Side Hustle Season 2 Episode 18: June 9 Release, Time, Where To Watch And More
Side Hustle is an American buddy comedy series. Dave Malkoff created it. It first premiered on Nickelodeon on the 7th of November, 2020. The show is set in the town of Altoonisburg. We follow three characters, Lex, Presley, and Munchy, who are in trouble after getting into a slight situation with Munchy’s father, who happens to be a principal.
The kids are forced to develop innovative ways to earn money to pay off whatever they owe. They get the help of their siblings to help them land small jobs and keep track of their earnings.
What Time Does The Episode Drop?
The new episode drops at 7:30 p.m. New York time. We expect to see it air on television around that slot. It follows a similar release time to the previous episodes of the season.
Where To Watch?
Side Hustle Season 2 is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. Season 1 is also available for streaming here.
What Is Side Hustle All About?
Set in Altoonisburg, three friends, Presley, Lex, and Munchy, find themselves in a rather uncanny situation after an accident that breaks a boat owned by Munchy’sMunchy’s father, Principal Tedward. Desperate to get the money to pay back the damages, the friends enlist the help of Fisher, Presley’sPresley’s tech-savvy younger brother.
He creates for them an app called “Kid-DING” that connects them with people who need help with small jobs. Unfortunately, Munchy’s older brother Jaget keeps track of their payments, so the three of them must do whatever job turns up, no matter how crazy it is.
Episode 18’s Story
Episode 18 shows us Lex, Munchy, and Presley getting into Janet’sJanet’s entourage for a movie premiere in Hollywood. They’reThey’re excited about it and think they can knock it out of the park. Of course, the pay will go back to fixing the damages to the boat, but as long as it settles their debt, there’s always a reason to do the job.
Besides, who wants to pass up a chance to work at a Hollywood movie premiere? Not them, that’s for sure! Follow them around as they trot behind Jaget and the crew learning new things and discovering new talent, all while getting exposed to the world of showbiz. It’sIt’s something they can always consider on a later date to take up professionally.
The Cast
Side Hustle casts Jules LeBlanc as Lex, Jayden Bartels as Presly, Isaiah Crews as Munchy, Michel Berg as Fisher, and Jacques Chevelle as Jaget.
Other characters include Daryl C. Brown as Tedward, Kurt Ela as Alan, Matthew Sato as Spenders, Lilimar as Buckles, Reyn Doi as Horrigan, Matte Martinez as Ty, and Leah Mei Gold as Gloria.
The show has also featured a few notable guest stars like Eric Allan Kramer as Briles, Kensington Tallman as Ruby, Terry Crews as Nedward, and Darci Lynne as The Wombat.
With a completely decked out cast, it’sit’s no secret why the show was such a hit. It is a must-watch if you’re into a light comedy-drama type show.
House televised hearings on U.S. Capitol attack begin Thursday night; here’s what to know
Nearly a year since its inception, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol will go public with its findings starting this week as lawmakers hope to show the American public how democracy came to the brink of disaster as a mob supporting then-President Donald Trump sought to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
The series of hearings that will take place over the next several weeks begin with a prime-time session Thursday night in which the nine-member panel plans to give an overview of its 11-month investigation. More than 1,000 people have been interviewed by the panel, and only snippets of that testimony have been revealed to the public, mostly through court filings.
What you need to know ahead of the hearing:
WHEN WILL THE HEARING TAKE PLACE?
The first of six hearings is set to go live at 7 p.m. Minnesota time on Thursday. It will take place in a large House office building in the U.S. Capitol complex. Lawmakers plan to have witnesses testify and to display a series of never-before-seen images and exhibits relating to the lead-up to the insurrection and the attack itself.
HOW TO WATCH THE HEARING
Several major networks and cable news programs are expected to carry the first hearing live in its prime-time slot. The committee is also expected to live-stream it on C-SPAN and on its YouTube page. Fox News has said it will not televise the hearings. Instead, live news coverage will be left to Fox Business, a sister network with much smaller viewership.
WHO IS TESTIFYING?
By Wednesday, the select committee had yet to publicly announce who is expected to testify Thursday. But The Associated Press has been able to independently confirm that British filmmaker Nick Quested, who recorded members of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group as they stormed the building, and Caroline Edwards, a U.S. Capitol Police officer who was seriously injured in the attack, will be among the witnesses.
The public hearing, unlike other committee hearings, will be a mixture of traditional testimony as well as a multimedia presentation.
The panel also has heard from a wide range of witnesses, including from Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner — both senior presidential advisers on Jan. 6, 2021 — and Cassidy Hutchinson, a staffer for Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, The Washington Post reported.
It has also met with Ali Alexander, who helped organize the “Stop the Steal” rally held that day near the White House, according to The New York Times.
House Republicans asked or compelled to provide information to the committee have refused. These include House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Mo Brooks of Alabama and Andy Biggs of Arizona. All of them, according to the committee, possess information relevant to the investigation.
OTHER KEY FIGURES IN THE PROBE
Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani and several members of his legal team; Bernie Kerik, a former New York City police commissioner who worked with Giuliani after the election to gather evidence of fraud and gave the committee a lengthy deposition; Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn; his former attorney Sidney Powell and former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne, who helped bankroll an effort to gather evidence of election fraud.
John C. Eastman, a conservative attorney and former law professor, wrote memos that laid out how Trump could stay in power, and former White House adviser Peter Navarro, who said in his book and interviews that he was involved in an “operation” to keep Trump in office by getting Congress to reject the results of the 2020 election, has refused to speak with the committee. The House voted to hold him in contempt for refusing to comply with its subpoena.
MEMBERS OF THE PANEL
Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.
Thompson, the chairman of the committee, is known on Capitol Hill for his bipartisan relationships and patient but dogged demeanor. He has managed to keep the committee publicly united on the investigation and largely avoided any behind-the-scenes disagreements from becoming public, including discussions over whether to call Donald Trump to testify.
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.
Cheney, the vice chairwoman of the committee, is one of two Republicans asked to serve on the panel by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy opted not to participate. Pelosi had rejected some of his initial recommendations.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.
Kinzinger, the other Republican to vote to create the committee, was also asked by Pelosi to serve on the panel. Kinzinger is not running for re-election, but Cheney is. Both have fallen out of favor with the party for participating in the committee.
Other members: Reps. Zoe Lofgren, Adam B. Schiff and Pete Aguilar of California, Elaine Luria of Virginia, Stephanie Murphy of Florida and Jamie Raskin of Maryland. All are Democrats.
“The American people, I think, know a great deal already. They’ve seen a number of bombshells already. There’s a great deal they haven’t seen,” Schiff said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “But perhaps most important is the public hasn’t seen it woven together, how one thing led to another, how one line of effort to overturn the election led to another and ultimately led to terrible violence, the first nonpeaceful transfer of power in our history,”
WHAT WILL THE HEARING ENTAIL?
The first hearing is expected to be a table-setter for the rest of the subsequent hearings. The committee, composed of seven Democrats and two Republicans, plans to lay out several areas of information it has gathered throughout its investigation. Lawmakers are also expected to focus part of the first hearing on far-right extremists who broke into the Capitol that day.
The panel’s probe has so far been divided into a series of focus areas, including the efforts by Trump and his allies to cast doubt on the election results and halt the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory; the financing and organizing of rallies in Washington that took place before the attack; security failures by Capitol Police and federal agencies; and the actions of the rioters themselves.
WILL THERE BE NEW DETAILS ABOUT THE INSURRECTION?
Several members of the committee have promised new and explosive information to arise from the public hearings, but it remains unclear what that will entail. The hearings are expected to be exhaustive but not the final word from the committee. It plans to release subsequent reports on its findings, including recommendations on legislative reforms, ahead of the midterm elections.
THE POLITICS
With Democrats defending narrow majorities in Congress, some lawmakers and candidates view this as an invaluable moment to refocus the public’s attention on the violence of that day — and what they consider persistent threats to democracy. But polling shows U.S. adults are more interested in personal issues like surging grocery and gas prices.
Despite such concerns, some Democrats and their allies plan to go forward with an election-year message highlighting the insurrection. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is considering spending money on advertising this fall specifically targeting Republicans who participated in the siege, declined to condemn it or promoted Trump’s lies about widespread voter fraud costing him the election.
This report includes information from the Los Angeles Times, New York Daily News and CQ Rollcall.
The Staircase Finale On HBO Max: June 9 Release, Time, And Plot Speculations
The new drama miniseries The Staircase on HBO Max is a gripping story about a writer named Michael Peterson and how his wife Kathleen died mysteriously.
The first episode came out on May 5, and the seventh one came out this week. If you’re caught up, you might be wondering when episode 8 will come out or what happened at Peterson’s real trial. We’re here to help you.
The high-profile 2001 case has been written about in books, podcasts, and an acclaimed Netflix documentary from 2004 with the same name as the HBO show. It continues to be the subject of debates and theories.
If you haven’t seen episodes 1 through 7 of The Staircase on HBO, be aware of the spoilers below.
When Does Episode 8 Of The Staircase Air?
The eighth and final episode in the miniseries arrives on June 9.
Where To Watch Online?
The only place to watch The Staircase is on HBO Max. The streaming app will cost $14.99 a month in the US, and new users can try it for free for 30 days. Unfortunately, people in the UK can’t use HBO Max. But since most of the content on HBO Max is available through NOWTV, you can watch The Staircase with a £9.99 NOW Entertainment membership.
What To Expect?
Even though this is a true story and most of the audience, like me, will know how it ends, The Staircase does a great job of telling the story so that people can’t wait to find out what happens next. Here are some things that could happen in the last episode of the season:
Michael will get to see Caitlin in at least one scene, but it won’t be a happy reunion.
The Peterson family will be ripped apart in a big way. Some family members may stay by Michael’s side, but others will leave the family and the scandal that is still going on.
There will be a love story between Michael and Sophie.
Based on how episode seven ended, I think we’ll see more of Michael’s cruel side. And that might mean showing him how to plan Katherine’s death to make money.
But I think that, like the series as a whole, the finale will end in a way that leaves open the question of why Katherine died.
How Can I watch The Documentary?
The documentary from 2004, also called The Staircase, is available on Netflix. It was directed by French documentary filmmaker Jean-Xavier de Lestrade and first aired as an eight-part miniseries. Netflix then added two more episodes from the director and three more from other people. Some people think it’s one of the best documentaries about real crimes.
Antonio Campos, who has been working on the project since 2008, is in charge of the new HBO Max drama. The show is a collaboration between HBO Max and Annapurna Television. Campos and Maggie Cohn wrote and are in charge of the show.
How Are The Show And Documentary Related?
In an interesting twist, HBO Max’s new show is about making the 2004 documentary Staircase, and Vincent Vermignon plays the documentary director de Lestrade. In episode 2, we see the crew start to film Peterson.
The HBO Max show is not just based on what was in the documentary. It uses books and reports about the case as well. But people who watch both the dramatized show and the documentary will notice that they are alike in some ways. For example, what we hear from Kathleen’s sister Candice, Dr. Deborah Radisch, and others in episode 4 is similar to what we see in the documentary.
What Happened In The Real-Life Case?
Kathleen Peterson, a business executive, was found dead at the bottom of a staircase in her Durham, North Carolina, home on December 9, 2001. She was 48 years old. Her husband, the author Michael Peterson, called 911 and said that Kathleen had fallen down the stairs by accident. Still, before the end of the month, he was charged with murder.
In an autopsy report from 2002, lead pathologist Deborah Radisch said that Kathleen’s death was caused by “severe concussive brain injury caused by multiple blunt force impacts of the head.” In addition, Radisch said, “The number, severity, locations, and orientation of these injuries are inconsistent with falling stairs. Instead, they are consistent with multiple blows to the head caused by beating.”
In 2003, the trial went on for three months, making it one of the longest trials North Carolina has ever seen. The prosecution said Michael killed Kathleen by beating her, and the defense said she fell down several stairs and died by accident. During the trial, people found out about Michael’s sexual life. Go a little further down to find out more about the case. (But be aware that there are show spoilers).
Who Are The Main Characters In HBO Max’s The Staircase?
In this new version of “The Staircase,” there are many different people. You are not the only one trying to figure out who is who in Michael and Kathleen’s big family.
Start with the children.
Sophie Turner and Odessa Young play Michael Peterson’s real-life adopted daughters, Margaret and Martha Ratliff, who stood by him after Kathleen’s death. Olivia DeJonge plays Caitlin Atwater, the real-life daughter of Kathleen Peterson, and her ex-husband, Fred Atwater. In the end, Caitlin testified on the side of the prosecution.
Todd and Clayton Peterson, Michael’s real-life sons from his first marriage to Patricia Peterson, are played by Patrick Schwarzenegger and Dane DeHaan.
Rosemarie DeWitt and Maria Dizzia play Candace Zamperini, Lori Campbell, Kathleen’s real-life sisters, and Tim Guinee plays Bill, Michael’s brother.
Colin Firth plays Michael on the show, and Toni Collette plays Kathleen.
Who Was Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Ratliff, And How Did She Die?
At the end of the third episode of The Staircase on HBO Max, we learn more about how Elizabeth “Liz” Ratliff died. Here is what we know about what happened in real life.
Elizabeth Ratliff died in 1985, just two years after her husband, George. She was a family friend of Michael Peterson and his first wife, Patricia.
According to the results of an autopsy, a brain hemorrhage caused Elizabeth’s death. After Elizabeth died, Michael and Patricia took in Martha and Margaret, Ratliff’s two daughters. Martha and Margaret went with Michael when he moved in with Kathleen in 1989.
Before Michael’s murder trial started, it came out that, like Kathleen, Elizabeth Ratliff had also been found dead at the bottom of a staircase. Prosecutors had Ratliff’s body dug up and sent to North Carolina, where pathologist Deborah Radisch did an autopsy. Radisch also did Kathleen’s autopsy. She concluded that Ratliff was killed.
Big Spoilers: Where Is Michael Peterson Now?
Michael Peterson was found guilty of murder in 2003 after a three-month trial. He was given a life sentence in prison. But Superior Court Judge Orlando Hudson, who was in charge of the first trial, gave Peterson a new trial in 2011 after finding that blood splatter expert Duane Deaver had lied to him and the jury. Peterson was let out of jail after he paid a bond.
In 2017, Peterson was officially freed after entering an Alford plea, which let him say he was guilty while still saying he was innocent. The Raleigh News and Observer says that he still lives in Durham today.
Dusk-to-dawn arts festival Northern Spark returns to St. Paul from 9 p.m. Saturday through 5:30 a.m. Sunday
What does the world need now? From a vampire club dance party to a shadow puppet drive-in where you control the puppets and music, the answer, or at least a promising start, rolls out around 9 p.m. Saturday up and down University Avenue in St. Paul, and keeps rolling until 5:30 a.m.
Northern Spark, the annual interactive arts festival, returns to its programmatic roots this weekend as a one-night, dusk-to-dawn celebration, with scheduled indoor and outdoor events throughout the Rondo, Frogtown, Little Mekong and downtown neighborhoods. The late-night happenings will be followed by a Native-themed closing water ceremony — the first closing ceremony since 2017 — that will run from 2 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. Sunday on Raspberry Island in the Mississippi River, just south of downtown St. Paul.
The night’s theme — “What the World Needs Now” — seeks to challenge audiences and creators to imagine a better world through performance, hands-on participatory art-making, sound and sculpture.
“We decided to do a format we had actually been thinking of prior to the pandemic, where most of the projects end when the audience naturally wanes, and then have a closing event for people who want to stay out and experience dawn together,” said Sarah Peters, executive director of event organizer Northern Lights, a Twin Cities nonprofit. “The rest of the venues don’t have to be open at all hours, but the closing event is going to be a slow, meditative movement with dance, music and song.”
The celebration began as a one-night festival in 2011 in Minneapolis and has since jumped locations, formats and themes. In 2019, it was held over the course of two nights in St. Paul, wrapping around 2 a.m. each morning.
It was canceled entirely in 2020 due the pandemic. Last year, events were spread throughout St. Paul over the course of two weeks, with some exhibits even handled by mail.
“What the World Needs Now” promises to be at once more traditional and as abstract as ever, with activities hosted by the Victoria Theater Arts Center, Springboard for the Arts, the Rondo Community Library and the Minnesota Museum of American Art.
“It’s real magic is that people are together in public space, and at night, witnessing places that are transformed by art experiences,” Peters said. “Northern Spark takes place in places that a lot of us go to or walk by everyday — a parking lot, a public park, at the library — but it asks you to participate with others in engaging with that space.”
Expect performances and installations by the Native Youth Arts Collective and Ain Duh Yung Center, Grupo Soap del Corazon, Frogtown Radio/WFNU, St. Paul Almanac, the St. Paul Neighborhood Network and at least a dozen more exhibitors. Major funders include the Minnesota State Arts Board, the National Endowment for the Arts, the St. Paul STAR program, Art Works, the St. Paul and Minnesota Foundation, F.R. Bigelow Foundation, the Metro Regional Arts Council, the McKnight Foundation and others.
Here’s a selection of events, not intended to be exhaustive:
9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.: “Mestizaje: Intermix-Remix” at the Minnesota Museum of American Art, 350 Robert St. N. in downtown St. Paul. What does it mean to be of both European and Indigenous descent? The works of eight Latin artists from the artist collective Grupo Soap del Corazón are displayed on the exterior of the museum’s ground-level and skyway entrance. The M opens its doors for guided tours at 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. with independent curator Billy G. Franklin, who will lead visitors through the exhibit in English and Spanish. Afterwards, the museum will host screen printing on fabric using designs created by Grupo Soap artists. Leave with a small patch for your favorite jacket or t-shirt.
9 pm. to 2 a.m.: “Mangoes are Memories” at Springboard for the Arts, 262 University Ave. West. Audiences are invited to share their memories with a mango tree by writing them down or speaking them into a recorded soundscape. Also at Springboard, “Community Love & Friendship” presents first and second-generation Hmong immigrants Pang Foua Xiong, Mai Vang, Suzanne Thao and Sandy Lo as they showcase the centuries-old Hmong embroidery practice of Paaj Ntaub (“pan-dow”) — needlework incorporating symbolic images and codes evoking family, nature, love, perseverance and folklore. Ready to break out the goth/ambient/trance moves? Follow the red velvet rope to the elevator and hit the vampire club’s dance floor for “From Dusk till Dark: Waves in the Night.”
9 pm. to 2 a.m.: “Library After Dark” at Rondo Community Library, 461 Dale St. N. Families are invited to participate in a variety of kid-friendly art projects. Also at the library, “Rooted in Rondo” will showcases youth-produced documentary shorts and audio pieces exploring the histories, legacies and future of St. Paul’s historic Rondo neighborhood.
9 pm. to 2 a.m.: “Drive-in Movie Extravaganza” at Victoria Theater Arts Center, 825 University Ave. West. Cardboard art cars will help recreate the feel of a drive-in movie in front of a shadow puppet screen. Festival-goers are invited to sit in an art car or become part of the show themselves by going behind the shadow screen and picking their own genre-specific theme song and puppets. Professional puppeteers will also deliver performances throughout the night. If you’re ready to get some paint on your hands, the “Start at Home” interactive art exhibit invites participants to paint a picture of positive change with the Mino Oski Ain Dah Yung center and the Native Youth Arts Collective. A “Post Office to the Ancestors” invites audiences to write letters to those they’ve lost or feel separated from.
2 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.: A closing ceremony at Raspberry Island is themed “ingiw mekwendamowaad ziibi: the ones who remember the river.” A large-scale installation of two cloth rivers are meant to replicate the Mississippi and Minnesota rivers. Visitors can journey along the rivers and interact with teachings about water as Native artists paint stories on the cloth paths, sing songs of gratitude and embody the water’s movement.
More information is online at 2022.NorthernSpark.org.
