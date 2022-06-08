Connect with us

Blockchain

Solana Retraced 8% On The Chart, Is It Eyeing $30?

Published

43 seconds ago

on

Solana
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Solana plummeted substantially over the last 24 hours and was inching towards its crucial support line. The technical outlook of the coin continued to reflect bearishness. Few days ago though, the coin had attempted to bring the bulls back.

At the current moment, SOL was back to trading near the August 2021 level. Buyers also left the market as the bulls were defeated. Price of the coin has now found support on the $38 price mark. With the bears exerting pressure and causing sellers to dominate the market, Solana might again fail to sustain above the $38 price mark.

Major resistance for the coin continues to await at $44 and if SOL regains the bullish vigour then the coin might witness continued upside over the immediate trading sessions. The global cryptocurrency market cap today was at $1.29 Trillion, with a 2.6% negative change in the last 24 hours.

Solana Price Analysis: One Day Chart

Solana was priced at $39 on the one day chart | Source: SOLUSD on TradingView

SOL was trading at $39 at press time, it managed to remain above the $38 support level. With the bears that are back, it could be possible that Solana targets falling below the immediate support line. Closest support line after the $38 mark was at $34.

With the coin forming a descending triangle that signifies bearishness, SOL could also aim the $30 price support line. Considering Bitcoin also slightly retraced on the chart, market weakness could be a reason why Solana’s upward movement could be stalled.

Overhead resistance for the coin stood at $44, breaking past which the altcoin may encounter another resistance at $59. The volume of the coin traded in the last session had decreased and was red in colour. This meant bearishness on charts.

Technical Analysis

Solana
Solana witnessed decline in the number of buyers on the one day chart | Source: SOLUSD on TradingView

The altcoin was oversold in the past week, from that scenario, at press time the coin was above the oversold region. Despite being above the oversold region, the coin witnessed heavy selling pressure owing to the recent fall.

The Relative Strength Index noted a downtick signalling a dearth of buyers in the market. The price of SOL was seen below the 20-SMA line which meant that sellers were driving the price momentum in the market.

Continued selling momentum will only strengthen the negative price action, however, a push with continuous demand can send Solana above the 20-SMA line.

Related Reading | Short Position Piling Up, Could This Hint At The Next Bitcoin Move?

Solana
Solana flashed a buy signal on the one day chart | Source: SOLUSD on TradingView

The technicals have painted a mixed signal with the indicators more inclined towards the bears on the chart. The Chaikin Money Flow which indicates the capital outflows and inflows continued to remain below the half-line.

This meant that capital outflows exceeded the inflows despite an uptick on the CMF. Another bullish signal would be the Awesome Oscillator flashing green signal bars.

The indicator is concerned with depicting price momentum and a possible reversal in the same.

The green signal bars were indicative of a buy signal. If buyers follow the signal then bulls could witness some relief on the chart.

Related Reading | Solana Below $40 Amidst Network Outage, Are The Bears Back?

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

How A Morning Star Reversal Could Awaken The Bitcoin Bull Run

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 8, 2022

By

bitcoin morning star
google news

It is a stretch to say Bitcoin is bullish, but what if bulls were simply resting after a tough “evening” and are just about ready for a new “morning?” A potential, high timeframe bullish Japanese candlestick reversal pattern called a morning star could be predicting just that.

Here is a closer look at the potential reversal signal and the conditions necessary for confirmation of bullish upside.

A “Morning Star” Could Jump Start A Bullish Reversal

Bitcoin has been in a brutal downtrend since November 2021. After a full month of extreme fear in the crypto market and some of the most frightening macro conditions ever, few are ready to buy until clearer signs of a reversal.

An early sign could be here, representing the early rise of each new day. The signal is called a morning star reversal pattern, and is a three-candle bullish reversal pattern according to the study of Japanese candlesticks.

The use of Japanese candlesticks was developed by 18th century Japanese rice trader, Munehisa Homma. It wasn’t popularized in the West until Steve Nison published Japanese Candlestick Charting Techniques in the early 90s. Since then, they have become an important weapon in a technical analyst’s arsenal when used in combination with indicators, patterns, trend lines, and more.

Related Reading | Hammer Time: The Bullish Signal That Could Save Bitcoin

A morning star setup is potentially forming on 2-week BTCUSD charts, suggesting that a powerful bullish reversal in Bitcoin could be brewing.

The current candle must close above the upper black horizontal line | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Backing Up A Bullish Bitcoin With Technicals

A prerequisite for a morning star to form, is a downtrend. Bitcoin has been in free fall for what feels like an eternity.  A morning star reversal is characterized as having a large black (or red) down candle, followed by a doji. According to Investopedia, the “middle candle of the morning star captures a moment of market indecision where the bears begin to give way to bulls.”

Doji represent indecision in the market. After the doji is formed, bulls surprise bears with an white (or green) upward candle nearly as strong as the down candle, erasing the final phase of the downtrend in a flash. The pattern is only confirmed when completed, and suggests that the next three to five candles should be in bulls’ favor. Since this is a 2-week timeframe, that gives bulls as much as six to ten more weeks of bull market in an ideal scenario.

BTCUSD_2022-06-07_19-02-57

Technicals and extreme fear could set the stage for a reversal | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The opposite of a morning star is an evening star, which put bulls to bed for the last several months after it was confirmed (red box). The morning star (green box) is forming just outside the trading range, much like the evening star pattern.

Related Reading | This Expanding Triangle Pattern Could Be The Last Hope For Bitcoin Bulls

Candlestick setups of such nature should be supported by other technicals. In the chart above, price came back down to retest the 2-week Supertrend line, right where such a reversal could be forming. Bitcoin might also be completing an expanding triangle pattern ahead of a wave 5 thrust to new highs. But to get there, Bitcoin has to blast through some of the most bearish macro sentiment the world has ever seen.

Could this morning star be the signal that brings bulls a new dawn?

Follow @TonySpilotroBTC on Twitter or join the TonyTradesBTC Telegram for exclusive daily market insights and technical analysis education. Please note: Content is educational and should not be considered investment advice.

Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

A Look Inside MicroStrategy’s $2.4 Billion Loan Used To Buy Bitcoin

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 8, 2022

By

MicroStrategy
google news

Software firm MicroStrategy has cemented its position as a major Bitcoin player with its numerous large purchases. The company which is valued at $1 billion had put a significant portion of its own funds into buying BTC but the majority of the money used to purchase all of the bitcoin had been from loans. These loans which include convertible notes, senior secured loans, and bitcoin-backed loans account for $2.4 billion of its $3.97 billion BTC purchases.

How The Loans Look

MicroStrategy had used convertible notes to fund a good portion of its bitcoin holdings. These notes are converted into stock of the company when they mature. So basically, they are a payment towards future stock ownership of the software company. The convertible notes make up $1.75 billion which are pegged at a 0% to 0.75% interest rate. Making up by far the largest part of the loans MicroStrategy has taken out to buy bitcoin.

The other loans are much lesser compared to the convertible notes. An example is the senior secure loans. Data shows that MicroStrategy had only taken $500 million in these senior secured loans to purchase bitcoin. These, however, carry a higher interest rate at 6.1%.

Related Reading | Bullish: Bitcoin Marks First Green Weekly Close After Two Months In The Red

Lastly, MicroStrategy had also secured bitcoin-backed loans. These loans were first-of-its-kind loans when they were taken out by the software company. The $205 million was also used to purchase more BTC with an interest rate of around 4%.

The Bitcoin-backed loan carries the possibility of a potential margin call, as noted by the CFO. However, this is only possible if the price of BTC were to drop significantly from this point to $21,000 and below. Given current prices, there is still a long way to go before this becomes an issue. Nevertheless, the possibility of this has sparked fear in investors and MicroStrategy’s stock price has taken a hit in the last couple of weeks.

| Source: BTUCSD on TradingView.com

CEO Michael Saylor has assured investors to not worry about this though as the company has more than enough BTC to serve as collateral for its bitcoin-backed loans were prices to ever fall this low.

MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Holdings

MicroStrategy remains the public company with the largest bitcoin holdings in the world with more than 129,000 BTC to its name. The total entry price of the BTC is $3.97 billion and at current prices, the software company is losing money as its 129,218 BTC is valued at $3.87 billion.

Related Reading | El Salvador Postpones Bitcoin Bonds A Second Time, Here’s Why

The company had used about $1.57 billion from the proceeds of its business to purchase BTC. The rest of it had all been financed by various types of loans, as stated above. Nevertheless, the company has been vocal about its decision to not sell any of its BTC and plans to hold it for the long term. Its holdings see it holding 0.615% of the total circulating bitcoin supply.

MicroStrategy’s bitcoin play is not all roses given that its bitcoin-backed loans carry the risk of a margin call that could reduce its position and the value of its holdings. However, if bitcoin were to go on another bull rally and reach $100,000 as predicted by a lot of industry experts, the software company could quickly become one of the most valuable companies in the world.

Featured image from BitcoinSensus, chart from TradingView.com

Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet… 

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Bitcoin Drop Below $30K Sheds $80 Billion From Crypto Mark

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 8, 2022

By

Bitcoin
google news

As the effects of the recent bloodbath in the crypto market started vanishing, the fledgling Bitcoin, after a long time, reached near the $32,000 level yesterday. But again, it failed to hold above $30,000.

Following nine red weekly candles, BTC retested $31,700 in the first green week on June 06 and then plummeted sharply in the next 24 hours at $29,000. Fortunately, BTC’s price is rising again and currently trading above $31,000. The fall of the fledging coin leads altcoins to face dumps, too, mainly affecting the prices of SOL, AVAX, and BNB.

Related Reading | Institutional Investors Refocus On Bitcoin As Market Losses Intensifies

Continuos price drops, which nearly declined the asset by over 6%, signified that investors were taking profits after a long-lasting bearish trend.

In the prior uptrend of BTC price in the last days of May, the Bitcoin bulls pushed the price upward to the $32,000 level from $30,000. A day after claiming the new high, BTC fell around $29,000 again on the next day.

Again, seeing an uptrend in the price for the past few days, the digital asset started to lose its value on June 07. However, in the previous weekly green candle, BTC’s price remained above and beneath $30,000.

When the most recent downtrend started, Bitcoin’s value bounced below $32,000. At a time when investors were expecting another leg up, it continued falling and lost around $3,000 from its value in just hours. Investors started to liquidate their assets, which further dropped the price to $29,000.

Bitcoin’s price continues rising dramatically and now trades above $31,000. | Source: BTC/USD price chart from TradingView.com

Bitcoin Is Bullish Again?

At the time of writing this news, BTC’s price has been fastly retaking its position above the $31,000 level again. The previous sharp drop that came yesterday resulted in BTC’s market cap reaching $565 billion, but the cryptocurrency still had more than 46% dominance over altcoins.

Also, altcoins performed well in the market before the Bitcoin price decreased aggressively. The second biggest coin by market cap, Ethereum (ETH), hit significant gains, reaching its value near $1,900. 

Benefiting from the BTC price booms, it managed to regain its value to some extent and currently fluctuates above $1,850 and is still down by over 8%.

BNB, facing the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) investigation over the platform’s possible illegal sale of an unregistered security when it launched its initial coin offering (ICO). BNB lost 9% of its value following the BTC drop, bringing the BNB’s value under $300.

Polkadot, Solana, Cardano, and Avalanche followed similar drops. Similarly, other cryptos that turned red with larger cap-alts include Ripple, Tron, and Dogecoin. More digital assets that took losses are THORChain, Aave, and many more.

Related Reading | Glassnode: Bitcoin Long-Term Holders Own 90% Of Supply In Profit

The crypto market cap has ultimately experienced a decrease of $80 billion in one day, bringing the figure to $1.2 trillion. Bitcoin showed a positive correlation with equities. Nasdaq futures saw a 0.95% decline and Bitcoin plummeted to $29,000 from $31,700.

Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap Add to Home Screen
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Chrome
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.