The Requin (2022): Where to Watch It Online? What Is It About?

Le-Van Kiet brings you a thriller horror movie. What if you are stuck in the middle of the ocean? What will be your first instinct? It will be survival. That was the thought Kyle (James Tupper) had.

In the official trailer, they stated that “terror has teeth” referring to the sharks. Also, why the movie is named The Requin? Well, it’s quite easy to guess. Requin is the French word for Sharks.

So, the plot of the movie becomes very easy to predict now. But, will the creator be able to bring something new out of this survival in the middle of the ocean plot? Let’s find out.

About The Movie

Le-Van Kiet has written and directed it. However, the movie came out in January 2022 with a runtime of 1 hour and 29 minutes.

They have given the tagline “In the open water, Noone can hear your scream” referring to the lead characters stuck in the middle of the ocean and shouting for help.

Plot

A couple is on a romantic vacation in Vitenman. While they were staying at a seaside villa, a storm descends and sweep away their villa. Now, the couple is in between an ocean with no help and just around for miles. Not only that, the ocean is full of sharks. Now, they not only have to survive the ocean but the requin(shark) too.

Cast

The main cast of the movie includes Alicia Silverstone as Jaelyn. Alicia Silverstone is also known for Crush (1993), Clueless (1994), Batman and the Robin (1997), and Blast from the Past (1999). James Tupper Plays the role of Kyle who is also known for Invisible (2006), For Heaven’s Sake (2008), and Beneath Us (2020). Deidre O’Connell is playing Anne. O’Connell has also been featured in the movies like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) and Dragonfly (2002). Jennifer Mudge is playing Lizzie. Jennifer is known for her work in the movies like Montana (2018), Nostalgia (2018), and The Irishman (2019).

Ratings

The movie is R rated because of the language and horrifying visuals. The movie is released in 2022 only but had not gained that many positive reviews. The Requin has 2.6/10 ratings on IMDb and a 9% audience score on The Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie has a lot of negative reviews. Critics stated that they have used cheap-looking CGI and cruel backstory. The writing is terrible and the plot of the movie is the worst. They are other shark movies better than this.

Although some critics have stated that they loved the concept and visuals of the movie. They were jaw-dropping and horrific.

Where To Watch?

The movie is ready to stream on online streaming platforms like Hulu and Apple Tv.

Movies Like The Requin

Jaws 3-D (1983), Deep Blue Sea (1999), Open Water (2003), Dinoshark (2010), Sharknado (2013), The Shallows (2016), Deep Blue Sea 2 (2018), The meg (2018), Deep Blue Sea 3 (2020).

