India’s national highways account for 1.8 percent of all Indian roads with a total length of 101,011 kilometers as there are over 200 national highways. Did you know that India has the world’s second-largest road network? Well, that’s a fact about India that many don’t know about. The state highways in India cover 1,31,899 kilometers of the road network. India is known to have the Golden Quadrilateral (GQ) which is a highway that forms a quadrilateral connecting India’s four major metropolises: Kolkata (East), Delhi (North), Chennai (South), and Mumbai (West). It is a national highway network in India that connects the country’s major agricultural, industrial, and cultural centers.

Here we have listed the 10 longest National Highways in India you should know about:

1. NH 27 (3507 km)

In terms of total kilometers traveled, NH 27 is India’s second-longest highway. The length of the National Highway is approximately 3,507 kilometers. This National Highway mainly connects Silchar and Porbandar. NH 27 connects a number of states of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh, as well as other Indian states.

2. NH44 (3745 km)



If you are wondering which is the longest National Highway of India?, well, NH44 is the one. It stretches for approximately 3,745 km. The longest highway in India runs from Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) and ends in Kanyakumari (Tamilnadu). Seven major old national highways are incorporated into this national highway that forms part of the North-South Corridor. The route length covers a vast amount of ground.

3. NH 48 (2807 km)



Records suggest that the total distance covered by NH 48 is approximately 2,807 km. The highway starts in Delhi and ends in Chennai. This national highway connects Delhi and Jaipur which covers a considerable distance. The route from Mangalore to Nelamangala has very good road conditions and has beautiful scenery on both sides.

4. NH 30 (1984 km)

National Highway 30 is considered one of the primary national highways of the country. The road spans approximately 1,984 km. The highway connects Sitarganj in Uttarakhand to Ibrahimpatnam in Andhra Pradesh. NH 30 is known to have several interchanges along the way, including those in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

5. NH 52 (2317 km)

Connecting places like Sangrur, Punjab, with Ankola, Karnataka in India, National Highway 52 (NH 52) stretches 2317 km in length. The number 52 was incorporated after combining a number of existing Indian national highways. Previously Ankola in Karnataka and Gooty in Andhra Pradesh were connected by the NH-63 route. National Highway 52 starts at the Ankola junction of National Highway 66 (former number NH-17) and stretches up to the Western Ghats’ Arebail ghat, then travels to Yellapura, and finally Hubbali (Hubli). A section of old national highway 13 was connected to NH-52 which connects Vijayapura (previous name Bijapur) to Solapur.

6. NH 6 (1949 km)



According to records, National Highway 6 begins near Jorabat (Meghalaya) and ends at Selling (Mizoram) spanning approximately 1,949 km. This is considered the longest national highway in northeast India and one of the best highways in India. This highway passes through several states, including Meghalaya, Assam, and Mizoram and covers a huge distance.

7. NH 53 (1795 km)

The National Highway 53, NH 53, is a highway that covers a distance of approximately 1,795 km and connects Hajira in Gujarat to Odisha. The main juncture points of NH 53 include Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Odisha.

8. NH 66 (1640 km)



NH 66 is known as one of India’s busiest national highways, as it stretches through several major cities. It covers a distance of approximately 1640 km. The highway passes through Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, among other states. The roads of this highway are very well constructed and the scenic beauty along the road will provide you with a memorable trip. The NH 66 also connects Cape Comorin and Panvel.

9. NH 19 (1323 km)

National Highway 19 (NH 19) covers a distance of about 1323 km and is one of India’s best highways. It is also known to be one of India’s busiest National Highways. The highway primarily connects Delhi and Kolkata, passing through the major cities of Agra, Delhi, Varanasi, Asansol, Barhi, and Kolkata.

10. NH 16 (1711 km)

Being a part of the well-known Golden Quadrilateral road project, National Highway 16, officially captures a distance of around 1,711 km. The road connects the east coasts of Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu in one string. This highway connects several important junctions, including cities and towns, and runs for 1,659 kilometers. NH 16 ends in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

These 10 longest National Highways in India play a vital role in connecting our country from one state to another. The roads have made traveling by road faster and hassle-free. We hope that you found the information helpful.

