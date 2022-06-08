News
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Episode 6: June 9 Release, Time, Where To Watch And More
Although there are only five episodes so far, the new Voot series is gaining popularity. The plot and acting in this new science fiction adventure series are excellent.
Everyone is eagerly looking forward to the next episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which just aired. And people who haven’t seen it yet. Here is all the information you need to start watching the series.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Episode 6 Release Date
The last episode of Star Trek aired on June 2, 2022. After witnessing the fifth episode, people are excited to see what happens in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds episode 6. Episode 6 of Star Trek: Strange New World will be released on June 9, 2022.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Plot
Strange New Worlds is a brand-new Star Trek narrative for those who haven’t watched any of the others, such as Picard. First, however, you should be aware of a few facts concerning the Star Trek world. First, the show’s primary character, Captain Pike, was Star Trek’s first captain. He starred in “The Cage,” the premiere episode of The Original Series, which was recorded in 1965 but did not broadcast until released on home video in 1986.
The famed Captain James T. Kirk, portrayed by William Shatner, then assumed command. Pike, injured in a tragic accident, appeared in a farewell double-bill amid season 1. When things go awry with fan-favorite Lieutenant Spock, Pike is allowed to live out his life pain-free on the planet Talos IV from the year 2267 forward.
What Difference Does This Make?
Strange New Worlds takes set around 2257, between Pike’s travels in Discovery’s second season and his last days in The Original Series, so there’s a lot of territory to cover and few parallels, which we believe bodes well for some out-of-the-borg-cube thinking.
Strange New Worlds co-creator Akiva Goldsman has said that the show would be nearly completely made up of episodes, so fans of The Next Generation and Voyager should be forewarned. He also said there would be “space to meet new aliens, see new spacecraft, and learn about other civilizations.” What is the one item that can destabilize the episode structure? Characters’ backstories
The teasers that have been released provide a few indications as to what to anticipate. The artwork and video depict Pike’s transition from his ideal house in the Mojave desert to Enterprise’s bridge. We know that he will be accompanied by Science Officer Spock and First Officer “Number One,” whose true name is Una Chin-Riley.
In addition, some well-known legacy characters return, including Nyota Uhura (played by Nichelle Nichols in The Original Series and Thandi Newton in films set in an alternative timeline released in 2009, 2013, and 2016) and Nurse Chapel, who assisted Dr. McCoy in the sickbay on The Original Series.
What We’re Waiting For?
We’re especially enthusiastic about the new Chief of Security, La’an Noonien-Singh, whose surname will conjure up images of Ceti eels (picture hard-skinned killer leeches) and one of the finest space fights in Star Trek, if not science fiction cinema history. Of course, it remains to be revealed if she is linked to Khan Noonien Singh.
The show’s most notorious villain, and a genetically created superhuman, but it’s an intriguing idea. (To be clear, we’re discussing Khan from Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan, not Khan from Star Trek: Into Darkness.)
Where To Watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds?
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is a program available on Paramount+. Membership is required to see all of the previous and new episodes.
Due to the internet, people may now watch any drama series on the internet at any time and from any location.
The post Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Episode 6: June 9 Release, Time, Where To Watch And More appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Orlando Magic pre-draft profile: Colorado State’s David Roddy
The Orlando Magic, owners of the Nos. 1, 32 and 35 picks in the NBA draft, will have multiple chances to add to their roster on June 23.
After kicking off a rebuild in March 2021, the Magic already have significant young talent. Orlando has nine players who were drafted in the first round since 2017 signed to contracts for the 2022-23 season.
Nonetheless, the Magic have clear needs after finishing 2021-22 with a 22-60 record.
As the roster stands, Orlando needs a 3-and-D wing/forward — with an emphasis on reliable 3-point shooting — who has good size and length for their position. The Magic also could use another big/center, depending on what happens with Mo Bamba’s restricted free agency.
After taking a step forward in their pre-draft evaluations during the mid-May NBA draft combine in Chicago, the Magic are hosting prospects for workouts ahead of the draft.
This story is part of a series on players the Magic either interviewed or worked out in Orlando:
David Roddy (Colorado State)
Height: 6-foot-6 | Weight: 261 pounds | Age: 21 | Wingspan: 6-foot-11 1/2
2021-22 averages: 19.2 points (57.1% from the field — 62% on 2s, 43.8% on 3s), 7.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks.
Connection: Worked out for the Magic on May 25
Note: Just because a player is working out for a team doesn’t mean they’re a target to be drafted. A team not working out a prospect also doesn’t mean they won’t draft them. Six pre-draft prospects are allowed on the court at a time and aren’t allowed on the court with NBA players. Some players sought feedback from NBA teams ahead of the June 1 deadline college players had to decide whether they’ll stay in the draft or withdraw and keep any remaining collegiate eligibility.
The buzz: Roddy, who improved his production and scoring efficiency every season since joining Colorado State in 2019, was named the Mountain West Player of the Year for 2021-22. He led the Rams to the NCAA tournament this past season, their first appearance since 2013. Roddy was named first-team All-Mountain West twice (2021, ‘22).
Scouting report: Big wing who excels as a shot creator. Has a quick first step and is light on his feet when getting to the rim. Good use of spin moves and fadeaways to create his own shot from the post or wing. Can post up smaller guards/wings. Unselfish passer with good vision, especially from the post. Makes good reads even when doubled and knows how to manipulate defenses with his scoring gravity to create passing lanes. His 3-point accuracy improved (19.5% as a freshman, 27.8% as a sophomore). Hard to move in the post defensively because of size. Uses verticality and length well when defending the interior or in the post. Although his size helps him in various ways, it may be slowing him down as a one-on-one perimeter defender. He’ll have to prove his outside shooting uptick is real.
Fit: Roddy would likely have to battle Chuma Okeke and Franz Wagner for playing time, in addition to the other players who’ll get minutes at power forward. He could play alongside most of Orlando’s frontcourt players. Slimming down and improving his lateral quickness would help him get more minutes at small forward. He has a versatile offensive skillset that may be worth taking a chance on. Roddy’s projected to be taken in the second round and should be available for the Magic with either of their later picks.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Side Hustle Season 2 Episode 18: June 9 Release, Time, Where To Watch And More
Side Hustle is an American buddy comedy series. Dave Malkoff created it. It first premiered on Nickelodeon on the 7th of November, 2020. The show is set in the town of Altoonisburg. We follow three characters, Lex, Presley, and Munchy, who are in trouble after getting into a slight situation with Munchy’s father, who happens to be a principal.
The kids are forced to develop innovative ways to earn money to pay off whatever they owe. They get the help of their siblings to help them land small jobs and keep track of their earnings.
What Time Does The Episode Drop?
The new episode drops at 7:30 p.m. New York time. We expect to see it air on television around that slot. It follows a similar release time to the previous episodes of the season.
Where To Watch?
Side Hustle Season 2 is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. Season 1 is also available for streaming here.
What Is Side Hustle All About?
Set in Altoonisburg, three friends, Presley, Lex, and Munchy, find themselves in a rather uncanny situation after an accident that breaks a boat owned by Munchy’sMunchy’s father, Principal Tedward. Desperate to get the money to pay back the damages, the friends enlist the help of Fisher, Presley’sPresley’s tech-savvy younger brother.
He creates for them an app called “Kid-DING” that connects them with people who need help with small jobs. Unfortunately, Munchy’s older brother Jaget keeps track of their payments, so the three of them must do whatever job turns up, no matter how crazy it is.
Episode 18’s Story
Episode 18 shows us Lex, Munchy, and Presley getting into Janet’sJanet’s entourage for a movie premiere in Hollywood. They’reThey’re excited about it and think they can knock it out of the park. Of course, the pay will go back to fixing the damages to the boat, but as long as it settles their debt, there’s always a reason to do the job.
Besides, who wants to pass up a chance to work at a Hollywood movie premiere? Not them, that’s for sure! Follow them around as they trot behind Jaget and the crew learning new things and discovering new talent, all while getting exposed to the world of showbiz. It’sIt’s something they can always consider on a later date to take up professionally.
The Cast
Side Hustle casts Jules LeBlanc as Lex, Jayden Bartels as Presly, Isaiah Crews as Munchy, Michel Berg as Fisher, and Jacques Chevelle as Jaget.
Other characters include Daryl C. Brown as Tedward, Kurt Ela as Alan, Matthew Sato as Spenders, Lilimar as Buckles, Reyn Doi as Horrigan, Matte Martinez as Ty, and Leah Mei Gold as Gloria.
The show has also featured a few notable guest stars like Eric Allan Kramer as Briles, Kensington Tallman as Ruby, Terry Crews as Nedward, and Darci Lynne as The Wombat.
With a completely decked out cast, it’sit’s no secret why the show was such a hit. It is a must-watch if you’re into a light comedy-drama type show.
The post Side Hustle Season 2 Episode 18: June 9 Release, Time, Where To Watch And More appeared first on Gizmo Story.
House televised hearings on U.S. Capitol attack begin Thursday night; here’s what to know
Nearly a year since its inception, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol will go public with its findings starting this week as lawmakers hope to show the American public how democracy came to the brink of disaster as a mob supporting then-President Donald Trump sought to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
The series of hearings that will take place over the next several weeks begin with a prime-time session Thursday night in which the nine-member panel plans to give an overview of its 11-month investigation. More than 1,000 people have been interviewed by the panel, and only snippets of that testimony have been revealed to the public, mostly through court filings.
What you need to know ahead of the hearing:
WHEN WILL THE HEARING TAKE PLACE?
The first of six hearings is set to go live at 7 p.m. Minnesota time on Thursday. It will take place in a large House office building in the U.S. Capitol complex. Lawmakers plan to have witnesses testify and to display a series of never-before-seen images and exhibits relating to the lead-up to the insurrection and the attack itself.
HOW TO WATCH THE HEARING
Several major networks and cable news programs are expected to carry the first hearing live in its prime-time slot. The committee is also expected to live-stream it on C-SPAN and on its YouTube page. Fox News has said it will not televise the hearings. Instead, live news coverage will be left to Fox Business, a sister network with much smaller viewership.
WHO IS TESTIFYING?
By Wednesday, the select committee had yet to publicly announce who is expected to testify Thursday. But The Associated Press has been able to independently confirm that British filmmaker Nick Quested, who recorded members of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group as they stormed the building, and Caroline Edwards, a U.S. Capitol Police officer who was seriously injured in the attack, will be among the witnesses.
The public hearing, unlike other committee hearings, will be a mixture of traditional testimony as well as a multimedia presentation.
The panel also has heard from a wide range of witnesses, including from Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner — both senior presidential advisers on Jan. 6, 2021 — and Cassidy Hutchinson, a staffer for Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, The Washington Post reported.
It has also met with Ali Alexander, who helped organize the “Stop the Steal” rally held that day near the White House, according to The New York Times.
House Republicans asked or compelled to provide information to the committee have refused. These include House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Mo Brooks of Alabama and Andy Biggs of Arizona. All of them, according to the committee, possess information relevant to the investigation.
OTHER KEY FIGURES IN THE PROBE
Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani and several members of his legal team; Bernie Kerik, a former New York City police commissioner who worked with Giuliani after the election to gather evidence of fraud and gave the committee a lengthy deposition; Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn; his former attorney Sidney Powell and former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne, who helped bankroll an effort to gather evidence of election fraud.
John C. Eastman, a conservative attorney and former law professor, wrote memos that laid out how Trump could stay in power, and former White House adviser Peter Navarro, who said in his book and interviews that he was involved in an “operation” to keep Trump in office by getting Congress to reject the results of the 2020 election, has refused to speak with the committee. The House voted to hold him in contempt for refusing to comply with its subpoena.
MEMBERS OF THE PANEL
Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.
Thompson, the chairman of the committee, is known on Capitol Hill for his bipartisan relationships and patient but dogged demeanor. He has managed to keep the committee publicly united on the investigation and largely avoided any behind-the-scenes disagreements from becoming public, including discussions over whether to call Donald Trump to testify.
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.
Cheney, the vice chairwoman of the committee, is one of two Republicans asked to serve on the panel by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy opted not to participate. Pelosi had rejected some of his initial recommendations.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.
Kinzinger, the other Republican to vote to create the committee, was also asked by Pelosi to serve on the panel. Kinzinger is not running for re-election, but Cheney is. Both have fallen out of favor with the party for participating in the committee.
Other members: Reps. Zoe Lofgren, Adam B. Schiff and Pete Aguilar of California, Elaine Luria of Virginia, Stephanie Murphy of Florida and Jamie Raskin of Maryland. All are Democrats.
“The American people, I think, know a great deal already. They’ve seen a number of bombshells already. There’s a great deal they haven’t seen,” Schiff said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “But perhaps most important is the public hasn’t seen it woven together, how one thing led to another, how one line of effort to overturn the election led to another and ultimately led to terrible violence, the first nonpeaceful transfer of power in our history,”
WHAT WILL THE HEARING ENTAIL?
The first hearing is expected to be a table-setter for the rest of the subsequent hearings. The committee, composed of seven Democrats and two Republicans, plans to lay out several areas of information it has gathered throughout its investigation. Lawmakers are also expected to focus part of the first hearing on far-right extremists who broke into the Capitol that day.
The panel’s probe has so far been divided into a series of focus areas, including the efforts by Trump and his allies to cast doubt on the election results and halt the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory; the financing and organizing of rallies in Washington that took place before the attack; security failures by Capitol Police and federal agencies; and the actions of the rioters themselves.
WILL THERE BE NEW DETAILS ABOUT THE INSURRECTION?
Several members of the committee have promised new and explosive information to arise from the public hearings, but it remains unclear what that will entail. The hearings are expected to be exhaustive but not the final word from the committee. It plans to release subsequent reports on its findings, including recommendations on legislative reforms, ahead of the midterm elections.
THE POLITICS
With Democrats defending narrow majorities in Congress, some lawmakers and candidates view this as an invaluable moment to refocus the public’s attention on the violence of that day — and what they consider persistent threats to democracy. But polling shows U.S. adults are more interested in personal issues like surging grocery and gas prices.
Despite such concerns, some Democrats and their allies plan to go forward with an election-year message highlighting the insurrection. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is considering spending money on advertising this fall specifically targeting Republicans who participated in the siege, declined to condemn it or promoted Trump’s lies about widespread voter fraud costing him the election.
This report includes information from the Los Angeles Times, New York Daily News and CQ Rollcall.
