What Time Can You Watch President Joe Biden Appearance On Jimmy Kimmel Live?

President Joe Biden will appear as a live guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night. Kimmel announced on Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA Finals Game Night on Sunday afternoon. President Biden’s first in-studio visit on a late-night talk program since taking office in January 2021. Biden was last seen on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in September 2019, during his presidential primary campaign.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Airs on ABC at 11:35 p.m. ET. Kimmel’s conversation with President Biden will also be available after the live broadcast on the program’s YouTube account.

What’s The Story?

Jimmy Kimmel Live! has pulled off a coup by enticing President Joe Biden to join them for an exclusive in-studio interview. Biden’s debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be his first in-studio late-night engagement as president.

Biden’s interview will appear on Kimmel’s program on ABC on Wednesday, June 8, at 11:35 a.m. PT/10:35 p.m. Central. The program will be recorded in Los Angeles at 5 p.m.

While Biden’s first live appearance on a late-night program, it is not his first late-night interview. Biden made his first appearance as president as a virtual guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in December. President Barack Obama initiated the custom of sitting presidents appearing on late-night television in 2009.

When Was The Announcement Made?

During today’s Game 2 Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel announced the NBA Finals Game Night on ABC.

Biden has been careful, controlled, and restrained when speaking to the media, sometimes being rushed away by aides anxious to prevent one of his legendary “gaffes” when speaking spontaneously. Kimmel, a committed liberal, isn’t likely to stir up any controversy.

That day, the president will be in Los Angeles for the Summit of the Americas, a political meeting of governments from North, South, and Central America to address shared interests and concerns.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Airs live from Hollywood Boulevard’s renowned El Capitan Entertainment Centre.

The Recent Actions

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden recently invited Selena Gomez to the White House. Jill Biden and the singer attended the White House Youth Mental Health Action Forum.

The two-day inaugural event, co-hosted by MTV Entertainment and the Department of Health and Human Services, started on Wednesday, bringing together more than 30 activists and innovators to raise awareness about addressing mental health among young people.

Joe Biden Meets South Korean Boy Band BTS.

The US president recently visited BTS in the White House, where they discussed combating an increase in hate crimes against Asian Americans. The band’s contact with the leader is captured on camera, with the latter playing the popular song Butter and telling them, “I decided I’d make you feel at home.” The group also met with US Vice President Kamala Harris, who described their visit to the White House as “historic and significant.”

