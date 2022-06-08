Finance
Shifting Abroad For A Job? 3 Golden Tips For Your Life’s Safety
With the growing competition among the multi national companies all across the world the companies settle down for nothing but the best while recruiting the top positions. And for this they now have started a global search. That means that many talented youngsters get highly paid jobs in various parts of the world and they do move to these new destinations, as they also love their growth as an individual.
The professionals & businessmen all try to find scope on a global scale & have a common statement at the end – “We must think big, I can not restrict myself here.”
Soon enough they feel so settled in the place that they are all willing to wrap up from their native place & bring in all their family members to this new nation. Most of them, especially the younger generation have indeed stopped regretting the fact as well. In fact they do not even feel the fact that they have actually left behind their old home.
Well, as it may seem quite rewarding and simple, moving overseas is yet not an easy task. It is indeed an experience, but to make it a happy & pleasant one, go through the following points and re-affirm your decision once:
1. Employment
a. In order to avoid any frauds make sure that all the information that you have about the company and the job is genuine enough.
b. Many people suffer badly as they do not get what they were promised or their job profile gets varied from what was assured, once they reach the place.
c. Do not only confirm your eligibility for the position; but also make to check the employer’s eligibility.
d. After these checks get conformed, now check out all the benefits you are getting from the company and thing about them well enough.
e. Think hard and decide logically, are they actually worth in comparison to what you are taking home right now?
f. Think of all the happy & strong points that can help you stay in a new country & new set up for that long time period?
g. Make sure you have very valid, strong & convincing answers to all the above mentioned matters.
h. Remember, this is a concrete decision and once you make the move, with or with out the family, it would almost be impossible to get the old life & work back in their place.
i. Be sure that you are making the right move and that you shall never regret the overseas move & the new job.
2. Location
a. Say, you wish to take some time off and visit your family or old relatives once in a blue moon. The location you are moving in to, is it so near that you would have this opportunity or not?
b. Actually, you might not realize this in the drill of shifting & settling in the new premises in terms of residence & work, but once you have settled there, in case you are an emotional person or you happen to belong to a very close knit family, the heart break, silence, & loneliness would hurt you all the more, being alone in that new place.
c. Next, check on the location’s condition. For instance, the place must not be frequently visited by any natural calamities. You surely would like to avoid the places that would put your life at any risk. Even for a bulk of money, you would not give up on your life safety.
3. Place you are moving in to
a. Surely, all of us would like to have a house better than what we are living in right now.
b. Make sure that your new accommodation has all the necessities of life easily accessible.
c. Prior to plunging ahead, you must check the place you would be staying at.
d. Check its basic amenities like the electricity & water supplies.
e. Make sure that its location is near to the business establishments, school, hospitals, etc. This is quite necessary if you have kids.
f. Check all the modes of transportation that you would have to use from your new accommodation to all other destinations.
g. Make a complete check list of all the things mentioned above as it would help you accept the job & initiate your move overseas. In case you think that all’s well, turn to the best of the decision and make the best of your life.
The Locksmith Trade – The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Are you thinking about becoming a locksmith? Many people ask me about my profession when I arrive at a job site. The idea of working with the public, working with hand tools, making a quick buck on lock-out calls, and of course the power and ability to unlock doors, cars and safes is quite intoxicating for some people. I don’t place help wanted ads, but nevertheless I average one unsolicited résumé a month via e-mail. Usually it arrives from an eager teenager looking to do an apprenticeship. O.J.T. (on-the-job training) is a fine way to go if you can get the gig. That’s precisely how I started. That and reading every trade magazine I could get my hands on, endless hours doing research on the web, taking classes, attending trade expos, and talking with any locksmith who would take the time to chat with me (and many would, so long as I wasn’t one of their competitors). But that’s how it is for most lock jocks. Once you begin work as a locksmith it gets under your skin. It consumes you and becomes an obsession. That’s not exactly a bad thing after all; to be (God willing) financially successful at what you enjoy is a great way to pay the bills. There is, however, a price to pay that does not fit with most people’s lifestyle, and thus — the purpose of this article.
The Good: Helping the public and making a few bucks while doing it. First off, I rarely charge to unlock a car or house when there is a child locked inside. When I get the call, usually from a panicked parent declaring his or her child is locked inside a car, I rush to the scene. There are few better moments for me as a locksmith than seeing the relief in a mother’s eyes when I unlock the door and she pulls her child from a sweltering car on a warm summer day. “You’re my HERO,” she says as she holds her child close with tears in her eyes. “No charge ma’am. We don’t charge for children locked in cars. If you like, for a small fee, I can make you a copy of your car’s door key so it’s less likely to happen again.” They almost always say yes, and the payment for the key usually accompanies a tip. The “up sale” is simply to cover my gas going out on the call, and the tip, if any, buys me lunch.
The rest of my jobs are typically for-profit jobs. Still, over half of what I charge goes right back into the company in the form of gas, insurance, advertising, trade organization dues, license fees, vehicle maintenance, tools, supplies, and other expenses.
As a locksmith you will never get rich, but if you play your cards right you could retire well. The plan, as I read in a popular trade magazine, is to sell a well-established shop with a long list of customer accounts, while owning and collecting rent on the property the shop sits on. It’s even better if you own an entire complex and collect rent from your shop’s neighbors, too. I personally know a retired locksmith who did exactly this and I understand he is doing quite well for himself.
Many locksmiths make and sell tools and/or reference books, or teach classes (as I do) to supplement their income.
The Bad: Being on call 24/7. After-hours and weekend service can account for a large part, if not most when first starting out, of your income. Then there are the late night calls. 2am, half drunk and he can’t find his car keys: “I’m sorry sir — I can’t help you drive your car tonight, but if you call me in the morning I will be happy to assist you.”
The locksmith industry is a highly regulated (but necessarily so) security industry. The licenses, insurances, and bonds you have to carry can cost a small fortune. I have a city business license, a state locksmith license, a State Contractor’s License for lock and security work, two insurance policies (general liability and commercial vehicle insurance), two different bonds, and I am a member of two major national trade organizations. In California, you need to be fingerprinted and pass State and Federal background tests. I am also a member of some local organizations including the Chico Chamber of Commerce and the North Valley Property Owner’s Association.
The cost of running a business like this can be overwhelming and there is always another tool you need to buy, another software update, or replacement parts/tools that need to be ordered. I am currently saving up for a high security key machine that retails for $5,800.
Let’s not forget the paperwork. You will need to keep legal forms for customers to fill out and detailed records of who, what, where and when. The last thing you want to do is make keys to a car or house for someone who does not have authority to hold a key to that property.
Lastly, buy a nice shirt and tie because there is a good chance you will find yourself in a court of law before long for, among other things, domestic disputes.
The Ugly: Evictions, repossessions (R.E.O.’s), and re-keys after a domestic dispute. There are few things as humbling in this profession as writing a bill for after-hours service and handing the new keys over to someone wearing a fresh black eye. I vividly remember one woman who was standing next to a hole in the drywall where her head was forcibly inserted only a few hours earlier. The local sheriffs know me because it’s not uncommon to perform the re-key and security checks while they are still there, filling out their report.
Can you say fleas? Yep, now I keep flea powder in the van because you never know what condition a recently foreclosed house will be in.
Angry former tenants who have been kicked out can also present a challenge. Sometimes the locks are disabled or destroyed, and I keep latex gloves in the van in case I ever have to pick open another lock that has been urinated on.
The bottom line: I am quite happy being a locksmith, most of the time. The pay, the freedom of the job (I can leave my schedule open if my kids have a school event), and the satisfaction of helping people while making a profit for myself keeps me going.
My advice to you:
1. Do your research before entering the market as a locksmith. My town has too many locksmiths per capita. There is barely enough work to go around much of the time.
2. Get on with another locksmith and be willing to relocate, as you may be required to sign a “no compete” contract saying you will not leave to be your boss’s competitor. Locksmith schools are okay, but a seasoned locksmith can show you some tricks of the trade that can help you make higher profits or perform jobs better and quicker than the basic skills taught in most schools.
3. Be willing to pay your dues. It will take many years to build up a customer base, and a name for yourself. A wise locksmith once told me it takes at least three years before they (the customers) know you’re there, and seven before they notice you are gone.
4. When you start out on your own, get an easy to recognize logo and put it on everything: your van, invoices, pens to hand out, and every other piece of advertising (see our logo below).
5. C.Y.A. Document everything and have pre-printed, professionally prepared, legal forms for your customers to fill out.
6. Don’t get too carried away. If you have other obligations, like a spouse and/or kids, make sure to make time for them. It’s hard to turn the phone off, or turn down calls because you’re turning away money, but you can’t get back the days you miss.
A former employer of mine occasionally tells the story of how he made $2,000 in one weekend dispatching calls to his on-call locksmith, while he was on a boat on Lake Shasta with his wife. It was a rare weekend vacation for them and he spent a good part of the day on the phone. She died of cancer two short years later, and he later told me he would give just about anything to have that day back. I know this story personally as I was the on-call employee that weekend.
To quote Uncle Ben (from Spider-Man, the movie): “With great power comes great responsibility.” The ability to unlock doors, bypass alarm systems, unlock safes, and the inside knowledge of customers’ security systems has been the downfall of unscrupulous locksmiths. In short, if you can’t handle the temptation, don’t pursue the profession.
Finally: Never take advantage of someone. Like Grandpa always said, it can take a lifetime to build up a good reputation but only a moment to ruin it.
Good luck in whatever you decide — unless, of course, you are planning to open a lock shop in my service area.
Redefine CPC From Cost Per Click to Clicks Per Cent!
As with all paid advertising costs are a primary concern. With 7Search display ads and the proper campaign management those costs can be minuscule compared to other paid advertising options. I’ve run several campaigns on this platform and have had excellent results being able to manage the campaign using available reports and targeting tools.
The campaign that I will used for this article is in the health and wellness niche, which is extremely competitive and paid advertising is saturated with promotions in this niche, however I have still been able to manage the campaign to the point where my CPC is averaging 1.6 to 1.8 cents per click. With a less competitive niche and the proper management of the campaign I believe its possible to redefine your CPC from Cost Per Click to Clicks Per Cent, wouldn’t that be nice. This is not necessarily a plug for 7Search, just the platform I’m most familiar with, so these methods should be applicable to most CPM networks depending on reporting tools and targeting options.
I want this to be applicable to all levels of marketers so lets define a few things before jumping in. CPM (cost per thousand impressions), keep in mind with display ads you bid and pay for impressions, not clicks, however you can still measure your campaign by calculating CPC (cost per click) so that its comparable to other advertising methods. Calculating your CPC is fairly simple, just divide the amount spent by the number of clicks. So if you spend $10 and have 100 clicks, 10.00/100= .10 or 10 cents per click. Bidding on CPM is similar to bidding on PPC (pay per click) your just bidding on impressions rather than clicks and tends to be less competitive. 7Search minimum is 50 cents per CPM and I seldom bid any more than that although you may want to depending on the competition in you niche. Placing your ads is easy, 7Search offers 17 different add sizes and you just choose the file off your computer and then add your destination URL. The sizes have to fit exactly and the files have size limitations so you may need to re-size you ads to fit and compress to meet file size restrictions. I re-size with Microsoft Paint and use Office to compress the files so you don’t need expensive imaging software to achieve this. Once you’ve added your creatives and chosen your keywords and categories your off and running.
NOTE: Be patient when making changes, creatives have to be approved before they run and changes to the campaign take a little time to process through and show results. I don’t suggest you apply all the changes I’ll talk about at once, make some changes and let them run for a day or two and then reevaluate and make additional changes and so on. If you make all the adjustment I discuss at once you’re campaign will fall apart on you and you won’t know what changes did what and your results won’t be anywhere near what your hoping they would be so take your time.
Small changes – measure and evaluate – small changes – measure and evaluate, don’t get to carried away!
Reports and tools you’ll be using to fine tune your campaigns are the Keyword/Channel report, the Traffic (sites) Report and the Banners report. Keywords I’m not going to get into, most of us know what keywords we want to use and how to evaluate those, if not there are tons of articles about keywords out there so just search around. When you first set up your campaign I suggest adding as many creatives (banners) as possible and then you’ll weed out those not preforming as your managing your campaign. Managing your campaign isn’t to difficult, we’ll use the Keywords/Channels reports to eliminate those that aren’t getting results, the Banners report to eliminate the banners that don’t attract clicks and the Traffic (sites) report to block those sites that don’t provide desired results.
So lets get to it, I’m going to walk you through the process that I use, doesn’t mean you have to follow this exactly but its whats works for me. As you get used to using the reports to make changes and fine tune your campaign I’m sure you’ll develop a process that works best for you. Once your campaign is up and running let it run for a few days so you have good data, as I said before don’t be in a big hurry. Also as you start making change pay attention to your date range on your reports, don’t leave your date range to broad or they will include stats from changes you’ve already made. Not that its an issue to look at a broader range of data just keep in mind what your looking at as you evaluate things. I try to look at two date ranges, usually a weekly report and a daily report. If your evaluating every two or three days change your date ranges to mirror your evaluation time frame. Also don’t get carried away with your daily spending, I’ll start my campaigns with a $5 a day budget and once I have the campaign performing at the level I want then I’ll start to increase the daily spending. Don’t jump your daily spending up to much at once, as you increase daily spending you still need to monitor and evaluate you campaign performance. A higher daily spend doesn’t necessarily mean your performance will remain constant. So once again, take your time.
Keywords/ Channels report
This report will show you your Keywords and Channels as well as impressions, clicks, your CTR (click through rate) and amount spent. The amount spent and the clicks I don’t pay too much attention to so your impressions and CTR is what you’ll use to adjust your Keywords and Channels. What I look for are those Keywords/Channels that have high impression rates and look at the CTR’s associated with those Keywords/Channels. If I have a Keyword that has a high impression rate with a CTR that is above 1% I’ll leave those in the beginning. All though 1% isn’t what I’m wanting to see those rates may improve as you remove lower performing Keywords. If the CTR is below 1% I’ll drop those Keywords off but only those that have a higher impression rate. Leave the Keywords that have low impression rates because as you remove Keywords at the top of the list those lower Keywords may start performing better and with a lower impression rate they aren’t costing you much if anything. The Keyword/Channel report will also show sites on it with the ability to block those sites. I don’t block sites on this report but evaluate those and make changes to sites on the Traffic (sites) report.
Banners report
Your Banners report will show the same stats as the Keywords report only applied to each creative you have loaded rather than Keywords. The process for evaluating this report is essentially the same, focus on your CTR’s and drop those creatives that are getting high impressions rates but have CTR’s below 1%. Don’t remove those creatives that have low impression rates, only the ones that have decent impression rates but low CTR’s. You don’t want to remove those that have low impression rates because as you remove the creatives that have high impression rates with low CTR’s those lower creative will start to get more impressions and you can evaluate those as time goes. Don’t worry about removing creatives, as you remove creatives you will most likely see a drop in impressions but don’t worry. The network makes its money off impressions, as you remove creatives they lose the money that they would have made off those creatives and their system will start driving the remaining creatives to get you impressions on those. They’ll get you the impression, its how they make their money so once again, small changes – measure and evaluate.
Traffic (sites) report
The sites report shows that same stats as the other two report and once again the process is the same, block those high impression low CTR sites. This report has a couple of more options, you can’t remove sites as you can with the other reports but you can block them, you can also target sites. Now the target function only takes you to the bid page so you can increase bids for that site. I don’t use the target function much at all. As with the banners report look for those sites that are getting high impression rates with low CTR’s. The same process you use with the other reports. You can’t see the actual sites, only a number that identifies the site. Also notice that you can sort the data in the reports by column to make evaluation easier.
The process that I use to fine tune my campaigns is to start with the Banner report. Remember that this is CPM and your banners are your attention grabbers, you see banners everywhere you go on the web and to get those clicks they have to catch the viewers attention enough to get them to click. I concentrate on removing those banners that are getting traffic but not clicks before I do anything with sites or keywords. I want to leave as many sites and keywords out there as possible so that my banners have the opportunity to get as much traffic as possible before I start to remove low performing ones. I will also only remove those banners that have high impression rates with low CTR’s. Those banners that have low impression rates leave them, as you remove the low performing high impression banners many that had low impression rates before will start to increase and you can evaluate those as time goes. Once I’m satisfied with my banner performance I’ll move to the sites report. Same process, block the high impression low CTR sites and leave the low impression sites and see if they improve over time. Then I’ll move to the Keywords/Channels report and follow the same process.
Once again take your time and don’t get in a hurry, small changes – measure and evaluate.
Insurance – Natural Peril Exclusions – Flood
Flood is commonly covered by ARPI policies but, on occasions, some policies exclude it or, alternatively, provide the client with the option of extending the policy to cover it as an additional peril. The meaning of flood has been considered infrequently in the English courts and, the courts have first to consider the meaning of flood in the context of the policy as a whole. In the case Young v. Sun Alliance and London Insurance Ltd. [1976] 3 All ER 561, where the word “flood” was incorporated in a phrase with “storm and tempest”, it was held not to cover damage caused by three inches of water leaking into a bathroom from an underground spring-storm and tempest suggested a more violent event.
In the case of Computer & Systems Engineering Pic v. John Lelliott (Ilford) Limited and Others (The Times, 23 May 1989), during building operations at the assured’s premises, a metal purlin was dropped onto a sprinkler system pipe. The pipe was damaged, allowing water to escape which in turn damaged the property of the assured. The court was asked to decide whether or not the property owner was obliged to bear the risk of damage under clause 22C: 1 of the JCT Standard Form of Building Contract (1980 Edition) because the damage was not caused by “flood” or “bursting of pipes” within the definition of the clause 22. First, the court considered what an ordinary reasonable Englishman would say if asked “What was it that caused the damage?”. His answer would have been “the negligent dropping of the purlin which fractured the sprinkler pipe”;
As a result of the lack of direct case law, the court referred to the various insurance cases dealing with the term “flood’*. It relied upon Young v. Sun Alliance (above) and Commonwealth Smelting Limited v. Guardian Royal Exchange Assurance Limited [1986] 1 Lloyd’s Rep 121, as supporting the propositions that:
– flood should involve some natural phenomena or abnormal occurrence; and
– “bursting and overflowing” were to be construed intransitively, involving some interruption of a pipe from within. (In other words, without the assistance of extraneous factors.)
Therefore, the damage to the sprinkler system constituted neither a flood nor a bursting or overflowing of water from tanks, apparatus or pipes. The Court of Appeal confirmed the decision suggesting that the word “flood” suggested the invasion of property by a large volume of water caused by a rapid accumulation or sudden release of water from an external source, usually, but not necessarily, as the result of a natural phenomenon such as storm, tempest or downpour. Certainly, US authorities have not distinguished between man-made floods (such as the bursting of a dam) and floods resulting from natural perils.
Thus, as when considering the definition of any phrase within the context of ARPI, a court will:
– look at the context in which the word is found;
– enquire as to whether or not the word has any ordinary meaning in common parlance; and
– look at judicial precedent to see where the courts have previously been required to consider the word in a similar context.
