Jan Malcolm said. “Our statewide testing and dashboard are just two examples of how Minnesota continues to be a national leader in providing safe drinking water.”
Known as “forever chemicals” for their persistence in the environment, PFAS have been popular with manufacturers for decades and can be found in everything from nonstick cookware coating to fire-extinguishing foam. Higher levels of exposure to PFAS have been linked to increased cancer risk, developmental delays in children, damage to organs such as the liver and thyroid, increased cholesterol levels and reduced immune functions, especially among young children.
Health department officials started the PFAS testing project last year, prioritizing sampling in systems that are most vulnerable to PFAS contamination to address the highest potential public health risks first.
According to the map posted on the dashboard on Tuesday, only one site in Minnesota – in St. Paul Park in southern Washington County – had a concerning level of PFAS. The city, however, primarily uses two wells that are treated to remove PFAS and that provide water at a health-risk index near zero; the city’s third well, which is not treated and exceeds the state level of health concern, is not typically used, health department officials said.
The rest of the completed tests across the state – 401 out of about 900 public drinking systems in the state – did not detect PFAS or found levels that are below the current state levels of health concern. The 401 systems that were tested serve about 75 percent of Minnesotans who get drinking water from such systems, health department officials said.
Stricter guidelines regarding PFAS levels in drinking water could be coming, said Doug Schultz, a spokesman for the health department. Officials with the Environmental Protection Agency have indicated that within the next year they hope to have maximum contaminant levels established for PFAS, he said.
“We don’t have MCLs now, so it wouldn’t be surprising in the meantime if they were to revise their guidance and for the health-risk index levels to get lower,” he said. “We’re preparing for that to possibly happen in the future and will work with systems to meet whatever standards might arise.”
News
Charges: Man shot at police during east-metro car chase, while his pregnant wife was a front-seat passenger
A Minneapolis man’s pregnant wife was a front-seat passenger as he fired nearly a dozen gunshots at officers during a car chase through several east-metro cities on Sunday night, according to criminal charges.
Pablo Nava Jaimes, 30, was charged Tuesday in Ramsey County District Court with three counts of first-degree assault-use of deadly force against a peace officer and two counts of drive-by shooting-toward an occupied motor vehicle.
According to the criminal complaint, Jaimes admitted during an interview with investigators after his arrest that he shot at officers. He apologized.
At around 8:20 p.m. Sunday, a Minnesota State Patrol trooper tried to stop an Oldsmobile Cutlass for speeding and driving on the shoulder of Interstate 35E near Arlington Avenue in St. Paul. The car fled at speeds near 100 mph.
As the chase neared County Road E on I-35E in Vadnais Heights, the driver, later identified as Jaimes, fired a shot at the trooper, the charges allege. Neither the trooper nor his squad were struck.
Jaimes then exited the interstate and headed east on Minnesota Highway 96, where White Bear Lake police took over the pursuit. A State Patrol helicopter monitored the chase from the sky.
Jaimes slowed the car nearly to a stop and fired multiple shots at two police squads in the 1400 block of Birch Lake Boulevard, the charges say. The helicopter trooper saw muzzle flashes that appeared to come from the driver’s side of the car and were directed at pursuing squads, according to the complaint. The squads were not hit by the gunfire.
Officers recovered nine spent 5.56-caliber casings in the area.
Jaimes stopped at a business in the 1100 block of Birch Lake Boulevard, where he and his wife fled on foot. An officer saw Jaimes running with a gun in his hand.
The helicopter guided canine officers to Jaimes and his wife. They both allegedly resisted arrest, with a canine apprehending Jaimes by his arm and sending him to the hospital. His wife, who complained of stomach pain, was also taken to the hospital for an evaluation.
Officers recovered a pistol in an area where the helicopter trooper saw Jaimes throw it over a fence.
No officer from any of the several law enforcement agencies involved in the incident fired at Jaimes’ car, the complaint states.
Jaimes initially told investigators that he had picked up a man who asked for a ride and that the man told him to flee police and also fired the gunshots. When told that the helicopter trooper saw only him and his wife in the car, Jaimes admitted there was not a third person. He said his wife had “nothing to do with it” and that she “screamed at him to stop shooting,” the charges read.
Jaimes went on to say that he had drunk eight or nine beers and they were headed to a buffet in Maplewood when the trooper tried to stop them. He admitted to fleeing because he “wanted to escape” and that he stuck his hand out the driver’s window and shot at officers, the charges read.
Jaimes was driving on a suspended license and was wanted on an arrest warrant out of Hennepin County on drug possession and open bottle charges stemming from a traffic stop for speeding this past Christmas, according to court records.
A search of his car turned up a loaded handgun, two loaded magazines, three spent .45 caliber cartridge casings, a tequila bottle and empty beer cans, according to the charges. Methamphetamine was found in his wallet.
The warrant was issued April 5, the same day he missed a court hearing on the charges.
News
Giants offense has long way to go after first day of mandatory minicamp
All the pressure is on Daniel Jones in this make or break season. But Tuesday’s Giants offense was hard to watch, and it wasn’t the quarterback’s fault.
Wink Martindale’s first-team defense dominated Brian Daboll’s first-team offense on day one of the Giants’ three-day mandatory minicamp in East Rutherford, N.J.
Jones’ offensive line couldn’t protect him, and he was throwing lots of incompletions to backups because most of the starters are hurt.
Left tackle Andrew Thomas (left ankle) and wide receivers Kadarius Toney (knee), Sterling Shepard (Achilles) and Kenny Golladay (unknown) are all unavailable for 11-on-11 football.
It’s still June. They’re not wearing full pads and hitting yet. But training camp is only seven weeks away, and this was a mess.
“I think one drive wasn’t as clean,” Jones said after practice. “I thought the other two drives we moved the ball pretty well. There’s always gonna be plays you wanna have back. We’re seeing a lot of looks for the first time. I thought our defense did a good job mixing up pressures and bringing guys from different spots. So we just gotta look at that and correct some things. Kind of up and down. Certainly some things we wanna clean up.”
Center Jon Feliciano said Martindale’s blitz heavy scheme gave the offense problems.
“Wink came out with some Wink stuff today,” Feliciano said. “I think the defense won today. We want to be able to grow from it. I’m telling you, going against Wink’s defense is gonna be great for us in the long run, but I’m not gonna lie to you if it doesn’t get frustrating sometimes.”
The first series started with an incompletion when receiver David Sills fell down. Jones hit wideout Richie James with a couple short completions then overthrew a pass before connecting with Travis Toivonen.
The second series, Sills beat Adoree Jackson to the right back corner of the end zone but dropped what would have been a Jones touchdown pass. Then Jones took a sack on a play that continued with a completion to Sills.
The next series started with three sacks: two by blitzing rookie safety Dane Belton and one from Leonard Williams. Then Jones completed a pass to rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger on the fourth snap.
Feliciano said Martindale moved Belton, safety Julian Love and other players around to confuse the offense.
“You have J Love on the freakin’ line of scrimmage, in the A gap as a safety, playing linebacker,” Feliciano said. “There’s so many people playing in positions you don’t expect them to play. And it gets a little hard when you have to identify it and you’re not actively scheming for it.”
Play-caller Mike Kafka seemed to start calling for quicker, shorter passes as the practice progressed just to get the ball out of his quarterback’s hands.
Jones got good pass protection to start the fourth drive, but Bellinger dropped a pass in the flat. Jones followed that with his best completion of the day before an incompletion, a quick pass to James, and a swing pass to Saquon Barkley up the left sideline for a TD.
It’s going to be hard for Jones to turn this offense around, though, if he’s throwing in practice to C.J. Board, Sills and James as his top receivers on a consistent basis. They aren’t the players who need to run routes for Jones this fall.
Jones acknowledged the big name guys need reps but said they’re working hard to grasp the offense behind the scenes. Golladay at least ran routes in drills on Tuesday for the first time this spring while the media was present.
“I think those guys have done a great job working in meetings,” the fifth-year QB said. “They’ve built a good foundation of understanding of this offense. And obviously the reps are extremely valuable, and we’ll need those. We’ll need to get those.
“But I think all of those guys have done a great job of locking in, learning the offense, building a foundation,” Jones said, “so when they can get out there and get reps, they’re able to go full speed and we’re able to get [things] done.”
Regardless, while it’s still early in the 2022 NFL calendar, it has gotten very late on Jones’ Giants career. He has no time to waste to get his full complement of weapons on the field and to get this offense looking right.
RAPID FIRE PRACTICE NOTES
— The Giants had three tryout players at practice Tuesday: wide receivers Keelan Doss and Isaiah Ford, and tight end Jaeden Graham. As of Tuesday afternoon, they were day-to-day tryouts. Clearly the team needs numbers at receiver, where they are decimated by injuries.
— Daboll said Jones (neck) has been cleared for contact, so he would be available if the Giants had an imminent game. Jones intimated that he was cleared a while ago, saying that “[last] season was over so I think it was somewhat irrelevant. But I feel good, I’ve been cleared and I’m ready to go.”
— Veteran tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, signed as a free agent this offseason, appears to be buried on the third-team offense behind Bellinger and second-teamer Austin Allen. It’s not clear why, but Bellinger almost never comes off the field as the lone first-team tight end.
— Wideout Darius Slayton dropped a touchdown catch for the second straight open practice, this one from Tyrod Taylor. Like Seals-Jones, Slayton did get a snap here or there with the first team, but he was largely working with the backups. His spring is not shaping up favorably. Third-string center Ben Bredeson snapped the ball over Davis Webb’s head on one play, too.
— Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence looked like he had badly injured his ankle on a pass rush when he was dragged to the ground by rookie second-team right guard Marcus McKethan. Lawrence popped up from the ground and played the next snap, but then he left the field and spent the rest of the practice on the sideline. Lawrence still met the media for an interview and joked he was just taking a “power nap” when he went down on the play that would have resulted in a sack of Taylor. But it wouldn’t be surprising if he was limited Wednesday.
— Reserve edge Niko Lalos makes a play a day, it seems. He sacked Taylor on Tuesday after pick-six’ing Webb last Thursday. The reserve defensive units also had their way with Taylor’s and Webb’s offenses. Zyon Gilbert had a nice pass breakup as an outside corner on the second-team defense and was talking some trash to the offensive sideline.
— Three players were full participants after being in red jerseys in recent weeks: linebacker Cam Brown, James at wide receiver, and corner Michael Jacquet III at second-team outside corner.
SEEING RED
A total of 17 players were injured and wearing red jerseys on Tuesday, with varying degrees of participation. Here is a breakdown of who was doing what while wearing red. Injury is listed if it’s known (or not previously listed above):
No practice, only individual work: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Shepard, Toney, CB Rodarius Williams, CB Darren Evans, LB Blake Martinez (ACL), C Nick Gates (leg), RT Matt Peart (Achilles), CB Darnay Holmes, DB Jarren Williams, edge Quincy Roche
Drills, no 11-on-11: Golladay, Thomas, WR Collin Johnson, LB TJ Brunson
Participating in 11-on-11: CB Aaron Robinson and Toivonen at WR
Daboll would not disclose whether Toney’s knee issue was a new one or a lingering problem from last season. In fact, he said he doesn’t plan to share much info on that front at all.
“I’ll probably be pretty vague most of the time,” he said.
Minicamp runs through Thursday. Then the team breaks until training camp’s start in late July.
