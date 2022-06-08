Finance
Redefine CPC From Cost Per Click to Clicks Per Cent!
As with all paid advertising costs are a primary concern. With 7Search display ads and the proper campaign management those costs can be minuscule compared to other paid advertising options. I’ve run several campaigns on this platform and have had excellent results being able to manage the campaign using available reports and targeting tools.
The campaign that I will used for this article is in the health and wellness niche, which is extremely competitive and paid advertising is saturated with promotions in this niche, however I have still been able to manage the campaign to the point where my CPC is averaging 1.6 to 1.8 cents per click. With a less competitive niche and the proper management of the campaign I believe its possible to redefine your CPC from Cost Per Click to Clicks Per Cent, wouldn’t that be nice. This is not necessarily a plug for 7Search, just the platform I’m most familiar with, so these methods should be applicable to most CPM networks depending on reporting tools and targeting options.
I want this to be applicable to all levels of marketers so lets define a few things before jumping in. CPM (cost per thousand impressions), keep in mind with display ads you bid and pay for impressions, not clicks, however you can still measure your campaign by calculating CPC (cost per click) so that its comparable to other advertising methods. Calculating your CPC is fairly simple, just divide the amount spent by the number of clicks. So if you spend $10 and have 100 clicks, 10.00/100= .10 or 10 cents per click. Bidding on CPM is similar to bidding on PPC (pay per click) your just bidding on impressions rather than clicks and tends to be less competitive. 7Search minimum is 50 cents per CPM and I seldom bid any more than that although you may want to depending on the competition in you niche. Placing your ads is easy, 7Search offers 17 different add sizes and you just choose the file off your computer and then add your destination URL. The sizes have to fit exactly and the files have size limitations so you may need to re-size you ads to fit and compress to meet file size restrictions. I re-size with Microsoft Paint and use Office to compress the files so you don’t need expensive imaging software to achieve this. Once you’ve added your creatives and chosen your keywords and categories your off and running.
NOTE: Be patient when making changes, creatives have to be approved before they run and changes to the campaign take a little time to process through and show results. I don’t suggest you apply all the changes I’ll talk about at once, make some changes and let them run for a day or two and then reevaluate and make additional changes and so on. If you make all the adjustment I discuss at once you’re campaign will fall apart on you and you won’t know what changes did what and your results won’t be anywhere near what your hoping they would be so take your time.
Small changes – measure and evaluate – small changes – measure and evaluate, don’t get to carried away!
Reports and tools you’ll be using to fine tune your campaigns are the Keyword/Channel report, the Traffic (sites) Report and the Banners report. Keywords I’m not going to get into, most of us know what keywords we want to use and how to evaluate those, if not there are tons of articles about keywords out there so just search around. When you first set up your campaign I suggest adding as many creatives (banners) as possible and then you’ll weed out those not preforming as your managing your campaign. Managing your campaign isn’t to difficult, we’ll use the Keywords/Channels reports to eliminate those that aren’t getting results, the Banners report to eliminate the banners that don’t attract clicks and the Traffic (sites) report to block those sites that don’t provide desired results.
So lets get to it, I’m going to walk you through the process that I use, doesn’t mean you have to follow this exactly but its whats works for me. As you get used to using the reports to make changes and fine tune your campaign I’m sure you’ll develop a process that works best for you. Once your campaign is up and running let it run for a few days so you have good data, as I said before don’t be in a big hurry. Also as you start making change pay attention to your date range on your reports, don’t leave your date range to broad or they will include stats from changes you’ve already made. Not that its an issue to look at a broader range of data just keep in mind what your looking at as you evaluate things. I try to look at two date ranges, usually a weekly report and a daily report. If your evaluating every two or three days change your date ranges to mirror your evaluation time frame. Also don’t get carried away with your daily spending, I’ll start my campaigns with a $5 a day budget and once I have the campaign performing at the level I want then I’ll start to increase the daily spending. Don’t jump your daily spending up to much at once, as you increase daily spending you still need to monitor and evaluate you campaign performance. A higher daily spend doesn’t necessarily mean your performance will remain constant. So once again, take your time.
Keywords/ Channels report
This report will show you your Keywords and Channels as well as impressions, clicks, your CTR (click through rate) and amount spent. The amount spent and the clicks I don’t pay too much attention to so your impressions and CTR is what you’ll use to adjust your Keywords and Channels. What I look for are those Keywords/Channels that have high impression rates and look at the CTR’s associated with those Keywords/Channels. If I have a Keyword that has a high impression rate with a CTR that is above 1% I’ll leave those in the beginning. All though 1% isn’t what I’m wanting to see those rates may improve as you remove lower performing Keywords. If the CTR is below 1% I’ll drop those Keywords off but only those that have a higher impression rate. Leave the Keywords that have low impression rates because as you remove Keywords at the top of the list those lower Keywords may start performing better and with a lower impression rate they aren’t costing you much if anything. The Keyword/Channel report will also show sites on it with the ability to block those sites. I don’t block sites on this report but evaluate those and make changes to sites on the Traffic (sites) report.
Banners report
Your Banners report will show the same stats as the Keywords report only applied to each creative you have loaded rather than Keywords. The process for evaluating this report is essentially the same, focus on your CTR’s and drop those creatives that are getting high impressions rates but have CTR’s below 1%. Don’t remove those creatives that have low impression rates, only the ones that have decent impression rates but low CTR’s. You don’t want to remove those that have low impression rates because as you remove the creatives that have high impression rates with low CTR’s those lower creative will start to get more impressions and you can evaluate those as time goes. Don’t worry about removing creatives, as you remove creatives you will most likely see a drop in impressions but don’t worry. The network makes its money off impressions, as you remove creatives they lose the money that they would have made off those creatives and their system will start driving the remaining creatives to get you impressions on those. They’ll get you the impression, its how they make their money so once again, small changes – measure and evaluate.
Traffic (sites) report
The sites report shows that same stats as the other two report and once again the process is the same, block those high impression low CTR sites. This report has a couple of more options, you can’t remove sites as you can with the other reports but you can block them, you can also target sites. Now the target function only takes you to the bid page so you can increase bids for that site. I don’t use the target function much at all. As with the banners report look for those sites that are getting high impression rates with low CTR’s. The same process you use with the other reports. You can’t see the actual sites, only a number that identifies the site. Also notice that you can sort the data in the reports by column to make evaluation easier.
The process that I use to fine tune my campaigns is to start with the Banner report. Remember that this is CPM and your banners are your attention grabbers, you see banners everywhere you go on the web and to get those clicks they have to catch the viewers attention enough to get them to click. I concentrate on removing those banners that are getting traffic but not clicks before I do anything with sites or keywords. I want to leave as many sites and keywords out there as possible so that my banners have the opportunity to get as much traffic as possible before I start to remove low performing ones. I will also only remove those banners that have high impression rates with low CTR’s. Those banners that have low impression rates leave them, as you remove the low performing high impression banners many that had low impression rates before will start to increase and you can evaluate those as time goes. Once I’m satisfied with my banner performance I’ll move to the sites report. Same process, block the high impression low CTR sites and leave the low impression sites and see if they improve over time. Then I’ll move to the Keywords/Channels report and follow the same process.
Once again take your time and don’t get in a hurry, small changes – measure and evaluate.
Insurance – Natural Peril Exclusions – Flood
Flood is commonly covered by ARPI policies but, on occasions, some policies exclude it or, alternatively, provide the client with the option of extending the policy to cover it as an additional peril. The meaning of flood has been considered infrequently in the English courts and, the courts have first to consider the meaning of flood in the context of the policy as a whole. In the case Young v. Sun Alliance and London Insurance Ltd. [1976] 3 All ER 561, where the word “flood” was incorporated in a phrase with “storm and tempest”, it was held not to cover damage caused by three inches of water leaking into a bathroom from an underground spring-storm and tempest suggested a more violent event.
In the case of Computer & Systems Engineering Pic v. John Lelliott (Ilford) Limited and Others (The Times, 23 May 1989), during building operations at the assured’s premises, a metal purlin was dropped onto a sprinkler system pipe. The pipe was damaged, allowing water to escape which in turn damaged the property of the assured. The court was asked to decide whether or not the property owner was obliged to bear the risk of damage under clause 22C: 1 of the JCT Standard Form of Building Contract (1980 Edition) because the damage was not caused by “flood” or “bursting of pipes” within the definition of the clause 22. First, the court considered what an ordinary reasonable Englishman would say if asked “What was it that caused the damage?”. His answer would have been “the negligent dropping of the purlin which fractured the sprinkler pipe”;
As a result of the lack of direct case law, the court referred to the various insurance cases dealing with the term “flood’*. It relied upon Young v. Sun Alliance (above) and Commonwealth Smelting Limited v. Guardian Royal Exchange Assurance Limited [1986] 1 Lloyd’s Rep 121, as supporting the propositions that:
– flood should involve some natural phenomena or abnormal occurrence; and
– “bursting and overflowing” were to be construed intransitively, involving some interruption of a pipe from within. (In other words, without the assistance of extraneous factors.)
Therefore, the damage to the sprinkler system constituted neither a flood nor a bursting or overflowing of water from tanks, apparatus or pipes. The Court of Appeal confirmed the decision suggesting that the word “flood” suggested the invasion of property by a large volume of water caused by a rapid accumulation or sudden release of water from an external source, usually, but not necessarily, as the result of a natural phenomenon such as storm, tempest or downpour. Certainly, US authorities have not distinguished between man-made floods (such as the bursting of a dam) and floods resulting from natural perils.
Thus, as when considering the definition of any phrase within the context of ARPI, a court will:
– look at the context in which the word is found;
– enquire as to whether or not the word has any ordinary meaning in common parlance; and
– look at judicial precedent to see where the courts have previously been required to consider the word in a similar context.
How to Use Ezine Marketing to Gain Maximum Traffic to Your Website
An Ezine, or electronic magazine, is one of the best ways to gain maximum traffic to your web site, and market your product or service. It is remarkably similar to a traditional newsletter or a magazine, with the exception that it is delivered by e-mail (since it is in the electronic format) or sometimes made available online at the publisher’s website.
People frequently sign up to popular ezines, which could be either free, or a paid service. Typically, ezines are published weekly, but some ezines may be published daily, monthly, or even bi-monthly.
Good and popular ezines are widely circulated, and read by real people. If you place your ad on any such good ezines, your web site is more likely to get large number of hits, as it will reach a wide and established audience.
There are three basic categories of ad in any Ezine:
Classified Ads: These are the cheapest ads around, and you get to write an ad of 2-3 lines of text, which is placed at the bottom of the ezine. This type of ad usually has very limited response, and you thus need to place such ads only with ezines that have a huge subscription database, if you wish to get decent results and maximum traffic. Nevertheless, this is one good way to start off, especially if you are doing this for the first time.
Sponsor Ads: These can result in a better response, and are thus more costly than classified ads. You have the option of placing your ad at either the middle or bottom of the ezine issue, as you may consider fit. Sponsor ads also allow more text than the classified ads.
Solo Ads: This is the best form of ezine advertisement, and thus relatively much costlier than the other two form of ads. But what you get here is exclusivity.
Your ad is specially sent to everyone on the mailing list, and there are no articles, or any other type of content to distract your target audience, which results in higher response. For a good solo ad, you can expect 10% response rate as an average.
Though solo ads are costlier, they can still be accessed for as little as $10, with a much better response and gain you maximum traffic for your website. For a well placed and established business, it makes much more sense to send fewer solo ads, rather than a huge number of sponsor ads.
Placing ads on an ezine is a fairly simple process, and the whole thing can be set-up very quickly and quite easily. To start off, it is advisable to subscribe to a couple of ezines. Why subscribe? Because that will help you determine the list quality, and thus the profitability, if you run a campaign. It is a good idea to contact those who have previously advertised with that particular ezine, or are doing it currently.
Undoubtedly, using ezine marketing to gain maximum traffic to your website is a very efficient, cost effective and time saving method of making quick and profitable sales, but if you don’t exercise proper caution, you may find ezine advertising to be an expensive affair. Visit the website for a few useful tips that will ensure that you make the optimum utilization of ezine advertising in order to generate enhanced cash flow into your business.
How Much Does It Cost To Ship A Car?
Dozens of people ship their vehicles to different locations every year. The first question a majority of them ask is – what is the cost estimate of car shipping services. It is difficult to give an exact figure because the cost varies depending on factors such as size of the car, make and model, the vehicle’s operating condition, shipping methods and shipping distance. Nevertheless, here’s a rough quote to help you arrange the necessary finances.
Factors affecting the Basic Price
- Size of the car: The size of the car is the first aspect that impacts the cost of car shipping services. Automobiles are the most commonly shipped items. However, you might also want to transport a motorcycle along with your car. The rate of shipping a standard-sized car does not usually exceed $1000. A full-sized SUV will cost more starting at $1500.
- Time frame: The distance between the pickup point and drop off destination is another aspect factored in when deciding the cost. Transporting a vehicle can take a few days to a few weeks. The company will provide pricing details based on physical distance and transit time. The company may charge extra if the vehicle has to be transported an unusual or remote location.
- Condition of the Car: Many wonder why the condition of the car influences the price. Vehicles are driven into the auto shipping carrier. If you car is non-operational, the transporter will have to use other methods to load and unload the vehicle. A transporter uses winches or a lift gate and hence the additional charges. Shipping non-operational vehicle may cost and extra $100 or $200.
- Type of Shipping Service: Open car shipping and enclosed car shipping are the two main types of car shipping services. The former is less expensive than enclosed auto transport. An open trailer leaves your vehicle exposed to varied environmental elements.
- The cost also includes insurance.
Extras and Add-on Costs
- If a vehicle has to be shipped overseas, it is transported in an ocean container. A local auto mover may not provide overseas shipping, but may have a tie-up with a car shipping company dealing in overseas goods transportation. The charges will be higher first because of the distance and second because of commissions. The auto mover also charges vehicle owners for transporting a vehicle from your location to the nearest harbor.
- A car owner pays extra if he opts for top load. You must have seen a large trailer transporting cars. It has two tiers. Top loading implies that your car will be placed on the topmost tier. Top loading is a good option for brand new and classic cars to protect it from fluid leaks from other vehicles and debris.
- Additional charges may apply based on the season as inclement weather increases the difficulties of transporting vehicles.
- There are also additional charges for paperwork and documentation associated with the transport project.
- Besides the above add-on costs, transport company may also ask a vehicle owner to pay more for a vintage vehicle, if it is heavier than other standard sized vehicles and if the owner wants the vehicle to be delivered at an earlier date.
