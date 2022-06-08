Blockchain
The Metaverse industry continues to struggle while $NXTT continues its rally
The crypto market has been facing a rough time over the past few months. The majority of assets have been in a bearish trend, following the broader market sentiment. Some have managed to weather the storm better than others.
Let’s compare and contrast the two digital assets, $SAND and $NXTT.
Comparing Performance
The Sandbox ($SAND) has been one of the hardest-hit tokens amidst this crypto downturn. The Sandbox, a gaming project that aims to create a blockchain-based virtual world, has seen its token price drop from $6 at the start of the year to under $1.30, as of writing, representing a nearly 80% loss.
Meanwhile, $NXTT, the token behind Next Earth, has maintained relative stability throughout the bear market and is down just around 38% year-to-date.
NXTT launched at around $0.001 in late January, and now sits at around $0.0034, and was recently at $0.004.
In the meantime, many other altcoins, particularly small-cap altcoins and ICO tokens, have seen their prices plummet by 80% or more. So, while $NXTT is down from its peak, it’s actually one of the better-performing altcoins in this market downturn.
Comparing The Projects
On the surface, both The Sandbox and Next Earth have a lot in common. Both are projects that are focusing on building a virtual world on the blockchain. However, that’s where the similarity ends.
The Sandbox is focused on user-generated content and gaming experiences. Next Earth, on the other hand, focuses on building a virtual world that is a replica of our own planet, where users can truly own unique virtual land.
Next Earth is bringing an ethos of total decentralization and equity to the metaverse, in stark contrast to the likes of Facebook’s Meta, which is being built on centralized infrastructure. This ethos is represented in their commitment to donating 10% of all proceeds to environmental initiatives, which means that over $1 million have already been donated to ocean cleanups and other worthy causes.
The Future of NXTT
Next Earth has an extensive and thorough roadmap that aims to realize the project’s vision in the coming years. The team is composed of experienced professionals with a proven track record in the tech industry.
One key element is Next Earth’s positioning as a platform-as-a-service (PaaS). This will allow developers to build on top of the Next Earth infrastructure and create their own applications and experiences.
Further, the project is moving more closely towards becoming a DAO, with plans to decentralize most decision-making to the community in the future.
All in all, Next Earth is a project that is well worth keeping an eye on. They have a strong team, a clear vision, and are making great progress towards becoming the leading player in the virtual world space.
The Takeaway
In the current market conditions, it’s clear that $NXTT is outperforming the Metaverse industry. But more importantly, Next Earth is a project that is laser-focused on solving some of the most pressing problems in the space. From their commitment to decentralization and equity to their efforts to build a replica of our own planet, Next Earth is a project that is worth paying attention to.
Animoca Brands Holds Digital Assets Reserves Worth $5 Billion
- The company has made over $721 million in token and non-fiat sales in the last 7 months.
- Recent achievements include Animoca Brands’ collaboration with Yuga Labs.
Animoca Brands, the Hong Kong-based digital entertainment and crypto games publisher, revealed its prominent unaudited financial figures in the last seven months. The firm is the parent company of The Sandbox game. In January, Liberty City Ventures led a fundraising round for Animoca Brands that valued the company at more than $5 billion. The Winklevoss twins and George Soros’ Fund Management were other investors in the round.
$1.5 Billion Spent on 340 Projects
As announced by Animoca Brands, the company has made over $721 million in token and non-fiat sales in the last seven months alone. A cash balance of about $98 million and cryptocurrency holdings in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USDC, USDT, and Binance’s BUSD were included in the firm’s other revenue during the same time. Over 340 projects, including Colossal, Axie Infinity, OpenSea, Dapper Labs (NBA Top Shot), Yield Guild Games (Harmony), Alien Worlds, and Star Atlas, the business spent over $1.5 billion.
As of April 30, 2022, the firm’s digital asset holdings totaled $659 million worth of undisclosed third-party tokens. The company reported a further $4.2 billion in digital assets reserves as being kept off-balance sheet. SAND, QUIDD, PRIMATE, REVV, TOWER, and GMEE are just a few Animoca Brands tokens held in these vaults.
Recent achievements include Animoca Brands’ collaboration with Yuga Labs. This company created Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) on the metaverse gaming project known as The Otherside, as well as the creation of ApeCoin (APE), the governance token that powers the ApeDAO. Aside from portfolio investments and collaborations, the business owns many blockchain gaming firms, including The Sandbox, Gamee, Blowfish Studios and Grease Monkey Games, which provide additional income.
Bitcoin (BTC) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: June 8
- On June 08, the bullish BTC price analysis is at $31522.
- BTC’s bearish market price analysis for June 08, 2022, is $26739.5.
- Bitcoin’s MA shows a downward trend.
In Bitcoin Perpetual Future (BTC) price analysis on June 08, 2022, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of BTC to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
A perpetual contract is similar to a futures contract, which allows a person to buy or sell an asset at a predetermined date for a specified price. Perpetual contracts are gaining popularity in crypto because they allow traders to hold leveraged positions without the burden of an expiration date.
Bitcoin (BTC)
Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin (BTC) operates free of any central control or the oversight of banks or governments. Instead, it relies on peer-to-peer software and cryptography. A public ledger records all Bitcoin transactions and copies are held on servers worldwide. Every transaction is publicly broadcast to the network and shared from node to node. Every ten minutes or so these transactions are collected together by miners into a group called a block and added permanently to the blockchain.
Bitcoin can be exchanged for cash just like any asset. There are numerous cryptocurrency exchanges online where people can do this but transactions can also be carried out in person or over any communications platform, allowing even small businesses to accept Bitcoin.
When Bitcoin was first launched it was possible almost instantaneously to mine a coin using even a basic computer. Miners also choose which transactions to bundle into a block, so fees of varying amounts are added by the sender as an incentive.
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis
BTC price analysis on June 08, 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.
A horizontal channel or sideways trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. It consists of at least four contact points. this is because it needs at least two lows to connect, as well as two highs. Buying and selling pressure is equal, and the prevailing direction of price action is sideways. Horizontal channels form in periods of price consolidation. Buying and selling forces are similar in a horizontal channel until a breakout or breakdown occurs.
Currently, the price of BTC is $29,924.77. If the pattern continues, the price of BTC might reach the resistance level of $31,522 and the buy level of BTC is $30,022. If the trend reverses, then the price of BTC may fall to $28,577.5, and the sell level of BTC is $26,739.5.
Bitcoin (BTC) Moving Average
The BTC’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.
Currently, BTC is in a bearish state. Notably, the BTC price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and lies at 200 MA (long-term). Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of BTC at any time.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Ethereum Holds Crucial Support, Why Hopes of Fresh Rally Is Intact
Ethereum remained well bid above the $1,720 support against the US Dollar. ETH recovered losses, but it is still facing hurdles near the $1,850 zone.
- Ethereum remained well bid above the $1,720 support zone.
- The price is now trading below $1,800 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,840 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair might start a steady increase if there is a clear move above the $1,850 resistance zone.
Ethereum Price Remains Stable
Ethereum remained well bid above the $1,700 level and near the $1,720 support zone. A base was formed near $1,720 and there was a fresh increase.
The price gained pace for a move above the $1,800 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was a clear move above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,918 swing high to $1,725 low.
The price spiked above the $1,850 resistance zone. However, the bears remained active near the $1,865 level. Ether failed to clear the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,918 swing high to $1,725 low.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,840 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $1,830 level. The next major resistance is near the $1,850 and $1,865 levels. A clear move above the $1,865 resistance might start a fresh increase. In the stated case, the price could revisit $1,920. Any more gains might set the pace for a move towards $2,000.
Fresh Decline in ETH?
If ethereum fails to rise above the $1,865 resistance, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,770 zone.
The next major support is near the $1,720 level. A clear move below the $1,720 level might spark a major decline. The next major support might be $1,680. Any more losses could send the price towards the $1,600 level in the near term.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,720
Major Resistance Level – $1,865
