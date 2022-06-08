Finance
The Ordeal of Vernon Oneal: The Story of President Kennedy’s First Casket
November 22, 1963. Even before President Kennedy’s near-lifeless body was removed from the presidential limousine at Parkland Hospital, United Press International’s initial reports that “three shots were fired at President John F. Kennedy’s motorcade today” was racing across teletype machines nationwide. Holding a transistor radio to his ear, one among the millions of Americans who monitored the breaking news was Vernon B. Oneal, a Dallas funeral director whose business also included an ambulance service.
At approximately 12:46 CST, only sixteen minutes after JFK was shot, and 47 minutes before Assistant White House Secretary Malcolm Kilduff officially announced the President’s death to the world, Oneal’s telephone rang. It was Secret Service agent Clint Hill calling from Parkland Hospital, advising Oneal to select his best casket and transport it to the hospital “as soon as possible.”
“Is it for the President?” Oneal asked.
“Yes,” Hill replied, “it is for the President of the United States.”
Grasping the urgency of Hill’s directive, Oneal bolted into his showroom and selected his signature model, an eight hundred pound solid bronze casket named the “Brittania”. Manufactured by the Elgin Casket Company, it was double-walled and could be hermetically sealed. Fit for a president or king, Oneal’s price was $3,995.
As his profession dictated, Vernon Oneal was prepared to discreetly comfort and assist the bereaved Kennedy family in every way possible. At Parkland, he whispered words of sympathy to Jacqueline Kennedy. He and two of his associates were then assisted by nurses in carefully wrapping JFK’s remains in several sheets and plastic, hoping the blood and brain matter still seeping from the massive wound in the President’s head would not stain the casket’s plush satin shirring.
Before departing Parkland Oneal dutifully stood by Mrs. Kennedy and the casket as the late President’s White House aides and Secret Service agents endured an ugly shouting match with a local official named Dr. Earl Rose, who insisted that JFK’s body must, by law, be held for autopsy in Dallas County. Oneal had every right to assume that his services would continue to be required all the way to President Kennedy’s burial site, and he wanted Mrs. Kennedy to be assured of his loyalty and respect; the full scope of his establishment’s services were at her solicitation, and the man was determined to go to any avail, whether the funeral be held in Washington or Massachusetts, to satisfy her every wish.
Then, suddenly, Oneal’s hopes were dashed. The Secret Service agents and JFK’s most loyal aides had no sooner brushed Dr. Rose aside when the casket containing the assassinated President was precipitously loaded into the rear of his Cadillac hearse, the same vehicle he and his personnel used to deliver the bronze coffin to Parkland Hospital. It had been Oneal’s intention to drive Kennedy’s body directly to his funeral home for embalming and the scheduling of funeral arrangements, but the Secret Service commandeered the hearse and an agent advised him to follow in another car, neglecting to tell Oneal that their true destination was Air Force One at Love Field airport.
Along with a police motorcycle escort, three cars began pulling out of Parkland’s service road: Oneal’s hearse, a car full of Secret Service agents and JFK’s aides, and the last carrying Oneal and two of his employees. The funeral director sensed something serious was amiss when he observed his hearse turn left in the direction of the airport rather than right to his mortuary. Agents in the second vehicle radioed their counterparts at Love Field, instructing them to permit “the first two cars only” beyond the airport fence near Air Force One. Under no circumstances would Oneal and his employees, or any other vehicle, be allowed to enter the area near the presidential jet.
Sure enough, agents let the first two cars pass through a fence within view of the aircraft, but halted Oneal’s sedan. The undertaker was furious, and justifiably so. The martyred President was inside his casket and his coach, both supposedly bound for his funeral home. The agents ignored his protests, leaving Dallas police officers to assure the beleaguered businessman that the hearse would be returned to him the moment Air Force One took flight. Vernon Oneal felt like a spare tire. The United States government had used him to the extent their primary requirements were satisfied – later dumping him at the gate.
Perhaps the ultimate insult to Vernon Oneal involved payment of the coffin itself. He repeatedly sent a $3,900 bill to Jacqueline Kennedy for nearly a year but she never replied. Finally, fourteen months after JFK’s assassination, in January 1965, the federal government paid him a sum of $3,160. But by then Oneal was living a public relations nightmare; his attempts to collect payment from Mrs. Kennedy were widely published and his mortuary suffered an agonizing 50 percent drop in business.
Interestingly, Oneal’s casket was not used in the interment of John Fitzgerald Kennedy at Arlington National Cemetery. Its handles and finish were damaged at Love Field as the Secret Service agents hurriedly struggled to maneuver through Air Force One’s narrow doorway. In addition, blood from Kennedy’s head wound did ooze through the protective sheets and plastic, ruining the casket’s satin interior. The flaws were noted prior to the autopsy at Bethesda Naval Hospital, resulting in JFK’s closest aides picking out a new, more expensive casket at Gawler Funeral Home in Washington’s Georgetown district, being a more exquisite example made of five-hundred-year-old African mahogany. Gawler also prepared the late President’s body for burial following an autopsy at Bethesda.
For many years the whereabouts of the Oneal casket remained a closely-guarded secret. Understandably, the Kennedy family didn’t want the artifact to fall into the wrong hands and become a gruesome sideshow relic. It was eventually disclosed that, in 1966, the casket was purposely loaded aboard a C-130 Air Force transport plane and unceremoniously deposited into the depths of the Atlantic Ocean, never to be seen again.
Finance
Yacht Ownership and Female Sailors!
Yacht ownership… why own a yacht? For the same reason you own a car it gives you the freedom to travel near and far with a sense of independence. It gives you unlimited adventure!
Yacht ownership is not just for the wealthy, an increasing number of female sailors are finding that they can afford to own a mid-sized yacht in the 28 to 40 foot range. Make wise decisions you want to enjoy sailing it and the amazing lifestyle opportunities it offers and not continually taking care of maintenance.
Yacht Ownership What Type of Yacht?
You need to decide just what type of yacht suits your needs and this will depend on whether you want to go harbor cruising with a few friends, partake in fun races or if you see yourself doing extended and blue water cruising. You could try a sailing charter yacht to get the feel of the adventure you’re in for.
And you will also need to look at if you are going to be with family, partner, friends or crew when you go sailing or if you need to look at the possibility of solo cruising when you look at yacht ownership.
The accommodation will depend on how many are likely to be on board and if that is just a day sail where the size of the cockpit matters or for cruising and the size of the interior and layout is important, how many bunks, comfort and galley facilities if you are anticipating longer or blue water cruises.
What is important to your needs in yacht ownership? Do you want a large sail wardrobe for fun racing with the yacht club or a furling system for easy cruising and single handed sailing?
What sort of motor an inboard or an outboard, and what HP is important for your needs?
Can you afford all the up to date gear like chart plotters or are you going to settle for a hand-held GPS and basic but essential equipment? Does the yacht meet all the safety requirements with life jackets, flares and EPIRB, or will that be added expense?
The Cost to Buy and Maintain?
The main on-going maintenance job for a yacht ownership is hauling her out the water for her yearly anti-foul, and this is a time to check and work on through hull fittings and other jobs that can’t be done in the water.
And don’t forget to insure your precious possession! This can be costly.
You can almost always say that what you are quoted as a cost for work to be done on your boat will double when the final bill comes in. And as a female get reliable trades men ones that aren’t going to take advantage of you… there are some around.
So what are the first steps you take when you decide to go for yacht ownership?
The more you are prepared to do yourself, or learn to do can cut down on the costs. Do your homework and research!
How Do You Start Looking for Your Dream Yacht?
Don’t dash in emotionally when looking at yacht ownership! Start looking at the boating magazines, boat yards and boat shows. Surf the internet within a radius of where you are prepared to travel. Check out yacht brokerage window displays, and get a real sense of value by comparing yachts that are alike. Look at heaps of yachts and their different lay outs, what they include and always keep in mind what your intentions are as far as sailing but don’t set it in concrete. I saw over 50 yachts before making a decision. For example I started looking for a 25ft yacht for harbor cruising and ended up buying a 32ft yacht capable of off shore sailing, how thankful I am now in my final choice.
Are you going to be looking for a small trailer-sailor? If so have you considered the task of putting it in and out of the water? If you are looking at a larger yacht have you checked out marinas and moorings in your locality and fees you’ll be paying on a regular basis? You will find a broker that listens to you and is willing to put in the time to show you some of the yachts they have on their books.
I found as a female a lot of brokerages I walked into the sales staff seemed to ignore me, not take me as a serious buyer or if I had a male companion with me they would talk to him when as some were told… ‘Tell her about it not me,… she’s the one who’s buying a yacht!’ When it comes to female yacht ownership I know of countless cases of sexism… like what I encountered when buying a yacht.
The best way to combat this is with knowledge both of what type of yacht you are looking for and seamanship. A good accredited school or TAFE course in Australia will give you confidence and a foundation of knowledge and understanding. The broker who sold me my yacht listened to what I said, showed me what I was telling him and then threw in a ‘wild card’… reading between the lines and listening to my emotion and that is the one I bought.
Found the Right Yacht? Now What?
When you finally narrow it down to a yacht you like that fits your purpose, the hull and rigging seem sound and you’re happy with the lay out then anything else can be negotiated and purchased.
But wait… there is still more work to do! You will need to have a survey done which is required by most insurance companies and banks. This is done by a marine surveyor and is a comprehensive examination of the yacht.
The surveyor checks out every corner of the boat, the hull if fiberglass for osmosis and if timber for dry rot, he itemize’s the equipment on board, and gives the buyer a written statement of the condition of the yacht as well as a list of recommendations.
Get a marine mechanic to do a check on the motor and do a report for you. I loved everything about Levitation the yacht I bought except for her very tired old 12hp motor, but it went and I was warned by the mechanic there would be a time I would have to replace it. Consider the environment too… does it leak fuel or oil… are there excessive fumes? I had to think of the cost, and 14 years after the purchase of my yacht I replaced my old motor with a new Volvo Penta 30HP motor at a total cost of $18,000A which included installation.
It is also wise to do a sea trial to see how it motors and sails and that it lives up to your expectations, keep in mind there will always be compromises in used yacht ownership.
Be aware of the condition of the sails and if they are hank on sails, but you wanted a furler on the head sail to make for easier handling, check on the cost factor of making the change or are you prepared to accept them as they are?
• What about the marine instruments?
• Are you happy with them after the sea trial?
• May be you will want to purchase a chart plotter!
• Or hand held GPS!
• You should have a depth sounder
• VHF radio
• Do you want to upgrading your life jackets
Safety equipment is one of those on going costs not only for your own peace of mind but it is required by Law. So have you checked what the boat has in line with requirements?
• EPIRB
• Flares that is up to date!
• Fire Extinguishers are these up to date?
• What about First Aid equipment?
All these can be purchased at a local Chandlery or you may get a better deal and more choices on the internet. So now you have decided on a yacht, and you feel you are prepared for yacht ownership… what now?
There is the usual offer and counter offer process with the broker negotiating for you just the same way it works in Real Estate until a deal is reached. And a term of contract until settlement date so if necessary you can organize finance, this is done in the same way you would for a car, a personal or special loan.
Don’t be put off by the whole process… the rewards of yacht ownership are great!!! In no time at all you will take possession of your yacht and when you do, have at least one capable sailor with you to sail her to your destination of choice while you learn and get used to your prize possession.
Finance
The Psychology of Scrapbooking
With a loved one who is clinically ill or a volunteer at a children’s hospital, the feelings may become overwhelming. It is important for both the care giver and the care receiver to remain positive and keep busy. No matter the severity of their condition it could be the perfect time to remember the good times while making new loving memories they can carry with them. They key to this is to find something both interesting and entertaining-scrapbooking is perfect.
Here’s where the psychology starts to kick in, doing scrapbooking- or any hobby- creates a sense of transport. This transport to another place can distract from everyday routine and what may be going on. The concentration on something else is said to be as soothing and calming as meditation, deep breathing, and visual imagery. These crafts aren’t compatible with worry, anger, and sorrow. Concentrating on scrapbooking gives a much needed distraction from everyday pressures.
For both the care giver and care receiver scrapbooking provides a much needed sense of connection with each other. Scrapbooking rather than just dealing with the illness or simply visiting can help build a relationship that was not already there or strengthen one that was just over looked with all the stress. Taking the time to spend with each other gives incredible closure on both parts, sharing memories and seeing them as they once were.
This is a perfect opportunity for those suffering from dementia, recovering from a stroke, bed-bound or in a wheel chair to share and remember their loved ones in a way that can build memory strength and function and use of their hands. This is a memory and motor skill activity in disguise, with laughter and smiles. Since it is important to build these skills back up or to keep them strong, scrapbooking provides both.
Scrapbooking also a great opportunity to see the person as you have never seen them before. As you comb through the past, taking the time to share the stories behind each of the photos and mementos while scrapbooking, helps you remember them as they once were and remind them what they are fighting for. Take the opportunity to preserve your favorite memories of your loved ones, together you are creating an album your past to share with future generations.
So grab the paper, stamps, and glitter and get to making memories that will change the world for both of you! Preserve the love and tradition with scrapbooking, because at the end of the day that’s what matters.
Finance
Motor Home 6 Cyl 5.9 Cummins Diesel Engines
The 12-valve 5.9-liter Cummins diesel inline 6-cylinder was introduced in the year 1984 and it is a powerful engine. The torque of this engine is so great that its hauling power and quick acceleration even with a heavy load are very good. The company continued to produce this engine till 2007.
Though, initially, this engine was used for agricultural purposes, it became a part of the Cummins B-series in 1989. Since 1989, the company started producing the engines that can appropriately be used on vehicles.
The amazing thing about 5.9 liter turbocharged engine with straight 6 cylinders is that it can operate with 40 per cent fewer working parts than its V8 counterpart. So, it is a more efficient engine and the chances of breakdowns are reduced to a great extent. With its 4.02 inch bore and 4.72 inch stroke, its compression ratio is 17:1 and so, the horsepower got is only 160 and the torque, 400 foot pounds. The injection pump used was a Bosch VE and in the year 1994, this injection pump was replaced by a Bosch P7100.
Since this engine was quite durable, the car manufacturers who used this did not insist for any change in its basic structure during the years between 1989 and 1993. There was no change in the horsepower also. In 1994, the horsepower was increased to 175 and the torque of the manual transmission version was 420.
If you go through the history of production of these engines, Cummins considered the launching of these engines as a gamble because for the first time, they were just entering the smaller equipment segment. This decision paid rich dividends and at present, 20 per cent of the company’s line of production consists of such smaller engines. Use of 5.9 B series engines in Dodge Ram pickup trucks took about four years of discussion. Of course, this was not the first time that Dodge used diesel engines. During the 1970s, they used Mitsubishi non-turbo diesel engines.
The B-series engines of the Cummins were also called the “one liter per cylinder” engines. In addition to being used on Dodge Ram, these 5.9 liter 6 cylinder engines were used in buses, military vehicles, construction equipment and also in the field of marine operations.
Originally designed by both Cummins and the Case Corporation, otherwise called the Consolidated Diesel Corporation, this engine was first used on the Dodge Ram in the year 1989. These Cummins engines were ably supported by a turbocharger. After 1989, even Dennis Dart minibuses started using this engine. This engine was patronized even by manufacturers of light to medium sized commercial trucks and buses.
This engine became a great alternative to V8 gasoline engines because it could produce double the torque at low engine speeds also. The fuel mileage was also much more than that of its gasoline counterparts. Since direct injection was used, there was no no need for glow plugs for starting the engine in chill weather conditions.
In the year 1991, intercoolers were also added. In 1994, when Dodge restyled its Ram vehicle, the engines were also modified suitably. The horsepower continued to be 160 and the torque, 400 pound-feet when the engine was equipped with the 47RH automatic transmission. But, the horsepower got a boost to 175 horsepower with a torque of 420 pound-feet, when the NV4500 manual transmission was opted.
The engine of 1996-1998 produced a horsepower of 180 horsepower and a torque of 420 pound-feet, when a 47RE automatic transmission was used. Again, the horsepower got a boost to 215 and the torque to 440 pound-feet, when a NV4500 manual transmission was used.
If you want a re-manufactured motor home 6 cyliner 5.9 Cummins diesel pusher with ID 44816094, you can definitely get a competent dealer if you search patiently. After all, the world is a finite place. You should ensure to choose a dealer who will be able to guide you in the choice of the right engine. Nonetheless, it is better to have your own mechanic for inspecting the engine before you buy it.
The Ordeal of Vernon Oneal: The Story of President Kennedy’s First Casket
Court: Armed man arrested near Justice Kavanaugh’s house
Ethereum’s Testnet Ropsten PoS Merge Commences Now!
P- Valley Season 2 Episode 2: June 12 Release, Time Where To Watch And More
Yacht Ownership and Female Sailors!
Dusk-to-dawn arts festival Northern Spark returns to St. Paul this weekend
Five MN National Guardsmen head to Arkansas for annual ‘Cyber Shield’ exercise
The Psychology of Scrapbooking
As he turns 42, Heat’s Haslem deliberating 20th season, but rules out coaching with sights set on being team owner
Motor Home 6 Cyl 5.9 Cummins Diesel Engines
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022