News
What Happened To Shay On Chicago Fire?
It is very difficult for binge-watchers to say goodbye to their favorite characters. However, the departure of the characters, especially after announcing them dead, clearly states that they will not be returning to the show.
Leslie Shay (Lauren German) took her exit from Chicago Fire in the second season (2014). So, we are in the tenth season, but we still can’t get over her death in the show. The character had a hold of people since its appearance in the pilot. And, now, German will not be returning to the show as the character is dead.
What Happened To Shay
In the episode “Genuine Never Waits,” Shay answers the call to a structure fire, and Dawson tells Shay to lead the pack. Dawson and Shay were close friends until, in the episode “A Nuisance Call,” Dawson made fun of Shay. It is when they decide to end their bond.
In the last episode of season 2, when Shay answers the call and leads the pack, everything is fine until a blast and a pipeline hit Shay in the head. Dawson tried chest compressions on Shay, but it was too late. Shay was already dead.
Who Played Shay?
Lauren German played the role of Leslie Shay on the show Chicago Fire. She is an American actress well known for being featured in the films like A Walk to Remember (2002), Born Killers (2005), What We Do Is Secret (2007), Made for Each Other (2009), and The Divide (2011).
Lauren has also done television. She has appeared in the shows like Sex, Love & Secrets (2005), Hawaii Five-0 (2011), and Lucifer (2016-2021).
About The Show
Chicago Fire is a drama television show. Derek Haas and Michael Brandit create the show. Till now, 10 seasons have gotten aired on NBC with 217 episodes in total with a run time of around 43 minutes. Chicago Fire has already been renewed for its 11th season.
You can also watch the show online on Hulu Plus, the fubo Tv, and Peacock.
Plot Of The Show
The show investigates the lives, both expert and individual, of the firemen, salvage faculty, and paramedics of the Chicago Fire. Firemen and paramedics cooperate to save lives consistently. They likewise face private matters. However, they keep them to the side to zero in on their calling.
Cast And Characters
The main cast of the show includes Jesse Spencer playing Lieutenant Matthew Casey, Taylor Kinney playing Lt. Kelly Severide, Monica Raymund playing Gabriela Dawson, Lauren German playing Elizabeth Shay, Charlie Barnett playing Peter Mills, David Eigenberg playing Christopher Herrmann, Eamonn Walker playing Wallace Boden, Yuri Sardarov playing Brian, Christian Stolte playing Randall McHolland, Joe Minoso playing Joe Cruz, Teri Reeves playing Dr. Hallie Thomas, Kara Killmer playing Sylvie Brett, Dora Madison playing Jessica Chilton, Steven R. McQueen playing Jimmy Borrelli, Miranda Rae Mayo playing Stella Kidd, Annie Ilonzeh playing Emily Foster, Alberto Rosende playing Blake Gallo, Daniel Kyri playing Darren Ritter, Adrian Rae playing Gianna Mackey and, Hanako Greensmith playing Violet Mikami.
The post What Happened To Shay On Chicago Fire? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Roll Over Beethoven: Anonymous donor gives $56M to MPR for classical music
Someone out there really likes classical music.
An anonymous donor has given a $56 million cash gift to Minnesota Public Radio to be used exclusively to serve the station’s YourClassical audiences and to provide tech support for new media transmission.
It is the largest gift ever received by MPR in its 55-year history.
Jean Taylor, president and CEO of American Public Media Group, called the gift “extraordinary” and said it would have a “transformative impact” on the future of YourClassical, which is billed as “a collection of curated streams, unique programs and playlists to promote calm and focus.”
“It will enable us to deepen and broaden our relevance with a growing audience by delivering compelling content, creating meaningful listening experiences and advancing MPR’s digital capabilities and infrastructure,” Taylor said in a written statement.
MPR officials plan to establish a separate permanent endowment for the gift “to best serve the donor’s designated purpose,” MPR officials said.
The gift will allow YourClassical – the largest classical public media organization in the country – “to increase national appreciation of classical music and expand audience reach with new programming and technologies,” officials said.
More than 25 percent of the music played at YourClassical features a musician, ensemble or composer who is a woman and/or a Black person, Indigenous person or person of color, according to Duchesne Drew, president of MPR and senior vice president of APMG.
This donor’s gift, he said, “will allow us to expand representation, grow YourClassical’s presence and accelerate digital innovation to broaden and better serve our classical music community.”
News
Court: Armed man arrested near Justice Kavanaugh’s house
By MARK SHERMAN and MICHAEL BALSAMO
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Wednesday that an armed man who made threats against Justice Brett Kavanaugh was arrested near the justice’s house in Maryland.
The man was arrested about 1:50 a.m., court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe said in an email.
The California man, in his 20s, was armed with a gun and a knife, according to a law enforcement official. The man, whose identity has not been released, arrived in a taxi early in the morning and told law enforcement officers he wanted to kill Kavanaugh, the official said.
The official was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
The Washington Post initially reported the arrest, quoting sources who said the man also was carrying burglary tools. He told police he was upset by a leaked draft opinion suggesting the court is about to overrule Roe v. Wade, the court’s landmark abortion case, the Post reported. He was also said to be upset over recent mass shootings, according to the newspaper.
The justices have been provided round-the-clock security at their homes amid concerns about violence following the court’s ultimate decision.
There have been protests at Kavanaugh’s house in a Maryland suburb just outside the District of Columbia, and at the homes of other justices, as well as demonstrations at the court, where a security fence rings the building and nearby streets have been closed.
News
P- Valley Season 2 Episode 2: June 12 Release, Time Where To Watch And More
P- Valley is an American Television series, and it is also very popular. P- Valley’s Season 1 episode 1was initially released in 2020. After its release, P- Valley became a very famous TV series. It became hugely popular. The series is hugely popular now. Tasha Smith directs the series. The series also has a good cast.
In this article, we will share with you about the P Valley Season 2 Episode 2: June 12 Release, Time, Where to watch, and more, so if you all want to know more then, please continue reading this whole article as we will share with you a lot about P- Valley.
June 12 Release
P- Valley is an American Television series, and it is also very popular. P- Valley’s Season 1 episode 1was initially released in 2020. This section will discuss the series’ release date as the fans are excited to see season 2, episode 2 of P- Valley.
The release date of the series P: Valley is June 12, 2022, and the fans cannot wait for the release. After its release, P- Valley became a very famous TV series. It became hugely popular. The series is hugely popular now. Tasha Smith directs the series. The movie also has a good cast.
Time
The release date of the series P: Valley is June 12, 2022, and the fans cannot wait for the release. P- Valley is an American Television series, and it is also very popular. P- Valley’s Season 1 episode 1was initially released in 2020. This section will discuss the release time of the series as the fans are excited to see season 2, episode 2 of P- Valley.
The release P- Valley time is 9 PM ET/PT in the United States and Canada. Tasha Smith directs the series. The movie also has a good cast.
Where To Watch?
You can stream it on Amazon Prime Video. You can also watch it on different platforms on the internet as the viewers now have a lot of freedom to watch TV shows and movies online.
People will stream it differently in different places of the world as the timings will vary from place to place. So you need to make sure that you can watch it online in your country or not.
So if you want to stream it online, go and download Amazon Prime Video, and you can also watch it on Starz. The fans cannot wait for the release. P- Valley season 2 episode 2.
The Cast
The series is famous amongst the fans as the series is really good. The series also has an amazing cast which makes the series even better. Tasha Smith directs the series. The series also has a good cast. In this section, we will share the cast with you.
The cast includes actors like Nicco Aman, Elarica Johnson, Brandee Evans, Tyler Lepley, Shannon Thornton, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Isaiah Washington, and Katori Hall.
The post P- Valley Season 2 Episode 2: June 12 Release, Time Where To Watch And More appeared first on Gizmo Story.
What Happened To Shay On Chicago Fire?
Roll Over Beethoven: Anonymous donor gives $56M to MPR for classical music
Mosquito Nets for Africa
The Ordeal of Vernon Oneal: The Story of President Kennedy’s First Casket
Court: Armed man arrested near Justice Kavanaugh’s house
Ethereum’s Testnet Ropsten PoS Merge Commences Now!
P- Valley Season 2 Episode 2: June 12 Release, Time Where To Watch And More
Yacht Ownership and Female Sailors!
Dusk-to-dawn arts festival Northern Spark returns to St. Paul this weekend
Five MN National Guardsmen head to Arkansas for annual ‘Cyber Shield’ exercise
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022