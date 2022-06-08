Finance
Preventing Boat Propeller Injuries
Each year hundreds of propeller accidents leave tragedy in their wake. The Office of Boating Safety reported that in 2002 there were 239 accidents involving motor or propeller strikes among recreational boaters. 47 of those accidents resulted in death. Plan for a safe time on the water and minimize accidents.
The Office of Boating Safety recommends a combined approach of increased awareness and improved technologies to reduce the number of injuries and death resulting from this type of incident.
The National Children’s Center for Rural and Agricultural Health and Safety has also taken notice of the increase in propeller related injuries and note that the increase in injuries is probably related to a direct increase in the number of boat owners in America. “Since 1990, personal watercraft (PWC) use in the United States has increased by an estimated 400%. In 1996, there were approximately 900,000 PWCs in use,” reads the web site.
The web site defines PWCs as being approximately eight feet long, powered by self-contained engines with an enclosed propeller that uses pressured water for thrust. Most models are designed to accommodate two to three passengers. A PWC cannot be steered when the engine is off, even though momentum may still carry the PWC forward.
As the number of PWC’s on our waterways increases, along with the number of other watercraft, it’s not surprising that there has been a four-fold increased in injuries associated with the watercraft since 1990.
Although each state has established regulations through a State Boating Law Administration, the number of propeller injuries has yet to be curbed or stopped. The threat of propeller related injuries and death doesn’t just effect adults. In 1997, 22% of related injuries in the U.S.A. occurred to youth under the age of 18. Of those injured youth, 46% were PWC operators and 27% were passengers. Because PWC-related propeller injuries don’t discriminate based on age, it’s important for people of all ages to realize how important safety is while on the water. Of the nonfatal injuries, the most frequent injuries occur to the leg, head and lower trunk.
Blunt trauma is the leading cause of fatalities.
According to the National Children’s Center for Rural and Agricultural Health and Safety, inexperience, excessive speed and careless manoeuvres by the operators are the predominant causes of injuries. This is especially true of those using a rented watercraft.
The Office of Boating Safety says that enhanced user awareness and training is just one step towards propeller injury avoidance. They maintain that technologies, such as guards, propulsion, interlocks and sensors, will make all the difference in the world when it comes to preventing injury and death.
Although improving technology is a step towards making boating a safer past time, the National Children’s Center for Rural and Agricultural Safety first recommend using education and a little caution. They believe it’s important to work with the media to promote safety and to encourage age-appropriate PWC activities. In fact, they agree with the American Academy of Pediatrics that operating personal watercraft is inappropriate for children under 16 years old.
Education is still a key step towards greater safety for all ages. Not only is it important to learn safe PWC operation, but also it is imperative for all passengers to wear personal flotation devices and protective wetsuits.
The risk of injuries can also be reduced by traveling at safe speeds appropriate for conditions and during daylight hours. Additional educational issues include avoiding designated swimming areas and refraining from jumping the wakes generated by other vessels.
In addition to promoting safety education through articles, web sites and the media, PWC manufacturers should encourage designs for PWCs that promote safety. The advance of technology that will increase the safety of boaters is in their hands. PWC manufacturers can also contribute to safety education by promoting PWC operation by persons 16 years of age or older and by depicting safe and age-appropriate advertising. To go one step further, they can also offer training for operators on safe operation with the sale of every PWC. As members of the public, we can encourage the manufacturers to take the above-mentioned steps. We can also stress the important role they can play in strengthening PWC regulations to protect youth from injury.
In the end, PWC operators are not only responsible for their own safety, but the safety of others in and around their watercraft. If you own a PWC, make the safety of everyone with you a top priority. Make passengers know that they must wear personal flotation devices at all times and that horseplay is not acceptable. Remind them that although playing on the water is fun, it is also a big responsibility. Their safety and possibly their life may depend on how well they follow your safety rules.
Although accidents do happen, plan for a safe time on the water and take the steps to minimize the risk of an accident. You’ll be glad that you did!
Marketing Product And Services – What Is The Difference Between Product And Service Marketing?
It may be commonly perceived by many people that there is a world of difference between product and service marketing. They could not be further from the truth because in fact there is hardly any difference. This may be because most people are not given to purchasing products and services. Instead, what makes them buy a product or service is the usefulness of the product or service and how it will benefit them.
The product or service that people purchase is meant to be a solution to some problem, which may be simple or it could be serious problem. The job of marketing is to give to the customer something that is wanted and it may require attracting people to seek a particular solution that is a product or service. There must also be consistent follow-up action that will keep the customer informed about the benefits of the product or service being marketed.
Thus, the main difference between marketing products or services is that there is much more personal contact required when marketing a service as compared with marketing products. Marketing services may require meeting the customer in a face-to-face basis, or it may mean contacting prospective customers over the telephone.
In addition, you would also need to know what the potential customer wants and then give them just that, which is a sure shot means of getting more business. Getting more people attracted to your product or service will help you gather information that can be used to contact them, which is an important step in making a sale.
Once your marketing efforts get you good prospective clients who are coupled with follow-up action, the chances of converting a good percentage of these prospective customers into paying customers will greatly improve and there will be no real perceivable difference between marketing a product or service except perhaps the amount of personal contact made with the customer while marketing your product or service.
Harley-Davidson is Talking to Baby Boomers, Young Adults, Women and Minorities – Via the Internet
As always, difficult times provide an opportunity to address excess costs and define new strategies and reevaluate new medias to reach your customers. It’s exactly what Harley-Davidson is doing. Mark-Hans Richer, Harley-Davidson’s CMO (Chief Marketing Officer) stated recently “It’s clear that we enjoy a great bond with boomers, but our strategy is to extend age distribution on both sides of the curve”. So, the factory continues to invest in baby-boomer customers (by improving its touring line and marketing its Tri Glide Trike), but is also courting younger adults with its blacked-out Dark Custom Series, women via social online networking and in broadcasting videos for Hispanic riders or Harlistas. I applaud the fact that to implement this multi-generational, multi-cultural marketing campaign, Harley-Davidson relies heavily on the Internet.
No other medias let you segment your targets as well the web, gives you the opportunity to adapt your message to each group, let you interact almost live and so fast with your customers. For example, the Sporster Iron 883, which sells for less than $8,000 was launched by enlisting 180,000 “friends” on Facebook and MySpace. Harley-Davidson has its own very successful channel on YouTube. Its official sites all over the world are getting more and more interactive with Harley organizing several video events and contests.
The remarkable thing is that when Harley-Davidson creates and publishes online content, this content is exponentially increased for free by surfers responding by creating and publishing their own online content for the benefit of Harley. The same way you as a reader of this blog creates new content via your comments each time I publish a post. I think that Harley-Davidson has been a little bit slow to understand the marketing leverage they could get from the Internet. But I think that without excluding some print magazines they have now the good media strategy. In 1 year the average age of a Harley-Davidson customer stayed nearly flat, increasing only one-tenth of 1 percent, from 47.2 to 47.3. But it’s a progress when compared to the speed at which this average age was getting higher. Let’s see in 2010 what it will be after 1 more year of Internet multi-generational strategy. I am optimistic.
Features That Will Make Your Taxi Booking App World-Class
The excessive acceptance of taxi apps driving young entrepreneurs to start up and drive their businesses on app might be prompting you to shift your gears as well. But on the same line, not having a garage full of sedans and minis might vex you to put your next leg ahead. We will cover the same issue over here and unknot how you can come above it while standing tall amongst your competitors. And what technologies you must use to keep your app world class without hurting your pocket much.
You Don’t Own a Taxi Fleet – Be an Aggregator
Yes, you can still enter a taxi app market, if you do not own a car stall full of sedans and SUVs. There can be two solutions for it.
1. A simple taxi app without the need of server
Create an app that includes a list of cab services and their prices. Where your customers can order a cab directly from the app and call the driver. Add a map with pick up and drop off location and estimated fare calculation.
2. An Uber like Taxi App solution with full-fledged Aggregator business Model
Create a fully functional taxi app solution and partner the taxi service providers and organize their services under your own brand.
• Provide them the customers and in return, charge them the commission. OR
• Take a minimum quote from the partners and quote the final price to the consumer.
Features to Make Your Taxi Predominant
1. Built-in Maps – Make a smooth and swift navigation experience for your drivers. Google Maps comes as an obvious choice but other than that you can also have your own mapping assets like currently there are Microsoft’s Bing Mapping and Startup deCarta.
2. Location Tracking – Have the location tracking feature in your taxi app which will help you to track your driver’s current location. Additionally, you can also track your drivers nearest location from the passenger even if they are not using the app.
3. Fare Estimation – Your app should be able to calculate the cost per mile with the help of GPS- as per the cost set by you.
4. Payment Integration – It’s critical to have a payment processing gateway that runs smoothly on your mobile app. Integrating major payment gateways such as Stripe, Braintree, authorize.net helps you to receive payments in a secure, faster and hassle-free way.
5. Updated Admin Features – Get built an Admin panel updated with all latest features where you as an Admin can see Driver Report, Customer Report and the Ride Report. Advanced payment reports help you to track the earnings, plan your business by putting the strategies on the place which needs attention, and catalyze actions on areas which are weak by putting extra marketing efforts.
Wrapping up: This is the right time to create a taxi app and expand your customer base. Codiant’s taxi app product has been crafted and conceptualized taking the total technological advancements in consideration. Why not visit it once? Here’s the link- Taxi App Solution
Happy to serve you the industry’s awesomeness.
Features That Will Make Your Taxi Booking App World-Class
