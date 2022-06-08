News
Proud Marvel super fan, Iman Vellani, stars in ‘Ms. Marvel’
NEW YORK — Iman Vellani, who stars as Kamala Khan in the new Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel,” has a conundrum. Now that she’s a part of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), does she remove the Marvel posters from the walls of her childhood bedroom or leave them up?
“Brie (Larson) is on my wall and she’s in my phone book. So, like, that’s weird,” said Vellani in a recent interview.
“Ms. Marvel,” debuting Wednesday, is 19-year-old Vellani’s first professional acting job. Already an avid reader of the comics, Vellani learned of the open audition from her aunt. She went to the audition. Lo and behold, Vellani got the job.
The first month on set was spent in prep, rehearsing and stunt training. She had to give up her high school diet of McDonald’s and Oreos and build stamina, but Vellani wasn’t interested in changing her shape too much. “I was 17. Kamala was 16. I wanted her to look like a normal high school kid,” she said.
“My first proper day of filming — that was intense,” said Vellani. “It was all of the stunts that I had to do in the real Captain Marvel suit. The one that Brie gets to wear. It was an extremely uncomfortable day. That suit is not made to move in. You’re just supposed to stand and walk like a mannequin, and that’s what it’s made for. There’s so many pieces and it’s just really uncomfortable, and the scenes were pretty intense. So I came home with all these bruises and everything. My mom was like, ‘Oh my God, what happened?’ And I’m like, ‘I’m a superhero. That’s what happened.’”
Vellani just may be the first Marvel actor who is also a massive fan. She especially loves Robert Downey, Jr. and has proudly re-watched “Iron Man” “more than the average person.”
“They really are just a projection of real life and make you feel like you’re a part of something. Isn’t that what we all kind of want, to feel like we belong? And I know it sounds super cheesy, but for the Marvel fandom, it’s comfortable. It’s what we know. We can recite everything under the sun about the MCU.”
Sana Amanat, the co-creator of “Ms. Marvel,” jokes that having an actor who is a stan (or, really big fan) as they say, has its challenges.
“Sometimes she would just pull up in the producer’s chair next to me and just give lots of thoughts and opinions on, you know, either the show or the rest of the MCU. And I’d be like, ‘That’s cool, but I need you to just act right now,” she laughed, adding, “Iman brought so much life and love to the character and it just made the entire process so much easier.”
Vellani was browsing a local comic book store when she discovered the “Ms. Marvel” comics and immediately felt represented in a way that is not common in mainstream media.
“I saw a girl who looked like me. She was Muslim and Pakistani and a superhero fanatic and I was Muslim, Pakistani and a superhero fanatic, so it worked out quite well. And I think my favorite part about the comic books was that it wasn’t about her religion or her culture or her ethnicity, it was about a fanfic-writing nerd, who just so happened to be Pakistani and just so happened to be Muslim. Those parts of her life motivated her and drove her as a character. she used her religion as a moral code. .. She never neglected her culture. It was something that kind of uplifted her journey.”
One of the things about South Asian culture that Vellani says “Ms. Marvel” gets right, is the importance of family. Kamala’s parents and brother feature prominently in the series.
“Showing those close, tight-knit family relationships, showing parents that are alive in the MCU, how rare is that,” said Vellani. “We wanted to hopefully get the ball rolling on Muslim representation in the media because there’s 2 billion Muslims and South Asians in the world, and we cannot represent every single one of them. But I do hope that people find some sort of comfort in Kamala’s character or through her brother or her parents or anyone in her community.”
Vellani is not only thrilled to represent in the MCU but also to be entrusted with its secrets.
“It’s an honor to keep these secrets. For some people, power is money. For Marvel fans, it’s knowledge and secrets and all the inside scoop on all the movies that haven’t been released yet. I have it. I have that power and I love it.”
Minnesota pandemic workers can apply for ‘hero’ checks beginning Wednesday
Workers who remained on the job at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic can start applying for a “hero” paycheck from the state beginning Wednesday, Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry leaders said Tuesday.
The department said applications were set to open on Wednesday and would run through July 22. Lawmakers previously approved the $500 million plan to send out money to about 667,000 health care workers, meatpackers, janitors, teachers and others who worked in person when the threat of contracting COVID-19 was the highest.
The funding will be determined once the 45-day application period closes and state officials verify that those who applied are eligible for a check. Department heads on Tuesday sought to remind applicants that their applications would not be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.
“Remember, you don’t have to be the first in line when the application opens,” they said.
On Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz told reporters that he had “high confidence” in the application system’s ability to handle demand, and teams were prepared to step in as needed.
Each person’s total will be contingent on how many people apply. Lawmakers estimated that front-line workers would get $750 each if all those believed eligible applied. But that could grow up to a total of $1,500 for each person if the pool of applicants is smaller. Employers were required to notify current employees who could be eligible for the funds.
Workers whose applications are denied will have a 15-day window to appeal, and following that process, the group of all eligible Minnesotans will be finalized and hero checks will be sent out in one wave.
Eligible employees would have had to work 120 hours between March 15, 2020, and June 30, 2021, and not have drawn unemployment benefits for more than 20 weeks.
There would also be an income cap of $85,000 for individual filers who did not work directly with COVID-19 patients to be eligible. Those who worked with COVID-19 patients could receive the checks if they make $175,000 or less a year.
Department leaders urged workers to sign up for news about the application process at frontlinepay.mn.gov.
Vikings receivers went to bat for position coach Keenan McCardell this offseason
With so many changes this offseason, Keenan McCardell didn’t know what to think.
On Jan. 10, the Vikings fired coach Mike Zimmer after missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season. On Feb. 16, the Vikings hired coach Kevin O’Connell in a move that signaled a new direction for the franchise.
Meanwhile, the 52-year-old McCardell was left to wonder about his future. It wasn’t until a couple of weeks after the Vikings introduced O’Connell that McCardell found out he would be staying in the Twin Cities.
“We had a great opportunity to get together and talk about what he wanted from the position,” said McCardell, the Vikings’ receivers coach last season. “He believed in me. He had a lot of friends of mine that called him and said I was a really good coach.”
As if that wasn’t confirmation enough for O’Connell, receivers like Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and K.J. Osborn, among others, went to bat for McCardell this offseason. They liked his coaching style and wanted him to stick around.
“He’s an awesome coach, and I really love him because he played the position and has been in our shoes,” Osborn said. “He keeps it real with all of us. He’s easy to talk to about anything. We’re really excited to have him back.”
The fact that his players vouched for him meant a lot to McCardell.
“It shows what kind of (receivers) room we have,” he said. “We take care of each other. We look out for each other. We make sure that it’s a family in there. That’s how we feel.”
That said, McCardell said he hopes his resume speaks for itself. He spent 16 seasons as a receiver in the NFL, emerging as a star with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
No doubt his experience as a player has helped McCardell as a coach. He can relay information authoritatively day in and day out, which has been extremely helpful in teaching a new scheme that puts a lot of stress on the receivers.
“We put a lot on those guys,” offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said. “We’re not going to just spell it out and have the longest play calls known to man. Everything is coded. Everything has the ability to get up to the line of scrimmage and go fast. Ultimately, that’s what we want so we can put pressure on the defense when we choose to. I think Keenan McCardell has done a phenomenal job. I couldn’t be more pleased with him and the job he’s done with those guys getting him up to speed.”
Asked about the new scheme, McCardell said it excites him because it puts the onus on his players to step up.
“We have to put the ownership on us to make the passing game work,” McCardell said. “It’s like we are in control. We’ve got to hear it, see it, run the routes and make the plays.”
BRIEFLY
Offensive linemen Austin Schlottmann and Vederian Lowe weren’t spotted at TCO Performance Center in Eagan on Tuesday afternoon as the Vikings opened up mandatory minicamp. Meanwhile, Osborn missed practice with an undisclosed injury, and fellow receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette was on the sidelines wearing a walking boot.
Joe Maddon fired as Angels losing streak hits 12 games; Phil Nevin takes over as interim skipper
It’s gotten even worse in Anaheim.
Amid a 12-game losing streak that sunk the team under .500, the Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday.
Phil Nevin will serve as the interim manager. Nevin, the former Yankees’ third base coach, held the same position with the Angels.
Maddon, 68, ends his Anaheim tenure with a 130-148 record. The 2022 season was his third with the team, who did not qualify for the playoffs in any of Maddon’s years at the helm.
After starting the year 27-17 and keeping up with Houston, the Angels have come down to earth with a big thud. The 12 straight losses also overlapped with the worst stretch of Mike Trout’s career. Trout’s 0-for-26 slump kept him hitless in seven games from May 29 to June 5, the Halos lost each of those games, and their .600 winning percentage was gone, just like the manager.
Maddon takes an established resume with him, though it’s one that doesn’t have a playoff appearance since 2018. From 2006-2014, Maddon oversaw a Tampa Bay Rays team that transformed the franchise’s reputation, going 754-705 (.517) and making four playoff berths.
The Cubs went 471-339 (.581) in five years under Maddon, winning a World Series that ensures Maddon will never pay for a drink in Chicago again. Like he did with the Angels, Maddon inherited a win-now team when hired by the Cubs. They were able to accomplish the mission together, while the Angels will scour the job market yet again in search of the one.
For Nevin, this will be his first MLB managerial experience. He managed in independent ball and for seven seasons in the Tigers’ and Diamondbacks’ minor league systems before becoming a third base coach in the big leagues. Nevin becomes the third manager the Angels have had since Mike Scioscia’s final season in 2018.
