Top 3 Altcoins For June 2022: ILV, GALA and COPI

Gala is down 5.93% in the last 24 hours.

Illuvium hopes to appeal to both casual gamers and diehard DeFi enthusiasts alike.

Let us look at the top 3 altcoins for June 2022.

Illuvium (ILV)

The Ethereum blockchain powers Illuvium, an open-world fantasy war game. With various collecting and trading options, Illuvium hopes to appeal to both casual gamers and diehard DeFi enthusiasts alike, making it the first AAA Ethereum game. Illuvium sold a total of more than $72 million worth of NFTs during a sale that finished on Sunday.

According to CMC, the Illuvium price today is $274.14 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $19,905,107 USD. Illuvium has been up 1.98% in the last 24 hours.

Gala (GALA)

Gala Games wants to change the gaming business by providing gamers more power over their experiences. Users spending hundreds of dollars and hours playing a game that might be taken away from them at any moment is a problem that the initiative aims to address. Publisher Gala Games announced on Monday that their Wild West gunslinger game Grit would be the first web3 game to be featured on the Epic Games Store.

According to CMC, the Gala price today is $0.079167 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $475,047,702 USD. Gala is down 5.93% in the last 24 hours.

Cornucopias (COPI)

One may make money by playing, building, or learning in this game. An NFT-based island has been constructed where users will be able to own NFT-based goods that have real-world value, all housed in a fun and developing metaverse. Companies may use the Island to sell and advertise their real-world brands, products, and services conventionally and digitally.

According to CMC, the Cornucopias price today is $0.027655 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $173,465 USD. Cornucopias is up 3.99% in the last 24 hours.