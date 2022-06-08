News
Saudi-funded golf series puts new scrutiny on Mickelson
By ROB HARRIS
ST. ALBANS, England (AP) — Out of public view for four months, Phil Mickelson returns to golf under severe scrutiny because of where he’s playing and who is paying him.
Mickelson is a six-time major champion, the most popular golfer this side of Tiger Woods. And now he is being referred to as a “stooge” by a human rights group for being among 48 players who have signed up for a rebel golf league backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.
“I don’t condone human rights violations,” Mickelson responded hesitatingly, choosing his words carefully at a terse news conference Wednesday.
Mickelson, who last year made history as the oldest major champion in golf’s 161-year history, and Dustin Johnson are the leading faces of the LIV Golf Invitational series, the greatest threat to the PGA Tour since it was formed in 1969.
Along with disrupting the royal and ancient game, it has forced Mickelson and others to weigh the value of taking more money than they have earned in their careers against the kingdom’s notorious record on human rights.
The cash being offered by LIV Golf is irresistible, especially for players like the 51-year-old Mickelson in the twilight of their careers. Signing bonus have been reported as high as $150 million for Johnson, even higher for Mickelson.
The Washington Post quoted Greg Norman, who oversees the circuit, as saying that Woods turned down an offer described as “high nine digits.”
There is $25 million in prize money at each event — more than the $20 million for the PGA Tour’s flagship event — with the winner banking $4 million and the last-place player earning $120,000. The circuit’s first event begins Thursday at the Centurion Golf Club near London.
It just requires players to potentially jeopardize their future participation in majors like the Masters, and in the Ryder Cup, while overlooking the riches flow from the Public Investment Fund and facing a torrent of questions about accepting cash from Saudi Arabia, which has faced a global outcry over the 2018 killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi and other human rights violations. The kingdom has denied involvement in Khashoggi’s death.
It was Mickelson who called the Saudis “scary mother-(expletives)” in comments reported in February, citing Khashoggi’s murder in the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul.
“I’ve made, said and done a lot of things that I regret, and I’m sorry for that and for the hurt that it’s caused a lot of people,” he said. “I’m certainly aware of what has happened with Jamal Khashoggi, and I think it’s terrible. I’ve also seen the good that the game of golf has done throughout history.”
What is not clear is how LIV Golf can help to improve Saudi Arabia beyond burnishing its image, although there is little evidence of the country’s backing for the series around the Centurion Club in St. Albans.
“I understand people have very strong opinions and may disagree with my decision,” Mickelson said when asked to expand on his apology, “and I can empathize with that.”
Human rights activists see the players as engaging in the process they call “sportswashing” — helping a country improve its image through staging events with renowned athletes.
“Saudi Arabia has become more repressive in recent years, not less,” said Sacha Deshmukh, chief executive of Amnesty International UK. “Human rights defenders and peaceful critics have been locked up, torture in jails is rife, and mass executions have shocked the world. Rather than acting as the willing stooges of Saudi sportswashing, we’d like to see golfers at the LIV Golf Invitational speaking out about human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia.”
The 16 golfers to face the media outside London — shepherded by news conference co-host and former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer — have faced few questions about the competition itself. The 54-hole tournament has no cut and a shotgun start, meaning everyone starts at the same time on a different hole. No other tournament in the world does that.
The series name LIV — which rhymes with “give” — takes its name from the Roman numerals for 54.
Former top-ranked Lee Westwood had no qualms about acknowledging the cash incentives to join the series.
“This is my 29th season,” the 49-year-old Englishman said. “If there’s a pay increase, then at my age, I’d have to be stupid not to take it, or certainly have a good look at it and then not take it.”
It was also taken by 46-year-old compatriot, Ian Poulter, who stands to improve rapidly on the $28 million earned in career prize money.
“It is a vast sum of money,” Poulter said of LIV, “but it’s a great platform to be able to build the game of golf and give back at the same time.”
Only one of the eight events is in Saudi Arabia, in Jeddah in October. Five tournaments are scheduled for the United States, starting July 1-3 near Portland, Oregon. Two are on courses owned by former President Donald Trump. It poses a direct challenge to the PGA Tour because its regulations do not allow for any releases for tournaments held in North America.
Mickelson has resisted quitting the PGA Tour, unlike two-time major winner Dustin Johnson who has resigned his membership.
Graeme McDowell, the 2010 U.S. Open champion who sunk the winning putt in the Ryder Cup in the same year, is aware of the potential disciplinary consequences by going off to compete on the LIV circuit while not severing ties with the PGA.
“Why as a player, would I want to get involved in some sort of legal situation with one of the greatest tours in the world?” McDowell said.
The PGA Tour has said a member who plays in the LIV series would face discipline because it did not grant releases. It has not said what that would be, though Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a player meeting earlier this year they would be disbarred.
The players joining LIV hope the PGA Tour, along with the European tour, allows players to compete where they want and that LIV becomes just another circuit that counts for ranking points feeding into the majors.
___
News
Ted Lasso Season 3: When Will Apple TV Premiere It? What We Know So Far?
Comedy shows are important everywhere. Every channel has at least one. One of those trending right now is Ted Lasso. No one expected the football series to be loads of laughter, but Ted Lasso has exceeded expectations. The series was released amid the pandemic and provided fresh air to the audience.
Football and soccer are two different sports with different spirits. People who aren’t much into the sports world think of them as similar, but they are indeed different from the sports geek. The series shows how difficult times are overcome by Ted Lasso, a football coach hired to coach a soccer team.
When Will Ted Lasso Season 3 Be Released?
The date has not been fixed yet. The filming began in January 2022, and the creators have conveyed that the third season will most probably release in late 2022. It will be released on Apple TV plus.
What Is The Series Ted Lasso About?
The series follows the main protagonist, Ted Lasso, as he struggles with coaching a football team even though he is a soccer coach. Ted tries everything in his power to make things work with his positive attitude, encouraging praises, and ‘addictive’ biscuits. He puts his effort into everything, whether its his team or his marriage. Ted is a very kind person in a world of selfish and vengeful people who try to take advantage of him but end up liking him anyway.
The team’s owner, Rebecca, intentionally hires him expecting him to fail, so that the beloved team of her ex-husband Rupert is destroyed. She wants to exact revenge on him as he has cheated on her multiple times without any consequences but eventually falls for his kindness to Ted.
The coach, with his positive perspective of life, wins over everyone, including the people who were skeptical of him from the beginning.
Who Is There In The Series?
The series has Jason Sudeikis playing the titular character Ted Lasso, along with Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca), Jeremy Swift (Leslie), Phil Dunster (Jamie), Brett Goldstein (Roy), Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), Nick Mohammed (Nathan), Juno Temple (Keeley), and Sarah Niles (Sharon).
How Many Episodes Are There Now?
There are ten episodes in the first season and twelve episodes in the second. It has still not been declared how many will be there in the third season.
What Can Happen In The Third Season?
There are many speculations, but the fact that has been declared is that the third season will be the final season of the series. The group of creators, which consisted of Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Bill Lawrence, and Joe Kelly, said that they always imagined the story to be of three parts.
There are many possibilities now that Rupert has hired Nate to coach West Ham United. Keeley is working on her new PR firm, and it is uncertain where her and Roy’s relationship will go from here. Crimm was fired as a reporter for revealing his anonymous source, so that we can expect more action from him. Meanwhile, Ted is uncertain about the things happening around him. Will he be able to manage everything?
The post Ted Lasso Season 3: When Will Apple TV Premiere It? What We Know So Far? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Photos: Special Olympics USA Games kicks off in Orlando
Special Olympics USA Games kicked off Sunday, June 5, 2022 in Orlando, Fla. The event, held once every four years in the United States, features athletes from across the nation competing in summer sports. Continuing in Orlando through June 11, over 5,500 athletes and coaches, more than 10,000 volunteers, and roughly 125,000 family, friends and spectators will attend.
News
All The Winners And Losers OF MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 Explored
MTV is the most popular music television network in the USA. It has its network all over the world. MTV is the channel that received a huge amount of love and support.
This network organizes 20 award shows annually. This network is also very much famous in India.
List of MTV award shows in the U.S.
- MTV Video Music Award (1984 – present)
- MTVU Woodie Awards (2004 – present)
- CMT Music Awards (1967 – present)
- MTV Fandom Awards (2014 – 2016)
- MTV Movie & TV Awards (1992-present)
MTV award shows around the world
Current shows
- MTV Europe Music Award
- MTV Africa Music Award
- MTV Video Music Awards Japan
- MTV Millennial Award
- MTV Millennial Award Brazil
Categories scripted for 2022 MTV award show
- Best Movie winner;
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Other nominees were –
The Batman
The Adam project
Shang-chi and the legend of the ring
Dune
- Best show winner:
Euphoria
Nominees are :
Inventing Anna
Loki
Squid Game
Yellowstone
Ted Lasso
- Best comedy performance
Rayan Reynold is, Free guy
Nominees are :
Brett Goldstein
JohnnKKnoxville
Megan Stalter
John Cena
- Best hero winner:
Scarlett Johansson
Other nominees are :
Simu Liu
Tom Holland
Oscar Isacc
Daniel Craig
- Best villain winner :
Daniel Radcliffe
Other nominees are;
James Jude Courtney
Colin Farrell
Victoria Pedretti
William Dafoe
- The best Fight winner is
Cassie vs Maddy
Other nominees are :
Black widow vs widows
Guy vs Dude
Shang -chi bus fight
Spider – man end battle
- The most cost tightened performance winner is :
Jenna Ortega
Other nominees are :
Kyle Richard
Millicent Simmonds
Mia Goth
Sadie sink
- Best team winner :
Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino Owen Wilson
Other nominees are:
- Spider-Man No Way home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield Tobey Maguire
- Only murders in the building – Selena Gomez Steve Martin, Martin short
- The Adam Project – Rayan Reynolds walker Scobell
- The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
- Here for the Hookup
winner: Euphoria
Other nominees are :
Never had I ever
Pam & Tommy
Sex/ life
Sex lives of college girls
- Best competition series
Winner: RuPaul’s Drag Race
Other nominees are :
American Idol
Dancing with stars
The challenge Spies, Lies & Allies
The masked singer
- Best Duo Series
Winner: Selling sunset
Other nominees are:
Summer House
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Jersey shore – family vacation
- Best new unscripted series
Winner – The D ‘Amelio show
Other nominees are:
Teen Mom
The real housewives’ ultimate girls” trip
Queen of the universe
Hart to Heart
- Best musical moment
Winner :
“Dance with me” – Heartstopper
Other nominee songs are:
” Rose song ” – High school Musical
“Wrecking Ball” – Bridgerton
“Million to One” – Cinderella
“The Moment of Truth” – Cobra Kai
“Dynamite” – Emily in Paris
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto
“Holding Out For a Hero” – Euphoria
“Rose Song” – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
“Disco Fever” – House of Gucci
“Downtown” – Last Night in Soho
“Therapy” – Tick, Tick…Boo
“Nobody Like U” – Turning Red
“America” – West Side Story
“This Is How We Do It” – Yellowjackets
- Best lifestyle show
Winner Selena + Chef
Other nominees are:
- Dr. Pimple Popper
- Queer Eye
- Making It
- Bar Rescue
The post All The Winners And Losers OF MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 Explored appeared first on Gizmo Story.
