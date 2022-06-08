Why Non-Profit Volunteers Should Carry Business Cards

Driving does not have to be tedious or monotonous. It can be comfortable, easy, and even exciting! Whether you are commuting to work, visiting friends and family, running errands, or doing the school run, a car is one of the most convenient and cost-effective ways of getting from A to B.

But how can you make it better? How can you improve your overall driving experience so that driving is no longer just a chore, but a pleasure? Read on to discover how to upgrade your driving experience with these five simple tips.

1. Try Before You Buy

If your budget allows, and you would like to upgrade your driving experience by obtaining a new car, why not ‘try before you buy’? Recent surveys have shown that renting (of homes, cars, furniture, and more) is more popular than ever.

When it comes to a car, this can be a great way to test whether a car really is the right fit for you. The car needs to be appropriate for your lifestyle and budget, as well as suit your style, driving practises, family needs, and more.

A new car can be a significant financial investment, and renting is a great way to test the water before you take the plunge! Renting is especially suitable for customers who may only need a car on a sporadic basis, and therefore do not wish to make a full-time investment in one.

2. Improve Your Driving Skills

Many drivers are not aware that their level of driving skill is one of the most important factors in several areas. It not only affects how enjoyable driving is, but can affect how much you spend on travel and fuel, how well maintained your car is, your safety, level of carbon emissions, and more.

Simply driving more efficiently – such as by selecting the appropriate gear, reducing wind resistance and driving at the correct speed, for example – can transform your driving experience.

Long-term, it can save you thousands of pounds as your style of driving will no longer be burning unnecessary fuel. Efficient driving is also safer and less likely to result in unnecessary wear and tear on your car – meaning fewer expensive trips to the garage!

Driving more efficiently, or with more skill, also gives you more confidence and helps your journeys to feel smoother and more enjoyable.

3. Go Electric

Studies show that more drivers than ever before are keen to go green and make the switch to a hybrid or electric vehicle. This is not only better for the environment, but it may be more cost-effective too.

You may even be eligible for particular discounts, incentives, or tax reliefs by driving a more environmentally-friendly car.

One of the most common concerns about electric cars is whether their range on a single charge will be long enough for most journeys. But the range and mileage possible for electric cars is growing all the time. Research some of the electric cars with the longest range and you can proceed with the confidence in which one is most suitable for you!

You will not only be upgrading your driving experience by selecting a new car, you’ll be doing more to help the planet too!

4. Claim A Company Car

If you are employed, why not discuss with your employer if you could claim a company car? Although you are still liable for some charges associated with the car (such as the Benefit in Kind Tax), maintenance, and fuel, obtaining the car itself can be your employer’s responsibility.

Many employers are keen for their employees to make the best and most professional impression on clients and other companies, and arriving at meetings in a new, clean, and well-maintained company car can be a great way to do this.

As a result, company cars can be a great way to experience a luxury vehicle for a fraction of the usual cost!

5. Maintain Your Current Car

Upgrading your driving experience does not have to be expensive or time-consuming. It can be as simple as making the very most of what you already have. Such as by keeping your car clean, tidy, and well-maintained, for example.

A well-maintained car feels much smoother and more comfortable to drive, while being safer and more cost-effective overall.

You may also choose to add some accessories or fragrances, or to invest in new parts that will make the car drive like brand-new, even if it has seen many years of service!

Whatever your budget and time constraints, with a few subtle changes you can make your driving experience smoother, safer, and more enjoyable.