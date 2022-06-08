Finance
The Uses and Benefits of Platform Trucks
The solution has been found through the introduction of platform trucks. They are hand trucks, which are constructed of flat sheet metal. They have a handle at the back and wheels at the base. That means a person can push it from the back using the handle. The wheels help the user to swivel the machine easily when turning the truck.
What Are The Major Uses?
In most cases, these machines are normally used in hospitals, schools, offices, and libraries. How are they used in hospitals? Here, nurses use these equipments to transport drugs and food to different patients in their respective wards. In schools, platform trucks are used to transport audiovisual devices from one place to another by teachers. Still on the same note, restaurants and caterers use them to move their stuffs from one place to another. In the library, the concerned people use these machines to lessen the hassle of book shelving process. In retail stores, platform trucks that have multi-level shelves are used to move goods from warehouse to the sales floor. Some employees use them to unload merchandise from cargo trucks to the store or warehouse.
Other than the above-mentioned places, platform trucks are also used in large shops, gardens and factories. In gardens, it is easy to move the plant without exposing it to damage by using this machine. Large shops attendants use these tools to move fragile electronics such as washing machines, kitchen appliances and TV sets to their customers’ cars. Similarly, heavy equipment in factories are transported swiftly with little effort by the help of these machines.
The Benefits of Platform Trucks
Quality platform trucks are usually made of steel frame. This makes them sturdy and reliable when performing the intended duty. That means they can carry any kind of load regardless of the weight. Some machines have rubber at the flat sheet. This rubber helps to keep objects in place throughout the movement period.
It is easy to operate this equipment with high safety due to its breaking system. Note that Platform trucks are made in such manner that they can serve diverse purposes and uses. The sides of these trucks are made of wood, metal and steel. The reason why these materials were used during the construction of these trucks is to make them suitable for moving fragile goods. One can also add cages or cradles to the machine in order to make the transportation of bottle or kegs drums easier.
Making a move towards the purchasing one is the best thing you can ever do especially when you are connected to the mentioned areas. However, a person should ensure that the one he or she purchases should be of high quality and able to serve a great deal for a long time.
Tracheal Stenosis Unconscious Patients Rehabilitated By Vedanta Air Ambulance Service In Ranchi
I am Abhijeet Raj and would like to share my experience with you all about Medical Rehabilitation Support for my Friend from Ranchi. One day my friend and I were going for a picnic and unfortunately, my friend’s bike accident happened, the situation was very rare at that time. I shifted my friend to the nearest medical treatment centre, but the doctors there suggested me to shift the patient to Delhi because his situation was very critical and couldn’t be assisted there, so I was searching for an Air Medical shifting service, then found the Vedanta Support’s number and contacted them immediately and got the support and the confirmation of the booking with all kinds of advanced and high-quality medical facilities, more experienced and highly qualified MD doctors and well trained paramedical team which is very helpful on transport time.
Very seriously ill patients can move from Delhi to other cities such as Chennai, Mumbai, Vellore, and Bangalore by commercial and charter medical flights very quickly. We do not charge extra for any type of advanced medical facilities such as oxygen cylinders, ventilators, infusion pumps, and all other latest devices that are required by the patient at the transportation time. Our Medical Team always ready for a very seriously ill patient to shift to bed with bed medical facilities at a potentially low-cost.
Due to its reliable services, world-class medical facilities and 24 * 7 hours availability, the demand for Air Ambulance Service in Ranchi is increasing day by day as well as in all other cities of India by our company. We provide all types of advanced and high-quality medical facilities to the patient on transport time as well as low fare and fastest medical restoration if his condition is very serious and he needs to move quickly from one place to another. The train and ground ambulance are also provided by Vedanta with full beds for the necessary medical facilities to safely transport the patient from the hospital or home to the airport.
You do not waste your time searching for any other medical flights as Vedanta is also available there to provide Charter and Commercial Medical flights for the care of the patient with a team of good hand doctors to transfer the patient Available at a more reliable price to do.
With Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati, we also offer to provide the fastest and quickest air ambulance service in Delhi to transfer emergency patient at more reliable cost which is affordable by all class family. You can easily get the facility of a doctor in medical flight and as well as other nearby cities.
Mosquito Nets for Africa
For a cost of $12.00 you can potentially save a life. That is all it would take to purchase a mosquito net for Africa that includes an insecticide. This mosquito net will protect an adult or child from the dreaded female attacker who deposits the disease, usually at night, into the bloodstream. $12 is one dollar a month for a year. Many die in a year without this protection. We realize life can be difficult enough when you are asked to contribute, but look at it this way; at least you have a life and are possibly enjoying the benefits of it. Mosquitoes in Africa are rampant, that is why the demand for mosquito nets for Africa is so urgent, and people are far from enjoying life as they slowly die from the dreaded malaria implanted in them by those horrendous mosquitoes. Your $12 could save not just one life, but the lives of a family with one treated net.
Innovation is constantly coming up with more ways to help the serious problems that mosquitoes bring. One donation is all it would take to save one life, look at it as an equal trade off, and one McDonald’s meal for one life of a child. Next time you bite into that hamburger think about the mosquito, also having a different kind of lunch, that is biting into that tiny child and leaving a deadly contribution. ONE LUNCH = ONE LIFE. It is so easy to brush the thought aside, next time you get a mosquito bite make sure it isn’t passing on some deadly disease to you. A child that doesn’t have the privilege of using calamine lotion to rid the slight aggravation but who will suffer greatly, even die. Your donation to send one insecticide treated mosquito net to Africa could save that little life.
Where and How
There are several places you can go online to contribute to this important issue. Research shows that between 2006 and 2008 over 12,000 lives were saved because of these incredible lifesaving treated mosquito nets. There are many organizations that will ship your precious gift to Africa or to the location it is needed the most, and it is wiser to let the experts handle it than to ship it individually. If you have been a donor in the past to a charity or non-profit organization such as World Vision, Netsforlife, CCFC or any other third-world or African country organization, you can contact them again to donate a mosquito net. Typically, they will ship your contribution with their bulk shipments to that particular area. Donating mosquito nets to Africa could save many lives. The organization will supply the net, in some cases a treated net, and you will receive a receipt for your contribution.
Buy Little or More
There is no minimum donation. You can purchase one, one dozen or one hundred mosquito nets for Africa. Each mosquito net will help one family. If everyone could donate $12 each from one town or city of 100,000 people that would quickly turn into 100,000 treated nets and possibly 100,000 saved lives. Lives that would not have to suffer the pain and endure the stages of terror and agony that one single malaria infested mosquito can deliver. Even if you do not belong to or donate to any organization, your one time gift of $12 could save a life or lives. Remove suffering from children that are only learning about life and should not have to endure the suffering caused by Malaria.
Shipping – Done For You
Treated mosquito nets for Africa are being shipped by organizations that are dedicated to helping prevent malaria. It has been proven that treated nets do save lives. There is still a need for a great quantity. Online you can find an outlet, an organization that will assist you in purchasing one or more of these life saving mosquito nets for Africa. Just type in mosquito nets for Africa and you will find the right path to take.
The Ordeal of Vernon Oneal: The Story of President Kennedy’s First Casket
November 22, 1963. Even before President Kennedy’s near-lifeless body was removed from the presidential limousine at Parkland Hospital, United Press International’s initial reports that “three shots were fired at President John F. Kennedy’s motorcade today” was racing across teletype machines nationwide. Holding a transistor radio to his ear, one among the millions of Americans who monitored the breaking news was Vernon B. Oneal, a Dallas funeral director whose business also included an ambulance service.
At approximately 12:46 CST, only sixteen minutes after JFK was shot, and 47 minutes before Assistant White House Secretary Malcolm Kilduff officially announced the President’s death to the world, Oneal’s telephone rang. It was Secret Service agent Clint Hill calling from Parkland Hospital, advising Oneal to select his best casket and transport it to the hospital “as soon as possible.”
“Is it for the President?” Oneal asked.
“Yes,” Hill replied, “it is for the President of the United States.”
Grasping the urgency of Hill’s directive, Oneal bolted into his showroom and selected his signature model, an eight hundred pound solid bronze casket named the “Brittania”. Manufactured by the Elgin Casket Company, it was double-walled and could be hermetically sealed. Fit for a president or king, Oneal’s price was $3,995.
As his profession dictated, Vernon Oneal was prepared to discreetly comfort and assist the bereaved Kennedy family in every way possible. At Parkland, he whispered words of sympathy to Jacqueline Kennedy. He and two of his associates were then assisted by nurses in carefully wrapping JFK’s remains in several sheets and plastic, hoping the blood and brain matter still seeping from the massive wound in the President’s head would not stain the casket’s plush satin shirring.
Before departing Parkland Oneal dutifully stood by Mrs. Kennedy and the casket as the late President’s White House aides and Secret Service agents endured an ugly shouting match with a local official named Dr. Earl Rose, who insisted that JFK’s body must, by law, be held for autopsy in Dallas County. Oneal had every right to assume that his services would continue to be required all the way to President Kennedy’s burial site, and he wanted Mrs. Kennedy to be assured of his loyalty and respect; the full scope of his establishment’s services were at her solicitation, and the man was determined to go to any avail, whether the funeral be held in Washington or Massachusetts, to satisfy her every wish.
Then, suddenly, Oneal’s hopes were dashed. The Secret Service agents and JFK’s most loyal aides had no sooner brushed Dr. Rose aside when the casket containing the assassinated President was precipitously loaded into the rear of his Cadillac hearse, the same vehicle he and his personnel used to deliver the bronze coffin to Parkland Hospital. It had been Oneal’s intention to drive Kennedy’s body directly to his funeral home for embalming and the scheduling of funeral arrangements, but the Secret Service commandeered the hearse and an agent advised him to follow in another car, neglecting to tell Oneal that their true destination was Air Force One at Love Field airport.
Along with a police motorcycle escort, three cars began pulling out of Parkland’s service road: Oneal’s hearse, a car full of Secret Service agents and JFK’s aides, and the last carrying Oneal and two of his employees. The funeral director sensed something serious was amiss when he observed his hearse turn left in the direction of the airport rather than right to his mortuary. Agents in the second vehicle radioed their counterparts at Love Field, instructing them to permit “the first two cars only” beyond the airport fence near Air Force One. Under no circumstances would Oneal and his employees, or any other vehicle, be allowed to enter the area near the presidential jet.
Sure enough, agents let the first two cars pass through a fence within view of the aircraft, but halted Oneal’s sedan. The undertaker was furious, and justifiably so. The martyred President was inside his casket and his coach, both supposedly bound for his funeral home. The agents ignored his protests, leaving Dallas police officers to assure the beleaguered businessman that the hearse would be returned to him the moment Air Force One took flight. Vernon Oneal felt like a spare tire. The United States government had used him to the extent their primary requirements were satisfied – later dumping him at the gate.
Perhaps the ultimate insult to Vernon Oneal involved payment of the coffin itself. He repeatedly sent a $3,900 bill to Jacqueline Kennedy for nearly a year but she never replied. Finally, fourteen months after JFK’s assassination, in January 1965, the federal government paid him a sum of $3,160. But by then Oneal was living a public relations nightmare; his attempts to collect payment from Mrs. Kennedy were widely published and his mortuary suffered an agonizing 50 percent drop in business.
Interestingly, Oneal’s casket was not used in the interment of John Fitzgerald Kennedy at Arlington National Cemetery. Its handles and finish were damaged at Love Field as the Secret Service agents hurriedly struggled to maneuver through Air Force One’s narrow doorway. In addition, blood from Kennedy’s head wound did ooze through the protective sheets and plastic, ruining the casket’s satin interior. The flaws were noted prior to the autopsy at Bethesda Naval Hospital, resulting in JFK’s closest aides picking out a new, more expensive casket at Gawler Funeral Home in Washington’s Georgetown district, being a more exquisite example made of five-hundred-year-old African mahogany. Gawler also prepared the late President’s body for burial following an autopsy at Bethesda.
For many years the whereabouts of the Oneal casket remained a closely-guarded secret. Understandably, the Kennedy family didn’t want the artifact to fall into the wrong hands and become a gruesome sideshow relic. It was eventually disclosed that, in 1966, the casket was purposely loaded aboard a C-130 Air Force transport plane and unceremoniously deposited into the depths of the Atlantic Ocean, never to be seen again.
