Tips for Responsive Web Design, Facebook Hashtags and People Posts
The relationship between Facebook and Website Owners
In today’s era of a growing Internet replete with complexities, business owners need to find a web hosting provider that offers tools-and a lot of them, which are necessary to engage the audience whether it be someone on a desktop computer or someone on their tablet or smart phone.
The challenge today for web masters is designing a website that looks good on all the various devices. It is very important for business owners today because of the growth of social media and the huge increase in mobile devices. PC sales have plummeted and because of this, web masters need to work extra hard to be sure their website is professional looking on every device.
How does your website look on different devices? Do you have a website or blog and you often wonder how it looks on a laptop, tablet, or smart phone?
- Go to QuirkTools.com/screenfly
- Enter your website’s URL
- The tool will show you how your site looks to visitors who are using a:
- Laptop
- 10″ or 12″ notebook
- 19″ desktop
- iPad
- Samsung Galaxy tablet
- Razor
- Television
- Scroll bars turned off
- Rotated
“Use proxy server” feature is helpful to see exactly how your website renders on all the different mobile devices. It is a good tool to run a quick test if you hear from your readers that your site might not look right on a device used.
Your website, responsive design, and your web hosting provider
A professional web hosting firm can offer you many tools that are needed in order to create an engaging and professionally designed web presence that is viewable on hundreds of different devices. Remember, today smart-phone users are surfing the Internet more than PC users. So be sure that your website is visually appealing on any device.
A web host can help you execute a responsive design with cross browser support, a fresh look and provide your website with a rock-solid web hosting network to call home.
Facebook tools that can help you propel your website in front of your competition.
There are many Facebook features that are important to marketers, but rarely used. In response to the increase of social media networks, these tools are important to keep up and exceed your competition. Being a public company leads Facebook to make changes in order to improve and boost profitability. The outcome is that marketers at time can lose track of the brain of Facebook. Enhancements are available to improve monetization and increase traffic. As a business owner, you can benefit from this.
Hashtags
Something with a # sign and a word. A way to group conversations together around the same topic. Hashtags make conversations easier to find and follow. More and more TV ads are using hashtags instead of a “call-to-action”. It’s a quick way to drill deeper and lead your business in social media networks including Twitter and Facebook. After dinner, people sit on their couch with their smart phones, notebooks and iPads so you will see hashtags used on TV quite a bit during nighttime hours. It is a brilliant way for business owners to take this tool, experiment with them, and if you find the right hashtag, you can create turbo-charged posts on Facebook and Twitter.
Examples of Hashtags
Hashtags can be song titles, movie titles, news articles (often referred to news jacking), and more. Find one or two or three hashtags that will help you to “ride a wave” and get your business in front of people that are already talking about a certain subject. Hashtags are used on Google+, Twitter, and Facebook and are used to bookmark a moment. Click able hashtags open up the “hashtag feed” which displays other posts with the same hashtag as well as “related searches” (other similar hashtags). Popular Facebook hashtags include #facebooktips or #facebookhelp, for example.
Choosing a Hashtag
Experiment and find popular hashtags in your industry. Then, post using those hashtags, search using those hashtags, and engage with people conversing about your hashtag. This is a superb marketing tool because, if you pick the right hashtag, other people that are also tracking that hashtag might discover you. This is targeted marketing at the highest degree. Where should you put your hashtag in a post? We recommend you append hashtags with your favorite words at the end of your post. Include 2-4 hashtags in your posts. When choosing hashtags, it is to add the tags at the bottom of your post because otherwise, it could be distracting.
How do I create a hashtag?
Depending on the keywords or topic, you can create your post. You can use any hashtag that you choose. There is no where you go to “register” a hashtag. Hashtags can not have any spaces and no punctuation. Hashtags are an inbound marketing technique.
Posts should include:
1. Headline
2. Content
3. Hashtags at the bottom
As soon as you type the hash symbol (#), it becomes a click-able link. Strategic marketers should make good use of hashtags. Include a link in your posts to your website, blog or commerce site. The increase in traffic that you will experience is phenomenal. Do your homework. Search on a tag to be sure that there are no connotations that you do not want associated with your brand. Choose your keywords, then start posting.
“Reply-to” feature on Facebook
Facebook offers the “reply” feature on Fan Pages. You can turn it on and off in your Admin panel. The “enable replies” option is available. You can sort by “top comments” or “recent activity”.
Tag a Person
Page owners who reply to a comment should tag the person that you are replying to by including an @ sign before the person’s name. It makes it easier for people to follow on mobile. The name is click-able and the person will get a notification.
Images in Replies
Personal Profiles can include images in replies. It’s an interesting way for business owners to demonstrate to someone what you are trying to convey. In other words, you can include screen-shots or product images to convey your message more clearly. It is very functional for technical support and sales.
Business owners can advertise when they are “live” on their Facebook page. You can include the permalink which is the time stamp of the post. Hover over the timestamp and copy it to drive traffic back to your conversation or discussion. People can respond to questions without actually posting to your page simply by including a permalink or hashtag to your post. Have a Facebook party within your comment threads.
Facebook Cover Image
A cover image is 851 pixels x 350 pixels. It needs to be visually appealing and your image needs to look good even though you can include more than 20% text. You can use calls-to-action, your website URL, the word “sale”, etc… Many fans become fans through a “like” tool on a web page, and those people will never see your cover image, but it is a visual way to get in front of your market.
How does the Cover Image increase traffic to your Page?
Change your cover image regularly because, when you do, it goes to the news feed (on mobile as well). This is a great way to propel your fan page in front of the Facebook community.
Always include the following in the narrative of your cover image:
- Description
- Call to action
- A link
What is Facebook “Graph Search”?
On Facebook you can type in the # in the search bar. You have to actively turn it on. It offers you a different search tool that you can use to “drill down” to the exact type of person, for example, that you are looking for. You can search: friends-of-friends, places, interests.
- Photos
- People
- Places/Pages
- Interests
When would you use Graph Search?
- If you are looking for a realtor, for example, in Austin that is a friend-of-friend and is likes spirituality.
- If you are looking for photos of someone, you can use graph search. Search for “photos” and “the person’s name”. You will see all sorts of pictures that include that person.
- In terms of a business application you can type in “pages” “liked” “by people who like” (then enter your competitor’s page). You can then target the people that like these other pages. It’s a sneaky way to get in front of your competitors fans.
Put some of these strategies to work and build your audience, engage with new fans, and propel your business website or blog to the front of the pack.
In general, you will need three things before implementing these Facebook tools:
- a platform
- an audience
- a Facebook fan page
A web host can help
A professional web hosting firm can offer you tools, and a lot of them, that are needed in order to create an engaging and professionally designed web presence that is viewable on hundreds of different devices. Remember, smart-phone users are surfing the Internet more than PC users. So be sure that your website is visually appealing on any device. A web host can help you to accomplish a responsive website design, cross browser support, a fresh look and a rock-solid network.
Everything You Need To Know About Private Ambulance Services
We all are living in an era where we give the least preference for our health. The healthy lifestyle that once we used to have is now reduced to almost nothing. This can be seen in the form in the rise of so many emergencies and hospital cases in the major cities of the world. Medical emergencies can actually come anywhere and anytime. And at that point in time, bringing an ambulance at the correct and critical time can make a lot of difference to many lives. But many times the ambulances don’t come in time and are unable to reach the patient quickly. This results in a riskier situation for the victim as well. But private ambulances are one way to remedy this situation.
Private ambulances are a good viable option for this purpose. Private ambulances actually are not under the government or government-related units. They are actually having their own helplines to call too, and are more flexible with the date and time, making them great options for patients and hospitals to have around. It may seem to cost a few more bucks, but it’s one of the fastest and the best ground transport that a medical patient can get.
Features of a Private Ambulance
A private ambulance is just like an ordinary ambulance. Although these are always equipped with one of the finest medical equipment and medical technicians to provide medical transport services in a streamlined way. An ambulance is really important for the patient as it can help sustain the patient’s life. There are many other forms of facilities in and around the world, but usually, they don’t contain intensive care equipment or major life-sustaining things. This makes many customers to actually take private ambulances as their option. The private ambulance is on a roll actually, by providing some medical coverage for example at large events etcetera. The ambulance is full of important tools and things which are always kept with the proper check-up by a technician. A private ambulance in many countries has a separate legal status on the road. The status does not just affect the law but is more of a norm that is in the minds of people all around.
Types of Private ambulance
The most common type of ambulance vehicles which are seen are the road machines. Also, there are lots of people that can also afford air ambulances. Air ambulances are actually the fastest in terms of other delivery of patients. An air ambulance is actually an aircraft that is made and customized to fit specialized medical equipment and medical personnel to accompany the patient. An air ambulance actually is helpful but is quite expensive as well. The way we see it, an air ambulance is actually quite common nowadays. Especially in organ transplants where it is necessary for the organ to reach the destination, in time and also without any damage.
Business Trips Don’t Have to Be All Business
It’s important to know your objectives on a business trip, and to set out with those goals in mind and how to accomplish them. But along the way, something rather amazing happens when you travel on business. You may get to go to some pretty amazing places, and get chances to see things you would have never sought out on your own.
Business trips don’t have to be all about business. There are times when you have completed your work and you can take in some of the local color, attractions and good food. The first resource to tap to find out what is really cool to enjoy in the city or town you are visiting is the locals. If you go to a far away town to conduct business with a partner or vendor, they are often more than happy to show you the lay of the land and what is fun to see and do in town.
If you can secure the evening of a local in your destination town, you can get quite an amazing tour of the area and see things that tourists may never find. It isn’t that hard to woo a local to be your guide. If you have expense account money, you can arrange to buy your guide dinner on the company dime. They get a good meal for free, and you get a guided tour of the area. But don’t be afraid to be a tourist if you are in a great city and you want to see the big sites. It can be a fine memory of your visit to the town, and after all, you worked hard on your business objectives so your entitled to some relaxation.
One of the best ways to get some free time to enjoy the local events and attractions is if you are there on Friday, but your work must be continued on Monday. Most businesses would rather pay for two nights in a hotel and meals, rather than fly you home and back out again. So you can keep your rental car and have two days to simply be a civilian for a while and really explore the local haunts.
To find those unique events in town that not many know about, read the local paper and look for those little local culture or arts papers like the Village Voice in New York. These papers will carry details of festivals going on around the area, as well as, what is happening in the clubs and theaters. You may find a regional celebration not far away that you can be part of, and pretend to be a local for a few hours and have plenty of fun along the way.
If you do have a couple days to explore, don’t be afraid to travel a bit to see some things not that far away. On the east coast, a trip up Highway One will move you through some of the most scenic New England towns you can imagine. And you can linger and take a whale watching tour if you want to. Take advantage of your business travel to see the world, have some fun and as the song says “stop and smell the roses along the way”. If you do, you will come home with successful business to deliver to your company and a nice set of new memories to keep for a long time to come.
Helping You Get Results With Lead Generation Services From Contact To Closure
The process of lead generation, making calls and waiting for client responses is tedious and stressful. In addition, research takes a lot of time and energy plus a lot of money. The following lead generation services can help reduce this stress and sell complex B2B products and services.
Here is a list of Lead Generation Services that will help you close your sales in no time:
Identifying target markets – This is the first step in the lead management process. It means determining groups of people or organizations that fit your bill. This step can actually break or make your lead management in the sense that you should be able to identify your target market correctly else your efforts will go down the drain
Gain valuable information about potential customer – The next step is to identify relevant and interesting topics that match your customer requirement and create collaterals accordingly. Collaterals would include eBooks, webcasts and whitepapers
Press releases – It is worth reiterating that writing and distributing press releases helps boost lead nurturing tremendously. It is one of the most successful lead nurturing process. Make sure you put all interesting data out there and upload your press releases on your website. They will automatically come up in the search engine
Email Marketing – Email marketing is a great tool for generating lead if used correctly. Automated emails should be avoided at all costs. What needs to be put in there is the key ingredient of your offer which the customer should find worth going through
Web portal lead generation services – Web portals are used to give information about different topics arranged by category. The topics range from general informative ones to specific ones like cheap hotels, travelling etc. These portals attract customers interested in topics relevant which might be relevant to your business, thus you have a potential buyer in your sales funnel
Data cleansing– All the above lead services will certainly help you achieve your goal but what if your database or your CRM system is outdated? What if it has redundant data? Correct data is the key here and a data cleansing process will help you get better leads. Outdated data ought to be removed and the system has to be updated with current customer information.
To sum up
Consistently generating lead has become important for survival in today’s competitive business world. The benefits of lead generation services are increased sales volume, updated global prospect database, reliable market information, and lower cost of sales and enhanced branding.
Conclusion
Lead generation services set the connection between consumers which gets converted into potential clients. If companies want to boost up their sales opting for lead generation services would be their best bet. In today’s fast-paced business world having qualified leads in your sales funnel is of utmost importance. So a company has to have a lead generation program in place and avail lead generation services in order to get ROI. The key lies in knowing what it takes to accelerate sales cycle.
