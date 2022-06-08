News
Ramsey County Fair canceled for 2022
The Ramsey County Fair is the latest summer happening to pull the plug for 2022.
The fair, which dates back to 1913, is run by an agricultural board that has little to do with Ramsey County government, other than that the fair itself takes place on county grounds bordering the county’s Goodrich Golf Course in Maplewood.
In recent months, fair organizers had butted heads with county officials over proposed indemnification contract language that would have left the fair liable for unfortunate incidents on the grounds, as well as other aspects of a wide-ranging contract the board of directors was reticent to sign. Among the provisions, organizers would have 24 hours after the end of the four-day fair, which is typically held in mid-July, to clear the premises, with limited storage allowed on site in county facilities.
A spokesperson for the county manager’s office on Tuesday said those issues had been largely resolved and county officials were ready to sign an amended contract proposal.
“We’d been actively discussing the Fair Board’s concerns about the use agreement and everyone was on track to have a signed agreement in place in time for the 2022 fair to proceed as planned,” said Allison Winters, interim communications director, in an email.
OTHER ISSUES
Still, other questions — such as security costs, which have risen for outdoor events in recent years — also loomed.
At its June 1 meeting, the Ramsey County Agricultural Society’s board of directors conferred with its fair board and decided to cancel the event, which had been scheduled for July 14 to July 17.
“The consensus was that there were still too many outstanding arrangements, statutory requirements and unknown financial challenges that could not be resolved to put on a quality, enjoyable and safe Fair experience for the residents of Ramsey County,” said Ron Suiter, president of the Ramsey County Fair Board, in a letter this week to county officials.
Suiter said the fair board will begin planning for a “bigger and better fair” in 2023.
Calls to members of the fair board were not returned on Tuesday.
LONG LINE OF EVENTS CANCELED
The longstanding fair — which does not charge an entry fee and offers free fireworks sponsored by the city of Maplewood — isn’t the only summer event to go on repeated hiatus during the pandemic. In St. Paul, the Little Mekong Night Market, the Cinco de Mayo parade on the West Side, Grand Old Day, Highland Fest, the Festival of Nations, the Rice Park Parade and the Dragon Festival on Lake Phalen have been put on hold for yet another summer.
Several organizers have cited the St. Paul Police Department’s increased security requirements, as well as fundraising challenges and a shortened planning timeframe. The pandemic’s Omicron and Delta waves last winter delayed event organizing for weeks.
During a county board workshop on April 19, several county board members expressed little enthusiasm in making efforts to keep the Ramsey County Fair afloat. Jean Krueger, Ramsey County’s Director of Property Management, expressed concern at the time that the fair’s fireworks staging and other fair operations interfered with golf for one weekend each year at the county’s Goodrich Golf Course.
While Ramsey County does not directly subsidize the county fair with cash, it does absorb some $25,000 in set-up, clean-up and utility costs such as mowing, trash, recycling and electricity, she said. The fair has used the county grounds since the 1950s under a handshake agreement, with little, if anything, set in writing.
“You go back to 1954, and this process of this being set up by — I wish I had a better term — a good old boy’s club,” said Ramsey County Commissioner Jim McDonough at the time. “This relationship has been so murky with our ag society, we’ve basically taken on a lot of their responsibilities.”
Man accused of killing Wisconsin judge dies in hospital
By TODD RICHMOND
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting a retired Wisconsin judge and who had a list that included prominent national political figures died in a hospital, a state official said Tuesday.
Douglas Uhde, 56, shot former Juneau County Circuit Judge John Roemer in Roemer’s home in New Lisbon on Friday before shooting himself, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital where he had been on life support.
Wisconsin Department of Justice spokeswoman Gillian Drummond confirmed Uhde’s death. The agency said that Uhde was declared brain-dead on Saturday morning and his body remained on life support until Tuesday morning to allow for organ donation.
Uhde had an extensive criminal and prison record dating back at least two decades, including a case when he was sentenced by Roemer to six years in prison on weapons charges. He was released from his last prison stint in April 2020.
Police found the 68-year-old Roemer zip-tied to a chair, an official told The Associated Press. The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Uhde had a list of potential targets in his vehicle that included Roemer, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Whitmer’s office and the law enforcement source said.
It’s unclear how Uhde obtained a gun. Drummond said the Wiscconsin Justice Department is still investigating that aspect of the case.
___
Associated Press reporter Mike Balsamo contributed to this report from Washington, D.C.
From Ashneer Grover To Namita Thapar, Here Is What The Shark Tank India Judges Are Up To
Shark Tank India, the Indian franchise of the popular American reality TV show, became hugely popular with the audience. With India’s biggest entrepreneurs as judges or sharks including Ashneer Grover, Peyush Bansal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, and Anupam Mittal, the show was a massive hit. Shark Tank Season 2 has been announced and the registrations for the anticipated show have already started.
Let’s take a look at what the Shark Tank judges are up to currently before Season 2 kickstarts,
1. Ashneer Grover
Ashneer loves to lead a luxurious lifestyle and get his hands on all things expensive. Recently the ex-BharatPe CEO has been spotted enjoying a luxurious holiday in California. A glimpse of his leisure getaway in the USA was shared by the entrepreneur. He even shared a number of images with his fans from the foreign country, where he is having ‘the time of his life’ with his wife and children.
2. Vineeta Singh
Vineeta’s brand raised $50 million last month which recorded the most sales in a month ever. The multi-millionaire is on ‘Another day, another slay’ motto. She was recently honoured with the “Most Admired D2C Professional”. If you remember Vineeta, you know she is a big fitness enthusiast. Vineeta often shares her fitness regime, success stories, and inspiring stories on the Internet. The entrepreneur reunited with the other Shark Tank India judges and was spotted at Aman Gupta’s birthday party recently.
3. Aman Gupta
Aman Gupta was recently honoured with ‘The D2C Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022’ and the entrepreneur is living his best life. Aman has been focusing on expanding his company. However, he is really good at balancing his personal and professional life and he is enjoying his time with his wife, and children. He recently reunited with the other Shark Tank India judges and was spotted at Peyush Bansal’s son’s birthday bash.
4. Ghazal Alagh
After the successful first season of Shark Tank India, Ghazal embraced motherhood for the second time and has been sharing her new experiences besides actively being involved in work and accomplishing her goals. She recently shared a few pictures of her with her brand new car with the caption “My getaway companion Just like Varun and I, our Audi e-tron is also working towards building a sustainable future.” as she gifted herself a luxurious Audi.
5. Peyush Bansal
The multi-millionaire was currently spotted in New York, he is busy exploring and has been travelling to different places across the globe. Peyush and his wife also celebrated their son’s birthday where all the Shark Tank judges reunited recently. Bansal also conducted a 3-day camp for people with eye issues and impressed his fans with this inspiring initiative.
6. Anupam Mittal
Anupam Mittal is busy inspiring his fans with his success story while taking his million-dollar brand to another level. The entrepreneur has been promoting his brand on the Internet and has been on several podcasts to share how he managed to build a big brand. He also makes it a point to spend his time with his loved ones by taking a day out from his busy schedule.
7. Namita Thapar
Namita knows how to connect with her fans, the entrepreneur makes it a point to share moments of her life on social media by posting and making reels. She is spreading awareness about women dealing with health issues and more by introducing her fans to her YouTube channel. Namita is currently enjoying her time off in Paris. Seems like the shark has not taken a break after her successful journey as a judge in Shark Tank India.
Also Read: Details Of Shark Tank India Judges & How Much Money The Sharks Have (updated)
The post From Ashneer Grover To Namita Thapar, Here Is What The Shark Tank India Judges Are Up To appeared first on MEWS.
Dolphins OTA observations (Week4): Duke Riley stands out on defense
Absences by some players creates opportunities for youngsters and journeyman to showcase themselves during offseason programs, and it seems Duke Riley has used those snaps to showcase his ability for the Miami Dolphins defense.
Riley, who carved out a contributing role for himself late last season as a coverage specialist, has been an active linebacker in each of the practice sessions the media has attended the past month, and during Tuesday’s session he picked off a Tua Tagovailoa pass intended for tight end Hunter Long and ran it half the length of the field for a pick-six.
Riley, a former LSU standout who the Dolphins re-signed this offseason to a one-year deal that could pay him just short of $3 million, started three games and contributed 26 tackles in 2021. He also blocked a punt that was returned for a touchdown on special teams.
There is potential for Riley, whose fiancé experienced a complicated pregnancy for the birth of his third child, to do more in 2022 because he now has more familiarity with the Dolphins defense. His elevation would allow Jerome Baker to play more snaps at outside linebacker.
Seeing Riley pull down interceptions like the one he corralled on Tuesday also indicates that he could have more put on his plate as a coverage specialist.
More observations
Overall, Tuesday’s session was reminiscent of a Friday walk through practice, or a third-teamer scrimmage. The Dolphins defense was practicing at three-fourth’s speed, wasn’t blitzing much, and mostly backups were on the field because numerous veterans — like Pro Bowl receiver Tyreek Hill — were either absent or sitting out the 11-on-11 period.
With two more practices before camp wraps on Friday, this is what’s to be expected from an NFL offseason program.
Some of the other standouts for the day were receivers Cody Core and River Cracraft.
Core caught two deep passes, but neither one of them would have counted if the action were live.
The first was deep throw touchdown pass from Tagovailoa, which featured no defender within 30-yards of the fourth-year receiver. There’s a good reason for that considering defensive tackle Raekwon Davis — who earned the red jersey for standing out in Monday’s practice, and played plenty of country music — was off-sides, and the play was ruled dead on the snap.
But nobody told Core, and Tagovailoa threw it anyway (why not).
Core’s second deep reception was from backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in the final 11-on-11 period, but that wouldn’t have counted either because linebacker Sam Eguaveon would have sacked Bridgewater before the throw, which occurred while he was scrambling to his right.
As for the plays that did count, Cracraft caught three passes during the first 11-on-11 period. It’s clear why Miami’s coaches brought him in from the 49ers as a free agent because of his craftiness working between the hash. …
Linebacker Channing Tindall, the Georgia standout who Miami selected in the fourth round if the draft this spring, made a couple of plays for the first time since we’ve been in attendance. He broke up a pass to tight end Cethan Carter. Tindall is the rookie Miami’s expecting the most from, but it seems as if his head is swimming due to everything he’s trying t process at this point because we’re not seeing the speed he’s known for. But this is common for all rookies. …
Tailback ZaQuandre White, whom coach Mike McDaniel mentioned as one of the top standouts when it comes to the undrafted rookies, made his usual one-good-run-per-day on a cut back to the right side that would have produced at least 20 yards. It’s pretty clear that White, a standout at South Carolina, has good vision.
If I had to guess, White has a decent chance of being on Miami’s 53-man regular-season roster if he can produce on special teams, and has a strong showing during the exhibition season. This offense is known for making the most out of undrafted tailbacks. …
Speaking of tailbacks, Salvon Ahmed caught a wheel route that might have been a touchdown because a defender was diving at him on the play and failed to get him out of bounds along the left sideline. …
Line backer Jaelan Phillips delivered a sack on Tagovailoa during one of the 11-on-11 periods, but this wasn’t a day where the offensive line got beat up too much. …
Linebackers Deandre Johnson, an undrafted from the University of Miami, and Darius Hodge, also delivered would-be sacks.
