News
Yankees break game open late, beat Twins 10-4
Twins pitchers played with fire all night. They finally got burned.
In a game where the New York Yankees were clogging the bases — thanks in large part to nine walks by Twins pitching — the Twins still managed to stick with them for a majority of the night.
That is, until the seventh inning.
Anthony Rizzo’s three-run home run off of Tyler Duffey in the top of the seventh broke open a close game, helping lead the Yankees to an 10-4 victory on Tuesday night at Target Field.
Rizzo’s blast came with two outs after the Twins had opted against pitching to Aaron Judge — who hit his league-leading 22nd home run earlier in the game — instead, putting him on via intentional walk. It’s the second straight game in which Duffey has served up a three-run homer. On Sunday in Toronto, Duffey allowed a blast that turned what would have been a blowout victory into a nail-biter.
The right-hander, who in the past has been one of the Twins’ most reliable relievers, now has a 6.55 earned-run average this season.
The Yankees broke away in the seventh after threatening to do so in earlier innings. In the fifth, after Juan Minaya allowed a single and later in the inning three straight walks — the last forcing in a run — rookie Yennier Cano came in and struck out Judge to keep the game in check.
Cano walked a pair of batters himself in the sixth inning, before working out of the jam. The Yankees had runners on in every inning except the ninth, and began the game by scoring three runs off rookie Cole Sands — two on Judge’s home run and one on a Giancarlo Stanton shot — in the first inning.
The Twins chipped away at the lead, though never recovered. They scored a run in four of the first five innings, and they came within a run multiple times but never led.
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected in the bottom of the seventh inning for arguing after a pitch that missed Max Kepler’s bat was ruled a foul ball, keeping a potential double play in place and not allowing the runner on first to potentially advance. Kepler did eventually ground into a double play.
Luis Arraez was removed late in the game with right shoulder tightness.
News
New Saint Tim Beckham stars as St. Paul routs Rochester
After missing the first two months of the season due to a left quad strain, it would be easy to say that Saints infielder Tim Beckham is making up for lost time.
Beckham made his Saints debut last week and had an outstanding series against the Iowa Cubs, going 8 for 17 with two home runs and seven runs batted in. Tuesday night, in his first game at CHS Field, Beckham had a grand slam and an RBI double in the Saints’ 10-6 win over Rochester.
But truth be told, there is no making up for lost time for the 32-year-old Beckham, only the possibility of still making something of a career that began with the greatest of expectations only to teeter on completely going off the rails.
“You’re down for so long, all you can do is put in the work,” Beckham said. He was referring to battling back from his quad injury, but just as well could have been talking about his career.
Since being the first-overall pick in the 2008 draft, Beckham has dealt with two lengthy drug suspensions, the 2014 season being lost to an anterior cruciate ligament injury, and a second ACL surgery in 2020 that coincided with the cancellation of the minor-league season due to COVID. Beckham is in full resurrection mode.
He has not played in the major leagues since August 2019, when he was suspended for 80 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance while playing for Seattle.
Beckham spent last season with the Chicago White Sox’s Triple-A team in Charlotte, N.C., where he was limited due to a knee injury. He signed with the Twins in February.
“He’s a talented guy; he’s got a lot of athletic ability,” said Saints manager Toby Gardenhire. “He’s getting up there a little bit in age, so he’s moving a little slower. And he has had some health issues. But he’s still a good player.”
Beckham’s off-the-field troubles began in 2012 while playing in the Rays’ minor-league system. He was suspended for 50 games after testing positive for the second time for a “drug of abuse.”
Each of his stops has meant new teammates, a new city, and a new group of reporters inquiring about his off-the-field woes. “It comes with the territory,” Beckham said. “I’m a professional athlete. We can handle that.”
Gardenhire said he had no reservations about Beckham joining the Saints due to his checkered past, adding, “Our front office does their research on all the guys they bring in.”
Beckham started at third base on Tuesday night at CHS Field. He also played shortstop and second base last week. Gardenhire said he will continue to move him around. So far, he clearly has shown that he can be a force at the plate.
“Sometimes these guys surprise you,” Gardenhire said. “They find something, and you kind of find lightning in a bottle. Whatever it is you have been searching for for a couple of years, all of sudden it clicks a little bit.
“I’ve seen guys who come here and you think they are on their last leg. Then, boom, something clicks, and they end up in the big leagues for the next five years.”
Said Beckham: “That’s the goal.”
BRIEFLY
Infielder Spencer Steer took over the team lead in home runs when he hit his seventh of the season in the third inning to tie the game 3-3. He didn’t join the Saints until May 23.
News
Mahtomedi City Council OKs plan for apartment complex at site of ‘Fargo’-famous Lakeside Club
The Mahtomedi City Council on Tuesday night voted 3-2 to approve plans for a three-story apartment complex on the site of the former Lakeside Club, which was featured in the movie “Fargo.”
The council’s vote followed more than two hours of discussion and public comments on Hearth Development’s plans for the site at 10 Old Wildwood Road.
Plans call for the vacant building, which was shuttered in 2020, to be torn down, and a three-story market-rate apartment complex to be built on the 4-acre site. Among the amenities planned: a community room, outdoor patio, rooftop patio and fitness center.
Residents who live near the site have protested the plans, contending that the proposed 39-unit development would radically alter the character of their residential neighborhood, which features mature trees and single-family houses set back from the road.
In addition to site-plan approval, the council voted to approve a variance from the maximum-height requirement of the city’s shoreland overlay district and variances to allow for setback deviations.
News
Alec Mills, in his season debut, saves the Chicago Cubs bullpen with 5 innings in a 9-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles
Entering a game in the early innings to relieve a struggling starter is never an ideal spot for a reliever.
But that was the situation Alec Mills faced Tuesday when he was called on to start the fourth inning in the Chicago Cubs’ 9-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. And as Mills noted afterward, “That’s why I’m here.”
Hours after coming off the 60-day injured list, Mills tossed five innings and allowed two runs, one walk and struck out six.
Mills’ strong outing in his season debut allowed manager David Ross to rest a bullpen that before Monday’s day off had been worked hard during a stretch of 11 games in nine days, including two that went to extra innings.
“I really wanted to finish the game,” Mills said. “I felt good. I didn’t really feel like I ran out of gas too much, so that was a big positive for me.”
Mills’ rehab process had him building up for a starter’s workload. The bulk work became important after Keegan Thompson lasted only three innings. The Orioles tagged Thompson for seven runs and three homers.
Christopher Morel gave the Cubs a quick lead, homering on the first pitch of the game. The Orioles erased it in the bottom of the inning, however. Morel added an RBI triple while Willson Contreras hit his 10th home run of the season.
With the homer, Contreras recorded his sixth season of double-digit home runs, tying Jody Davis for second in franchise history among catchers. Gabby Hartnett had 12 such seasons.
Mills is prepared for any role on the pitching staff. For now, the right-hander is back in the bullpen. Right-hander Anderson Espinoza was optioned to Double-A Tennessee as the corresponding move Tuesday.
Ross called Mills a “Swiss Army knife” who could be used in a variety of roles out of the bullpen.
“It was nice to have him back,” Ross said. “I’ve spoken highly about how many options he can give us — starter, out of the pen. He had starter-like stuff tonight, went deep, picked us up.”
Monday represented the first day players on the 60-day IL could return. The Cubs’ day off shifted that opportunity to Tuesday.
Infielder David Bote appeared to be another candidate to rejoin the team. However, Bote has been pulled from his rehab assignment. He was experiencing bouts of dizziness and is getting checked out. Bote was working back from offseason surgery on his left shoulder.
A trio of players on the IL — Seiya Suzuki, Yan Gomes and Jonathan Villar — took early batting practice Tuesday, getting in on-field work before rain forced the remaining pregame work inside. Ross wants to make sure Suzuki (sprained left ring finger) and Gomes (left oblique strain) in particular get enough reps before returning.
If they make it through Thursday’s day off feeling good, they could return for the weekend series in New York against the Yankees.
“We’ve got some off days here we should take advantage of just to make sure they’re 100%,” Ross said.
Suzuki still has some swelling in his finger, but he could play through that if it lingers. As Ross put it: “Everybody plays through a little bit.”
Ross, though, wants to make sure Suzuki feels 100% comfortable swinging the bat. A big factor in Suzuki going on the IL was the painful vibrations on non-barreled balls when hitting in the cage.
“He still feels it, and there’s a little bit of hesitation there,” Ross said. “We want to make sure we get that out of there before it just lingers.”
While Ross’ focus was on getting the Cubs off to a strong start on the five-game trip, he felt for his former manager Joe Maddon, whom the Los Angeles Angels fired Tuesday. Ross, who played for Maddon with the Cubs in 2015 and 2016, texted him after hearing the news and told Maddon he was thinking of him.
“That’s a sucky thing to hear,” Ross said. “I love Joe. He has done a lot for me and was a great manager for me. I don’t know what’s going on in Anaheim from that standpoint, but thoughts go out to him.”
Maddon, 68, was 130-148 in his third year with the Angels. He led the Cubs to the postseason in four of his five seasons on the North Side, with the 2016 World Series title his crowning achievement.
“I have a ton of respect for Joe, another man that I’ve learned a lot of baseball from,” Ross said. “A lot of my managerial philosophies and the way I handle things are a lot of the example he set when he was my manager.”
()
