Why Is One Piece Going On A Month Hiatus After 12 Years Before Final Saga?
One piece is the most beloved and most famous son series of a long time. The creator behind the long-running Manga in One piece is Eiichiro Oda He declared that he would be taking a month-long break to complete and prepare for es ‘ 25 anniversary. After the long gap manga will return with one “final aga ” we get this news from the fan translation Twitter account.
The fans are very much excited about the new upcoming series the ” Final Saga”. The fans have also started debating among themselves that it will be the last series. Or if it simply means that the story will conclude known that Luffy’s story will come to an end in 2020 and it has been heated that Oda said One piece would end in five years.
The storyline of “One Piece “
The story is composed of a lot of exciting adventures of Monkey D.Luffy, a boy who has got the magical properties of a robber after he has eaten a Devil Fruit. He also has many friends because of his rubber properties. Everyone used to like him and wanted to be his friend. Later to find the deceased king of pirates GolD. Roger’s started a journey with his pirate crew Straw Hat Pirates where Luffy explores the grand line ultimately this treasure is known as “One Piece”. To become the next king of pirates.
The popularity of “One Piece “
The one Piece has been greatly praised for its plottings, art, storytelling humour, and characterization. It has also been adopted into the film festival In 2015 one-piece concluded its name in the Guinness World Record for publishing most copies of the same comic book by a single author It is one of the best manga which sells over 3million print um from 2008 to 2018 it’s received many awards. Furthermore, one piece has been traced by ranking first in fourteen years of Oricon’s Manga sales Ranking existence. After getting so much popularity it was licensed for an English language release n North America and the United Kingdom in 2004. The anime series is licensed by 4kids Entertainment to release in the English language.
It is one of the most interesting anime series for children I would prefer to watch this series for every child. And as we know that this series is soon going to end with a beautiful ending but you don’t have to take tension because if someone still wants to watch this series ao and check out Netflix.
Hannah Macpherson’s Time Cut: What All To Know Before Its June 9 Release?
Time cut was written by Kennedy alongside Soto Patel during the lockdown. The movie was kept a secret until Kennedy took to Twitter in May to announce that filming was to start. He also announced the leads in the same post. Everything else about the production is still pretty much a mystery right now. We do know that Kennedy and Patel have taken the plunge back into the waters of Young Adult Slashers. Hannah Macpherson, known for Into the Dark and Trinkets will be the director for Time Cut.
Where to Watch Time Cut?
Time Cut will release in theatres on June 9th. We don’t have any information about the OTT release plan yet, but with Macpherson directing it could come out on either Hulu or Netflix.
A Little About the Movie
Time Cut is a blend of horror, comedy and the nightmares of being a teenager. If you take Freaky as your example, then we sure are in for an absolute splendour of a time. There’s not much known about the story since most of it was written by just the two writers during the lockdown and hasn’t had a proper plot release.
The only description we have for the movie is “Back to the Future meets Scream”. If this is any indication then we will have the comedy of Back to the Future along with obviously a time-based plot in some form and horror like Scream. With Hannah Macpherson’s experience directing horror, what with Into the Dark and Trinkets being so good, we’ve been given the best in the business to run the show. Though not much is known right now about the story we do know that it will have something to do with altering time and its many consequences, especially as a teenager. It cannot be the best idea to give a teenager any control over time nor is it a good idea to control time. You put the two together and now we have a recipe for either disaster or a merry adventure.
The Cast
Madison Baily and Antonia Gentry are to be the stars of the film. The other actors include Griffin Gluck and Sidney Sabiston. The movie will also reunite the creative team behind the comedy “Freaky”. With such a wealth of experience in the horror and comedy genres, and with most of them working to unite the two genres there’s great potential here.
The Production
The movie is jointly produced by ABC Entertainment, the company behind To All the Boys and Chris Landon, the writer and director of Happy Death Day and Freaky. Michael Kennedy is very excited for the world to see the film. In his words, he thinks the audience will go “bonkers”. It’s usually a great sign when the writer is so enthusiastic about something he’s working on. If he’s confident enough to announce to the audience that they’ll be mind blown, then why not give it a shot and watch the movie? It seems to have a great team and the story should be interesting given they got Macpherson to direct it. If you get the chance do not pass it up.
‘He rises to the occasion’: Michael Kopech shuts down the Los Angeles Dodgers for 6 innings in a 4-0 Chicago White Sox win
Michael Kopech wasn’t sure how he would feel in the first inning of Tuesday’s start against the Los Angeles Dodgers after a less-than-stellar bullpen session before the game.
Turns out, Kopech said, “there was really no correlation there.”
The Chicago White Sox right-hander was sharp from the start, shutting down one of the most dangerous offenses in the majors.
Kopech allowed one hit while striking out eight and walking one in six innings, leading the Sox to a 4-0 victory in front of 25,625 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“I felt good in the first and I was able to carry that throughout the start,” Kopech said.
The offensive support came in the sixth, when the Sox scored four runs against the Dodgers bullpen.
AJ Pollock knocked in two with a pinch-hit double. He scored on Jake Burger’s double, and Burger scored on a single by Reese McGuire. All four runs came with two outs as the Sox won their third straight.
The big inning put Kopech (2-2) in line for the win. He had at least one strikeout in each of the first five innings and lowered his ERA to 1.94.
“He rises to the occasion,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “Today, he’s pitching like he’s pitched most of his starts. Everything direct to the plate, good stuff, good location, good command.”
Kopech bounced back after allowing a season-high five runs in his last start June 1 in Toronto.
“Kind of got away from what I do preparing for Toronto’s game, and it showed,” Kopech said. “Then I got back to that and I got back on track. That’s a big step in the right direction.”
He executed Tuesday like the pitcher who allowed one hit in seven shutout innings against the New York Yankees in Game 2 of a May 22 doubleheader at Yankee Stadium.
In that game, Kopech retired the first 17 batters before Rob Brantly broke up the perfect game with a two-out double in the sixth.
He retired the first eight batters Tuesday before walking Gavin Lux with two outs in the third. The Dodgers collected their first hit when Will Smith singled with two outs in the fourth.
“There were a few times that I lost a little bit of focus,” Kopech said. “That hit that I gave up, I just wasn’t there for that third pitch. I don’t know what the velocity was or anything like that, but in my mind that’s a lazy pitch.
“That four-pitch, two-out walk, I just lost the focus there. But for the most part there were just small moments like that. Throughout the rest of the game I was able to stay focused. I think that helps me.”
Both starters kept putting up zeroes. The Dodgers’ Mitch White retired the first 12 batters before José Abreu singled to center leading off the fifth.
“I was present for almost every pitch today and I account for the times it bit me in the butt to not be present,” Kopech said. “But there’s definitely an extra factor, a little extra blood going knowing that the other guy is putting up zeroes every inning with you. Ultimately we’re here to win a game.”
The Sox loaded the bases with one out in the fifth, but White struck out McGuire looking and Josh Harrison swinging. The Sox are 4-for-39 with the bases loaded this season.
White exited after allowing two hits and striking out five in five scoreless innings.
Pollock, acquired in a trade with the Dodgers for Craig Kimbrel during spring training, hit for Gavin Sheets with two outs and two on in the sixth. He hit David Price’s first pitch to right for the two-run double. Burger drove him in on the next pitch with a double.
The Dodgers intentionally walked Yoán Moncada to pitch to McGuire. He made them pay with his RBI single.
“Nothing was going on for a while,” Pollock said. “The pitching was great. Both offenses are explosive. Either offense could open the gate and put up a bunch of runs. We did a good job of staying patient, staying calm and got some guys on and we were able to get some hits.”
Sox relievers induced double plays in the seventh and eighth. And closer Liam Hendriks worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth as the Dodgers were blanked for just the second time this season.
“These are teams that are very capable of being playoff teams, more than likely going to be playoff teams,” Kopech said. “So for us to compete well against them, it goes a long way.”
()
Motorcyclist killed, motorist injured in Coon Rapids collision
Authorities are investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcycle and a motor vehicle Tuesday night in Coon Rapids.
According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at about 8:45 p.m. on Hanson Boulevard at 129th Lane Northwest.
The sheriff’s office said it appeared that the man driving the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed while southbound on Hanson Boulevard when he crashed into a vehicle that was turning off 129th Lane onto Hanson.
The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene. The man driving the motor vehicle was hospitalized in critical condition. Neither was immediately identified.
The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office, Coon Rapids Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol and Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.
