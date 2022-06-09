News
10 Famous Temples In India That You Cannot Miss
Hinduism is the country’s most widely practiced religion. As a result, the presence of a revered Hindu temple is extremely common in India, as rulers from various dynasties have erected them for hundreds of years to leave their mark on the lives of the country’s population. For hundreds of years, some of the famous temples in India have been an important part of national and international history. The temples listed below were built by some of India’s most powerful emperors from various dynasties.
Here are the 10 famous temples in India that you must visit,
1. Rameshwaram Temple
The Rameshwaram temple is well-known and revered by Hindus all over the world since it is thought to be the first location where Lord Rama and his wife Devi Sita arrived after slaying Ravana. It is situated on the island of Rameshwaram, which is located in Tamil Nadu. It is considered extremely holy because it is a famous temple and one of India’s four sacred sites of Char Dham. The temple is not only architecturally stunning but it is also situated in a stunning position.
2. Kedarnath Temple
Kedarnath temple is not only well-known among religious travellers, but it is also well-known among environment enthusiasts due to its position. The temple is nestled among the spectacular Himalayan glaciers, and the entire area is blanketed with snow throughout the winter. As a result, it is closed for half of the year. This temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is said to have been constructed by the Pandavas from the Mahabharata. Pilgrims must trek a distance of more than 14 kilometers to get there. This is one of the top 10 temples in India.
3. Brihadeeswara Temple
Brihadeeswara Temple is one of India’s most famous and historic temples, located in the Tamil Nadu city of Thanjavur. Not only is the monument designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, but it is also a true masterpiece of architecture. The temple was built by Raja Raja Chola I, the Chola dynasty’s monarch, and it is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Even if you are not religious, you must visit the temple at least once in your life to marvel at the magnificent architecture. Tanjore temple is one of the best architectural temples in India.
4. Somnath Temple
Somnath temple, in Gujarat’s Saurashtra district, is one of India’s most ancient architectural wonders. It is devoted to the Moon God, and it has an interesting backstory. In the last thousand years, the temple has been demolished and rebuilt multiple times. The temple was created by Lord Shiva, according to legend, and it is one of India’s twelve Jyotirlingas. Even if you are not interested in history, you should visit Saurashtra at least once to witness the splendor and hear the fascinating legends about the temple.
5. Golden Temple
Sri Harmandir Sahib shrine was the original name of the Golden Temple. It is one of the most famous temples in the world, and it is located in Amritsar. Not only is the core of the temple made of gold, but the temple’s Langar Khana serves tens of thousands of people for free every day. Anyone who wants to help can cook the food and wash the dishes in the temple’s kitchen. The value of the temple resides in the universal kindness it extends to ordinary people. It is predominantly a Sikh temple, yet it is beloved and adored by people of many faiths. Golden temple is undoubtedly one of the top 10 Hindu temples in the world.
6. Meenakshi Temple
The architectural splendor of the Meenakshi temple does not indicate that it was built in the 12th century. It is epic, and as a result, it has been nominated as one of the new seven wonders of the world. The temple is dedicated to Goddess Parvati and is situated in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. The entire temple is adorned with 985 pillars, each of which has been carved uniquely. Tourists come from all over the world to see the temple, not only because of its religious significance but also because of its beauty. Meenakshi temple comes under one of the top 10 Indian temple.
7. Tirupathi Temple
This is one of India’s most auspicious and venerated temples, and it is visited by tourists all year. People flock in big groups to say their prayers and seek blessings at one of the world’s wealthiest and holiest temples. The temple is enormous, and it receives approximately 50,000 pilgrims per day, which is a huge number. However, the entire process of dealing with a crowd is meticulously planned and executed so that everyone can enjoy the darshan.
8. Sri Padhmanabhasamy Temple
This temple is one of the 108 Divya Desams that may be found in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala’s capital. The gold-plated temple is highly revered by Hindus. The temple’s principal deity is Lord Padmanabha, who is one of Lord Vishnu’s avatars. In the dharma of Vaishnavism, this is one of the most important venues for Vaishnava worship. This temple is a copy of Thiruvattar’s Adikesavaperumal Temple. This is a well-preserved antique that is thought to date back around 5000 years. The Bhagavad Gita mentions this temple as well.
9. Shore Temple
It is one of the oldest temples in South India, dating back to the 7th century and featuring Dravidian architecture. UNESCO has designated this temple as a World Heritage Site because it reflects the Pallava Dynasty’s regal style. This location, located near Mahabalipuram on the Bay of Bengal’s coast, is one of India’s most photographed monuments. This temple is no longer a live temple and was originally constructed as a work of art. The Mahabalipuram Dance Festival is held every year at this temple.
10. Vaishno Devi Temple
The Vaishno Devi temple is well-known and revered among Hindus all around the world. The temple is well-known for its religious sanctity, but the climb that comes with the excursion from Katra is breathtakingly gorgeous. Millions of people visit Maa Vaishno Devi and take in the views of the snow-capped hills that surround the temple. People consider themselves fortunate if they can visit Maa Vaishno Devi because not everyone has the opportunity to do so.
All of the temples on the list above maintain their integrity in their unique ways since they are sacred not only to Hindus but also to people of other faiths. Several people from all over the world travel to India to see these temples and learn more about the country’s culture and traditions.
Who Is Black Adam? Is He A Villain, Anti Hero Or Shazam?
All the DC and ‘The Rock’ fans cannot keep calm as Black Adam finally comes to reality on 8th June. The trailer of Black Adam was dropped officially on the 8th revealing Dwayne Johnson and many others causing a stir everywhere.
Following the release of the action-packed trailer, many were curious to know that is Black Adam a hero, an anti-hero, or a Shazam and who Black Adam is? And guess what we have the answers to all your questions like always.
Who Is Black Adam?
The big question that has been looming over many minds that who exactly is Black Adam? Let us tell you about him. Black Adam, originally named Teth-Adam in the comics that came out in the 1940s, was an enslaved person in Kahndaq 5000 years ago. He was awarded the Power of the Gods, the acronym of this being Shazam. And then he was referred to as the Mighty Adam.
He followed by his power being granted and set on the mission to liberate his people and eventually rule Kahndaq. According to the DC Comics website, he is an “ancient wielder of magic, both a hero and a villain over his thousand years long life.” Black Adam believed he was the correct person who could lead humanity and bring greater good to the world; however, he misused his power to deliver justice.
According to Dwayne Johnson at WB’S virtual DC FanDom event. Black Adam is a “ruthless keeper of justice.” He further added that “he is the judge, the jury, and the executioner. He believes in an eye for an eye, and he will always do everything he can to protect his people and his family.”
Is He A Hero, Anti-Hero Or Shazam?
Black Adam is essentially an anti-hero portrayed by Dwayne Johnson in this DC Extended Universe film. He is an enemy of Shazam, played by Zachary Levi in the 2019 movie Shazam. His anti-hero role means that he is a hero with the features and traits of a villain.
He is one of the most powerful characters of DC who does not believe in restraint. It is assumed that he will be appearing in the present DC universe along with Shazam. Black Adam is a nemesis of Shazam, and both have similar power, but their definition of good and how to use their power for good differs.
The Cast
The cast of this fantasy, sci-fi movie is just as talent-packed as the action-packed DC movie itself. It includes actors like Dwayne Johnson playing the role of Black Panther, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz/Isis, Pierce Brosnan as Dr Fate, Noah Centineo as AL Rothstein/Atom Smasher, and Aldis Hodge as the Carter Hall/Hawkman, Joseph Gatt as Squad Leader, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and many more.
When Will It Release?
Black Adam, directed by Jaume Collet Serra, is all set to be released after the delays and postponement in theatres near you on 29th July 2022.
We know you are excited about the movie, and so are we. The trailer has made us even more restless, and since now you know who Black Adam is, we know you can’t wait to watch it.
Killer Book Club On Netflix: Cast, Plot, Synopsis And Release Date Speculations
On the second day of Netflix Geeked Week 2022, the streaming service released multiple teasers for forthcoming films and revealed new movies that would be available on Netflix shortly. One of the new films mentioned was a horror picture called Killer Book Club, and we have all the facts!
Killer Book Club is a Spanish-language slasher film directed by Carlos Alonso-Ojea and written by Carlos Garca Miranda. It’s a film based on Miranda’s novel of the same name.
There isn’t much known about Killer Book Club, but we’ve published what we know about it below!
Killer Book Club Teaser
Along with the film’s announcement, Netflix also published a teaser for the next horror flick, and after seeing it, we can’t wait to see the whole movie. You can get a glimpse of the movie by watching the teaser, so make sure you do!
Killer Book Club Cast
Veki Velilla, Álvaro Mel, Carlos Alcaide, Hamza Zaidi, Priscilla Delgado, Iván Pellicer, Ane Rot, María Cerezuela, Daniel Grao
Killer Book Club Synopsis
According to what Netflix has mentioned about the storyline, it centres on a group of kids who are put in danger by a sinister clown. Given that it’s a slasher movie, it’s probable that the clown will kill each individual in turn as he goes through the cast. So who, if anybody, will survive to the very end?
Below is the summary, which has been translated using Wikipedia:
After being involved in a costume joke that results in a deadly accident and making a covenant of quiet, a group of young people will be threatened by an anonymous writer who wants to divulge his dark secret. The dark secret is that one of the young people was complicit in the costume joke. Their stalker has threatened to publish a gory horror book on social media based on them, and they are the main characters.
One of them will perish at the end of each chapter. The gang will begin their struggle for existence in the centre of the university campus while maintaining a mistrustful relationship with one another. Anyone among them has the potential to become the next victim or the next murderer.
Killer Book Club Release Updates
Geeked Week was a missed opportunity for Netflix to disclose release date information. Despite this, we believe there is a significant probability that it will be published before the year 2022 is through. If not, sometime around 2023 is when we should anticipate seeing it at the earliest. You will be the first to find out the official release date after Netflix has made the announcement.
The Boys Season 3 Episode 4: June 10 Release, Time, Where To Watch And More
The Boys is surprisingly an amazing show, It’s fun, violent, deliciously filthy, black-humored superhero genre deconstruction. What makes “The Boys” so special and unique is its premise based on the Comic Book it gives the unorthodox concept of Superheroes. A very well-written show with a good sense of pace along with so many boundaries pushed. Both the seasons are gripping from start to finish, despite falling into a few cliches. The action sequences are wildly entertaining, effing brutal, and sufficiently gory. Dialogues are fantastic, Direction is great, Cinematography is good, and BGM is brilliant.
Performances by the entire star cast are phenomenal. Season one sets/acts as a base and throughout the episode runtime there’s Never a single dull moment, the story is perfect for its genre. We Loved the characters & crackling chemistry between them, Jaw-dropping action sequences, quirky humor, and above all a unique Dark take on the superhero genre which makes it one of the best binge-worthy series to watch.
Cast
The cast consists of Antony Starr, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Jensen Ackles, and many more. The best we loved about this series is the transformation of the protagonist through the eight episodes and the bond developed between “The Boys”. Every character in this series has a specific and very important role to develop the story in such a way that it creates a masterpiece.
When will it release?
It will release on June 10 at 3 a.m. ET. It’s completely interesting and funny(some scenes almost made us cry somehow), and I love the concept of making these superheroes, the Seven, into a dark and gruesome appearance. It makes this show stand out, because most shows with gifted abilities and superpowers only have the usual stories, like saving the world and whatnot.
Season 3 will include the sex-fueled Herogasm storyline from the comic books by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. Superheroes fight selflessly fight our wars for us, but what happens when they no longer do that. A unique and dark take on the genre of Super-Heroes which is well put together and with enough story and suspense that you will complete the first season in a day. One more brilliant part about this series is the dilemma Starlight faces after joining the superhero agency, whether what they are doing is right or wrong. The way they created this universe full of superheroes who more than saving people care about their popularity and how much money they can earn for their agency through concerts and other different stuff.
Where to watch?
You can watch it on Amazon prime video. There’s also quite a lot of dark humor and sexual-related topics, so we would recommend not letting young viewers watch this. That’s all we have to say for now, and applause to all of the cast and crew, they did an astonishing job!
