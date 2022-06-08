What Happened To Shay On Chicago Fire?

Share Pin 0 Shares

It is very difficult for binge-watchers to say goodbye to their favorite characters. However, the departure of the characters, especially after announcing them dead, clearly states that they will not be returning to the show.

Leslie Shay (Lauren German) took her exit from Chicago Fire in the second season (2014). So, we are in the tenth season, but we still can’t get over her death in the show. The character had a hold of people since its appearance in the pilot. And, now, German will not be returning to the show as the character is dead.

What Happened To Shay

In the episode “Genuine Never Waits,” Shay answers the call to a structure fire, and Dawson tells Shay to lead the pack. Dawson and Shay were close friends until, in the episode “A Nuisance Call,” Dawson made fun of Shay. It is when they decide to end their bond.

In the last episode of season 2, when Shay answers the call and leads the pack, everything is fine until a blast and a pipeline hit Shay in the head. Dawson tried chest compressions on Shay, but it was too late. Shay was already dead.

Who Played Shay?

Lauren German played the role of Leslie Shay on the show Chicago Fire. She is an American actress well known for being featured in the films like A Walk to Remember (2002), Born Killers (2005), What We Do Is Secret (2007), Made for Each Other (2009), and The Divide (2011).

Lauren has also done television. She has appeared in the shows like Sex, Love & Secrets (2005), Hawaii Five-0 (2011), and Lucifer (2016-2021).

About The Show

Chicago Fire is a drama television show. Derek Haas and Michael Brandit create the show. Till now, 10 seasons have gotten aired on NBC with 217 episodes in total with a run time of around 43 minutes. Chicago Fire has already been renewed for its 11th season.

You can also watch the show online on Hulu Plus, the fubo Tv, and Peacock.

Plot Of The Show

The show investigates the lives, both expert and individual, of the firemen, salvage faculty, and paramedics of the Chicago Fire. Firemen and paramedics cooperate to save lives consistently. They likewise face private matters. However, they keep them to the side to zero in on their calling.

Cast And Characters

The main cast of the show includes Jesse Spencer playing Lieutenant Matthew Casey, Taylor Kinney playing Lt. Kelly Severide, Monica Raymund playing Gabriela Dawson, Lauren German playing Elizabeth Shay, Charlie Barnett playing Peter Mills, David Eigenberg playing Christopher Herrmann, Eamonn Walker playing Wallace Boden, Yuri Sardarov playing Brian, Christian Stolte playing Randall McHolland, Joe Minoso playing Joe Cruz, Teri Reeves playing Dr. Hallie Thomas, Kara Killmer playing Sylvie Brett, Dora Madison playing Jessica Chilton, Steven R. McQueen playing Jimmy Borrelli, Miranda Rae Mayo playing Stella Kidd, Annie Ilonzeh playing Emily Foster, Alberto Rosende playing Blake Gallo, Daniel Kyri playing Darren Ritter, Adrian Rae playing Gianna Mackey and, Hanako Greensmith playing Violet Mikami.

