The Staircase Finale On HBO Max: June 9 Release, Time, And Plot Speculations
The new drama miniseries The Staircase on HBO Max is a gripping story about a writer named Michael Peterson and how his wife Kathleen died mysteriously.
The first episode came out on May 5, and the seventh one came out this week. If you’re caught up, you might be wondering when episode 8 will come out or what happened at Peterson’s real trial. We’re here to help you.
The high-profile 2001 case has been written about in books, podcasts, and an acclaimed Netflix documentary from 2004 with the same name as the HBO show. It continues to be the subject of debates and theories.
If you haven’t seen episodes 1 through 7 of The Staircase on HBO, be aware of the spoilers below.
When Does Episode 8 Of The Staircase Air?
The eighth and final episode in the miniseries arrives on June 9.
Where To Watch Online?
The only place to watch The Staircase is on HBO Max. The streaming app will cost $14.99 a month in the US, and new users can try it for free for 30 days. Unfortunately, people in the UK can’t use HBO Max. But since most of the content on HBO Max is available through NOWTV, you can watch The Staircase with a £9.99 NOW Entertainment membership.
What To Expect?
Even though this is a true story and most of the audience, like me, will know how it ends, The Staircase does a great job of telling the story so that people can’t wait to find out what happens next. Here are some things that could happen in the last episode of the season:
Michael will get to see Caitlin in at least one scene, but it won’t be a happy reunion.
The Peterson family will be ripped apart in a big way. Some family members may stay by Michael’s side, but others will leave the family and the scandal that is still going on.
There will be a love story between Michael and Sophie.
Based on how episode seven ended, I think we’ll see more of Michael’s cruel side. And that might mean showing him how to plan Katherine’s death to make money.
But I think that, like the series as a whole, the finale will end in a way that leaves open the question of why Katherine died.
How Can I watch The Documentary?
The documentary from 2004, also called The Staircase, is available on Netflix. It was directed by French documentary filmmaker Jean-Xavier de Lestrade and first aired as an eight-part miniseries. Netflix then added two more episodes from the director and three more from other people. Some people think it’s one of the best documentaries about real crimes.
Antonio Campos, who has been working on the project since 2008, is in charge of the new HBO Max drama. The show is a collaboration between HBO Max and Annapurna Television. Campos and Maggie Cohn wrote and are in charge of the show.
How Are The Show And Documentary Related?
In an interesting twist, HBO Max’s new show is about making the 2004 documentary Staircase, and Vincent Vermignon plays the documentary director de Lestrade. In episode 2, we see the crew start to film Peterson.
The HBO Max show is not just based on what was in the documentary. It uses books and reports about the case as well. But people who watch both the dramatized show and the documentary will notice that they are alike in some ways. For example, what we hear from Kathleen’s sister Candice, Dr. Deborah Radisch, and others in episode 4 is similar to what we see in the documentary.
What Happened In The Real-Life Case?
Kathleen Peterson, a business executive, was found dead at the bottom of a staircase in her Durham, North Carolina, home on December 9, 2001. She was 48 years old. Her husband, the author Michael Peterson, called 911 and said that Kathleen had fallen down the stairs by accident. Still, before the end of the month, he was charged with murder.
In an autopsy report from 2002, lead pathologist Deborah Radisch said that Kathleen’s death was caused by “severe concussive brain injury caused by multiple blunt force impacts of the head.” In addition, Radisch said, “The number, severity, locations, and orientation of these injuries are inconsistent with falling stairs. Instead, they are consistent with multiple blows to the head caused by beating.”
In 2003, the trial went on for three months, making it one of the longest trials North Carolina has ever seen. The prosecution said Michael killed Kathleen by beating her, and the defense said she fell down several stairs and died by accident. During the trial, people found out about Michael’s sexual life. Go a little further down to find out more about the case. (But be aware that there are show spoilers).
Who Are The Main Characters In HBO Max’s The Staircase?
In this new version of “The Staircase,” there are many different people. You are not the only one trying to figure out who is who in Michael and Kathleen’s big family.
Start with the children.
Sophie Turner and Odessa Young play Michael Peterson’s real-life adopted daughters, Margaret and Martha Ratliff, who stood by him after Kathleen’s death. Olivia DeJonge plays Caitlin Atwater, the real-life daughter of Kathleen Peterson, and her ex-husband, Fred Atwater. In the end, Caitlin testified on the side of the prosecution.
Todd and Clayton Peterson, Michael’s real-life sons from his first marriage to Patricia Peterson, are played by Patrick Schwarzenegger and Dane DeHaan.
Rosemarie DeWitt and Maria Dizzia play Candace Zamperini, Lori Campbell, Kathleen’s real-life sisters, and Tim Guinee plays Bill, Michael’s brother.
Colin Firth plays Michael on the show, and Toni Collette plays Kathleen.
Who Was Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Ratliff, And How Did She Die?
At the end of the third episode of The Staircase on HBO Max, we learn more about how Elizabeth “Liz” Ratliff died. Here is what we know about what happened in real life.
Elizabeth Ratliff died in 1985, just two years after her husband, George. She was a family friend of Michael Peterson and his first wife, Patricia.
According to the results of an autopsy, a brain hemorrhage caused Elizabeth’s death. After Elizabeth died, Michael and Patricia took in Martha and Margaret, Ratliff’s two daughters. Martha and Margaret went with Michael when he moved in with Kathleen in 1989.
Before Michael’s murder trial started, it came out that, like Kathleen, Elizabeth Ratliff had also been found dead at the bottom of a staircase. Prosecutors had Ratliff’s body dug up and sent to North Carolina, where pathologist Deborah Radisch did an autopsy. Radisch also did Kathleen’s autopsy. She concluded that Ratliff was killed.
Big Spoilers: Where Is Michael Peterson Now?
Michael Peterson was found guilty of murder in 2003 after a three-month trial. He was given a life sentence in prison. But Superior Court Judge Orlando Hudson, who was in charge of the first trial, gave Peterson a new trial in 2011 after finding that blood splatter expert Duane Deaver had lied to him and the jury. Peterson was let out of jail after he paid a bond.
In 2017, Peterson was officially freed after entering an Alford plea, which let him say he was guilty while still saying he was innocent. The Raleigh News and Observer says that he still lives in Durham today.
The post The Staircase Finale On HBO Max: June 9 Release, Time, And Plot Speculations appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Dusk-to-dawn arts festival Northern Spark returns to St. Paul from 9 p.m. Saturday through 5:30 a.m. Sunday
What does the world need now? From a vampire club dance party to a shadow puppet drive-in where you control the puppets and music, the answer, or at least a promising start, rolls out around 9 p.m. Saturday up and down University Avenue in St. Paul, and keeps rolling until 5:30 a.m.
Northern Spark, the annual interactive arts festival, returns to its programmatic roots this weekend as a one-night, dusk-to-dawn celebration, with scheduled indoor and outdoor events throughout the Rondo, Frogtown, Little Mekong and downtown neighborhoods. The late-night happenings will be followed by a Native-themed closing water ceremony — the first closing ceremony since 2017 — that will run from 2 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. Sunday on Raspberry Island in the Mississippi River, just south of downtown St. Paul.
The night’s theme — “What the World Needs Now” — seeks to challenge audiences and creators to imagine a better world through performance, hands-on participatory art-making, sound and sculpture.
“We decided to do a format we had actually been thinking of prior to the pandemic, where most of the projects end when the audience naturally wanes, and then have a closing event for people who want to stay out and experience dawn together,” said Sarah Peters, executive director of event organizer Northern Lights, a Twin Cities nonprofit. “The rest of the venues don’t have to be open at all hours, but the closing event is going to be a slow, meditative movement with dance, music and song.”
The celebration began as a one-night festival in 2011 in Minneapolis and has since jumped locations, formats and themes. In 2019, it was held over the course of two nights in St. Paul, wrapping around 2 a.m. each morning.
It was canceled entirely in 2020 due the pandemic. Last year, events were spread throughout St. Paul over the course of two weeks, with some exhibits even handled by mail.
“What the World Needs Now” promises to be at once more traditional and as abstract as ever, with activities hosted by the Victoria Theater Arts Center, Springboard for the Arts, the Rondo Community Library and the Minnesota Museum of American Art.
“It’s real magic is that people are together in public space, and at night, witnessing places that are transformed by art experiences,” Peters said. “Northern Spark takes place in places that a lot of us go to or walk by everyday — a parking lot, a public park, at the library — but it asks you to participate with others in engaging with that space.”
Expect performances and installations by the Native Youth Arts Collective and Ain Duh Yung Center, Grupo Soap del Corazon, Frogtown Radio/WFNU, St. Paul Almanac, the St. Paul Neighborhood Network and at least a dozen more exhibitors. Major funders include the Minnesota State Arts Board, the National Endowment for the Arts, the St. Paul STAR program, Art Works, the St. Paul and Minnesota Foundation, F.R. Bigelow Foundation, the Metro Regional Arts Council, the McKnight Foundation and others.
Here’s a selection of events, not intended to be exhaustive:
9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.: “Mestizaje: Intermix-Remix” at the Minnesota Museum of American Art, 350 Robert St. N. in downtown St. Paul. What does it mean to be of both European and Indigenous descent? The works of eight Latin artists from the artist collective Grupo Soap del Corazón are displayed on the exterior of the museum’s ground-level and skyway entrance. The M opens its doors for guided tours at 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. with independent curator Billy G. Franklin, who will lead visitors through the exhibit in English and Spanish. Afterwards, the museum will host screen printing on fabric using designs created by Grupo Soap artists. Leave with a small patch for your favorite jacket or t-shirt.
9 pm. to 2 a.m.: “Mangoes are Memories” at Springboard for the Arts, 262 University Ave. West. Audiences are invited to share their memories with a mango tree by writing them down or speaking them into a recorded soundscape. Also at Springboard, “Community Love & Friendship” presents first and second-generation Hmong immigrants Pang Foua Xiong, Mai Vang, Suzanne Thao and Sandy Lo as they showcase the centuries-old Hmong embroidery practice of Paaj Ntaub (“pan-dow”) — needlework incorporating symbolic images and codes evoking family, nature, love, perseverance and folklore. Ready to break out the goth/ambient/trance moves? Follow the red velvet rope to the elevator and hit the vampire club’s dance floor for “From Dusk till Dark: Waves in the Night.”
9 pm. to 2 a.m.: “Library After Dark” at Rondo Community Library, 461 Dale St. N. Families are invited to participate in a variety of kid-friendly art projects. Also at the library, “Rooted in Rondo” will showcases youth-produced documentary shorts and audio pieces exploring the histories, legacies and future of St. Paul’s historic Rondo neighborhood.
9 pm. to 2 a.m.: “Drive-in Movie Extravaganza” at Victoria Theater Arts Center, 825 University Ave. West. Cardboard art cars will help recreate the feel of a drive-in movie in front of a shadow puppet screen. Festival-goers are invited to sit in an art car or become part of the show themselves by going behind the shadow screen and picking their own genre-specific theme song and puppets. Professional puppeteers will also deliver performances throughout the night. If you’re ready to get some paint on your hands, the “Start at Home” interactive art exhibit invites participants to paint a picture of positive change with the Mino Oski Ain Dah Yung center and the Native Youth Arts Collective. A “Post Office to the Ancestors” invites audiences to write letters to those they’ve lost or feel separated from.
2 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.: A closing ceremony at Raspberry Island is themed “ingiw mekwendamowaad ziibi: the ones who remember the river.” A large-scale installation of two cloth rivers are meant to replicate the Mississippi and Minnesota rivers. Visitors can journey along the rivers and interact with teachings about water as Native artists paint stories on the cloth paths, sing songs of gratitude and embody the water’s movement.
More information is online at 2022.NorthernSpark.org.
What Time Can You Watch President Joe Biden Appearance On Jimmy Kimmel Live?
President Joe Biden will appear as a live guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night. Kimmel announced on Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA Finals Game Night on Sunday afternoon. President Biden’s first in-studio visit on a late-night talk program since taking office in January 2021. Biden was last seen on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in September 2019, during his presidential primary campaign.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Airs on ABC at 11:35 p.m. ET. Kimmel’s conversation with President Biden will also be available after the live broadcast on the program’s YouTube account.
What’s The Story?
Jimmy Kimmel Live! has pulled off a coup by enticing President Joe Biden to join them for an exclusive in-studio interview. Biden’s debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be his first in-studio late-night engagement as president.
Biden’s interview will appear on Kimmel’s program on ABC on Wednesday, June 8, at 11:35 a.m. PT/10:35 p.m. Central. The program will be recorded in Los Angeles at 5 p.m.
While Biden’s first live appearance on a late-night program, it is not his first late-night interview. Biden made his first appearance as president as a virtual guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in December. President Barack Obama initiated the custom of sitting presidents appearing on late-night television in 2009.
When Was The Announcement Made?
During today’s Game 2 Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel announced the NBA Finals Game Night on ABC.
Biden has been careful, controlled, and restrained when speaking to the media, sometimes being rushed away by aides anxious to prevent one of his legendary “gaffes” when speaking spontaneously. Kimmel, a committed liberal, isn’t likely to stir up any controversy.
That day, the president will be in Los Angeles for the Summit of the Americas, a political meeting of governments from North, South, and Central America to address shared interests and concerns.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Airs live from Hollywood Boulevard’s renowned El Capitan Entertainment Centre.
The Recent Actions
President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden recently invited Selena Gomez to the White House. Jill Biden and the singer attended the White House Youth Mental Health Action Forum.
The two-day inaugural event, co-hosted by MTV Entertainment and the Department of Health and Human Services, started on Wednesday, bringing together more than 30 activists and innovators to raise awareness about addressing mental health among young people.
Joe Biden Meets South Korean Boy Band BTS.
The US president recently visited BTS in the White House, where they discussed combating an increase in hate crimes against Asian Americans. The band’s contact with the leader is captured on camera, with the latter playing the popular song Butter and telling them, “I decided I’d make you feel at home.” The group also met with US Vice President Kamala Harris, who described their visit to the White House as “historic and significant.”
The post What Time Can You Watch President Joe Biden Appearance On Jimmy Kimmel Live? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
The Family Chantel: What Is It About? Where To Watch It Online?
The Family Chantel series is about Chantel Everett and Pedro, who became the fan’s favorite when they appeared in the “90 Day Fiance” series. The series The Family Chantel was first premiered on the 22nd of July 2019.
After seeing good reviews, the series was renewed for season 2, which got premiered on the 12th of October 2020, then the season 3 was seen premiering on the 11th of October 2021, the season 4 was premiered on the 6th of June 2022, and we will get to see new episodes of The Family Chantel every week. The Family Chantel comes from the house of TLC.
What Is It About?
The Family Chantel is a Family Drama genre series about the couple Chantel and Pedro. They fell head over heels for each other when they went on a vacation to the Dominican Republic. Chantel and Pedro decide to get engaged secretly, and Pedro then decides to move to Atlanta, Georgia, on a K-1 Visa.
However, the couple, Chantel and Pedro, decides to stay together. The Family Chantel show is a documentary about the couple who first made their appearance on 90 Days Fiance. They also appeared in the series sequel named 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
As we discussed above, the couple Chantel and Pedro are engaged secretly and try to handle the family drama. Still, Chantel recently posted on her social media, which strongly indicates that the couple is on the verge of breaking their relationship with each other; which might put a full stop to their married life. But we don’t know it for sure it’s just a speculation of fans. We can’t say it for sure until The Family Chantel season 4, which will be premiering its first episode on the 6th of June 2022.
Chantel’s recent social media promotion post on her Instagram profile about an Atlanta-based sportswear company, she was seen dancing with her fans in the promotion video; many are trolling and complaining about Chantel’s stiff dance moves; while some fans have noticed that she was not wearing a her engagement ring on her hand.
The speculation on the couple of Chantel and Pierdo has been in debate for a long time; so we can’t say anything as we don’t have a concrete base about what happened between the couple.
If you ask us, we say we should not jump to any conclusions as of now without watching The Family Chantel season 4. So what do you guys think about the breakup rumors? Do you believe they are right? Or do you disagree and believe that Chantel and Pedro are the end game?
Where To Watch It Online?
The Family Chantel is available to stream by either renting it or buying it on Apple iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, Vudu, and Google Play.
The post The Family Chantel: What Is It About? Where To Watch It Online? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
