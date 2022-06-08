Finance
Why Non-Profit Volunteers Should Carry Business Cards
You know that business people need to have and use business cards, but I think non-profit volunteers should do the same.
If you’re enthused about the work you do for your cause, and you’d like others to either donate or join as a volunteer, keep cards handy to give out when you’re talking to new people – or even to old friends who might be interested in helping. You’ll show your pride in the organization, and stand a far better chance of having your contact information remembered later.
After all, those little scraps of paper you find to jot down a number are lost or mistaken for trash far too often.
How many times have you written a name and number on the back of your shopping list and forgotten it was there when you tossed the list? Or even found a name and number and wondered who it was and why you had it. Even worse – you find just the number and have no recollection of why you have it. Those things happen when people jot down numbers while standing in a grocery store aisle!
In addition to convenience and efficiency, business cards convey the impression that yours is a well-run, professional organization.
I suggest that the phone number and address of the organization, rather than your own number, be printed on the cards. However, with approval of your board, you may want to include both, so individuals can call you with questions. If you hold an office, include your title after your name, otherwise just say “Suzie Smith, Volunteer.”
In addition to the organization’s name and contact information, include a brief tag line that summarizes the organization’s mission. That will help the person who looks at your card next week remember why he or she was interested in becoming involved with your group.
These cards don’t need to be fancy, only informative. Stores such as Staples offer very inexpensive printing, and you can also get card stock and print them on your own computer as you need them.
Benefits of Having Your Own Car
As our technology advances, we discovered better ways to live with great convenience like the invention of different means of transportation such as the car. Almost every American home owns a car nowadays because having one is already a necessity.
In earlier times when there are no vehicles yet invented for transportation, the people uses animals like horses, camels, and even walk by foot to go to places they wanted to go thus it would take them longer periods of time before they reach their destination.
Moving from one place to another by land becomes easier with you having your personal transportation. You can choose whichever road nearest to the place you will go hence saving time having your own car.
Shopping would be more convenient knowing that you have your own time when you will leave from the house and when you go home after buying everything you need unlike in public transportation there are specific schedules to follow. You manage your own time and it makes you freer to use your time with other things.
In emergency situations requiring urgent medical help we can use our car to transport patient to the hospital especially if it would take longer time for the rescue mobiles to reach our place. But prior to transport of patient, first aid must be properly given by a trained person. With our car as transportation in emergency situations, we get to help save a person’s life.
Busy people who have work that requires travelling a lot in nearby states would need their own car so they can escape from the toxicity of purchasing a ticket to a train, a bus or booking a flight by an airplane. You can also have pleasure trips to these states together with the whole family and you will have more privacy travelling using your own vehicle for transportation.
When you buy a car, just make sure that the type you buy would be very comfortable to use and fit for your lifestyle. It doesn’t have to be very expensive, as long as it has a good quality. Choose the car that is convenient to drive by you and your family. You may get a second hand car and still a very beautiful one at that. Some used cars may not look so great buy with wonderful working engines just needs a little adjustments or even a new color to make it look new.
5 Great Ways To Upgrade Your Driving Experience
Driving does not have to be tedious or monotonous. It can be comfortable, easy, and even exciting! Whether you are commuting to work, visiting friends and family, running errands, or doing the school run, a car is one of the most convenient and cost-effective ways of getting from A to B.
But how can you make it better? How can you improve your overall driving experience so that driving is no longer just a chore, but a pleasure? Read on to discover how to upgrade your driving experience with these five simple tips.
1. Try Before You Buy
If your budget allows, and you would like to upgrade your driving experience by obtaining a new car, why not ‘try before you buy’? Recent surveys have shown that renting (of homes, cars, furniture, and more) is more popular than ever.
When it comes to a car, this can be a great way to test whether a car really is the right fit for you. The car needs to be appropriate for your lifestyle and budget, as well as suit your style, driving practises, family needs, and more.
A new car can be a significant financial investment, and renting is a great way to test the water before you take the plunge! Renting is especially suitable for customers who may only need a car on a sporadic basis, and therefore do not wish to make a full-time investment in one.
2. Improve Your Driving Skills
Many drivers are not aware that their level of driving skill is one of the most important factors in several areas. It not only affects how enjoyable driving is, but can affect how much you spend on travel and fuel, how well maintained your car is, your safety, level of carbon emissions, and more.
Simply driving more efficiently – such as by selecting the appropriate gear, reducing wind resistance and driving at the correct speed, for example – can transform your driving experience.
Long-term, it can save you thousands of pounds as your style of driving will no longer be burning unnecessary fuel. Efficient driving is also safer and less likely to result in unnecessary wear and tear on your car – meaning fewer expensive trips to the garage!
Driving more efficiently, or with more skill, also gives you more confidence and helps your journeys to feel smoother and more enjoyable.
3. Go Electric
Studies show that more drivers than ever before are keen to go green and make the switch to a hybrid or electric vehicle. This is not only better for the environment, but it may be more cost-effective too.
You may even be eligible for particular discounts, incentives, or tax reliefs by driving a more environmentally-friendly car.
One of the most common concerns about electric cars is whether their range on a single charge will be long enough for most journeys. But the range and mileage possible for electric cars is growing all the time. Research some of the electric cars with the longest range and you can proceed with the confidence in which one is most suitable for you!
You will not only be upgrading your driving experience by selecting a new car, you’ll be doing more to help the planet too!
4. Claim A Company Car
If you are employed, why not discuss with your employer if you could claim a company car? Although you are still liable for some charges associated with the car (such as the Benefit in Kind Tax), maintenance, and fuel, obtaining the car itself can be your employer’s responsibility.
Many employers are keen for their employees to make the best and most professional impression on clients and other companies, and arriving at meetings in a new, clean, and well-maintained company car can be a great way to do this.
As a result, company cars can be a great way to experience a luxury vehicle for a fraction of the usual cost!
5. Maintain Your Current Car
Upgrading your driving experience does not have to be expensive or time-consuming. It can be as simple as making the very most of what you already have. Such as by keeping your car clean, tidy, and well-maintained, for example.
A well-maintained car feels much smoother and more comfortable to drive, while being safer and more cost-effective overall.
You may also choose to add some accessories or fragrances, or to invest in new parts that will make the car drive like brand-new, even if it has seen many years of service!
Whatever your budget and time constraints, with a few subtle changes you can make your driving experience smoother, safer, and more enjoyable.
3 Common Mistake Customers Make When Booking a Courier Service
Are you finding that you are on the phone to couriers for longer than you would like? Finding that you are making more calls but not getting the ‘right’ courier service first time? There are 3 common mistakes customer’s make when calling a courier.
- They call but don’t know what type of courier they want
- They have no idea of the weight of the object
- They expect it to cost far less than what they have been quoted
Lets look at the common mistakes people make on an individual basis
They call but don’t know what type of courier they want. This is a very common mistake and some courier companies are happy to advise on the right type of courier service for the item that needs to be delivered. A little research prior to calling will mean you call the right service for the item. 2 minutes Googling can save 15 minutes on the phone.
They have no idea of the weight of the object
Each vehicle can take a certain weight, the right vehicle for your delivery will depend on the weight of the item. Even if the item is for parcel courier rather than same day courier, the weight still needs to be known as often the price increases as the weight increases.
They expect it to cost far less than what they have been quoted
Would you get in your car and drive 200 miles for £20? No? Then why do you think a courier will? When you add up the costs of the fuel, wages, insurance and other things you will see that delivering goods can be expensive to do, be realistic in your expectations and remember if you wouldn’t do it, why would they?
And a bonus tip to make life easier for you when comparing courier services…
Make sure you compare like for like in service comparisons. A parcel service differs greatly from a same day courier service. When comparing prices, make sure you are comparing the exact same type of courier service or you could be disappointed!
Avoiding these common mistakes will enable you to source the correct courier service for your items and enhance the service provided by your business, to its customer’s.
