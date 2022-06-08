News
Twins’ Carlos Correa nears return; Joe Ryan likely to make rehab start
Carlos Correa went through a full workout on the field on Tuesday ahead of the Twins’ night game. Joe Ryan threw a bullpen. So did Josh Winder. Things went well for all three of them.
That’s the good news. The bad news is that while the Twins await their returns, they have to play the New York Yankees and then the Tampa Bay Rays.
Correa’s return is the most imminent. The Twins are hopeful that the star shortstop, who tested positive for COVID-19 while on the last road trip and was sent home, will be ready to play on Wednesday.
What could change that?
“If I wake up feeling like (expletive), that would be it,” Correa said. “But besides that, I should be good to go.”
Correa said he dealt with a massive headache, chills, sore throat, runny nose and cough while out. Those symptoms have subsided, but he still has some fatigue, he said, which is why the Twins held off on activating him immediately.
Correa said the first two days back at the ballpark working out were tough on him, but he felt better than he thought he would on Tuesday, leaving him optimistic about returning soon.
Ryan, who also just recently recovered from COVID-19, said he now has thrown three bullpens, the last coming on Tuesday.
“No fatigue in the ‘pen,” Ryan said. “It felt good. Changeup was good, slider was good, curveball was good. Got some good work in there and the fastball was good.”
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said the plan right now was for Ryan to make a rehab start, though he cautioned that the plans could change and they would wait to see how he recovered over the next couple of days.
Winder (shoulder impingement) also felt good about his bullpen and the progress he has made over the course of the last week. Winder was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement on May 21, and he said initially he was trying to get a grasp of what was going on and what hurt his shoulder, as well as what kind of workload he could manage. Over the past week, he said he has been throwing consistently as he worked toward getting back on the mound.
“I think the plan right now is to slowly build back and see where that goes,” Winder said. “Nothing is set in stone yet. There’s still some conversations to be had. Today was the big day for me, so I wasn’t really looking past this bullpen. We’ve got to get this out of the way first, and then we can kind of think about the rest later on.”
Fellow starter Bailey Ober joined Ryan and Winder on the injured list on Monday with a groin strain, a recurrence of an issue that landed him on the injured list earlier this season. Baldelli said it was his understanding that Ober had not been pitching through injury, but had recovered to 100 percent before reinjuring his groin.
The Twins are also missing Sonny Gray (pectoral), and their starting pitching depth has been stretched thin in recent days — rookie Cole Sands was added to the roster to make the start on Tuesday in place of Ober.
To make room on the roster for Sands, the Twins put yet another player on the injured list — Kyle Garlick, who strained his left hamstring in Toronto.
“Once we can finally pencil them back in, regardless of who we’re talking about, once you get past the first name and the second name and the third name and they start coming back … I think it will be a pick-me-up for the rest of the group,” Baldelli said. “There’ve been some guys out there who’ve been pushing through this, and a few that have been healthy and have played the entire time. It’s not easy to do when everyone else kind of drops off or gets hurt.”
Lakeville hires new community development director
Lakeville has hired a new community development director.
Tina Goodroad, who currently serves as city administrator and development director of Dayton, will replace Dave Olson, who recently retired after two decades as a Lakeville city official, according to a news release.
“We are excited to have an experienced professional join our fast-growing City,” Lakeville City Administrator Justin Miller said in the news release. “Tina brings years of personal hands-on experience working with developers, city planners, as well as fully understanding the importance of smart land use and development for the future of our community.”
In her new role, Goodroad will be tasked with attracting new businesses to Dakota County’s largest city, as well as spearheading new development projects, the news release said.
As the Chicago Cubs continue to wade through injuries, David Ross reacts to Joe Maddon’s firing by the Los Angeles Angels
Alec Mills’ rehab process had him building up for a starter’s workload.
But for now, the right-hander is back in the Chicago Cubs bullpen. The Cubs activated Mills from the 60-day injured list before Tuesday’s series opener against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. Right-hander Anderson Espinoza was optioned to Double-A Tennessee.
Manager David Ross called Mills a “Swiss Army knife” who could be used in a variety of roles out of the bullpen.
“I‘ve said that probably a million times, he can do a lot for us,” Ross said. “He’ll be getting back on the bump back up here. We’ll have to watch him and see, but he can give me one (inning), he can give me multiples. He’ll be a valuable piece down there.”
Monday represented the first day players on the 60-day IL could return. The Cubs’ day off shifted that opportunity to Tuesday.
Infielder David Bote appeared to be another candidate to rejoin the team. However, Bote has been pulled from his rehab assignment. He was experiencing bouts of dizziness and is getting checked out. Bote was working back from offseason surgery on his left shoulder.
A trio of players on the IL — Seiya Suzuki, Yan Gomes and Jonathan Villar — took early batting practice Tuesday, getting in on-field work before rain forced the remaining pregame work inside. Ross wants to make sure Suzuki (sprained left ring finger) and Gomes (left oblique strain) in particular get enough reps before returning.
If they make it through Thursday’s day off feeling good, they could return for the weekend series in New York against the Yankees.
“We’ve got some off days here we should take advantage of just to make sure they’re 100%,” Ross said.
Suzuki still has some swelling in his finger, but he could play through that if it lingers. As Ross put it: “Everybody plays through a little bit.”
Ross, though, wants to make sure Suzuki feels 100% comfortable swinging the bat. A big factor in Suzuki going on the IL was the painful vibrations on non-barreled balls when hitting in the cage.
“He still feels it, and there’s a little bit of hesitation there,” Ross said. “We want to make sure we get that out of there before it just lingers.”
While Ross’ focus was on getting the Cubs off to a strong start on the five-game trip, he felt for his former manager Joe Maddon, whom the Los Angeles Angels fired Tuesday. Ross, who played for Maddon with the Cubs in 2015 and 2016, texted him after hearing the news and told Maddon he was thinking of him.
“That’s a sucky thing to hear,” Ross said. “I love Joe. He has done a lot for me and was a great manager for me. I don’t know what’s going on in Anaheim from that standpoint, but thoughts go out to him.”
Maddon, 68, was 130-148 in his third year with the Angels. He led the Cubs to the postseason in four of his five seasons on the North Side, with the 2016 World Series title his crowning achievement.
“I have a ton of respect for Joe, another man that I’ve learned a lot of baseball from,” Ross said. “A lot of my managerial philosophies and the way I handle things are a lot of the example he set when he was my manager.”
Mets are passing their injury challenges with flying colors
SAN DIEGO – The Mets are not only surviving their injury hits, but they’re making fans forget that some of their best players have been sidelined.
Take a deep breath, because the list of injured Mets runs deep.
There’s Jacob deGrom (out since spring straining with stress reaction on right scapula), Max Scherzer (out since May 19 with a left oblique strain), Tylor Megill (out since May 12 with right biceps tendinitis), Trevor May (out since May 3 with right triceps strain), James McCann (out since May 13 with left hamate fracture) and Travis Jankowski (out since May 26 with left 4th metacarpal fracture).
DeGrom, Scherzer, and Megill – 60 percent of the Mets rotation – all being on the shelf could have derailed the early part of the Mets season. So then it shouldn’t be surprising that, even on paper, the results haven’t been ideal in that time for the starting-pitching department. Mets starters have posted a 4.84 ERA, good for 22nd in the league, since Scherzer hit the injured list on May 19.
And yet, the Mets have gained ground in the NL East standings during that span.
On May 19, the day the Amazin’s fan base began preparing for another lost season full of injury hits and bad luck because Scherzer took himself out of his start with pain in his left side, the first-place Mets held a seven-game lead over the second-place Braves.
Jump forward to June 7, nearly three weeks since the Mets rotation has been managing without their trifecta of starting arms, and the first-place Mets have a nine-game lead over Atlanta. With Megill set to rejoin the starting five this weekend, it can be said that the Mets rotation has mostly survived what has been the toughest challenge of the season so far. Rather than derailing the season, the Mets injury hits haven’t even slowed them down.
The Amazin’s are playing like an unstoppable force at the moment, and that’s saying something in June.
The Mets haven’t had a winning record in the month of June since 2012, when they went 15-13. Of course, there’s still plenty of time left this month for the club to continue that streak, but the Mets are trending up. Last year, they went .500 (15-15) in June. They entered Tuesday 4-2 to begin the month.
So let’s turn to the Mets bullpen, the piece of the team that was, and in many ways still is, its Achilles heel. This part may even be a little hard to believe, but Mets relievers have maintained a 3.30 ERA since Trevor May went to the IL on May 3. That ERA is ranked sixth in MLB and second-best in the National League, behind only the Braves (3.03 ERA). Mets relievers have also recorded the fourth-most strikeouts (127) in the NL since May went down, with 41 of those whiffs coming from Edwin Diaz.
That’s not to say the Mets bullpen doesn’t need reinforcing. It will certainly be the department that Mets GM Billy Eppler tries to upgrade at this year’s trade deadline, likely in the form of a lefty reliever. And even though outfielder Nick Plummer has enjoyed his major-league callup, with his two home runs and five RBI in seven games, the Mets are missing Jankowski’s speed on the basepaths.
Tomas Nido has stepped up in the absence of McCann. The backup catcher is batting .407 with five runs, a double, five RBI, three walks and a .911 OPS over his last nine games entering Tuesday. Over his last 18 games, he’s hitting .315 with a .373 on-base percentage. Nido is 10-for-25 (.400) with runners in scoring position this season.
The main takeaway here is, the Mets are overcoming their injury hits by keeping their heads down, grinding through the challenges, and passing the baton to the next man up. It’s been a refreshing surprise, and a major element of their first-place success in the early part of their 2022 season.
