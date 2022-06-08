Connect with us

Photos: Special Olympics USA Games kicks off in Orlando

Published

2 mins ago

on

Photos: Special Olympics USA Games kicks off in Orlando
Special Olympics USA Games kicked off Sunday, June 5, 2022 in Orlando, Fla. The event, held once every four years in the United States, features athletes from across the nation competing in summer sports. Continuing in Orlando through June 11, over 5,500 athletes and coaches, more than 10,000 volunteers, and roughly 125,000 family, friends and spectators will attend.

All The Winners And Losers OF MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 Explored

Published

8 mins ago

on

June 8, 2022

By

All The Winners And Losers OF MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 Explored
MTV is the most popular music television network in the USA.  It has its network all over the world. MTV is the channel that received a huge amount of love and support.

This network organizes 20 award shows annually. This network is also very much famous in India.

List of MTV award shows in the U.S.

  • MTV Video Music Award (1984 – present)
  • MTVU Woodie Awards (2004 – present)
  • CMT Music Awards (1967 – present)
  • MTV Fandom Awards (2014 – 2016)
  • MTV Movie & TV Awards (1992-present)

MTV award shows around the world 

Current shows

  • MTV Europe Music Award
  • MTV Africa Music Award
  • MTV Video Music Awards Japan
  • MTV Millennial Award
  • MTV Millennial Award Brazil 

Categories scripted for 2022 MTV award show

  •  Best Movie winner;

  Spider-Man: No Way Home

Other nominees were – 

The Batman

The Adam project

Shang-chi and the legend of the ring

Dune

  • Best show winner:

Euphoria

Nominees are :

Inventing Anna 

Loki

Squid Game 

Yellowstone

Ted Lasso

  • Best comedy performance

Rayan Reynold is,  Free guy 

Nominees are :

Brett Goldstein

JohnnKKnoxville

Megan Stalter 

John Cena

  • Best hero winner:

Scarlett Johansson 

Other nominees are :

Simu Liu 

Tom Holland 

Oscar Isacc

Daniel Craig 

  • Best villain winner : 

Daniel Radcliffe

Other nominees are;

James Jude Courtney

Colin Farrell 

Victoria Pedretti

William Dafoe 

  • The best Fight winner is 

Cassie vs Maddy 

Other nominees are :

Black widow vs widows

Guy vs Dude 

Shang -chi bus fight

Spider – man end battle 

  • The most cost tightened performance winner is :

Jenna Ortega 

 Other nominees are :

Kyle Richard 

Millicent Simmonds 

Mia Goth

Sadie sink 

  • Best team winner :

Loki – Tom Hiddleston,  Sophia Di Martino Owen Wilson 

Other nominees are:

  1. Spider-Man No Way home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield Tobey Maguire
  2. Only  murders in the building – Selena Gomez Steve Martin, Martin short
  3. The Adam Project – Rayan Reynolds walker Scobell
  4. The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
  • Here for the Hookup

winner: Euphoria 

Other nominees are : 

Never had I ever

Pam & Tommy 

Sex/ life 

Sex lives of college girls 

  • Best competition series

Winner: RuPaul’s Drag Race 

Other nominees are : 

American Idol 

Dancing with stars 

The challenge Spies, Lies & Allies

The masked singer

  •  Best Duo Series

        Winner: Selling sunset 

       Other nominees are: 

       Summer House 

  The Real  Housewives of Beverly                 Hills

        Jersey shore – family vacation 

  •  Best new unscripted series 

Winner – The D ‘Amelio show 

Other nominees are:

Teen Mom 

The real housewives’ ultimate girls” trip 

Queen of the universe 

Hart to Heart 

  • Best musical moment

Winner : 

“Dance with me” – Heartstopper 

Other nominee songs are: 

” Rose song ” – High school Musical 

“Wrecking Ball” – Bridgerton

“Million to One” – Cinderella

“The Moment of Truth” – Cobra Kai

“Dynamite” – Emily in Paris

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto

“Holding Out For a Hero” – Euphoria

“Rose Song” – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

“Disco Fever” – House of Gucci

“Downtown” – Last Night in Soho

“Therapy” – Tick, Tick…Boo

“Nobody Like U” – Turning Red

“America” – West Side Story

“This Is How We Do It” – Yellowjackets

  • Best lifestyle show 

 Winner Selena + Chef 

Other nominees are:

  1. Dr. Pimple Popper
  2. Queer Eye
  3. Making It
  4. Bar Rescue

Armed man arrested for threat to kill Justice Kavanaugh

Published

14 mins ago

on

June 8, 2022

By

Armed man arrested for threat to kill Justice Kavanaugh
By MARK SHERMAN and MICHAEL BALSAMO

WASHINGTON (AP) — An armed man who threatened to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh was arrested near the justice’s house in Maryland, officials said Wednesday.

The California man, in his 20s, was armed with a gun and a knife, according to a law enforcement official. The man, whose identity has not been released, arrived in a taxi early in the morning near Kavanaugh’s home in a suburb of the nation’s capital and told law enforcement officers he wanted to kill Kavanaugh, said the official, who was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Supreme Court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe confirmed the man was armed and had made threats against Kavanaugh. The man was arrested about 1:50 a.m. by the Montgomery County, Maryland, police and the U.S. Marshals Service, the agencies said.

The Washington Post initially reported the arrest, quoting sources who said the man also was carrying burglary tools. He told police he was upset by a leaked draft opinion suggesting the court is about to overrule Roe v. Wade, the court’s landmark abortion case, the Post reported. He was also said to be upset over recent mass shootings, according to the newspaper.

The justices have been provided round-the-clock security at their homes amid concerns about violence following the court’s ultimate decision.

“This kind of behavior is obviously behavior we will not tolerate,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said. “Threats of violence and actual violence against the justices of course strike at the heart of our democracy and we will do everything we can to prevent them and to hold people who do them accountable.”

President Joe Biden praised authorities for quickly apprehending the man, deputy White House press secretary Andrew Bates said in an email.

There have been protests at the homes of Kavanaugh and other justices, as well as demonstrations at the court, where a security fence rings the building and nearby streets have been closed.

A Homeland Security Department report said the draft opinion, leaked in early May, has unleashed a wave of threats against officials and others and increased the likelihood of extremist violence.

Hustle's Anthony Edwards: How This Basketball Player Turned Into An Actor?

Published

20 mins ago

on

June 8, 2022

By

Hustle’s Anthony Edwards: How This Basketball Player Turned Into An Actor?
Anthony DeVante Edwards is a professional basketball player for the Minnesota Timberwolves of the NBA. He plays the shooting guard and played college basketball for Georgia Bulldogs. He’s known as one of the top young NBA players. Edward has had a rather successful NBA career, being nicknamed the “Ant-man”.

Netflix recently announced that he will make his acting debut in Hustle. He plays a villain. However, there are a few things that happened that brought him from the spotlight on the court to the spotlight in the showbiz. He’s pretty excited about this new chapter and so are we.

How Did He Turn into an Actor?

Edwards is all about hard work. He knows a lot about it too. Edwards put in immense effort to be on the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2021. He plays the role of Kermet Wiltz, a top NBA draft prospect. Moreover, Wiltz gets inside the head of Bo Cruz, who was the prospect discovered by Stanley Sugarman.

He fit the role perfectly, being a real NBA player with a good career. Anthony said he learned a lot from filming this movie. He talked about how coming from the basketball world. However, he was able to experience the work to be an actor. Edwards acknowledged the dedication it took to be an actor.

Edwards alongside many fans praised Adam Sandler’s performance throughout the movie. Edward said he enjoyed filming alongside Sandler. When asked if there would be more movies in the future, he said he was in talks with his people to see what he can get done. Edwards enjoys the actor role and might put up something new for us at some point.

1654709936 855 Hustles Anthony Edwards How This Basketball Player Turned Into An

What is Hustle about?

Hustle is an American sports drama film. The plot brings us to a former basketball scout who tries to restart his career by bringing in a player from overseas who has a choppy past to play the NBA. However, Edwards is set to play the bad guy in the film. He’ll get into the head of the recruit and try to mess things up. There is no question that this is Adam Sandler’s longest love letter to a sport he loves.

Rest of the Cast

Alongside Anthony Edwards, we also see Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Robert Duvall, Juancho Hernangómez, Jordan Hull, Heidi Gardner, Maria Botto, Ainhoa Pillet, and Kenny Smith. With a pretty decked-out cast with a healthy storyline, it won’t be a surprise that the movie is an absolute ripper. It has bits and pieces of everything focusing heavily on Sandler’s favorite sport, Basketball.

1654709937 911 Hustles Anthony Edwards How This Basketball Player Turned Into An

The Production

The movie is produced by a few people. LeBron James, Maverick Carter Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Zack Roth, Adam Sandler, and Allen Covert are the producers. Cinematography is taken care of by Zak Mulligan, and music by Dan Deacon. Happy Madison productions, SpringHill Company, and Roth/ Kirschenbaum Films are the companies producing.

When and Where to Watch?

Hustle was released in theaters on the 3rd of June 2022 and is set to release on Netflix on the 8th of June.

