The Family Chantel: What Is It About? Where To Watch It Online?

Share Pin 0 Shares

The Family Chantel series is about Chantel Everett and Pedro, who became the fan’s favorite when they appeared in the “90 Day Fiance” series. The series The Family Chantel was first premiered on the 22nd of July 2019.

After seeing good reviews, the series was renewed for season 2, which got premiered on the 12th of October 2020, then the season 3 was seen premiering on the 11th of October 2021, the season 4 was premiered on the 6th of June 2022, and we will get to see new episodes of The Family Chantel every week. The Family Chantel comes from the house of TLC.

What Is It About?

The Family Chantel is a Family Drama genre series about the couple Chantel and Pedro. They fell head over heels for each other when they went on a vacation to the Dominican Republic. Chantel and Pedro decide to get engaged secretly, and Pedro then decides to move to Atlanta, Georgia, on a K-1 Visa.

However, the couple, Chantel and Pedro, decides to stay together. The Family Chantel show is a documentary about the couple who first made their appearance on 90 Days Fiance. They also appeared in the series sequel named 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

As we discussed above, the couple Chantel and Pedro are engaged secretly and try to handle the family drama. Still, Chantel recently posted on her social media, which strongly indicates that the couple is on the verge of breaking their relationship with each other; which might put a full stop to their married life. But we don’t know it for sure it’s just a speculation of fans. We can’t say it for sure until The Family Chantel season 4, which will be premiering its first episode on the 6th of June 2022.

Chantel’s recent social media promotion post on her Instagram profile about an Atlanta-based sportswear company, she was seen dancing with her fans in the promotion video; many are trolling and complaining about Chantel’s stiff dance moves; while some fans have noticed that she was not wearing a her engagement ring on her hand.

The speculation on the couple of Chantel and Pierdo has been in debate for a long time; so we can’t say anything as we don’t have a concrete base about what happened between the couple.

If you ask us, we say we should not jump to any conclusions as of now without watching The Family Chantel season 4. So what do you guys think about the breakup rumors? Do you believe they are right? Or do you disagree and believe that Chantel and Pedro are the end game?

Where To Watch It Online?

The Family Chantel is available to stream by either renting it or buying it on Apple iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, Vudu, and Google Play.

The post The Family Chantel: What Is It About? Where To Watch It Online? appeared first on Gizmo Story.