Rick Hahn admits the 1st 2 months have tested his patience, but the Chicago White Sox GM also sees ‘reasons for optimism’
The Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers were popular preseason picks to contend for the World Series.
As the teams began a three-game series Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, the Dodgers have indeed started strong and lead the National League West in early June.
The Sox, however, began the day in third place in the American League Central and two games under .500.
General manager Rick Hahn said the first couple of months have tested his patience.
“But I think that makes me no different from any White Sox fan or ardent follower of this club,” Hahn said before Tuesday’s game. “We’ve all been tested over the last few months here. I get the benefit of being inside those meetings and those conversations, being able to see the progress on some of the injured players, being able to see some of the things we’re working on to get some of the guys who have struggled out of their ruts.
“So I’m able to have not only the ability to address some of these things personally, but also feel like the reasons for optimism are legitimate and make me feel better and make me give it a little longer, perhaps, before my patience runs out.”
Hahn added: “All of us — whether it’s (Chairman) Jerry (Reinsdorf), (executive vice president) Kenny (Williams), myself, the coaches, any White Sox fan — we’ve all had our patience tested. But the fundamentals of who this team is remain. We’re fortunate that baseball is a long season, and over the course of a long season, things tend to play out the way the talent permits. And we feel good about this talent.”
The offense has been inconsistent. And for the second straight season, injuries have hit the Sox hard.
Left fielder Eloy Jiménez (torn right hamstring tendon) and starting pitcher Lance Lynn (right knee surgery) are rehabbing at Triple-A Charlotte.
“(Jiménez is) progressing well physically,” Hahn said. “It’s really, frankly, a matter of getting his legs completely under him and getting his timing at the plate and rhythm back. I don’t have an exact time to project his return, but it’s getting closer, knock on wood.”
Lynn is scheduled to make his third rehab start Wednesday. The plan is for five innings and between 70 and 80 pitches.
“If that goes smoothly, we’ll then have a conversation about next steps for him, which could well include being activated in Chicago,” Hahn said.
Shortstop Tim Anderson has been doing drills with the Sox to help with his recovery from a right groin strain.
“Tim had a good weekend in Tampa in terms of his healing and progression toward rehabilitation,” Hahn said. “I don’t have a timeline just yet on a potential rehab assignment for Tim. If things continue on this path, hopefully sometime when we’re on the next road trip we’re able to get Tim on a rehabilitation assignment and then go from there for his return.”
Anderson went on the injured list retroactive to May 30.
“I believe the original projection on him was three weeks,” Hahn said, “and we remain on that path.”
Hahn said pitchers Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) and Vince Velasquez (left groin strain) might be in position to throw off a mound during the homestand with the possibility of both being activated by the end of the month.
“I feel like we’ve endured what will hopefully be our toughest part of the schedule, certainly from an opponent standpoint,” Hahn said, “but more importantly from a manpower standpoint where we have been from, ‘Who’s been available?’ We expect that to improve here over the coming weeks.
“Certainly there are segments of the past two months that we can be proud of. Going 11-8 against the (New York) Yankees, (Boston) Red Sox and Tampa (Bay Rays) is pretty good and something that certainly answers some of the concerns about our ability to match up with good teams.
“Obviously there have been some stretches that have been pretty disappointing, ruts that — on the positive side we’ve been able to pull ourselves out of — but on the negative you don’t ever want to endure. I think right now in that clubhouse and that coaches room, there’s a lot of optimism and excitement to get some of these guys back and build on some of the momentum from this past weekend.”
The Sox won two of three against the Rays at Tropicana Field. The Dodgers provide another test. Sox manager Tony La Russa said “yes and no” when asked whether he looks at the series as a measuring stick.
“(The) yes is (the Dodgers are) really good,” La Russa said. “When we’re at our best offensively, we do what they do. Very aggressive, go a lot at the strike zone, just put the ball in play, don’t strike out much. And that’s when we’re at our best, so hopefully that’s what we show.
“The no is whatever we do to get ready, we better do the same against Texas (in the next series). Because you’ve got to get wins in this league. Whoever you play, you’ve got to get wins. We want to have a real consistent will for it every day. And they’re capable of doing that.”
Twins’ Carlos Correa nears return; Joe Ryan likely to make rehab start
Carlos Correa went through a full workout on the field on Tuesday ahead of the Twins’ night game. Joe Ryan threw a bullpen. So did Josh Winder. Things went well for all three of them.
That’s the good news. The bad news is that while the Twins await their returns, they have to play the New York Yankees and then the Tampa Bay Rays.
Correa’s return is the most imminent. The Twins are hopeful that the star shortstop, who tested positive for COVID-19 while on the last road trip and was sent home, will be ready to play on Wednesday.
What could change that?
“If I wake up feeling like (expletive), that would be it,” Correa said. “But besides that, I should be good to go.”
Correa said he dealt with a massive headache, chills, sore throat, runny nose and cough while out. Those symptoms have subsided, but he still has some fatigue, he said, which is why the Twins held off on activating him immediately.
Correa said the first two days back at the ballpark working out were tough on him, but he felt better than he thought he would on Tuesday, leaving him optimistic about returning soon.
Ryan, who also just recently recovered from COVID-19, said he now has thrown three bullpens, the last coming on Tuesday.
“No fatigue in the ‘pen,” Ryan said. “It felt good. Changeup was good, slider was good, curveball was good. Got some good work in there and the fastball was good.”
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said the plan right now was for Ryan to make a rehab start, though he cautioned that the plans could change and they would wait to see how he recovered over the next couple of days.
Winder (shoulder impingement) also felt good about his bullpen and the progress he has made over the course of the last week. Winder was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement on May 21, and he said initially he was trying to get a grasp of what was going on and what hurt his shoulder, as well as what kind of workload he could manage. Over the past week, he said he has been throwing consistently as he worked toward getting back on the mound.
“I think the plan right now is to slowly build back and see where that goes,” Winder said. “Nothing is set in stone yet. There’s still some conversations to be had. Today was the big day for me, so I wasn’t really looking past this bullpen. We’ve got to get this out of the way first, and then we can kind of think about the rest later on.”
Fellow starter Bailey Ober joined Ryan and Winder on the injured list on Monday with a groin strain, a recurrence of an issue that landed him on the injured list earlier this season. Baldelli said it was his understanding that Ober had not been pitching through injury, but had recovered to 100 percent before reinjuring his groin.
The Twins are also missing Sonny Gray (pectoral), and their starting pitching depth has been stretched thin in recent days — rookie Cole Sands was added to the roster to make the start on Tuesday in place of Ober.
To make room on the roster for Sands, the Twins put yet another player on the injured list — Kyle Garlick, who strained his left hamstring in Toronto.
“Once we can finally pencil them back in, regardless of who we’re talking about, once you get past the first name and the second name and the third name and they start coming back … I think it will be a pick-me-up for the rest of the group,” Baldelli said. “There’ve been some guys out there who’ve been pushing through this, and a few that have been healthy and have played the entire time. It’s not easy to do when everyone else kind of drops off or gets hurt.”
Lakeville hires new community development director
Lakeville has hired a new community development director.
Tina Goodroad, who currently serves as city administrator and development director of Dayton, will replace Dave Olson, who recently retired after two decades as a Lakeville city official, according to a news release.
“We are excited to have an experienced professional join our fast-growing City,” Lakeville City Administrator Justin Miller said in the news release. “Tina brings years of personal hands-on experience working with developers, city planners, as well as fully understanding the importance of smart land use and development for the future of our community.”
In her new role, Goodroad will be tasked with attracting new businesses to Dakota County’s largest city, as well as spearheading new development projects, the news release said.
As the Chicago Cubs continue to wade through injuries, David Ross reacts to Joe Maddon’s firing by the Los Angeles Angels
Alec Mills’ rehab process had him building up for a starter’s workload.
But for now, the right-hander is back in the Chicago Cubs bullpen. The Cubs activated Mills from the 60-day injured list before Tuesday’s series opener against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. Right-hander Anderson Espinoza was optioned to Double-A Tennessee.
Manager David Ross called Mills a “Swiss Army knife” who could be used in a variety of roles out of the bullpen.
“I‘ve said that probably a million times, he can do a lot for us,” Ross said. “He’ll be getting back on the bump back up here. We’ll have to watch him and see, but he can give me one (inning), he can give me multiples. He’ll be a valuable piece down there.”
Monday represented the first day players on the 60-day IL could return. The Cubs’ day off shifted that opportunity to Tuesday.
Infielder David Bote appeared to be another candidate to rejoin the team. However, Bote has been pulled from his rehab assignment. He was experiencing bouts of dizziness and is getting checked out. Bote was working back from offseason surgery on his left shoulder.
A trio of players on the IL — Seiya Suzuki, Yan Gomes and Jonathan Villar — took early batting practice Tuesday, getting in on-field work before rain forced the remaining pregame work inside. Ross wants to make sure Suzuki (sprained left ring finger) and Gomes (left oblique strain) in particular get enough reps before returning.
If they make it through Thursday’s day off feeling good, they could return for the weekend series in New York against the Yankees.
“We’ve got some off days here we should take advantage of just to make sure they’re 100%,” Ross said.
Suzuki still has some swelling in his finger, but he could play through that if it lingers. As Ross put it: “Everybody plays through a little bit.”
Ross, though, wants to make sure Suzuki feels 100% comfortable swinging the bat. A big factor in Suzuki going on the IL was the painful vibrations on non-barreled balls when hitting in the cage.
“He still feels it, and there’s a little bit of hesitation there,” Ross said. “We want to make sure we get that out of there before it just lingers.”
While Ross’ focus was on getting the Cubs off to a strong start on the five-game trip, he felt for his former manager Joe Maddon, whom the Los Angeles Angels fired Tuesday. Ross, who played for Maddon with the Cubs in 2015 and 2016, texted him after hearing the news and told Maddon he was thinking of him.
“That’s a sucky thing to hear,” Ross said. “I love Joe. He has done a lot for me and was a great manager for me. I don’t know what’s going on in Anaheim from that standpoint, but thoughts go out to him.”
Maddon, 68, was 130-148 in his third year with the Angels. He led the Cubs to the postseason in four of his five seasons on the North Side, with the 2016 World Series title his crowning achievement.
“I have a ton of respect for Joe, another man that I’ve learned a lot of baseball from,” Ross said. “A lot of my managerial philosophies and the way I handle things are a lot of the example he set when he was my manager.”
