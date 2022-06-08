News
The Offer Episode 9: June 9 Release, Time, Where To Watch it, and More
It is an American short series based on the advancement and creation of Francis Ford Coppola’s corner New York City gangbanger film The Godfather (1972) for Paramount Pictures. The series was released on April 28, 2022, on Paramount and is scheduled to run for 10 episodes until June 16, 2022.
Cast
Every character has a great impact on the series altogether. The actors did a fantastic job bringing a reflection of reality through their characters. It stars Miles Teller as Albert S. Ruddy, Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola, Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn, Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo as, and Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt.
Release Time And Date
The Offer episode 9 is released on June 9, 2022. The series gained immense popularity in quite a short time. The alluring storyline makes the fans more excited.
Where To Watch It?
The Offer, created by Micheal Tolkin, premiered its first episode on April 28, 2022, on Paramount+. This series is available on Voot Subscription. It is also available on the subsidiaries of Paramount+. So the Voot user can stream with all pleasure and fun.
What Is Episode 9 All About?
The upcoming episode is about Francis dealing with the producers and trying to gain their consent. In the upcoming episode, Francis seems to be narrating the story of The Godfather.
The promo of episode 9 begins with AL Ruddy recommending that Francis he should help Puzo in finishing the script. It is also seen as Francis meeting and joining some men in the restaurant and depicts the story of The Godfather. The story of the Godfather is all about the struggle and hurdles in asking for justice in the corrupted system, and all this revolves around a struggling family.
Episode 8 Recap
In a hospital there, Colombo was fighting for life. On the other side, Albert was meeting with some agents who were asking him for information about arms and shooting and advised him to stay away from this battle.
It was a rocky situation for Robert, he was having a hard time, and his wife cheated on him. At last, Gallo went to Albert as the last option and asked for money. Albert then went to Francis and told him that they would have to discard Sicily, which caused huge panic. The episode ends with Albert informing Francis that they had to go to Sicily, which brings Francis a gush of relief and happiness.
Keegan Thompson won’t let his 1st bad outing of 2022 for the Chicago Cubs diminish his confidence: ‘I know I’m still good enough’
Keegan Thompson knows over the course of a season a pitcher will get roughed up at times.
His time came Tuesday night at Camden Yards. Thompson’s start against the Baltimore Orioles was, remarkably, his first outing in 13 appearances this season in which he struggled.
It was apparent early Thompson wasn’t fooling the Orioles hitters in the 9-3 loss. He entered the game having allowed only three home runs in 54⅓ innings, but the right-hander matched that total Tuesday.
The Orioles kicked off the bottom of the first with back-to-back home runs by Cedric Mullins and Trey Mancini on consecutive pitches. Jorge Mateo took Thompson deep for a three-run homer in the second.
Thompson exited after giving up seven runs in three innings. He had surrendered a combined six earned runs in his first four starts of the season.
“A lot of pitches to hit, a lot of stuff in the zone — just not a lot of bite to anything,” manager David Ross said.
Thompson walked one, struck out one and hit two batters. Afterward he said he just didn’t possess his usual stuff.
“Kind of work with what you have and try to make some pitches,” he said. “Tonight just didn’t work out for me. We’re going to have those nights every now and then. Not all of them are going to be good. Just got to wash it and move on.”
Thompson’s confidence isn’t wavering after one bad start. Last year’s struggles to close the season — a 7.11 ERA over the final six weeks — taught Thompson how to deal with adversity at the big-league level.
“I mean, I know that’s going to happen and I know I’m still good enough to get guys out,” Thompson said. “So I think going through those struggles last year kind of helped me mentally getting through a night like tonight.”
Thompson thought his stride Tuesday might have been a little shorter than normal, perhaps causing his arm to drag behind him. The small detail caught his attention when he looked at pictures of his delivery from other outings compared with Tuesday’s. Thompson planned to look more into his theory over the next day.
“It’s just looking at either standstill pictures of where my front foot was landing tonight versus other nights and see if that was the problem,” Thompson explained. “It just looked a little off to me in one of the pictures.
“If that’s the case, then I’ll work on that in the bullpen.”
With only 11 career big-league starts, Thompson could have been down about a performance like Tuesday’s, especially when there are no guarantees of how long he will remain in the rotation.
But Thompson’s self-confidence and belief in his ability are important attributes at this level. Riding the highs too much and taking the lows too hard can derail a player. Thompson seemed to take the right approach on his off night.
Ross wasn’t overreacting to Thompson’s start either.
“It’s just about going back to the process of looking at the outing, analyzing where things might have (gone) wrong, what could he have done better — I think we could try to look at all those things in that light,” Ross said. “Stay true to his process; his process has been pretty darn good this season.
“So, sure, we want to throw it away mentally and forget about the failures, but we also want to try to learn something from it as well.”
Column: Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa isn’t going anywhere, so just deal with it
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa had a long talk during batting practice Tuesday with the man who controls his fate.
General manager Rick Hahn was there too.
The strange dynamic that brought La Russa back to the Sox after 34 years is the same reason he doesn’t have to worry about being fired, no matter how much his team struggles to live up to expectations.
Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf is one of La Russa’s best friends. La Russa is not going anywhere.
Hahn knows it. La Russa knows it. And Sox fans know it.
Reinsdorf didn’t fire Rick Renteria to rectify what he once called “the biggest mistake” of his baseball career — allowing Hawk Harrelson to fire La Russa in 1986 — just so he could fire La Russa two months into his second season.
But that hasn’t stopped Sox fans from tweeting about it or talk-radio hosts from yakking about it or newspaper columnists from writing about it.
And unless the Sox show some consistency, the subject is not going away, so La Russa should be resigned to hearing about it for the time being.
Every time a manager gets fired, as Joe Maddon was Tuesday by the Los Angeles Angels, the obvious question around baseball is “Who’s next?” And as manager of a sub-.500 team expected to compete for a championship, La Russa knows he’s a person of interest.
In truth, La Russa doesn’t deserve to be fired after 53 games. The Philadelphia Phillies’ Joe Girardi and Maddon were fired for a collective inability to win over the last two-plus seasons. La Russa’s team has underachieved, but injuries and a lack of hitting by key players — including Yasmani Grandal, Yoán Moncada and Josh Harrison — have been the root causes of the Sox malaise.
But La Russa is the perfect punching bag for disgruntled Sox fans, and 90% of them seemingly have blogs. Just Google “Fire La Russa” and you’ll get the following headlines from various blogs:
“Tony La Russa Tries His Best to Get Fired, As the White Sox Beat the Rays.”
“Tony La Russa Should Be Fired Immediately.”
“ChiSox Should Fire Out-Of-Touch Manager Tony La Russa.”
“Woke Mob Wants La Russa Canceled for Patriotic Stance on Anthem.”
(OK, I made up that last one, but you get the picture.)
Some of the “Fire La Russa” stories were from last season, but the Google algorithm still keeps them near the top, along with a change.org petition from 2020 calling on La Russa to resign.
Hahn was asked before Tuesday’s 4-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers if the Sox philosophy is not to fire managers during the season, a roundabout way of asking him whether La Russa is on the hot seat.
“Uh, no,” Hahn replied. “I’m trying to come up with a counterpoint to show my ‘no’ is appropriate and I can’t come up with one immediately in my couple of decades I’ve been here. Gene Lamont. I think I was in high school (in 1995), so I can’t take responsibility for Gene Lamont.”
Fortunately, I was covering the White Sox when Lamont was fired 31 games into the 1995 season. Like La Russa, he was coming off a season in which the Sox were in first place, though Lamont’s ‘94 team was denied a chance to go to the playoffs when the players strike ended the season in August.
General manager Ron Schueler blamed the players for Lamont’s exit, saying the team lacked fire during a showdown with Cleveland.
“I gave them the benefit of the doubt,” Schueler said. “But if the team can’t get up for a series like the Cleveland series, obviously I thought I’d have to do something to change the atmosphere.”
Trying to shake up a team usually is a good excuse to fire any manager, but this team doesn’t need shaking up. It needs better performances by talented players — and for Tim Anderson, Lance Lynn and Eloy Jiménez to return healthy and stay off the IL the rest of the season.
The Minnesota Twins are a .500 team playing over their heads. When the real Sox show up, they should catch the Twins by the All-Star break and put them in the rearview mirror by Labor Day.
Of course, waiting for the real Sox to show up has been agonizingly difficult, which is why the bandwagon has been much lighter in 2022 and why La Russa has borne the brunt of the criticism. It’s part of the job, which he knew coming in.
Managers are hired to be fired, except perhaps managers who were hired 34 years after they were fired by the same owner who let him be fired in the first place. They have to leave on their own.
It’s good to remember why the Sox let La Russa leave in the first place. Harrelson, whose one-year reign as general manager in 1986 set the franchise back five years, had a well-known rift with La Russa when he decided to pull the trigger in June.
“The club has not responded,” Harrelson said that day. “It’s a baseball decision. He understood it. It was the overall standings and the performance of the club. We’re not talking about a personality conflict.”
No one believed Harrelson then or now. Reinsdorf quickly regretted the decision and no doubt also regretted replacing the great Roland Hemond with Harrelson — who also fired vice president Dave Dombrowski, the bright, young talent who went on to win championships with the Florida Marlins and Boston Red Sox. Fortunately Reinsdorf also fired Harrelson after the season, saving the franchise from a total brain drain.
La Russa was discussing his return to managing Sunday in Tampa with Sox beat writers, joking that if he had any business sense, he would’ve started a business after he retired from managing to keep busy.
“But this is the only thing I know how to do,” La Russa said with a grin. “Kind of. We’ll see if I still know how to do it or not.”
This always was a World Series-or-bust season for La Russa and the Sox, and they still have four months to right the ship.
“Whether it’s Jerry, Kenny (Williams), myself, the coaches, any White Sox fan — we’ve all had our patience tested,” Hahn said. “But the fundamentals of who this team is remain. We’re fortunate that baseball is a long season, and over the course of a long season, things tend to play out the way the talent permits. And we feel good about this talent.”
But it’s going to be a turbulent voyage, so everyone should get used to the occasional tidal wave along the way.
Best Indian Horror Web Series And Movies On Netflix To Stream Right Now
Are you a horror fan? Well, Netflix has the best Indian horror series that you can choose from to satiate your hunger for some spooky suspense thrillers. When we look for ‘Indian horror shows and movies on Netflix’, we expect the number of good Hindi horror movies to be low in our search results. However, you may be mistaken as we have some gems which stand out in Bollywood. When it comes to horror web series on Netflix and horror Hindi movies on Netflix, we generally opt for the Hollywood ones because they excel in that genre. When we talk about Hindi horror movies and shows we often think that they are going to be stereotypical.
But let us tell you that Netflix has the best library for horror content, and a few of them are in the Indian section. We have picked 5 shows that are one of the best among the Indian horror shows and movies on Netflix.
We dare you to check out the 5 best Indian horror web series and movies that we have listed below:
1. Ghoul (2018)
A brilliant young officer is sent in to interrogate a dangerous terrorist who arrives at a high-security military detention center on a dark, rainy night. But things take a different turn when the terrorist reveals a secret from the officer’s past. The military personnel finds herself trapped and being hunted locked in a facility no one has ever broken out of, and eventually realizes that something amongst them is not human. If you still haven’t watched Ghoul yet, you should go for this one as it is among the best of all the horror shows and movies on Netflix. The Netflix series horror features Radhika Apte in the lead role.
IMDb Rating: 7.0
Featuring: Radhika Apte, Manav Kaul, Mahesh Balraj
Watch on: Netflix
2. Bulbbul
Bulbbul is a mystery and fable about a young woman’s journey from an innocent child to a strong woman in a male-dominated era. The story follows the life of a child bride who is married to a zamindar, she grows into an enigmatic woman ruling over her household, hiding her painful past. Soon some mysteries unfold when a series of supernatural murders of men occur in her village. This is one of the Indian horror movies on Netflix which is not for the faint-hearted. Tripti Dimri is in the lead role as Bulbbul.
IMDb Rating: 6.5
Featuring: Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Paoli Dam, Rahul Bose, Parambrata Chattopadhyay.
Watch on: Netflix
3. Stree (2018)
This film is based on a true story, the people of a small town Chanderi constantly live in the fear of an evil power that resides there. But during a festival, this evil power surges and preys on single young men. Stree is India’s one of the first horror comedy films that is scary and spooky at times but have plenty of comedy, which makes it the perfect watch for people who are not into gore and mainstream horror stuff. The film stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurrana, among others.
IMDb Rating: 7.5
Featuring: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi
Watch on: Netflix
Also Read: 15 Best Horror Movies Of All Time From Bollywood With IMDb Ratings
4. Tumbbad (2018)
Tumbbad is undoubtedly our favourite out of all the Indian horror shows and movies on Netflix. Rahi Anil Barve’s made his directorial debut with this Hindi horror movie on Netflix that is set in Maharashtra, between 1918 and 1947, the story follows a Konkanastha Brahmin family whose three generations seek an ancestral treasure that has been jinxed by the gods. The movie is spine-chilling and is capable to hold your attention and give you goosebumps. Look out for Sohum Shah’s amazing performance in this horror movie in Hindi.
IMDb Rating: 8.2
Featuring: Sohum Shah, Jyoti Malshe, Anita Date
Watch on: Netflix or Amazon Prime Video
5. Betaal (2020)
Asian and Hollywood Zombie horror series are quite popular but Betaal is an Indian zombie-horror series on Netflix. This one is under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, Shah Rukh Khan’s production house. After accidentally unearthing an old curse, a group of army officials is stuck fighting for their lives as they face a huge battalion of centuries-old British soldiers-turned-zombies.
IMDb Rating: 5.4
Featuring: Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kamra, Suchitra Pillai
Watch on: Netflix
These are the 5 best Indian horror movies on Netflix and horror web series on Netflix in Hindi that you should definitely watch if you are a horror fan like us. We can assure you that you will get your dose of jump scares and spine-chilling thrills if you pick any of the above-mentioned Indian horror series and movies on Netflix.
Also Read: Best Horror Web Series In Hindi To Scare You The Desi Way!
