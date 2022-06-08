News
Top 10 Trends in the Medicinal Cannabis Industry to Look Out For
The medical cannabis industry has seen a surge in recent years as more and more countries have legalized the use of medical cannabis. The global medical cannabis market is projected to reach USD 41.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period (2022-2027). In 2020, the market was valued at USD16.7 billion. The legalization of medical cannabis in several countries has resulted in the increased use of medical cannabis for the treatment of various medical conditions such as chronic pain, cancer, anxiety, and sleep disorders. Moreover, the rising awareness about the medical benefits of cannabis is also driving the growth of the medical cannabis market. However, government regulations regarding medical cannabis are still strict in many countries, including a few states in the US, thus limiting its growth. Despite all the limitations, the cannabis industry is expected to continue to grow in the coming years.
In this article, I’ve discussed the 10 trends we see in the medical cannabis industry.
Cannabis flower market share is on a decline
Cannabis flower still holds the largest share of the adult-use marijuana market in the United States, but that dominance is slowly eroding as other cannabis products gain in popularity. A report from cannabis market research firm BDS Analytics found that flower sales still make up the lion’s share of the adult-use market, but that other product categories are growing at a faster pace. In particular, sales of vape cartridges and extracts have surged in recent years, as consumers seek out more potent and convenient cannabis products. Even edibles are starting to eat into flower’s market share, as more states legalize cannabis for recreational use. For example, sales of cannabis concentrate grew by nearly 50% in 2019, while flower sales only rose by about 10%. It seems likely that flower’s dominance of the cannabis market will continue to decline in the years to come, as consumers explore the wide range of cannabis products now available to them.
Cannabis sales will increase even further
The global cannabis market is expected to reach $35 billion in sales by 2022, according to a recent report from BDSA. This represents a significant jump from 2021 sales of $29 billion and is attributable to the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 16%. The majority of global cannabis sales will continue to come from the United States and Canada. The report also forecasts that global cannabis sales will surpass $61 billion by 2026. These figures underscore the growing demand for cannabis products around the world and the immense potential of the global cannabis market. This continued growth will be fueled by ongoing legal and regulatory changes, as well as the ongoing development of new and innovative cannabis products.
More relaxation on restrictions set on promotions of medical cannabis
Cannabis remains illegal at the federal level, despite more liberal attitudes and legalization in numerous states. This can create complications for businesses looking to market their products or services related to cannabis. For example, banks and financial institutions are subject to federal regulations, which means they may be hesitant to work with businesses involved in the sale or production of cannabis. In addition, online advertising platforms such as Google and Facebook among others are also subject to federal regulations, which means they may not be willing to accept ads for cannabis-related products or services. As a result, businesses looking to enter the cannabis market may need to get creative when it comes to marketing their products or services. For now, however, companies that produce and sell cannabis products need to be aware of the risks associated with marketing a federally illegal product. These risks include hefty fines and even prison sentences for those who violate the law. As attitudes continue to evolve and more states legalize marijuana, the restrictions on marketing these products will likely loosen. Until then, companies need to tread carefully when it comes to promoting their cannabis-related products and services.
As of today, advertising cannabis products has posed to be difficult. Social media channels have a no-nonsense attitude towards cannabis ads. Strict guidelines are put in place. Even after all that, we still see ads related to cannabis products every now and then. That gives a sense either companies are utilizing loopholes or these social media channels are actually relaxing restrictions on certain types of ads. Organic promotions have almost no restrictions. As the industry continues to evolve and people get more and more educated, these set limitations on ads will slowly be removed.
More cannabis product variations will be available
Over the past few years, there has been a rapid increase in cannabis use and cannabis products. This is due to the fact that THC and CBD can be consumed in many different ways, including smoking, vaping, and ingesting. As a result, there are a wide variety of cannabis products available on the market. Some of the most popular cannabis products include edibles, tinctures, and topicals. Edibles are cannabis-infused foods that can be eaten for leisure or medicinal purposes. Tinctures are liquid cannabis extracts that are typically taken orally. Topicals are cannabis-infused creams or ointments that can be applied to the skin for pain relief or other purposes.
One of the most popular cannabis products on the market today is CBD oil. CBD oil is made by extracting the CBD from cannabis plants and then diluting it with a carrier oil, such as coconut or hemp seed oil. CBD oil can be taken orally, applied topically, or inhaled via a vaporizer. Some people use it to relieve anxiety, while others use it to help manage chronic pain. Another popular cannabis product is THC-infused edibles. THC-infused edibles are food items that have been infused with cannabis extract. They can come in many different forms, including candy, cookies, brownies, and gummies. THC-infused edibles are a popular option for people who want to experience the psychoactive effects of cannabis without smoking or vaporizing it. With so many cannabis product variations available, there is sure to be a product that meets one’s needs and preferences.
People will be more aware of the benefits before purchasing
There is a lot of talk about the benefits of medical cannabis these days. Some people swear by it for pain relief, while others say it has helped them with anxiety or depression. But are people really more aware of the benefits of medical cannabis before they purchase it?
It’s hard to say for sure. On the one hand, there is more information available than ever before thanks to the internet. People can easily read about the potential benefits of medical cannabis and make an informed decision about whether or not it is right for them. On the other hand, many people still view cannabis as a recreational drug and may not be fully aware of its medicinal properties.
It is anticipated based on evidence that people are more likely to purchase medical cannabis if they are aware of the benefits before they make their purchase. When people were given information about the benefits of medical cannabis, they were more likely to say that they would consider purchasing it. Ultimately, it is up to each individual to decide whether or not they want to try medical cannabis. If you are considering it, be sure to do your research and talk to your doctor to see if it is right for you.
More doctors will recommend medical marijuana
A recent study found that doctors are woefully unprepared to prescribe medical marijuana, despite it being legal in 29 states. The study, published in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence, surveyed doctors and found that only 35% felt prepared to answer patient questions about medical marijuana. In fact, nine out of 10 doctors say they are unprepared to prescribe cannabis. This lack of preparation is concerning, given the increasing availability of medical cannabis. Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine attributed the lack of training to the fact that medical schools rarely address the topic. With more and more states legalizing cannabis for medicinal purposes, it’s time for medical schools to step up and ensure that future doctors are properly trained on the subject.
But things are changing fast. More and more doctors are certified to prescribe medical cannabis. These days it is not even necessary for qualified patients to physically visit a doctor to be recommended a medical card. Virtual platforms have come to the service with doctors in multiple states.
Cannabis stocks will gain traction
The legal weed industry has been booming lately. Dispensaries, considered essential businesses, have seen a nearly 40% increase in sales year-over-year. This trend is expected to continue, with sales projected to reach $37 billion by 2024. A major contributing factor to this growth is changing public opinion. More voters than ever before support the medicinal and recreational legalization of weed, and there is hope that federal decriminalization and legalization will occur if the Democrats win the presidential election. Another driver of the legal weed industry is the current economic climate. With unemployment rates rising, more people are turning to weed for both recreational and medical purposes. At the same time, states are looking for ways to increase tax revenue, and legalization would provide a much-needed boost. With so many factors working in its favor, the bull case of the legal cannabis industry is flourishing.
Cannabis stocks have been on the rise in recent years as more and more states legalize marijuana on a medical or recreational basis. One of the main reasons for this is that cannabis has been shown to be an effective substitute for opiates in treating pain. In fact, data from states that have legalized marijuana shows that overdose deaths from opiates have decreased by as much as 35%. This is encouraging news, as it suggests that people are more likely to choose marijuana to treat their pain instead of a hard-to-attain prescription for a drug that has a much higher addiction potential and far more side effects. With the data backing up the efficacy of cannabis in treating pain, it’s no wonder that investors are pouring money into cannabis stocks.
Mergers and Acquisitions would be the key growth strategy
Mergers and acquisitions in the cannabis industry have been proceeding at a torrid pace in 2021, thanks to lower interest rates and pressure on larger companies to expand their footprints and boost revenue. And this activity has accelerated even further in 2022. There are a number of factors driving this flurry of M&A activity. First, with interest rates remaining at historically low levels, companies have more cash available to fund acquisitions. Second, as the cannabis industry matures, there is increasing pressure on companies to expand their operations in order to maintain or grow market share. One key trend that is driving M&A activity in the cannabis industry is the consolidation of the retail market. With more states legalizing recreational marijuana, there is increasing competition among retailers for market share. This has led to a wave of mergers and acquisitions among retail chains, as companies look to expand their reach and build scale. Many large companies see acquiring smaller cannabis businesses as a way to quickly enter the burgeoning marijuana market. As a result, we expect to see continued M&A activity in the cannabis industry in the coming year.
Reputation as “recession-proof” will solidify the industry’s position in the business world
The global pandemic has presented many challenges for businesses across a wide range of industries. For cannabis companies, these challenges include inflation and supply-chain issues. However, despite these challenges, retail sales of marijuana have remained relatively robust. The launch of new markets, including those in Canada and the United States, has helped to drive sales growth. Additionally, the increasing acceptance of cannabis as a legitimate medical treatment option has also contributed to sales growth. As the market continues to expand and more consumers become aware of the benefits of cannabis, retail sales are expected to remain strong.
Sales at the retail level have remained strong throughout the crisis. Several factors are contributing to this. Firstly, as more states legalize cannabis, the market is expanding and more people are becoming interested in trying it. Secondly, many people are using cannabis as a way to cope with stress and anxiety during these difficult times. And finally, with more people staying home, they have more time to visit dispensaries and explore different products. Although the pandemic has created some challenges for cannabis companies, it has also opened up new opportunities for growth.
Tincture and sublingual category is booming in Canada
The tincture and sublingual category is booming in Canada. Some reports highlighted that just a couple of products in particular supplied more than 70% of the category’s sales in 2021, contributing to the vast majority of sales. Tinctures are high in demand due to the fact that they can be easily consumed and offer a wide range of therapeutic benefits. Sublinguals are also gaining popularity as they are a discreet way to consume cannabis. Pre-rolls, topicals, concentrates, and flowers (and ground flowers) are also popular Canadian product segments. Although mixed strain Pre-Rolls and ground flowers’ performance were very positive, tincture and sublingual categories dominated the Canadian market. This is likely due to the fact that tinctures and sublinguals offer a convenient and potent way to consume cannabis.
Final Takeaway
Marijuana’s medical worth is becoming clearer as it shows to be a surprisingly flexible, safe, and affordable medicine. Quasi-legal buyers clubs, limiting designation as prescription medicine, the isolation of specific cannabinoids, and the manufacturing of synthetic analogs are all being proposed as ways to make cannabis ingredients therapeutically available. All of these recommendations are unrealistic, according to a careful examination of the possibilities of this affordable medicine. Furthermore, cannabis has so many therapeutic uses that only the strictly medicinal ones should be approved, and its medical potential will never be exploited as long as it is forbidden for any other use. As a result, cannabis should be legalized under rules comparable to those that govern alcohol.
News
Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo homer for Yankees in rout of Twins
MINNEAPOLIS — Their run of outstanding pitching couldn’t last forever. The defense, which has been so solid this season, had an off night. So the Yankees did exactly what they were built to do on nights like Tuesday — they powered through. With home runs from Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo, the Bombers beat the Twins 10-4 at Target Field.
“I mean, we’ve been saying it all year: we can win in a lot of different ways. And that’s just another one of those examples. I didn’t get my job done but the rest of the bullpen and the offense definitely got their jobs done,” Jameson Taillon said. “Sometimes the starting staff is going to carry us, sometimes it’s gonna be the bullpen. It’s going to be defense sometimes.
“And sometimes we bang like tonight.”
The Yankees have now won seven straight and maintained the best record in baseball at 40-15. The Twins (32-25) lost for the second time in three games.
DJ LeMahieu’s single in the seventh inning was his 1,500th hit of his career. In his last start, Taillon flirted with perfection for seven-plus innings. Tuesday night, the righthander couldn’t get through the fifth inning. It was the first time in 11 games that a Yankees starter didn’t get through at least six innings. It was a season-high in errors for the Yankees Tuesday with three.
It was just the second time this season that Judge, Stanton and Rizzo each homered in the same game and the first time since April 29 in Kansas City. DJ LeMahieu reached base in each of his first five at-bats Tuesday with three singles and two walks. All nine of the Yankees starters in the lineup got a hit.
That helped the Yankees overcome the mistakes.
Rizzo had one error on a pickoff attempt, Josh Donaldson had a throwing error in the fourth and Lucas Luetge had one on a pickoff attempt in the fifth. The Yankees almost had another, but Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s bobble in the sixth was overturned and ruled a hit.
The Yankees have two errors in a game four times this season. This was the most errors the Yankees since last August when they had four errors.
“Just one of those nights where, you know, we weren’t really clean on that side of the ball, but fortunately, the bats picked us up big time and the bullpen did their thing,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Another way to win a game so that was nice.”
That wasn’t much of a help to Taillon, who finally had an off night. The righthander had been spectacular his last time out, taking a perfect game into the eighth inning before going on to win a 2-1 game.
Tuesday night, the Twins hit him for a season-high nine hits and scored a season-high four earned runs off him. Taillon walked one and struck out three.
Taillon got just seven swings-and-misses, two each on his curveball and cutter.
The Twins scored their first after Bryan Buxton doubled and then scored on Max Kepler’s sacrifice fly. Jorge Polanco singled, doubled in a run in the third and then homered off Taillon in the fifth, drawing the Twins within a run, 5-4.
That home run was the first a Yankees starter had allowed in six games, snapping a season-high five-game streak, the longest since 2012.
The four runs were the most Taillon has allowed since August 31, 2021 against the Angels.
Luckily for Taillon and the defense, the Yankees are built to bang their way out of these situations.
Judge and Stanton gave Taillon a lot of room to work with. Judge hit his major-league leading 22nd homer of the season, a 432-foot shot, with LeMahieu on base. Stanton followed with a 431-foot blast, his 12th of the season. Judge singled in another run in the fourth and LeMahieu drew a bases-loaded walk from Juan Minaya to give the Yankees’ their fifth run.
Rizzo added on in the seventh with a three-run shot after the Twins intentionally walked Judge with LeMahieu on. Joey Gallo and Jose Trevino singled in runs in the top of the eighth.
The Twins simply couldn’t keep up with that pace.
Donaldson was welcomed back to Target Field, where he played two seasons with the Twins, with boos. He made the throwing error that put former Yankee Gio Urshela, who he was traded for, in scoring position in the fourth. Urshela scored on Jermaine Palacios’ sacrifice fly.
Urshela went 1-for-3 facing the Yankees for the first time since being dealt to the Twins with Gary Sanchez for Kiner-Falefa, Donaldson and catcher Ben Rortvedt. Sanchez, who admitted to some extra adrenaline facing the Yankees, went 0-for-4.
Both said they had turned the page on their Yankees careers, but were grateful for the opportunities they had there. Even though he was a controversial player in New York at the end of his time in pinstripes, Sanchez was nothing but grateful.
“The opportunity to become a professional baseball player and the chance to be in the big leagues and opportunity even after being traded,” Sanchez said is his feelings toward the Yankees.
“We’ve got a great starting rotation and their past couple starts have been impressive. Taillon went out there and battled against a tough lineup. Up and down their whole lineup they got guys that can scrap out good at-bats, you know, get on base different ways,” Judge said. “So we’re just happy to pick him up.”
()
News
Pete Alonso and Starling Marte exit with injuries in second inning of Mets’ loss to Padres
SAN DIEGO – Pete Alonso and Starling Marte left with alarming injuries in the second inning of the Mets’ 7-0 loss against the Padres on Tuesday at Petco Park.
Alonso was hit on the right hand by a 95-mph fastball from Yu Darvish to lead off the top of the second inning. The Mets slugger immediately fell to the ground in pain. When a trainer checked on Alonso’s hand, the Mets decided to take the first baseman out of the game. Alonso went into the tunnel to get X-rays, which later came back negative for a fracture on his right hand.
Though it appears Alonso dodged a bullet by avoiding any broken bones, the severity of his injury remains unclear. The Mets announced that he will undergo further imaging before the first baseman is cleared to return to game action.
Marte was diagnosed with left quad tightness. He was in obvious discomfort after he was caught stealing second base to end the top of the first inning. The outfielder grabbed his left quad after he slid into second. A small huddle consisting of Showalter, Eduardo Escobar, a trainer and others formed around Marte in between innings, but Marte wanted to play so he gingerly jogged to right field.
The right fielder completed the bottom of the first inning – no balls were hit to him – but he struggled to run off the field after the frame was over. Marte came out of the game after the second inning.
J.D. Davis replaced Alonso at first base and Mark Canha took over for Marte in right field. Backup catcher Tomas Nido became the last man on the bench for the Mets as early as the second inning.
Darvish hit three of the first five Mets batters in Tuesday’s start. Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil were also hit by pitches in the first and second inning, respectively, though both were able to stay in the game. Afterwards, Davish settled down to carry a no-hitter into the sixth inning. Mark Canha became the first Met to collect a hit off the right-hander with two outs in that frame. Darvish only gave up two hits across his seven shutout innings.
The Mets have been hit by 40 pitches this season, which leads the major leagues.
Taijuan Walker struggled through his first couple of innings on Tuesday, but he soon found his groove and threw six innings on 103 pitches. Walker allowed a home run to his first batter he faced, Jurickson Profar. Then surrendered four more hits in the second, the damage coming on an RBI single by Trent Grisham and a two-run single by Jake Cronenworth.
Walker struck out Manny Machado to end the second inning and went on to retire seven batters in a row. He didn’t allow another hit for the remainder of his outing, while striking out four, in his ninth start of the year.
But the Mets (38-20) offense went ice cold against just two San Diego arms. Mets hitters collected only two hits across the full nine innings in the second game of a three-game set at Petco Park. Tuesday was just their second shutout loss of the season. They will look to bounce back and take the rubber match against southpaw Sean Manaea on Wednesday.
()
News
Why Is One Piece Going On A Month Hiatus After 12 Years Before Final Saga?
One piece is the most beloved and most famous son series of a long time. The creator behind the long-running Manga in One piece is Eiichiro Oda He declared that he would be taking a month-long break to complete and prepare for es ‘ 25 anniversary. After the long gap manga will return with one “final aga ” we get this news from the fan translation Twitter account.
The fans are very much excited about the new upcoming series the ” Final Saga”. The fans have also started debating among themselves that it will be the last series. Or if it simply means that the story will conclude known that Luffy’s story will come to an end in 2020 and it has been heated that Oda said One piece would end in five years.
The storyline of “One Piece “
The story is composed of a lot of exciting adventures of Monkey D.Luffy, a boy who has got the magical properties of a robber after he has eaten a Devil Fruit. He also has many friends because of his rubber properties. Everyone used to like him and wanted to be his friend. Later to find the deceased king of pirates GolD. Roger’s started a journey with his pirate crew Straw Hat Pirates where Luffy explores the grand line ultimately this treasure is known as “One Piece”. To become the next king of pirates.
The popularity of “One Piece “
The one Piece has been greatly praised for its plottings, art, storytelling humour, and characterization. It has also been adopted into the film festival In 2015 one-piece concluded its name in the Guinness World Record for publishing most copies of the same comic book by a single author It is one of the best manga which sells over 3million print um from 2008 to 2018 it’s received many awards. Furthermore, one piece has been traced by ranking first in fourteen years of Oricon’s Manga sales Ranking existence. After getting so much popularity it was licensed for an English language release n North America and the United Kingdom in 2004. The anime series is licensed by 4kids Entertainment to release in the English language.
It is one of the most interesting anime series for children I would prefer to watch this series for every child. And as we know that this series is soon going to end with a beautiful ending but you don’t have to take tension because if someone still wants to watch this series ao and check out Netflix.
The post Why Is One Piece Going On A Month Hiatus After 12 Years Before Final Saga? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
The Metaverse industry continues to struggle while $NXTT continues its rally
Revenue Cycle Management Market: Growing demand for AI & cloud-based deployment
Top 10 Trends in the Medicinal Cannabis Industry to Look Out For
Trends in Technology That Will Shape the Next Decade
Europe Acetonitrile Market Share, Size, Structure, Demands, Challenges and Opportunities 2026
The Future Of Online Booking Apps: What’s In-Store?
Animoca Brands Holds Digital Assets Reserves Worth $5 Billion
Top 3 Proven And Effective Ways To Practice Mindful Eating
Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo homer for Yankees in rout of Twins
Pete Alonso and Starling Marte exit with injuries in second inning of Mets’ loss to Padres
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
3 Secret Shopping Tips that People Love to Use at ALDI
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 day ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022